I did something today I have not done while healthy since probably the late 90’s after a rough night out- I slept until 2 pm. I woke up early, fed the beasts, looked around and said nope, and went back to bed. Woke up at 11:30, chugged some water, looked around, and said nope. And then I slept until 2.

TWO!!!

I went to bed at midnight. That is 14 hours of sleep. At once!

I think part of the reason I slept so long is it was overcast and the sky was purple and it was drizzly and in the 50’s, and the day was ripe for sleeping. I have also decided that tomorrow is the beginning of overall season, so I am gonna haul them out of storage tomorrow.

I am avoiding all news related to Israel and Palestine because it is just too fucking depressing and there is nothing I can do. Nothing. What Hamas did was awful, but I don’t see leveling the place where two million people live as the solution. And I don’t have a solution so I don’t know what to do.

Depressing.