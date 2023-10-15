Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

You can’t love your country only when you win.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I was promised a recession.

This really is a full service blog.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Jan 6: Insurrection / Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Jim Jordan’s Speaker Race

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Jim Jordan’s Speaker Race

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

As the old saying goes, There’s nothing like being popular with your colleagues, and Gym Jordan is nothing like popular…

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Jim Jordan's Speaker Race
Late Night Open Thread: Jim Jordan's Speaker Race

CNN, Saturday morning — “Jordan faces grim prospects in speaker’s fight after whirlwind week for House GOP”:

After a series of setbacks, Republicans ended the week no closer to electing a new speaker as deep internal divisions have left the conference struggling to govern and the House in a state of paralysis.

The chaos within House GOP ranks intensified dramatically over the past several days as the conference has tried and so far failed to find a viable successor to Kevin McCarthy following his unprecedented ouster at the hands of a small faction of hardline conservatives.

Rep. Jim Jordan is the new GOP speaker nominee following Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s exit from the race. But the Ohio Republican faces the same kind of grim vote math that doomed Scalise’s speaker bid as Jordan lacks the 217 votes needed to win the gavel in a full House floor vote.

Jordan has the weekend to continue to make his case and attempt to flip holdouts, but he faces a steep uphill battle…

Republicans have grown increasingly frustrated that the conference has not been able to coalesce around a candidate. Some are openly questioning whether anyone can reach 217 votes.

On Friday, Jordan won the speaker nomination against GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia – who made a surprise last-minute bid – in a 124 to 81 vote, leaving him far short of 217.

Jordan then called a second vote Friday afternoon asking members if they would support him on the floor. That vote, which was cast by secret ballot, was 152 to 55, laying bare the major challenge Jordan faces in his bid for the gavel.

Jordan or any other Republican speaker candidate can only afford to lose four GOP votes when the full House votes for speaker if all members are voting…


Politico“Will Jim Jordan bully his way to the speakership?”:

While Jordan won the GOP nomination for speaker yesterday, the vote was far from the display of unity that he and his allies had predicted. An eye-popping 81 Republicans rejected Jordan in favor of a low-key backbencher, Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), who decided to run just hours before the vote.

“We were shocked at the number of people who did not vote for him,” Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) told Bloomberg. “There was nowhere else to go, and they still didn’t want to go there.”

The challenge Jordan is facing boils down to this: Despite becoming more aligned with leadership over the past three years, many of his colleagues still don’t trust him.

Lots of them worry he’ll embrace fiscal brinkmanship and steer the government into shutdowns. An even larger group is furious with how he treated Steve Scalise after the House majority leader won the nomination Wednesday, and they aren’t keen on seeing the second-place finisher end up with the gavel.

It should come as no surprise, though, that Jordan and his allies are ready to fight in a way that Scalise wasn’t. Their strategy is simple: Smoke out the holdouts in a public floor vote and put them in a political pressure cooker…

But getting to 217 will require a scorched-earth whipping effort that goes against the entire pitch Jordan made to his colleagues in recent days — that he’s a changed man who will represent all Republicans, not just base-pleasing conservatives.

And should he move to bulldoze his opposition on the floor, that would repudiate his position earlier this week — that the nominee needed to garner 217 votes inside the conference before waging a floor fight…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • lgerard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Ruckus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Ruckus

      Rethuglicans have turned conservatism into a moron lecture.

      How to be completely worse than fucking useless.

      They used to be just useless.

      It was obvious, just not so damn obvious.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Gym forgot to finish his sentence. It’s “America wants me arrested and charged for my part in leading the insurrection.”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lgerard

      Olivia Beavers has the best tag line

      Leak it to Beavers

      The humiliation of each successive Speaker candidate has gotten progressively more satisfying, but it will be hard to top Jordon’s upcoming flaming death

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Republicans have grown increasingly frustrated that the conference has not been able to coalesce around a candidate. Some are openly questioning whether anyone can reach 217 votes.

      All the choices are crap, but ultimately the GOP will remember that they don’t care about the country, and just want to block the Democrats and make life miserable for Joe Biden with the phony impeachment hearings. Any selection will suffice.

      Before a House Speaker is elected, will Americans discover exactly what Jim Jordan might have done to abet the January 6 insurrection, starting with what was said in his private conversations with Trump before and during that notorious day?

      What difference would it make? Republicans have already discounted GOP responsibility for January 6 and are still eager to make Trump their presidential candidate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Mildly surprised Kaitlan Collins asked Pence such a pointed question. Good for her.

      According to NBC News, Pence’s campaign is broke and circling the drain. Gotta admit I’m enjoying that pompous, droning fool’s endless parade of humiliations. He sold his soul to the devil for power and spent four-plus years shamelessly kissing Trump’s gross orange ass, only to have the deranged MAGA chuds turn on him because he did his job that one time. Pence is dumber than a bag of toenail clippings, but when he’s eventually forced to drop out, I hope he has the wit to comprehend the scale of his mortification and appreciate the bitter ironies of his political fate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      Politico — “Will Jim Jordan bully his way to the speakership?”

      No.  He will ignore sexual assault his way to the speakership.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.