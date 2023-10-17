Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    145Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I see that Mary Peltola (this is where I picked back up) was greeted with major clapping, I assume because she is back after the loss of her husband.

      What else did I miss?

      Who were the 13 others?

      Have any Rs voted for Jeffries?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Link
      Rep. Don Bacon,       of Nebraska, was the first to cast a vote for ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “I just I can’t abide by the fact that a small group violated the rules to get what they wanted,” he said Monday night. “Now I’m supposed to play by the rules. So, I think we got to have consequences and you got to stand up to this.”
      Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon, voted for McCarthy.
      Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, of New York, voted for former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
      Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, of Florida, voted for Rep. Steve Scalise. He had already told CBS News’ Nikole Killion “I’m a no” on Jordan.
      Rep. Jake Ellzey, of Texas, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia, Republican of California.
      Rep. Andrew Garbarino, of New York, was the second to vote for Zeldin.
      Rep. Carlos Giménez, of Florida, voted for McCarthy. After the GOP conference met Monday night, he was asked if his mind had been changed in the meeting. “No,” he replied.
      Rep. Tony Gonzales, of Texas, voted for Scalise.
      Rep. Kay Granger, of Texas, voted for Scalise.
      Rep. Mike Kelly, of Pennsylvania, voted for Scalise.
      Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, of Virginia, voted for McCarthy.
      Rep. Nick LaLota, of New York, voted for Zeldin
      Rep. Michael Lawler, of New York, voted for McCarthy.
      Rep. John Rutherford, of Florida, voted for Scalise

      ETA: Rep. Michael Simpson, of Idaho, voted for Scalise.

      ETA:

      Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

      Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote. Reps. Ken Buck, of Colorado; John James, of Michigan; David Joyce, of Ohio; and Doug LaMalfa, of California, did not vote.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Yes, this was her first vote since returning after her husband’s death. I was glad to see the ovation was from both sides. The GOP can show a tiny bit of compassion every once in a while, I suppose!

      I know some have voted for Scalise, not sure who else.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hells littlest angel

      Republicans giving a standing ovation is their way of saying, “We’re not going to knife you in the back. Not today.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      A nod to the earlier thread: I don’t know🤷🏼‍♀️

      Seriously I just turned it on, so I really haven’t a clue.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JWR

      I haven’t kept track, but friggin’ Scalise got an extended standing O when he cast his vote for Jordan. What a slime.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kelly

      from downstairs

      Lori Chavez-DeRemer, my OR- 5th Republican, voted for McCarthy. She barely won in 2020 in a Biden district. Been trying to look centerish ever since.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PaulWartenberg

      @Quinerly:

      there should have been 55 nays. Alas.

      with any luck the second round of voting will involve Jordan and his MAGA allies openly threatening their Republican colleagues with expulsions and purging for their “betrayal,” just to ensure more of the fence-sitters to break off in retaliation.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trucmat

      Score a point for David Kurtz by correctly predicting the Speaker race was anything but decided. Give another demerit to Josh Marshall for again being pessimistic beyond the facts. Just as with the red wave that didn’t happen in 2022 Josh and the bulk of the punditoctacy continues to buy into narratives set by wishful thinking on the right and despair on the left.

      Josh seems to be a great guy but maybe he needs to say I don’t know a bit more often.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Citizen Alan

      @Trucmat:  In Josh’s defense, voting against the craven cowardice of Republicans is usually a sucker bet.

      What was that commotion when a Dem woman halfway through the W’s said something long that got people booing before voting for Jeffries?

      /edit Never mind, apparently is was Auntie Maxine calling Jordan an insurrectionist (Per Allison Rose)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      PaulWartenberg

      Of course Bilirakis didn’t show up. A careerist who inherited the district from his father, and hasn’t done much to represent that part of North Pinellas County where I grew up.

      Jenni Kiser’s dad should have won that GOP primary for the 9th district in 1982, all I’m saying…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jonas

      WTF is Lee Zeldin doing in there? Sure, technically anyone can be nominated, but who thought he would make a good dark horse candidate of some kind?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      smith

      So, it looks like at the end of the first round, there are 20 holdouts. That’s a lot more than Jordan anticipated.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      artem1s

      Jordan laughs when Rep. Maxine Waters calls Jordan an “insurrectionist.”
      One House R says loudly: “Huh? What did the communist say?”

      there is no way in hell Gym can get thru this day without saying or doing something that will piss off the R-holdouts (and probably some who voted for him in the first round). He’s such an all around asshole that he cannot manage even one day of grace under fire. He’s going to smirk his way thru this and all his little minions will catcall from the peanut gallery – they won’t be able to help themselves. So much for his promise to his caucus that he’s going to be less caustic. He really needs to adopt the “not this asshole again” rabbit meme as his family crest.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @Scout211:

      Added:

      1. Rep.Victoria Spartz, of Indiana, voted for Rep. Massie, of Kentucky.
      2. Rep. Steve Womack, of Arkansas, voted for Scalise.

      Rep. Gus Bilirakis, of Florida was absent from the vote.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eolirin

      @jonas: It’s a protest vote by the NY part of the delegation. He was their gov candidate in 2022. They’re not trying to get him to be speaker they’re just not going to vote for Jordan and don’t want to give a vote to Scalise or McCarthy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Brit in Chicago

      @JWR: “Scalise got an extended standing O when he cast his vote for Jordan”

      Was that before or after it became clear that little Jim wouldn’t make it? (In his position, I’d have waited, in case I could be the one vote to kill it.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      schrodingers_cat

      To celebrate J^2’s humiliation I give you 2 numbers of SRK (Shahrukh Khan) dancing with his girl gang

      Chak De India (He is the hockey coach of the women’s national team, who no one expects to win)
      Jinda Banda (From Jawan, where the girl gang are inmates in woman’s prison and some have been incarcerated for crimes they didn’t commit. They were examples snatched from the headlines)

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @smith: Republicans out to adjourn so they can go scream at each other in their caucus room. Maybe they’ll do another round of voting instead and then go scream at each other.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Shalimar

      @jonas: I have seen Lee Zeldin mentioned as one of the 4 or 5 retired members who might be considered as a compromise candidate.  He still has a lot of power in New York.  Not sure how many of his voters were from New York.

      edit: all 3 I see are from New York.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Misterpuff

      I wonder if any of the arm twisted Rs vote against Jordan in the next roll call vote?

       

      “Sorry, I voted as you wished but you didn’t get ‘er done.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sdhays

      LOL! He got less than McQarthy on his first ballot! They were saying before the vote that if they got 201, they were good. Couldn’t even get that.

      Not betting the rest don’t eventually come around, but they didn’t meet their own threshold, so…that’s not good for Team Gymmy!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Trucmat

      @different-church-lady:

      True. I’ve been a sub there forever it seems and he’s worth reading. Beyond that the personality behind the writer is someone I respect. That’s why his doomering about a red wave got under my skin. It was just wrong on a factual level and counter-productive.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Shalimar

      @sdhays: I still suspect Jordan will strong-arm them for however many votes it takes until 16 of the 20 come around.  That said, it wouldn’t be shocking to see it go the other direction and some of those who agreed to vote for Jordan did so only for the 1st round.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Shalimar

      @Delk: McCarthy failed to get 19 on the first round.  So Jordan did one worse.

      They are now in recess, so there goes the tire-them-out-until-they-vote-for-Jordan strategy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      Is it just me or does anyone else seriously dislike the too-cute phrase “math problem” when people are referring to getting enough votes?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Steeplejack

      Great vote-counting, Gym! He had a four-vote buffer and lost 20. I hope he breaks McCarthy’s 15-round record.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Alison Rose

      Muted CSPAN as soon as Stefanik started blathering, but I assume she’s talking about what a great man Jordan is, which I’m surprised anyone can do with a straight face.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Sean

      @Trucmat: Josh Marshall employs David Kurtz, presumably as an added voice/balance to the editorial content. He gets some credit for hiring good people (including but not limited to Kurtz)

      Marshall is a historian by trade and tends to try to contextualize these kinds of events. I guess it can sound wishy washy, but I don’t think he’s taking the posture of a typical know it all pundit. He’s often wrong and will usually discuss his misses when going back to the larger picture. I appreciate his voice, even if it isn’t always on point.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Shalimar

      I think it’s hilarious that Kevin McCarthy voted for Jordan along with the 8 who cost him his Speakership, and not with the 6 who still support them.  Those 6 really do not understand the amoral weathervane they’re supporting.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jeffro

      @hells littlest angel:

      I guess no one is more disappointed than kingmaker Sean Hannity.

      it’s not easy being a “news” show host AND the Republican Party’s whip in the House!  the guy must really keep in good shape to hold down both jobs like that.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Barbara

      @Sean: I think he does tend to be pessimistic and I am not a natural optimist by any means.  He does have a lot of insight — I think he was spot on about what it means for Republicans to have actually voted on who should be the speaker nominee and for everyone, but most notably, the loser Jim Jordan, to see it as just step one.  What does it mean to be a caucus if your members don’t abide by the results?

      Reply
    76. 76.

      moops

      20 holdouts is a stronger showing than I expected.   That is a lot of GOP pols to threaten before the next vote.  I know Jordan was not thinking he had this locked up, but he wanted his detractors on the record so they could start attacking them openly.  If the number was 6 or 7, that is a small number to bully.  But 20 holdouts will spread the pain around.  It might pull some Jordan votes back out on the next round if the consequences turn out to be mild enough.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Shalimar

      @Sean: If I recall correctly from many years ago, Kurtz is the editor Marshall hired early in the site’s history who actually runs the newsroom at TPM.  Maybe that has changed as the staff has grown larger.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      smith

      One satisfying thing about this whole debacle is that, for once, the GQP nutjobs are the ones feeling the stress. The rest of us have been losing sleep since 2016.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @Shalimar: McCarthy may be hoping he is the next nominee, and wants to stay on Jordan’s good side.

      Or maybe the 3rd or 4th nominee. They may keep trying to solve this Rubik’s cube all week.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Jamey

      What, if anything, does Jordan have to offer to the growing cadre of holdouts?

       

      At least McCarthy went into the Jan 2023 Speaker vote with fallbacks and payoffs planned.

      Jordan couldn’t whip egg whites, even if his life depended on it.

      He started off bellicose and then deëscalated to fuming. Serves the GOP House conference right.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      TriassicSands

      @Trucmat:

      Yes, but let’s be serious, we’re dealing with a mob of incompetent lunatics. Just because Jordan didn’t get it on the first ballot, like some other illustrious Republican whose name I can’t quite remember, doesn’t mean he won’t get it eventually. After all, if Jordan ultimately were to win on the 14th ballot wouldn’t that demonstrate that the POG (Party of Grievance) is now more stable and united than it was in January? (Laughter tinged with disgust.)

      Reply
    85. 85.

      jonas

      @Shalimar:  I think it’s hilarious that Kevin McCarthy voted for Jordan along with the 8 who cost him his Speakership, and not with the 6 who still support them.

      Being a leader in the Republican party today is simply an exercise in repeated humiliation and self-debasement. No pride, no honor, no guts. How grown-ass men and women do this to themselves, I’ll never understand. I guess that’s why I’m 1. not a politician and, 2. not a Republican.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Alison Rose:

      Muted CSPAN as soon as Stefanik started blathering, but I assume she’s talking about what a great man Jordan is, which I’m surprised anyone can do with a straight face.

      From Twitter:

      Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther” during her nomination speech for Jim Jordan

      Ain’t enough rolleyes in the Universe.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      TriassicSands

      @Jamey: What, if anything, does Jordan have to offer to the growing cadre of holdouts?

      He’s Gym jordan, he can threaten to have them killed. Or their families. Plus, he’s a real charmer.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Bill Arnold

      In case it is not already linked in this thread, the NYTimes has a house speaker election tracker today. During voting, the votes table was being live updated every several seconds.
      House Speaker Election
      (Now to read the thread during breaks from work.)

      Reply
    95. 95.

      JWR

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      I can’t open your bluesky link, but here’s the story from the AP:

      KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike Tuesday hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds. If confirmed, the attack would be by far the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

      Photos from al-Ahli Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area. The ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      jonas

      @lowtechcyclist:  Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther”

      Did she actually pronounce it “Ess-ter”, or pull a Trump and say “Ess-thur” or something? Most of these performatively-religious Republicans wouldn’t know a Bible if you slapped them upside the head with one.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      StringOnAStick

      @Kelly: Hey Kelly, who do you prefer to run against our current R rep?  There are 3 D’s in the running so far, who do you think stands the best chance of winning?  I haven’t been here long enough to know much about the two who more recently joined the D primary race.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Ruviana

      Some of the 20 who voted against Jordan said the pressure to support him made them more determined not to vote for him.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Shalimar

      @surfk9: My guess is it won’t get to even 8 votes because they will keep doing most of the negotiating behind closed doors.  If they just kept voting until they got a winner like they did in January, I would put the over/under at 40.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Ken

      @lowtechcyclist: Audible sighs from Democratic side as Stefanik says “I am reminded of the Book of Esther”

      She must mean the part near the end where the court is meeting while outside a gallows is being built. I guess she has fond memories of January 6.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      cain

      @schrodingers_cat: To answer your question from yesterday – I don’t speak Hindi (anymore) – I came the U.S. when I was 4, and only spoke Hindi (lucknow hindi!) my family is Tamil so.. I lost Hindi, gained English and speak some weird broken version of Tamil. I’m relearning Hindi since my wife grew up in Hyderbad so we can do more things together but also to get back something I lost. I’m learning Spanish, but I suspect my Hindi once I get my alphabet down is going to outpace my spanish. :D Listening to Hindi all your life – your brain is already wired.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Bupalos

      It’s great that Gym failed, but I’m still struggling to find a plausible scenario I can root for here. Does anyone have a happy ending they can sell me on?

      Reply
    110. 110.

      cain

      @Shalimar: He might change his vote given that he has support. That would be hilarious. Maybe he voted because Jim is just taking his policies – I don’t think Jim actually has any chops to be a legislator and is just going to be a stick figure that just presents what people give him.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      cain

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Jeezus.. why? They must know that there are innocents there. Even if Hamas is hiding there. They are literally following the script that Hamas has laid out. If anything Israel’s IDF is predictable in their behavior.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Anoniminous

      @Bupalos:

      Best I can think of is the 20 Other votes don’t show up throwing the election to Jefferies.  Second best, Democrats and a break-away GOP faction agree on a compromise candidate.

      In either case, the Gaetz Rule has to be immediately obliterated.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      cain

      @JWR: This is fucking genocide – literally giving people directions to go somewhere so they can fly a missile at it.

      Their ancestors who died during the holocaust must be fucking proud.

      Humans.. fucking cursed species – even when bad shit happens to them they can’t seem to gain any empathy for other suffers who are also suffering.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Kent

      @Bupalos:It’s great that Gym failed, but I’m still struggling to find a plausible scenario I can root for here. Does anyone have a happy ending they can sell me on?

      My best case scenario.  They circle back around to McCarthy and he gets enough Dem support to get past Gaetz and his band of insurrectionists.  In exchange they agree to some sort of amplified discharge petition process so that bills with broad support like budget bills can be brought to the floor for votes without being held up by Gaetz and his gang.

      But that is probably wishful thinking.  There is zero chance of getting anyone better than McCarthy.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Bupalos:

      Most of the caucus will clearly vote for anybody just to have this over.  So, a pack of the less insane Rs find someone from their caucus capable of holding to a deal for two days straight.  They make a deal with Jeffries to make sure this guy passes, and the deal is that Rs get to keep on clown car posturing and running sham investigations, but some discharge rules change so must-pass bipartisan stuff like CRs can go through reliably.  Jeffries, who can count, provides just enough D votes to make sure this guy gets elected.  Rs go out claiming victory and their base believes it.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      smith

      I am extremely uncomfortable about the optics of Biden going to Israel right after they have committed a horrendous war crime.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      CaseyL

      @Bupalos: The best route might be just to give McHenry more powers, such as to get legislation to the floor for a vote.  He’s already shown himself to be a petty arsehole, but perhaps less of a faithless, bomb-throwing, insurrectionist-coddling dirtbag than most of the rest of the caucus.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      House Republicans should take a chapter from the HR playbook of every American corporation that they so enthusiastically serve. Since everybody is mad, call in about 80 pizzas from Little Caesars or some equally shitty place, along with 3 dozen two liter bottles of lukewarm off-brand sodas.

      That’ll turn the frown upside down.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Quinerly

      @Kent:

      I agree with you. Very good chance this all turns back to McCarthy….after many votes. Or bow tie boy given more power to get the House thru the next 90-120 days.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Bupalos

      @cain: I don’t think Israelis are actively pursuing genocide. They’re in the kind of emotional surrender where they can’t see genocide as it crosses their path of righteous rage. In terms of strengthening Israel, they honestly may as well be firing missiles at their own cities. It’s 9/11 all over again.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      moops

      Happy outcomes?    hmmmmm

      Perhaps eventually Jordan’s gang and threats become so horrible to some holdouts that they just vote Jeffries.    Not sure if the Motion to Vacate thing would still be in place.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @smith:

      They’re our bestest ally ever, at least insofar as they can

      – use us for military aid to keep their neighbors at bay when Israel does shitty things;

      – use us for diplomatic muscle for when Israel does shitty things;

      – use our intel services as cooperating agencies when they’re protecting themselves.

      That “allyship” is a one way street, though. When we needed them to bolster Ukraine, well….you know….

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Joy in FL

      @Scout211: Thank you for the list of votes.

      The Rep at the end of your list, Rep. Bilirakis, is my Rep. I have called his office a few times, most recently Monday evening. Last night I asked him not to vote for Jordan because of Jordan’s stance that the 2020 election was stolen from T**** . I asked him to vote for someone who put the Constitution first. I figured he would vote for Jordan anyway. But I am not surprised that he was absent.  It’s convenient to avoid taking any stand at all.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Barbara

      @Joy in FL: Like I said the other day, “Just get on the bus Gus, get a new key Lee and set yourself free.”  There are many ways to leave, this one kind of cowardly, but still not the worst you can say of someone.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @moops:

      They could have a giant public Jack and Jill Off.

      First one across the line wins.

      Might not be good governance but it would have entertainment value, and honestly, it couldn’t be worse than what we have now.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      New Deal democrat

      As per David Kurtz, I think the most accurate update is “we don’t know” what will happen.

      That being said, I think we can lay out a couple of plausible “if/then” scenarios:

      1. In the caucus vote, there were almost 100 votes against Jordan. Over 1/3rd of those melted away in the subsequent secret ballot. Most of *those* flipped in the first vote today. So long as Jordan gains ground in each round of voting, he will continue to be the favored candidate until he wins.

      2. But if his support stalls at any number under about 210 or so for two or at most 3 ballots, I think his candidacy rapidly unravels. And it is more likely that happens than it was with McCarthy earlier this year, because Jordan’s group has made so many enemies and has used such heavy-handed tactics.

      3. If Jordan’s candidacy falters, the two next most likely scenarios are (1) the nomination of McDaniels for a pro tempore or permanent position, followed by (2) the re-nomination of McCarthy.

      4. If all of those fail, that is when we will begin to see more movement towards an accommodation with Democrats. That will only happen if and when a very large number of GOPers are convinced that there is no other way they are ever going to get to 217. This moment, if it comes, is probably still 1 week away.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Shalimar

      @CaseyL: Go look at McHenry’s history again.  He has been as anti-Democrat as Jordan for his entire career.  I doubt Democratic House members trust him.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      CaseyL

      @Shalimar: @WaterGirl:

      I wasn’t contemplating the Democrats having any input into this; I meant, the “happiest ending” possible just within the GOP caucus.

      Democrats will not have a say in the next Speaker.  The GOP will not make deals with Democrats over the Speakership.  They just won’t.

      Reply

