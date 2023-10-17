Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

You cannot shame the shameless.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Second rate reporter says what?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

We still have time to mess this up!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

No one could have predicted…

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A consequence of cucumbers

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Power of “I Don’t Know”

The Power of “I Don’t Know”

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m the eldest child in my family, so I grew up with an allergy to admitting I don’t know things. For example, I once responded to a nomenclature question from my younger sister by telling her a certain tool is called “channel lock pliers” because our grandfather used it to change channels when the knob fell off his TV.

I’ve outgrown the predilection to flat-out make shit up when someone asks me something I don’t know. But on some level, maybe that impulse is still there because when weighty unknowns cause anxiety, it’s comforting to me to learn what I can about whatever the issue is and then convince myself that I have a reasonable idea of what will happen next.

I suspect a lot of people do that in ways large and small — uncertainty is stressful for most of us, and learning as much as you can about an uncertain situation is helpful up to a point. But it can become a species of magical thinking that can be harmful if you let it blind you to new information that conflicts with your priors. Sometimes it’s better to just to admit you don’t know and try to make your peace with that.

I’ve been ruminating on how tortuous “I don’t know” is to me in relation to personal issues lately. But the stress of “I don’t know” is broader than that, thanks to the curse of these interesting times. Maybe that’s why I found this take by David Kurtz at TPM on the upcoming Speaker of the House vote so refreshing:

Let’s start with an assessment that violates the No. 1 rule of political reporting (posturing as knowing what’s about to happen): No one really knows whether Jim Jordan is going to win the speakership today. I certainly don’t, and rather than pretending otherwise it’s a good time to sit back and observe, report, and stay a bit humble.

Wow — imagine that!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Central Planning
  • cope
  • FastEdD
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • grubert
  • hells littlest angel
  • J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)
  • Jeffro
  • John S.
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Maxim
  • Mike in Pasadena
  • moonbat
  • narya
  • opiejeanne
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • Quantum man
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I’m the youngest child in my family, but I also never liked saying “I don’t know” because I wanted to prove I was as smart as my brothers…even though obviously them being older than me and knowing things I hadn’t experienced yet didn’t have anything to do with intelligence.

      The older I got, the easier it got to say “I don’t know”…about most things. If someone asks me what a word means, I hate admitting that I don’t know the definition. Which is why I will always look up any word I come across in a book or article that I’m not sure of.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      narya

      I’m gonna thank my dad here. I, too, am the eldest kid, and also hate being wrong, but I strongly remember him saying, when I was a kid, that it’s important to say that you don’t know when you don’t know. It really stuck with me, and has been a real life guide for me. Thanks, Dad! What I’ve tried to add to that is going back and saying that I was wrong on those occasions when I was. Still a work in progress here, of course.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      grubert

      “uncertainty is stressful for most of us”

      Gosh, the truth of that is deep.

      I think it helps explain why so many people are rather quick to judge.

      And so few can deal with a web of probabilities.. a lot of life is like that.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      It’s always tempting to fall into pundit-prediction mode (lord knows I do it often enough).

      It probably takes a lot for a reporter to just…report…which, as you noted Betty, includes saying “I don’t know” what will happen a given situation.

      It’s not like they have a lot of role models in the snooze media in this regard!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      moonbat

      I read that bit by Kurtz about an hour ago and it allowed me to take a deep breath and let things go a bit. It was a relief after all the tension-ratcheting gloom and doom all over the internet (and this blog!) yesterday.

      We will see and, yes, at this point no one knows what will happen today, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Since this is an open thread, Lawfare media has a nice play-by-play of the Garcia hearings in Loose Cannon’s courtroom last Thursday. TL;DR: She abruptly ended the hearing when the prosecution made her mad by adding additional conflicts not in their filings.

      Last Thursday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida had scheduled two hearings in United States v. Trump—the case alleging that Donald Trump mishandled classified documents and obstructed justice—to apprise two co-defendants of potential conflicts their attorneys might be laboring under.

      It had been clear from the outset that the issues surrounding co-defendant Waltine Nauta’s attorney, Stanley Woodward, Jr., were far thornier than those concerning co-defendant Carlos De Oliveira’s lawyer, John S. Irving IV. Still, few expected the afternoon to play out the way it did—with Nauta’s hearing being abruptly aborted after Assistant Special Counsel David Harbach raised weighty issues that hadn’t been laid out in the government’s briefs. Woodward protested that he had not had a chance to discuss the issues with Nauta; that the government’s position was wrong on the law; and that he could not properly advise his client until Judge Cannon ruled on whether she accepted the government’s theories.

      Visibly and audibly irritated, Cannon curtly adjourned Nauta’s hearing, promising to issue a scheduling order calling for more briefing and another hearing. “I admonish the government for wasting the court’s time,” she said.

      . . .

      Assistant Special Counsel David Harbach goes to the dais. After making a very minor factual correction in Cannon’s recitation—for which Cannon thanks him—he throws an unanticipated curve ball.

      He says that the impact of the conflict is not necessarily limited to Irving’s cross-examination of witnesses he represented. “In the government’s view,” he says, “Mr. Irving is faced with the same predicament when it comes time to make [final] arguments. A lawyer who suffers under a conflict is precluded by loyalty from arguing that a former client lacks credibility and from attacking a former client’s character. It flows from the duty of loyalty. It’s not specific to confidential information” that he may possess.

      Cannon immediately turns brittle and sounds alarmed. “Did you make this argument in your papers?”

      “Not in our papers,” Harbach admits. He says the arguments made in the papers were sufficient to show that a hearing was required. He’s now pointing out an additional issue. (It’s not a great answer.)

      At first, it is not clear why Cannon seems so upset.Why doesn’t she just ask De Oliveira to waive this other potential conflict, which he seems certain to do? But it turns out that Cannon is on to something. While Harbach’s curveball won’t have any impact on De Oliveira’s hearing, it will, in about an hour-and-a-half, completely derail Nauta’s.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I think people sometimes game out a situation (or let others game it) amd arrive at the most probable outcome. That would be fine if they then did not “bet” on an outcome by saying it will happen.

      People so often express certainty about things that I have come to see certainty as one of the most easily achieved of all mental states.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Quantum man

      Thank you for this.  We do not know what is going to happen, and assuming we do helps create anxiety that is unnecessary. If it happens, then we still do not know what will happen, and catastrophic thinking will not help either.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cope

      I often cite my learning to say and acknowledge that “I don’t know” something as one of the most important things I learned in college.  When I went off to grad school, my advisor was someone who could never say it.  He would always come up with some kind of answer.  The one time I remember him saying “I don’t know” was him responding to a question with the response “I don’t know…nobody knows”.  I blame the internet and “I’ve done my own research” for amplifying the Dunning-Kruger Effect.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      John S.

      As a product manager working in the world of financial technology, we constantly get asked to take SWAGs (Scientific Wild Ass Guess) on things we really don’t know.

      It takes years of confidence and reputation building to be able to say “I don’t know” as an acceptable answer.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in Pasadena

      I don’t know whether the vaccines work, but I’m not in an iron lung or a coffin. I got the flu vax last week and the Covid vax yesterday because perfect knowledge isn’t necessary. There is an element of trust. Until proven otherwise, I am going to trust the government and the science that have kept me alive for 70+ years. I guess that may change if Hair Fuhrer is electoral colleged into office again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Central Planning

      I’m the older of two. I’m not sure how I was as a kid, but hopefully I wasn’t an insufferable know-it-all. I’m currently a big fan of “I don’t know.”
      I do know my customers like it when I tell them I don’t know something. It’s the truth and they know I will find out the answer for them. And sometimes I’ll say I don’t know just so I can follow-up with them in a day or two.
      I did rub the toe of Hume’s statue in Edinburgh last month, so I know that qualifies me to talk all about knowing things /s

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Josie

      As a teacher, I always tried to model good thinking for my students. To questions I could not answer, I would tell them, “I don’t know. Let’s look that up” or “Let’s try to figure it out.” I never had a student who criticized me for not knowing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I was a know-it-all in my youth, but I have done a 180 degree flip.  I fell like I don’t know anything anymore, since the rate of innovation and discovery in astronomy and other fields is staggering.

       

      Somewhat related to this post:

      Question:  What is worse, ignorance or apathy?

      Answer:  I don’t know and I don’t care, sometimes followed with “you need a new pair of underwear”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hells littlest angel

      Pet peeve: people saying, “I’m not sure,” when in fact they don’t know, and haven’t an inkling.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: I listened to Roger talk about this on a podcast last week.  My take is that Loose Cannon didn’t know what to do when something new came up, so she had to adjourn so she could ask her betters at the Federalist Society, or ask Leonard Leo, or ask whoever it is who is her handler.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Maxim

      Most people are strongly attracted to beliefs, and belief systems, that offer certainty, even if (as is most often the case) that certainty is unwarranted.

      In my family, “smart” was the most valuable currency, so we all tended to pretend we knew or understood more than we really did. In my later years, I’ve come to deeply appreciate the value of understanding and accepting the limits of my knowledge (which coexists with trying to understand more, and better, when I can).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      moonbat

      My dad told me that in his dissertation defense one of his committee members kept peppering him with more and more obscure questions until at last he was forced to admit he didn’t know the answer.

      And then the professor stopped.

      Later he explained to my dad that the hardest things for a freshly minted Ph.D. to do is admit that they don’t know something, but it’s always important to remember that you don’t so that you keep in mind that there is still a lot out there to find out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      It feels like I’m seeing lots of “I’m the oldest” comments here.  I was the baby of the family, and I don’t have any trouble saying I don’t know.  Maybe birth order matters here?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      opiejeanne

      My husband learned to say, “I don’t know, but I’ll find out.” when he was a young adult and had a job. I don’t know how difficult it was for him to learn that. I learned to say that quite a few years later.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I never had a problem uttering the words, “I don’t know.” It took way too long but I also got comfortable saying, “I was wrong.” and, “I’m sorry.” I think it’s just because I’m getting old and don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone anymore.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      I was an only child for about ten years, and later the eldest, and I never had a problem with “I don’t know,” maybe because I was always surrounded by elders who I could ask “Why?” and “How come?”

      I love uncertainty and that gap between what we know and what we don’t know. I also love finding out something new, even if it upends what I previously thought was true.

      Let’s start with an assessment that violates the No. 1 rule of political reporting (posturing as knowing what’s about to happen): No one really knows whether Jim Jordan is going to win the speakership today. I certainly don’t, and rather than pretending otherwise it’s a good time to sit back and observe, report, and stay a bit humble.

      There’s also a general principle at work here. For Democrats, and for the country, it doesn’t matter who the Speaker is. The Republicans are committed to stupid, and they have entirely abandoned any pretense of honor, tradition, or interest in the country and the general welfare of the people.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Carlo Graziani

      Good philosophical topic.

      In the sciences, one of the hardest things to convey to students, and even to early-career researchers, is the power of “I don’t understand/I don’t know.” Many who enter the field grew up on the smart end of the intellectual spectrum, and arrive in a state of mind that makes them extremely hesitant to admit it when they don’t understand what’s going on. This leads to extreme epidemics of impostor syndrome. Unnecessarily so, because (a) everyone starts out not knowing much, (b) one learns much faster by having people slow down and explain things, and (c) STEM subjects are full of folks who are obsessively passionate about what they do, and are eager to explain anything in (occasionally excessive) detail.

      There’s basically no downside in allowing others to educate us. The beginning of wisdom is the fact that an admission of ignorance usually triggers learning.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      schrodingers_cat

      @WaterGirl: I am the oldest in my family and my extended family and I have no problems saying IDK. Perhaps it is my training as a scientist IDK. Because there is always more stuff that we don’t know than we know about any subject

      But if I don’t know something I will usually try to figure out the answer. I usually say I will get back to you on that I am not sure of the answer.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kathleen

      @John S.: Back in the 80’s I conducted training for a giant corporation and was very fortunate to have the opportunity to attend a “Quality Training” class provided by a prestigious training/consulting firm in Virginia. Our instructor said the most important quality anyone had in business environment was authenticity and stressed the importance of admitting you didn’t know an answer to a question when you really wanted to engage with students.. “Don’t just say something. Stand there.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @moonbat:

      Later he explained to my dad that the hardest things for a freshly minted Ph.D. to do is admit that they don’t know something, but it’s always important to remember that you don’t so that you keep in mind that there is still a lot out there to find out.

      I’m not sure how one gets a Ph.D. without realizing how vast the areas of one’s ignorance are.  You’ve just learned practically everything about one small area in order to push the bounds of knowledge just a wee bit further.  And there are a jillion other areas just in your own field that you have only a general idea about.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: I think that’s true of pessimism (certainty of disaster is better than the unknown) and maybe it factors into optimism too. One common saying that really sets me off is, “Everything happens for a reason.” No! It doesn’t! ;-)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Villago Delenda Est

      David Kurtz is going to get his “Village Idiot in good standing” card revoked if he keeps admitting he doesn’t know what is goint to happen.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      prostratedragon

      For a while.now I’ve been dodging the issue of not knowing with something like, ” Well I guess we’ll just have to see.” ‘Cause I’m convinced nobody knows nothing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Bill Arnold

      @narya:

      I’m gonna thank my dad here. I, too, am the eldest kid, and also hate being wrong, but I strongly remember him saying, when I was a kid, that it’s important to say that you don’t know when you don’t know.

      My dad taught his children to estimate the probability that any single thought or belief is true. Habitual meta-cognition is very useful.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      A corollary to not wanting to admit what you don’t know is a certain anxiety in situations you cannot exert control over. The feeling of helplessness is too much for some people.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      FastEdD

      When I interviewed my current doctor for the first time, I looked at his history and found he worked for a drug company for a few years. I was worried that he would just prescribe pills for everything and he would be against any other kind of healing or therapy. I asked him about it and he said, “I don’t know what I don’t know. I can learn.” Hmm, I thought, maybe this guy is alright. Last year I was freaking out about caregiver issues and losing my life partner from cancer. He prescribed a book that helped him when he divorced his wife. Yeah, this guy is alright.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.