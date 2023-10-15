Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did something today I have not done while healthy since probably the late 90’s after a rough night out- I slept until 2 pm. I woke up early, fed the beasts, looked around and said nope, and went back to bed. Woke up at 11:30, chugged some water, looked around, and said nope. And then I slept until 2.

TWO!!!

I went to bed at midnight. That is 14 hours of sleep. At once!

I think part of the reason I slept so long is it was overcast and the sky was purple and it was drizzly and in the 50’s, and the day was ripe for sleeping. I have also decided that tomorrow is the beginning of overall season, so I am gonna haul them out of storage tomorrow.

I am avoiding all news related to Israel and Palestine because it is just too fucking depressing and there is nothing I can do. Nothing. What Hamas did was awful, but I don’t see leveling the place where two million people live as the solution. And I don’t have a solution so I don’t know what to do.

Depressing.

    4. 4.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Thank you for making, keeping, and getting such great people to run and write for BJ, John.

      It’s my solace when I’m overwhelmed or depressed, and it’s made me wiser and kinder.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      It’s napping season.  When hungry, eat, when tired, sleep, etc.

      Concur re I/P.  A bunch of bad actors and a lot of innocents.  Lather, rinse, repeat for, oh, 2,000 years or so.

    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @laura: So funny you should mention that — it’s been decades since I read it, but I’ve thought of that book lately too and wonder how it holds up. Isaac & Ishmael’s!

    10. 10.

      Trollhattan

      I would like to complain to Management about the fruitflies appearing in my beer, bespoiling what otherwise would be a perfect autumn. Does anyone have a number?

    11. 11.

      Barry

      “I think part of the reason I slept so long is it was overcast and the sky was purple and it was drizzly and in the 50’s, and the day was ripe for sleeping. I have also decided that tomorrow is the beginning of overall season, so I am gonna haul them out of storage tomorrow.”

      My saying is ‘set the alarm clock for spring, and pull up the covers and go back to sleep’.

    12. 12.

      lamh36

      It’s been so long since I’ve commented regularly at BJ, so I’m not sure if I mentioned before the amount of personal family I’ve lost in the past 2 years do random medical issues and random accidents.  They were all too young and gone too quickly and too soon.

      My oldest uncle died 2 years ago, my middle sister passed last June, my biological father passed last August, my youngest uncle passed this past January and his twin sister, my youngest aunt passed one month after he did in February.

      All that passings has taken a toll on me and my family.  Me personally, I’ve found myself finding happiness and joy whenever/wherever I can.  Which means I tend to not pay attention to so many of the bad that goes on, and try to lift up the good instead.  Because literally the past 2 years has already drilled into my head that life is truly short and truly YOLO.

    13. 13.

      lamh36

      @lamh36:

      So…Random positive reflections…Part 1

      Always so surreal to watch something filmed in a place I’ve visited. Like I’m watching something set in Tokyo and I remember that I was literally in Japan this year and this thought along with random mental image appears in my mind…and I’m just like… OMG Bish u were in Japan.  https://tenor.com/ISOQ.gif

      Reflections…Part 2

      And then I get a bit verklempt cause like…younger me DREAMED and never could imagine going to some of the places I’ve been in the past 10 years…Seriously, my eyes get a little misty…I am in awe of what I was able and still am able to do…it’s a blessing..truly…

      https://media.tenor.com/R7ZvDuGnMdMAAAAC/chyler-leigh-smile.gif

    16. 16.

      lamh36

      @WaterGirl: yes.  it’s been alot.  It def made me dial back on some of the same things I used to love but lends to more stress and drama…as a coping mechanism.

      Also I find myself def doing more of what I can when I can, because truly never know if you’ll be around to do the things you push off for later.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @lamh36:

      It def made me dial back on some of the same things I used to love but lends to more stress and drama…as a coping mechanism.

      Not exactly sure what you mean there.  Like cutting back on ice cream because it’s not good for you?  Sorry to be so dense!

    19. 19.

      lamh36

      @WaterGirl: well things like politics, drama (both family and work related), but also yes, I’m trying to be more focused on my health for sure.  Other than the bio-dad death, the rest of the familial deaths were all bad health related.

    20. 20.

      Jackie

      I’m with you, John. I’m so depressed and heartbroken about Israel and the Palestines.

      And worried about the House Speaker shenanigans… this is NOT the best time for the US to be rudderless in the House between Ukraine, Israel and the Budget CR. The prospect of Gym Jordan possibly becoming Speaker of the House nauseates me.

      We, as a Nation, are truly treading in uncharted waters.

    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @lamh36:

      I’m sorry that you have had so much to deal with.

      It is good to hear that you are finding things to bring you happiness.

      I thank you for the timely reminder to stay positive. I have had my own share of challenges.

    23. 23.

      wjca

      @Jackie: The prospect of Gym Jordan possibly becoming Speaker of the House nauseates me.

      Jordan has managed the quite impressive feat of making people nostalgic for McCarthy.  And without actually winning the position of Speaker.  Who knows what he may achieve if he actually gets the job?

