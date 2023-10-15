.@RadioFreeTom to @SykesCharlie: "The fact that you and I are living in a world where it is at least notionally possible that Jim Jordan would become the speaker … is so utterly fantastic not because Jim Jordan is some transdimensional warlock, but because he’s an idiot." — Jack Pitney ???????? (@jpitney) October 14, 2023

As the old saying goes, There’s nothing like being popular with your colleagues, and Gym Jordan is nothing like popular…

One Republican told me Jordan can use the weekend to win over votes. Then I turned off my recorder, and asked again about Jordan's chances. No, he can't win – was the quick answer. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 13, 2023

lol he got 124 votes when he was essentially running uncontested. now he wants some kind of weird “what if”/mulligan ballot for what reason it’s not entirely clear. And there’s a Greek chorus off to the side chanting: THEYRE JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU. https://t.co/bKhchD90KX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2023





CNN, Saturday morning — “Jordan faces grim prospects in speaker’s fight after whirlwind week for House GOP”:

After a series of setbacks, Republicans ended the week no closer to electing a new speaker as deep internal divisions have left the conference struggling to govern and the House in a state of paralysis. The chaos within House GOP ranks intensified dramatically over the past several days as the conference has tried and so far failed to find a viable successor to Kevin McCarthy following his unprecedented ouster at the hands of a small faction of hardline conservatives. Rep. Jim Jordan is the new GOP speaker nominee following Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s exit from the race. But the Ohio Republican faces the same kind of grim vote math that doomed Scalise’s speaker bid as Jordan lacks the 217 votes needed to win the gavel in a full House floor vote. Jordan has the weekend to continue to make his case and attempt to flip holdouts, but he faces a steep uphill battle… Republicans have grown increasingly frustrated that the conference has not been able to coalesce around a candidate. Some are openly questioning whether anyone can reach 217 votes. On Friday, Jordan won the speaker nomination against GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia – who made a surprise last-minute bid – in a 124 to 81 vote, leaving him far short of 217. Jordan then called a second vote Friday afternoon asking members if they would support him on the floor. That vote, which was cast by secret ballot, was 152 to 55, laying bare the major challenge Jordan faces in his bid for the gavel. Jordan or any other Republican speaker candidate can only afford to lose four GOP votes when the full House votes for speaker if all members are voting…

Before a House Speaker is elected, will Americans discover exactly what Jim Jordan might have done to abet the January 6 insurrection, starting with what was said in his private conversations with Trump before and during that notorious day? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 14, 2023





Jim Jordan should never be the Speaker of the House.

pic.twitter.com/B2D82Qqdhz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 13, 2023

Jim Jordan was involved in Trump's conspiracy to steal the election and seize power; he urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes. If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They’ll lose the House majority and they’ll deserve to. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 13, 2023

This isn't a "Wow." This is a fact. https://t.co/0jsiinDtq3 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 14, 2023

It was on television, Lisa. — juliusgoat.bsky.social (@JuliusGoat) October 14, 2023

Politico — “Will Jim Jordan bully his way to the speakership?”:

… While Jordan won the GOP nomination for speaker yesterday, the vote was far from the display of unity that he and his allies had predicted. An eye-popping 81 Republicans rejected Jordan in favor of a low-key backbencher, Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), who decided to run just hours before the vote. “We were shocked at the number of people who did not vote for him,” Rep. Daniel Webster (R-Fla.) told Bloomberg. “There was nowhere else to go, and they still didn’t want to go there.” The challenge Jordan is facing boils down to this: Despite becoming more aligned with leadership over the past three years, many of his colleagues still don’t trust him. Lots of them worry he’ll embrace fiscal brinkmanship and steer the government into shutdowns. An even larger group is furious with how he treated Steve Scalise after the House majority leader won the nomination Wednesday, and they aren’t keen on seeing the second-place finisher end up with the gavel. It should come as no surprise, though, that Jordan and his allies are ready to fight in a way that Scalise wasn’t. Their strategy is simple: Smoke out the holdouts in a public floor vote and put them in a political pressure cooker… But getting to 217 will require a scorched-earth whipping effort that goes against the entire pitch Jordan made to his colleagues in recent days — that he’s a changed man who will represent all Republicans, not just base-pleasing conservatives. And should he move to bulldoze his opposition on the floor, that would repudiate his position earlier this week — that the nominee needed to garner 217 votes inside the conference before waging a floor fight…

Imagine 519 days into defying a subpoena you are rewarded with being 2nd in line to the American presidency. Imagine no longer. That person will be Speaker Jordan. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 13, 2023

It gets even worse for Jordan. Sources told us that Republican members of the Armed Services and Appropriations committees are forming an alliance of nearly 20 to block Jordan from becoming speaker. If that holds, there’s no chance Jordan can get the gavel. — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) October 13, 2023

Pence: Jim Jordan would be an outstanding speaker Collins: It's interesting to hear you say that given he was someone who sent a text to the chief of staff on January 5th that outlined for you to violate the constitution pic.twitter.com/tuDo3GuNsh — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2023

Karma does not play. Scalise supporters in the Republican caucus are reportedly furious that Jim Jordan refused to acknowledge the election results from Wednesday’s nomination vote that Scalise won. Scalise spent months denying the 2020 election results. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 13, 2023