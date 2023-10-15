Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Can we talk comedies? I am more of a drama person, particularly in TV shows. Maybe it’s the canned laugh tracks, which make me crazy. Dammit, I don’t need someone to tell me / show me when to laugh!

I googled best comedy movies of all time so I could find an image for the post. The only two I had seen were BIG (with Tom Hanks, a billion years ago) and When Harry Met Sally.

More importantly, why wasn’t The Blues Brothers in that list???

There is nothing about this scene that I don’t love! Nothing.

Let’s talk about great comedies, movies and TV.