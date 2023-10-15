Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – Comedies!

Medium Cool – Comedies!

by | 109 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Can we talk comedies?  I am more of a drama person, particularly in TV shows.  Maybe it’s the canned laugh tracks, which make me crazy.  Dammit, I don’t need someone to tell me / show me when to laugh!

I googled best comedy movies of all time so I could find an image for the post.  The only two I had seen were BIG (with Tom Hanks, a billion years ago) and When Harry Met Sally.

More importantly, why wasn’t The Blues Brothers in that list???

There is nothing about this scene that I don’t love!  Nothing.

Let’s talk about great comedies, movies and TV.

    109Comments

    1. 1.

      RogeBrian

      Probably _Blues Brothers_ isn’t on there because it’s a musical. I don’t make the categorization but that’s where my money is.
      The film version of _Noises Off_ is wonderful. (And a Caine/Reeve double feature of that and _Deathtrap_ is a great night).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      geg6

      My favorite genre!  Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein and The Producers are all Mel Brooks masterpieces.  Similarly, Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian are Monty Python masterpieces. Rob Reiner’s first film, (This Is) Spinal Tap, may have made me laugh more than any other movie ever.  There are many other good comedies (anything by Chris Guest) and there are pretty good ones.  But those six, IMHO, are the gold standard.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      As I think I mentioned in a previous Medium Cool, The Blues Brothers was a favorite for me and my brothers when we were kids and I probably saw it minimum 20 times growing up. I still love it.

      Other fave comedy movies: Some Like It Hot, Young Frankenstein, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, The First Wives Club, It Happened One Night, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Liar Liar, Ghostbusters (the original), His Girl Friday, Clueless, Dave, Best In Show, Office Space, The Philadelphia Story, A League of Their Own…okay I’ll stop.

      Oh but also!! Kenneth Branagh’s version of Much Ado About Nothing, which is also my favorite Shakespeare comedy. (Technically, my fave might be Measure For Measure, but since that’s a problem play and Much Ado is a true comedy, I’ll go with that one.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Craig

      My favorite comedy right now is probably His Girl Friday. Grant and Russell are just on fire. Nobody but Ben Hecht writes this level of snappy ass dialogue except Charles Lederer and here you get the bonus of Lederer adapting Hecht’s The Front Page. Brilliant stuff.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mr. Prosser

      Blazing Saddles scene where the railroad foremen all dance around to Camptown Races. Young Frankenstein when Cloris Leachman keeps asking Gene Wilder if he wants a nightcap drink. The Victor/Victoria scene when Robert Preston argues with Graham Stark as a waiter. Monty Python & the Holy Grail, Holy Hand Grenade and vicious rabbit scene.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      I’ll toss in a mention for The Birdcage (American remake of La Cage Aux Folles), because the cast is to die for, and they live up to expectations.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      @Alison Rose: ​Twelfth Night or GTFO. :P

      I will freely admit that Soapdish had me laughing in stitches when I first saw it. Sally Field has amazing comic timing and the whole film as a parody of the soap opera industry was hilarious.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterDancer

      The Blues Brothers is the single best SNL-based film. Among the top musical comedies. A truly astonishing film, with bonus Badass Carrie Fisher.

      In other news, for TV comedies? The Good Place. I adore shows that really want to break genres, and saying that The Good Place is a sitcom is shallow as hell…er, The Bad Place. Go in unspoiled if possible; the show has more twists than a whole theme park!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jacel

      @geg6: “The In-Laws” with Peter Falk and Alan Arkin is wonderfully funny in unexpected ways, and has a script by Andrew Bergman, co-writer of Blazing Saddles.

      I once saw the Cary Grant film “I Was A Male War Bride” on a double bill after the Marx Bros. “Duck Soup”, and was surprised to realize I’d laughed harder at “Male War Bride”.

      Anyone who loves “The Blues Brothers” should see the similar “Leningrad Cowboys Go America” featuring that rock band from Finland. Derivative, but hits it own funny beats.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      For my money, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is the funniest movie ever. From a møøse once bit my sister… to “What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?” it’s the best comedy of all time.

      Runner-ups: Airplane!, Blazing Saddles, Duck Soup, The Princess Bride, Monkey Business, Horsefeathers, The Producers, Groundhog Day…I’m sure I could think of a few others.​

      ETA: Switching gears to recordings, Firesign Theatre’s Don’t Crush That Dwarf, Hand Me the Pliers, and The Further Adventures of Nick Danger, Third Eye, and of course the “Temporarily Humboldt County” track off of Waiting for the Electrician or Someone Like Him

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      @Yutsano: I do love that one too

      ETA: To be fair, there are very few Shakespeare plays I would say I “don’t like”. Even the two that I put in the bottom rank when I did a tier ranking of all of them are still well-written with great lines and interesting characters. I just had ~issues~ with them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LiminalOwl

      The Frisco Kid and The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother (despite a few cringe scenes that should be edited out of the latter).   And yes, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Real Genius.

      I do need to see more of the classic screwball comedies, though; my education is lacking there.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Bull Durham was popular last week so…Bull Durham. One on my favorite lines is when Nuke shows up with his dad at Annie’s and she’s listening to Edith Piaf and doesn’t answer the door right away, and Nuke says “I know you’re in there Annie. I can hear that crazy Mexican singer!”

      Will Ferrell has done some great work…Talladega Nights, The Other Guys, Old School, Elf…

      I love Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. Coming to America and Trading Places are great. Also one that probably won’t be mentioned by anyone else – Steve Coogan’s Hamlet 2. Of course the Monty Python ones but I’m sure others will cover those.

      For TV shows there are a bunch but a recent one I like is What We Do in the Shadows.

      Books I like Richard Russo especially Straight Man is hilarious.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Craig

      Smokey and the Bandit is another favorite. The sparks and the timing between Burt Reynolds and Sally Field are just beautiful. Jackie Gleason is just brilliant. Good ol boy Jerry Reed just kills it sidekick Cletus The Snowman. Rollicking good times.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jacel

      @lowtechcyclist: The Firesign Theatre made a film of their LP “Everything You Know Is Wrong”. The album IS the soundtrack, but they created visuals that truly embody and extend the audio experience.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bmoak

      Remove all the musical numbers, which are awesome, and there’s not much to the Blues Brothers.

      I’m re-watching Kung-Fu Hustle as I type this.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      raven

      Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Russians are Coming,  The Russians are Coming and It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World. . . . “He kicked da bucket”!!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Rachel Bakes

      @Jacel: I Was a Male War Bride was my first Cary Grant experience (well maybe Topper but when I tried that as an adult it didn’t hold up). Fell in love with him then and there and still laugh every time I see it

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Almost Retired

      @Yutsano:   Soapdish!  My favorite scene in that movie is when Kevin Kline is doing dinner theater.  And an attendee  with a stage-side table spills a drink. And he walks over and wipes it up while delivering his lines.

      ETA:  the aspiring actor friend I saw the movie with was less amused.

       

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MisterDancer: ​

      I adore Blazing Saddles until the ending scenes. It really just feels like the writers ran out of jokes, for me, sadly.

      I think that’s more of a structural problem with off-the-wall comedy. In movies like that, the plot is almost incidental and it doesn’t really matter if the guy gets the girl, or if the good guys beat the bad guys. You’re having a great time going nowhere in particular, so how do you end it?

      Personally, in Blazing Saddles, I thought the idea of segueing from busting up a fake town in the movie, to busting out of the movie set itself, was inspired. Compare it to MP&HG, where the police show up and stop the filming, or Monkey Business which ends with Groucho looking for a needle in a haystack…you get the idea.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Damned as Random

      The first half hour of Sean of the Dead, when nobody notices the zombies because everyone is going through their days semiconscious. Groundhogs Day. Rick Moranis in the original Ghostbusters. The Life of Brian, from being forcefed Christianity -genius. Office Space.

      I like What We Do in the Shadows for current sitcoms.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      dmsilev

      Marx Brothers films, even if they do sometimes come across as a set of loosely connected scenes and skits. Doesn’t matter, they’re hilarious scenes and skits. Duck Soup and Night at the Opera especially.

      Mel Brooks made some classics, Blazing Saddles and The Producers to name two.

      From the Cold War, Dr. Strangelove and The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming. Very different tones, both hilarious.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      frosty

      Looks like 90% of my favorites have been named, including ones I forgot.

      Did anyone mention Dirty Rotten Scoundrels?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Marc

      Just about anything with Peter Sellers, my personal favorites are Dr. Strangelove and The Mouse That Roared. Several movies from the 70s and 80s with African-American casts, in particular Cotton Comes to Harlem (based on a great book by Chester Himes) and Hollywood Shuffle, plus the more recent satire Sorry to Bother You.  Three more bizarro satire/comedies from the 80s, Repo ManThe Stunt Man, and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.  And, another vote for The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baron Elmo

      No foreign films? Two I’d recommend would be:

      1. Big Deal on Madonna Street (1958) — The original gang-that-can’t-shoot-straight movie… often imitated, never duplicated. The climactic shot of their big “heist” gets my vote for the single funniest moment in the history of cinema.
      2. Delicatessen (1991) — A jet black post-apocalyptic comedy about an apartment building where the tenants indulge in cannibalism to survive, the eats provided by a series of hired repairmen? Count me in!
      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      More importantly, why wasn’t The Blues Brothers in that list???

      The Blues Brothers does nothing for me. It’s an over-inflated SNL skit with cameos.

      I also don’t much care for It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World. Again, too many cameos.

      Loves me some classic screwball comedy, like His Girl Friday and My Man Godfrey and The 20th Century.

      Aside from the usual suspects like a good Billy Wilder film, the following are sublime.

      Holiday 1938 with Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn. My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters, Young Frankenstein, Barbershop, Sister Act, The Women.

      A special nod to I Know Where I’m Going, 1945

      Plucky Englishwoman Joan Webster (Wendy Hiller) travels to the remote islands of the Scottish Hebrides in order to marry a wealthy industrialist. Trapped by inclement weather on the Isle of Mull and unable to continue to her destination, Joan finds herself charmed by the straightforward, no-nonsense islanders around her, and becomes increasingly attracted to naval officer Torquil MacNeil (Roger Livesey), who holds a secret that may change her life forever.

      And to the magnificent Trouble in Paradise, 1932

      Thief Gaston Monescu (Herbert Marshall) and pickpocket Lily (Miriam Hopkins) are partners in crime and love. Working for perfume company executive Mariette Colet (Kay Francis), the two crooks decide to combine their criminal talents to rob their employer. Under the alias of Monsieur Laval, Gaston uses his position as Mariette’s personal secretary to become closer to her.

      Just off the top of my head.

      ETA. Recently watched Cocoanuts. Marx Brothers. Big fun.

      Also love Buster Keaton, especially Sherlock Jr.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      piratedan

      I’ll weigh in with some that haven’t been mentioned yet (at least as I type this)

      What’s Up Doc?

      The Man Who Knew Too Little

      Waking Ned Divine

      Animal House

      Used Cars

      and I can’t go without giving a plug to the MST3k, Rifftrax, Cinematic Titanic folks for allowing us to enjoy bad movies.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      brendancalling

      Last night I smoked the last of my weed (don’t worry, I re-upped) and settled into “The Jerk,” which holds up really well. During my kid’s last visit we watched “A Fish Called Wanda,” which also holds up.

      Speaking of the kid, several years back my dad and I watched “Blazing Saddles” with him. He was probably 14? 16? Anyway, within five minutes we had to explain that humor was a lot less sensitive in the 1960s/70s; that a Black guy wrote a lot of the jokes (including some of the most race-baiting); that people actually talked like that about/to black people in the 1800s; and that the bigots and racists lose, the humor is all that their expense. After that he really enjoyed it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      delphinium

      To add to all the others mentioned, A Fish Called Wanda.

      As for tv, the first couple seasons of Arrested Development.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MisterDancer

      @bmoak: Remove all the musical numbers, which are awesome, and there’s not much to the Blues Brothers.

      Disproof #1: “Illinois Nazis. I hate Illinois Nazis.”

      Disproof #2: Jake’s amazing meltdown/con job monologue towards Carrie Fisher’s character.

      Disproof #3: “And do not return…until you have redeemed yourselves.”

      Don’t get me wrong — the plot is totally an excuse to hang a bunch of really funny/touching scenes off of. But Blues Brothers is updating the Hope/Crosby Road movies, while also helping to found a new style of comedy that — sans musical numbers — will inform cinema up to this day.

      There’s a ton of story that isn’t sung in this film, a lot of character bits AND plot movements that never get a lyric to them. It’s not obvious because yes, the musical numbers are what you take away on first watch, but the spine of the film, the character journeys (and yes they do have them) are not wholly dependent on the singing. Hell, as #3 is about, their action Call to Adventure has no singing whatsoever!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Tin Cup

      A Fish Called Wanda

      Let It Ride

      Captain Ron

      Club Paradise

      Caddyshack

      Reply
    56. 56.

      billcinsd

      Some one’s I like

      Movies:

      Sullivans Travels

      The Tao of Steve

      Arsenic and Old Lace

      Mystery Men

      To Be or Not To Be

      Hopscotch

      Reply
    57. 57.

      randal sexton

      Galaxy quest.  Mystery men. Dodge ball. Zoolander. My cousin Vinny. All mostly comedic and on my perfect movie list.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Marc

      @Baron Elmo: Delicatessen (1991) — A jet black post-apocalyptic comedy about an apartment building where the tenants indulge in cannibalism to survive, the eats provided by a series of hired repairmen? Count me in!

      Also, the not quite so black comedy about cannibalism, Eating Raoul from 1982.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RepubAnon

      @Jacel: “Hello, Seeker!”  The Firesign Theater’s line about folks searching for hidden truths should feel alone because “there’s a Seeker born every minute” seems prescient.

       

      Plus, Hemlock Stone, the Great Defective, in the Tale of the Giant Rat of Sumatra deserves mention.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      Brazil. It’s as least as much of a comedy as Dr. Strangelove. and Delicatessen–in fact, I have a personal headcanon that Delicatessen is actually set in the same universe as Brazil, and depicts what was going on at the same time across the English Channel.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose:

      Some Like It Hot, Young Frankenstein, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, The First Wives Club, It

      I was doing a quick skim and Hot Young Frankenstein jumped out at me, and I thought “I’ve never heard of that one!”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Josie

      Blues Brothers, Mel Brooks movies, Monte Python movies, Will Ferrell’s Talladega Nights.
       ETA: The Three Amigos

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Glidwrith

      While You Were Sleeping with Sandra Bullock and a bunch of other veteran actors-great fun!

      Oh, and while Jaws and Lake Placid are horror, I also regard them as great comedy when there aren’t body parts flying about.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Marc

      @dexwood: Lost in America. 22, 22!

      Ah, yes, Albert Brooks:  Real LifeModern Romance Defending Your Life. I notice that Woody Allen movies have been carefully memory-holed, but I always preferred Albert Brooks.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Barbara

      Perhaps not comedies per se, but very, very funny:

      Strictly Ballroom

      Breaking Away

      And definitely a comedy — The Odd Couple (no Neil Simon so far?)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’ll add “Stripes”, 48 HRS., ” The Longest Yard”, ” Moon Over Parador”, “Beverly Hills Cop”, ” Stir Crazy”, “Richard Pryor Live on Sunset Strip”, “MASH”, ” Bad News Bears”, “Welcome Home, Charlie Brown”, ” The Cat in the Hat”, “Easy Money”, ” Arsenic and Old Lace”, “Dr. Strangelove”, ” The In-Laws”

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Marc

      @Matt McIrvinBrazil. It’s as least as much of a comedy as Dr. Strangelove. and Delicatessen

      Brazil was an amazing movie when I first saw it, but the ending was far too harrowing for me to ever watch it again.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Damned as Random

      @brendancalling: If we’re going to funny while stoned, Birth of a Nation was hysterical. I got the giggles whenever someone turned up in blackface, and when the clan came to the rescue, they had toilet plungers on their heads.

      Best high ever

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Craig

      @Josie: I didn’t care about Will Ferrell until his absolute insanity in Zoolander, which it turns out is a great movie. Talladega Nights brilliant. Watched it with a buddy in a Vegas hotel room hungover with a friend. We had the room comped so we drank the mini bar and laughed out asses off.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      phein64

      My favorites tend to be gentle comedies, shows with no meanness in them.   Those not mentioned above include:

      Local Hero

      Life is Sweet

      Lair of the White Worm (I didn’t say no violence)

      Tootsie

      My Favorite Year

      A Christmas Story

      Melania’s speech at the 2016 Republican Convention (OK, not actually a movie, and some meanness, but still hilarious.  Can you believe that the wife of a major party candidate rick-rolled the nation?)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      zhena gogolia

      A lot of good ones have been mentioned. I’m now watching The Twelve Chairs (Mel Brooks) for work purposes, and although I didn’t like it when I saw it in the past, I’m now laughing my ass off. The comic timing of Brooks, De Luise, Langella, and Ron Moody can’t be beat.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      delphinium

      A couple romantic comedies: Amélie and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

      And will add the British sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Glidwrith

      Murder By Death – the most excellent Sir Alec Guinness playing a blind butler and various old school actors chewing the scenery.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Josie

      @Damned as Random: ​
       Many years ago a group of us went stoned to a midnight showing of Reefer Madness. The movie wasn’t meant to be funny, but we guffawed and snickered all the way through it.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      ETA. Recently watched Cocoanuts. Marx Brothers. Big fun.

      Groucho to Margaret Dumont:

      “Tonight, tonight, when the clouds are creeping around the moon, I’ll be creeping around you. I can see it now, you and the moon. You wear a necktie so I’ll know you.”

      Groucho to Chico:

      “You try to cross over there a chicken, and you’ll find out why a duck. It’s deep water, that’s why a duck”

      Reply
    100. 100.

      phein64

      @billcinsd: Check out “Vampires”, the Belgian mockumentary that came out in 2010, four years before the Kiwi film.   Taiko et al. may not have acknowledged it, but it is a clear predecessor.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Marc

      @phein64: You hit three of my sleeper favorites,  Local HeroMy Favorite Year, and A Christmas Story. All wonderful movies about nice quirky people.  Another Bill Forsyth movie to play along with Local Hero: Gregory’s Girl.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Marc: I loved all of those movies when I saw them but Local Hero is one of those films I’m afraid to watch again in case it doesn’t hold up.

      Reply

