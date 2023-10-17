I was watching the voting on CSPAN and then got a 30-minute work phone call.
Now I see that there were 13 votes for “others”. Who got those votes?
Open thread
hells littlest angel
Who got those votes?
It’s who didn’t that matters. Today is a good day.
Scout211
Link
Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska, was the first to cast a vote for ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I just I can’t abide by the fact that a small group violated the rules to get what they wanted,” he said Monday night. “Now I’m supposed to play by the rules. So, I think we got to have consequences and you got to stand up to this.”
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy.
Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise. He had already told CBS News’ Nikole Killion “I’m a no” on Jordan.
Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, Republican of California.
Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, was the second to vote for Zeldin.
Rep. Carlos Giménez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. After the GOP conference met Monday night, he was asked if his mind had been changed in the meeting. “No,” he replied.
Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise.
Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise.
Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for Scalise.
Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy.
Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin
Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy.
Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise
ETA: Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise.
ETA:
Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.
Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote. Reps. Ken Buck, of Colorado; John James, of Michigan; David Joyce, of Ohio; and Doug LaMalfa, of California, did not vote.
MobiusKlein
@WaterGirl:
I miss the sane House that Nancy ran
Mr. Bemused Senior
TPM has a live blog with a talley.
@WaterGirl: Yes, this was her first vote since returning after her husband’s death. I was glad to see the ovation was from both sides. The GOP can show a tiny bit of compassion every once in a while, I suppose!
I know some have voted for Scalise, not sure who else.
Quinerly
15 defections!
hells littlest angel
Republicans giving a standing ovation is their way of saying, “We’re not going to knife you in the back. Not today.”
Jackie
A nod to the earlier thread: I don’t know🤷🏼♀️
Seriously I just turned it on, so I really haven’t a clue.
@MobiusKlein: So say we all!
JWR
I haven’t kept track, but friggin’ Scalise got an extended standing O when he cast his vote for Jordan. What a slime.
Kelly
from downstairs
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, my OR- 5th Republican, voted for McCarthy. She barely won in 2020 in a Biden district. Been trying to look centerish ever since.
Citizen Alan
@hells littlest angel: Literally the only thing that can get Republicans to stand up and cheer is craven cowardice, it seems.
there should have been 55 nays. Alas.
with any luck the second round of voting will involve Jordan and his MAGA allies openly threatening their Republican colleagues with expulsions and purging for their “betrayal,” just to ensure more of the fence-sitters to break off in retaliation.
Trucmat
Score a point for David Kurtz by correctly predicting the Speaker race was anything but decided. Give another demerit to Josh Marshall for again being pessimistic beyond the facts. Just as with the red wave that didn’t happen in 2022 Josh and the bulk of the punditoctacy continues to buy into narratives set by wishful thinking on the right and despair on the left.
Josh seems to be a great guy but maybe he needs to say I don’t know a bit more often.
@Mr. Bemused Senior: I don’t see the live blog. ??
NotMax
Other votes mostly Scalise.
Repeated from downstairs. C-SPAN live stream on YouTube.
hells littlest angel
@Citizen Alan: They also get aroused by open criminality.
George
Were any of the GOP non-Jordan votes for Lizard People?
Jordan laughs when Rep. Maxine Waters calls Jordan an “insurrectionist.”
One House R says loudly: “Huh? What did the communist say?”
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 17, 2023
Citizen Alan
@Trucmat: In Josh’s defense, voting against the craven cowardice of Republicans is usually a sucker bet.
What was that commotion when a Dem woman halfway through the W’s said something long that got people booing before voting for Jeffries?
/edit Never mind, apparently is was Auntie Maxine calling Jordan an insurrectionist (Per Allison Rose)
Of course Bilirakis didn’t show up. A careerist who inherited the district from his father, and hasn’t done much to represent that part of North Pinellas County where I grew up.
Jenni Kiser’s dad should have won that GOP primary for the 9th district in 1982, all I’m saying…
Citizen Alan
By my count, 2 were absent. Any idea who?
jonas
WTF is Lee Zeldin doing in there? Sure, technically anyone can be nominated, but who thought he would make a good dark horse candidate of some kind?
smith
So, it looks like at the end of the first round, there are 20 holdouts. That’s a lot more than Jordan anticipated.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
One House R says loudly: “Huh? What did the communist say?”
What year is it? Mr Gorbachev, tear down that wall!
artem1s
Jordan laughs when Rep. Maxine Waters calls Jordan an “insurrectionist.”
One House R says loudly: “Huh? What did the communist say?”
there is no way in hell Gym can get thru this day without saying or doing something that will piss off the R-holdouts (and probably some who voted for him in the first round). He’s such an all around asshole that he cannot manage even one day of grace under fire. He’s going to smirk his way thru this and all his little minions will catcall from the peanut gallery – they won’t be able to help themselves. So much for his promise to his caucus that he’s going to be less caustic. He really needs to adopt the “not this asshole again” rabbit meme as his family crest.
hells littlest angel
I guess no one is more disappointed than kingmaker Sean Hannity.
To celebrate J^2’s humiliation I give you 2 numbers of SRK (Shahrukh Khan) dancing with his girl gang
Chak De India (He is the hockey coach of the women’s national team, who no one expects to win)
Jinda Banda (From Jawan, where the girl gang are inmates in woman’s prison and some have been incarcerated for crimes they didn’t commit. They were examples snatched from the headlines)
NotMax
200 craven knaves.
Misterpuff
I wonder if any of the arm twisted Rs vote against Jordan in the next roll call vote?
“Sorry, I voted as you wished but you didn’t get ‘er done.”
sdhays
LOL! He got less than McQarthy on his first ballot! They were saying before the vote that if they got 201, they were good. Couldn’t even get that.
Not betting the rest don’t eventually come around, but they didn’t meet their own threshold, so…that’s not good for Team Gymmy!
Geminid
@hells littlest angel: Hannity’s the numbskull who got Trump go endorse Doctor Oz. What a lousy candidate!
Trucmat
True. I’ve been a sub there forever it seems and he’s worth reading. Beyond that the personality behind the writer is someone I respect. That’s why his doomering about a red wave got under my skin. It was just wrong on a factual level and counter-productive.
Delk
How many did McCarthy get on his first round?
Scout211
Is it just me or does anyone else seriously dislike the too-cute phrase “math problem” when people are referring to getting enough votes?
SiubhanDuinne
Jeffries 212
Jordan 200
Scalise 7
McCarthy 6
Zeldin 3
Cole 1
Emmer 1
Garcia 1
Massey 1
Steeplejack
Great vote-counting, Gym! He had a four-vote buffer and lost 20. I hope he breaks McCarthy’s 15-round record.
brendancalling
@Geminid:
Considering that a substantial number of them are violent and feral, and some of them might be armed, it could turn into a real bloodbath.
Anoniminous
The
Kindergarten House is now at recess
Muted CSPAN as soon as Stefanik started blathering, but I assume she’s talking about what a great man Jordan is, which I’m surprised anyone can do with a straight face.
Quinerly
Supposedly he is a Jordan supporter and will be there this afternoon. He was at a funeral this AM.
Sean
@Trucmat: Josh Marshall employs David Kurtz, presumably as an added voice/balance to the editorial content. He gets some credit for hiring good people (including but not limited to Kurtz)
Marshall is a historian by trade and tends to try to contextualize these kinds of events. I guess it can sound wishy washy, but I don’t think he’s taking the posture of a typical know it all pundit. He’s often wrong and will usually discuss his misses when going back to the larger picture. I appreciate his voice, even if it isn’t always on point.
mdblanche
CaseyL
@brendancalling: Fingers crossed!
Jeffro
@WaterGirl: so awesome!!
Quinerly
@Alison Rose: is she talking again?
I heard her nomination speech. Pretty disgusting.
Shalimar
I think it’s hilarious that Kevin McCarthy voted for Jordan along with the 8 who cost him his Speakership, and not with the 6 who still support them. Those 6 really do not understand the amoral weathervane they’re supporting.
Jeffro
I guess no one is more disappointed than kingmaker Sean Hannity.
it’s not easy being a “news” show host AND the Republican Party’s whip in the House! the guy must really keep in good shape to hold down both jobs like that.
NotMax
Massie
Strzok
:)
The Thin Black Duke
A hospital in Gaza was hit. At least 500 dead.
Oh God, CSPAN calls no thank you. Some lady was literally just crying about the 20 GOPers who didn’t vote for Jordan. Get a life, you old bat.
Barbara
@Sean: I think he does tend to be pessimistic and I am not a natural optimist by any means. He does have a lot of insight — I think he was spot on about what it means for Republicans to have actually voted on who should be the speaker nominee and for everyone, but most notably, the loser Jim Jordan, to see it as just step one. What does it mean to be a caucus if your members don’t abide by the results?
@Quinerly: I think they were replaying her intro speech from earlier.
japa21
@SiubhanDuinne: John Cole 1
Wishful thinking
Jeffro
@SiubhanDuinne: you forgot ‘Baud .5’
moops
20 holdouts is a stronger showing than I expected. That is a lot of GOP pols to threaten before the next vote. I know Jordan was not thinking he had this locked up, but he wanted his detractors on the record so they could start attacking them openly. If the number was 6 or 7, that is a small number to bully. But 20 holdouts will spread the pain around. It might pull some Jordan votes back out on the next round if the consequences turn out to be mild enough.
lowtechcyclist
Cole 1
Who voted for John Cole? Or was that Elvis Cole?
smith
One satisfying thing about this whole debacle is that, for once, the GQP nutjobs are the ones feeling the stress. The rest of us have been losing sleep since 2016.
JWR
F*ck. CBS TV news says Israel just bombed a city in South Gaza where they’d told Palestinians to go. :(
Jamey
What, if anything, does Jordan have to offer to the growing cadre of holdouts?
At least McCarthy went into the Jan 2023 Speaker vote with fallbacks and payoffs planned.
Jordan couldn’t whip egg whites, even if his life depended on it.
He started off bellicose and then deëscalated to fuming. Serves the GOP House conference right.
TriassicSands
Yes, but let’s be serious, we’re dealing with a mob of incompetent lunatics. Just because Jordan didn’t get it on the first ballot, like some other illustrious Republican whose name I can’t quite remember, doesn’t mean he won’t get it eventually. After all, if Jordan ultimately were to win on the 14th ballot wouldn’t that demonstrate that the POG (Party of Grievance) is now more stable and united than it was in January? (Laughter tinged with disgust.)
jonas
@Shalimar: I think it’s hilarious that Kevin McCarthy voted for Jordan along with the 8 who cost him his Speakership, and not with the 6 who still support them.
Being a leader in the Republican party today is simply an exercise in repeated humiliation and self-debasement. No pride, no honor, no guts. How grown-ass men and women do this to themselves, I’ll never understand. I guess that’s why I’m 1. not a politician and, 2. not a Republican.
lowtechcyclist
Muted CSPAN as soon as Stefanik started blathering, but I assume she’s talking about what a great man Jordan is, which I’m surprised anyone can do with a straight face.
From Twitter:
Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther” during her nomination speech for Jim Jordan
Ain’t enough rolleyes in the Universe.
@lowtechcyclist: Oh, she can shut her Catholic mouth. Ugh.
Villago Delenda Est
@Anoniminous:
The House is in recess while the members take pleasure. As one wag at Wonkette said, by hitting Gym with a baseball bat.
surfk9
What’s the over/under for how many votes need to be taken to elect a speaker? I’m thinking 15
Bill Arnold
In case it is not already linked in this thread, the NYTimes has a house speaker election tracker today. During voting, the votes table was being live updated every several seconds.
House Speaker Election
(Now to read the thread during breaks from work.)
JWR
I can’t open your bluesky link, but here’s the story from the AP:
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike Tuesday hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.
jonas
@lowtechcyclist: Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther”
Did she actually pronounce it “Ess-ter”, or pull a Trump and say “Ess-thur” or something? Most of these performatively-religious Republicans wouldn’t know a Bible if you slapped them upside the head with one.
wjca
@The Thin Black Duke: Taking a page from Putin’s playbook, I see.
Perhaps why Netanyahu didn’t want Zelenskyy visiting.
Villago Delenda Est
@Alison Rose: Get a life, you old bat.
Auntie Muriel called in from the UK?
Ruviana
Some of the 20 who voted against Jordan said the pressure to support him made them more determined not to vote for him.
Ken
@lowtechcyclist: Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther”
She must mean the part near the end where the court is meeting while outside a gallows is being built. I guess she has fond memories of January 6.
cain
@schrodingers_cat: To answer your question from yesterday – I don’t speak Hindi (anymore) – I came the U.S. when I was 4, and only spoke Hindi (lucknow hindi!) my family is Tamil so.. I lost Hindi, gained English and speak some weird broken version of Tamil. I’m relearning Hindi since my wife grew up in Hyderbad so we can do more things together but also to get back something I lost. I’m learning Spanish, but I suspect my Hindi once I get my alphabet down is going to outpace my spanish. :D Listening to Hindi all your life – your brain is already wired.
@Ken:
I assume she’s imagining herself wielding political power as Trump’s favorite concubine.
Bupalos
It’s great that Gym failed, but I’m still struggling to find a plausible scenario I can root for here. Does anyone have a happy ending they can sell me on?
cain
@brendancalling: If it does – do you think they’ll change house rules to allow guns? :-) Man, I”d be be packing if they are that feral.
cain
Jeezus.. why? They must know that there are innocents there. Even if Hamas is hiding there. They are literally following the script that Hamas has laid out. If anything Israel’s IDF is predictable in their behavior.
Quinerly
@Alison Rose: ugh.
I wanted to throw up when she got to the Bible quoting part.
Anoniminous
Inevitable. Israelis always hit hospitals when bombing Gaza.
cain
@JWR: This is fucking genocide – literally giving people directions to go somewhere so they can fly a missile at it.
Their ancestors who died during the holocaust must be fucking proud.
Humans.. fucking cursed species – even when bad shit happens to them they can’t seem to gain any empathy for other suffers who are also suffering.
cain
@Anoniminous: Yep, as I said – predictable.
Kent
@Bupalos:It’s great that Gym failed, but I’m still struggling to find a plausible scenario I can root for here. Does anyone have a happy ending they can sell me on?
My best case scenario. They circle back around to McCarthy and he gets enough Dem support to get past Gaetz and his band of insurrectionists. In exchange they agree to some sort of amplified discharge petition process so that bills with broad support like budget bills can be brought to the floor for votes without being held up by Gaetz and his gang.
But that is probably wishful thinking. There is zero chance of getting anyone better than McCarthy.
Steeplejack
Members only for Bluesky, apparently.
Most of the caucus will clearly vote for anybody just to have this over. So, a pack of the less insane Rs find someone from their caucus capable of holding to a deal for two days straight. They make a deal with Jeffries to make sure this guy passes, and the deal is that Rs get to keep on clown car posturing and running sham investigations, but some discharge rules change so must-pass bipartisan stuff like CRs can go through reliably. Jeffries, who can count, provides just enough D votes to make sure this guy gets elected. Rs go out claiming victory and their base believes it.
smith
I am extremely uncomfortable about the optics of Biden going to Israel right after they have committed a horrendous war crime.
SiubhanDuinne
OMG
CaseyL
@Bupalos: The best route might be just to give McHenry more powers, such as to get legislation to the floor for a vote. He’s already shown himself to be a petty arsehole, but perhaps less of a faithless, bomb-throwing, insurrectionist-coddling dirtbag than most of the rest of the caucus.
Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
House Republicans should take a chapter from the HR playbook of every American corporation that they so enthusiastically serve. Since everybody is mad, call in about 80 pizzas from Little Caesars or some equally shitty place, along with 3 dozen two liter bottles of lukewarm off-brand sodas.
That’ll turn the frown upside down.
@The Thin Black Duke: Fuck Bibi for that.
@JWR: Fuck Bibi again
Maybe Biden should cancel his trip to Israel.
Bupalos
@cain: I don’t think Israelis are actively pursuing genocide. They’re in the kind of emotional surrender where they can’t see genocide as it crosses their path of righteous rage. In terms of strengthening Israel, they honestly may as well be firing missiles at their own cities. It’s 9/11 all over again.
moops
Happy outcomes? hmmmmm
Perhaps eventually Jordan’s gang and threats become so horrible to some holdouts that they just vote Jeffries. Not sure if the Motion to Vacate thing would still be in place.
Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
They’re our bestest ally ever, at least insofar as they can
– use us for military aid to keep their neighbors at bay when Israel does shitty things;
– use us for diplomatic muscle for when Israel does shitty things;
– use our intel services as cooperating agencies when they’re protecting themselves.
That “allyship” is a one way street, though. When we needed them to bolster Ukraine, well….you know….
moops
Any chance they just switch the Speakership to a lottery?
Joy in FL
@Scout211: Thank you for the list of votes.
The Rep at the end of your list, Rep. Bilirakis, is my Rep. I have called his office a few times, most recently Monday evening. Last night I asked him not to vote for Jordan because of Jordan’s stance that the 2020 election was stolen from T**** . I asked him to vote for someone who put the Constitution first. I figured he would vote for Jordan anyway. But I am not surprised that he was absent. It’s convenient to avoid taking any stand at all.
Barbara
@Joy in FL: Like I said the other day, “Just get on the bus Gus, get a new key Lee and set yourself free.” There are many ways to leave, this one kind of cowardly, but still not the worst you can say of someone.
New Deal democrat
As per David Kurtz, I think the most accurate update is “we don’t know” what will happen.
That being said, I think we can lay out a couple of plausible “if/then” scenarios:
1. In the caucus vote, there were almost 100 votes against Jordan. Over 1/3rd of those melted away in the subsequent secret ballot. Most of *those* flipped in the first vote today. So long as Jordan gains ground in each round of voting, he will continue to be the favored candidate until he wins.
2. But if his support stalls at any number under about 210 or so for two or at most 3 ballots, I think his candidacy rapidly unravels. And it is more likely that happens than it was with McCarthy earlier this year, because Jordan’s group has made so many enemies and has used such heavy-handed tactics.
3. If Jordan’s candidacy falters, the two next most likely scenarios are (1) the nomination of McDaniels for a pro tempore or permanent position, followed by (2) the re-nomination of McCarthy.
4. If all of those fail, that is when we will begin to see more movement towards an accommodation with Democrats. That will only happen if and when a very large number of GOPers are convinced that there is no other way they are ever going to get to 217. This moment, if it comes, is probably still 1 week away.
CaseyL
I wasn’t contemplating the Democrats having any input into this; I meant, the “happiest ending” possible just within the GOP caucus.
Democrats will not have a say in the next Speaker. The GOP will not make deals with Democrats over the Speakership. They just won’t.
