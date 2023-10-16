(Image by NEIVANMADE)

600. The will that does not give up gains freedom. Freedom based on unity always prevails. The point is not to waste time. Not to lose unity. Not to let doubts corrode the will. We will definitely be victorious.@ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/SnfAHUyG7H — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 16, 2023

Russia has waged full-scale war against Ukraine for 600 days. But Russia’s war against Ukraine began 3,525 days ago in 2014. Since then, Russian has murdered, tortured, captured, imprisoned tens of thousands of Ukrainians, destroyed entire cities as it tries to subjugate Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/dGBaSM8oFb — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 16, 2023

Day 600 of my 3 day war. Russia cannot continue to fight without North Korean ammo which means I have reduced Russia to merely Pyongyang’s proxy so they can fight USA to the last Russian. I remain a master strategist. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) October 16, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We are working to provide our warriors with more air defense, more protection for our cities, so that they can maintain life – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! It was an eventful day. It is important that today, on the 600th day of the full-scale war, Penny Pritzker, the U.S. Special Representative for our сountry’s recovery, arrived in Ukraine. Such a visit on such a day is an important signal. It was a good meeting. We managed to discuss all the issues that directly affect life in Ukraine. Protection of our energy sector, especially this winter. Macro-financial support. Reconstruction. Protection of investments from the war risks. Attracting private business. Each of these areas is an element of the overall structure. A structure that ensures a normal life for our people and our cities. As much as it is possible now. We are working as hard as we can to give our warriors more air defense. To give more protection to our cities, so that they can maintain life, including economic life. Plus, the development of our industries, including defense production. All of this together keeps us resilient. All of this together adds to Ukraine’s strength. And I am grateful to each of our partners – everyone who helps. To all those whose support programs are long-term. To everyone who understands that this is a marathon, and in a marathon you have to keep the right pace all the time, calculate your energies and see clearly that the race must end with victory. I had several phone calls today. With the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Canada. The situation on the battlefield. Support for our defense. The Peace Formula. We continue to prepare a new meeting in the format of national security advisors. I am grateful to both the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Canada for their steadfast and principled attention to Ukraine, for their sincere faith in Ukraine and in our people. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Prevention of further escalation. And assistance to people, protection of people. It is important to ensure that what is happening in the Middle East does not turn into an even bigger catastrophe. And our warriors. Gratitude every day. The warriors of the 110th separate mechanized brigade, the “Seventy-ninth” of the Air Assault Forces, and the artillerymen of the 55th brigade. Thank you, guys, for your power! For the kind of destruction of the Russian occupiers that Ukraine needs. Also, the paratroopers of the 82nd separate brigade and the warriors of the 148th separate artillery brigade of the Air Assault Forces. I thank you for your courage and your efficiency in the offensive. Every step of ours is important. Every enemy loss is significant. Thank you! And separately, our intelligence. The fighters of the Kraken special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, who are defending the area of Kupyansk. Thank you, guys! Thank you for your fortitude and efficiency! Glory to all our warriors! Today I have signed new decrees on honoring warriors with state awards. Over the course of this war – the full-scale war – more than 60,000 Ukrainians have been awarded for their participation in battles for the sake of the state. This is truly full-scale courage. Courage that is rooted in the character of our people. The character that does not give up. The character that will prevail. For sure. Glory to Ukraine!

600 days since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "Thanks to everyone who beat and is beating the enemy. Thanks to everyone who help the newest types of weapons appear in Ukraine and to people who create weaponry inside Ukraine. Thanks to those who are… pic.twitter.com/K97La5Ogll — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 16, 2023

600 days since the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. “Thanks to everyone who beat and is beating the enemy. Thanks to everyone who help the newest types of weapons appear in Ukraine and to people who create weaponry inside Ukraine. Thanks to those who are joining the military today”, — @rustem_umerov, Minister of Defence. We head together to victory! Glory to Ukraine! 📷: Ercin Erturk

Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine's DAY 600. Six hundred days ago, a national doomsday was supposed to happen, and half of the world was literally burying this country alive. But thanks to so many men and women in Ukraine and beyond who made a moral choice to do what was… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 16, 2023

Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine’s DAY 600. Six hundred days ago, a national doomsday was supposed to happen, and half of the world was literally burying this country alive. But thanks to so many men and women in Ukraine and beyond who made a moral choice to do what was decent and right — here we are, six hundred days in resistance, with our friends still with us, with several significant battles won — and making “the world’s second strongest military power” throw in waves of suicidal convicts, de-mothball early Cold War era museum showpieces, beg its fellow dictators for drones and artillery rounds, and whine about “the need for peace talks.” I quite confidently say that 600 days ago, no one expected to see the mindblowing things we see today regarding this war. This is what happens when good people resist evil and when other good people do what’s right and give a helping hand. 600 days ago, this was supposed to be Russia’s 10-day easy walk in the park, and a 40-million European nation was supposed to obediently get down on its keens and turn into a colonial possession again — in the year 2022. The price is terrible. This country will still be mourning over all the death and devastation inflicted by the aggression many decades after. It will take many decades to recover from this, especially in the east, where most of the towns and cities ruined by Russia will never be built back and re-populated. All this time, however, there are people openly vaunting and jesting over this tragedy and shivering with irrational and inexplicable hatred towards Ukraine as such — and doing it in the comfort of staying a continent away from what Russia does and from the consequences of what they blindly endorse. And just like 600 days ago, I have a very fascinating and compelling thing to show such wonderful people:🖕

Four Ukrainian children stolen by Russia are coming home!

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy’s office, told @FT Ukraine had been working months with Saudi Arabia’s MBS, Turkey’s Erdoğan & Abramovich to try to broker a deal on return of children. Ukraine engaged “many countries, from the Vatican . . . to the Global South” on the matter. https://t.co/96vmnGfu1m — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 16, 2023

From The Financial Times:

Qatar has brokered a deal to reunite four Ukrainian children with their families after they were separated from their parents in Russia during President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of the country. The children, who range in age from 2 to 17, are the first to be returned to Ukraine after Qatar and several other mediators stepped up efforts over the children this summer. One has already returned to Ukraine through the Baltic states and Poland, another is en route via Qatar with his mother, and the remaining two are expected to travel to Ukraine through Qatar later this week. The family reunification talks are focused on thousands of Ukrainian children who were taken to Russia and held in children’s homes or adopted by Russian families. Some of those children, including the four returned in the talks with Qatar, were stranded in Russia or Russian-controlled territory when the war broke out. Others were forcibly taken to Russia by soldiers and placed with Russian families. Ukraine has accused the Kremlin of trying to eradicate the children’s Ukrainian identity and said the alleged abductions of up to 20,000 of them amount to genocide. The issue led the International Criminal Court to charge Putin with war crimes in March, along with Russia’s children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. It is so contentious that Ukraine and Russia do not speak directly on the issue. Qatar has been part of highly sensitive back-channel talks also involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club. “Over the past several weeks, we have remained in continuous dialogue with our Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, identifying areas of common interest around which to facilitate indirect negotiations,” said Lolwah Al-Khater, minister for international co-operation at Qatar’s foreign ministry. “Our hope is that the commitment shown to this initiative by both sides will pave the way for further dialogue aimed at de-escalating tensions and building trust between the two parties,” she said. Even as the war continues to rage with no clear end in sight more than a year and a half since Russia’s full-scale invasion, mediators and Ukraine’s western allies hope talks over issues such as the children can eventually lead to broader peace negotiations.

Much more at the link!

Avdiivka:

/2. Both Russian Msta-S were destroyed in Verkhnotoretske, Avdiivka front

48.222864, 37.870955

48.223450, 37.871528https://t.co/a2PBoxk8p3 pic.twitter.com/D0u4gCNhyK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 16, 2023

2/ – Good news are emerging from the South-Western flank. Despite numerous efforts to break through to Sieverne, Russian forces incurred significant losses and were forced to retreat. This is very important, as the Western flank plays a crucial role in Avdiivka's logistics. pic.twitter.com/1hKq7naC3V — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 16, 2023

4/ Recent satellite imagery and geolocated videos reveal that the enemy has shifted their approach in Avdiivka, resorting to heavy bombardment and causing extensive damage to the city's infrastructure and residential buildings. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 16, 2023

This year has shown the challenge of breaching well-prepared defenses without a significant and overwhelming advantage in both quality and quantity.

The entire frontline is heavily fortified, and can't be breached with small tactical groups — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 16, 2023

Contrary, I didn’t declare a victory. It’s far from finished and situation can worsen. So far, their flanking maneuvers had only initial success. You can easily verify it independently by a simple fact – the enemy hasn’t presented any evidence to back their “achievement” claims — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 16, 2023

I am not sure if they are that committed — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 16, 2023

Russian occupied Berdiansk:

Locals report explosions and secondary detonations in Berdiansk.

Video is allegedly from Berdiansk. pic.twitter.com/T6qaRczT8l — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 17, 2023

Marinka:

The 79th Brigade of Ukraine repels Russian attack on Marinka fronthttps://t.co/zH0mHrmO4L pic.twitter.com/FRFxSwW356 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 16, 2023

Clarification from author : the position is behind russians since winter '23, so corpses can't be Ukrainian.https://t.co/rkPKmLu9TD pic.twitter.com/UVG5Iq2GBn — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 16, 2023

South of Bakhmut:

As per Denis Kazanskiy, the author of this post is no other than the instructor of the Storm Z penal units in the area.https://t.co/yIHJT9Ebrn — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 16, 2023

Here’s a machine translation of Dmitri’s first tweet:

Interesting info about the south of Bakhmut that needs verifying but nevertheless states that the defensive nodes south of Bakhmut are being pushed by Ukrainians who are already establishing behind the railway line in the area of Andriivka and Klischiivka. Russian command in the area is said to be very poor and unwilling, there’s a follow-up post with insults towards the former commander in the area, Lt. General Andrey Suchevoy was removed from his position sometime in September/October who allegedly lost “1,5k people just in September” in the area (killed and wounded). I took the liberty of drawing roughly where the new defensive line (according to the author and WarGonzo) is being established.

And of the quoted tweet:

The Russian instructor of the “Storm Z” detachments, Svyatoslav Golikov, who runs the tg channel “Philologist in the Gray Zone,” accused General Andrei Sychev of killing one and a half thousand Russian soldiers near Bakhmut in September alone. And in the end I still couldn’t hold my position

Here’s a machine translation of General Andrei Sychev’s full Telegram post that Dmitri and Denis Kazansky are referring to:

Philologist in the gray zone Since I myself, as the vigilant citizens who follow my decadent writings know, am prone to whipping up a panic psychosis (probably in the interests of the enemy, who is obviously neither in sleep nor in spirit about his own advances), I will quote the weekly report from WarGonzo: “Bakhmut direction. South of the city, the Russian Armed Forces found themselves in an extremely difficult situation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine focused their main efforts on storming Kurdyumivka, where the last heights controlled by Russian troops are located. Ukrainian units cannot occupy them. But in the area of ​​​​Andreevka and Kleshcheevka they managed to gain a foothold at “” Based on the above quote, I would like to note the following. The intensity of the fighting on the northern flank has now really decreased; the enemy’s main efforts are concentrated in the south, where he is able to achieve advancement. At the same time, the risks for the northern section have not been eliminated; it cannot be ruled out that there will be a repetition of breakthrough attempts similar to the surge in the second ten days of August. The settlements along which our new line of defense is being built are listed from south to north, i.e. in the direction from Gorlovka to Bakhmut, but not the point. This nuance is important: the village of Ivangrad is already located beyond Bakhmutka and is a safety option in case the enemy develops success northeast of Kleshcheevka in the direction of Opytny. In the area of ​​Kleshcheevka and Andreevka, the enemy managed to gain a foothold not just “near the railway line,” but in some places already behind the railway line. Our art works, but there are some nuances. Part of the BC is spent on frankly unusable objects. In particular, artillery is pouring into the ruins, where small groups are rummaging around, while the enemy concentrates the main forces in the adjacent forest regiments. There is no proper interaction with the infantry. Assault operations do not receive appropriate artillery support, or there is no artillery support at all. In addition, the lack of normal communication with sad frequency leads to attacks on one’s own. Plus, of course, the inevitable failure of counter-battery combat. Accordingly, our counterattacks regularly fail, and the assault infantry suffers excessive losses. Very offensive and difficult. Our defenses in the Kurdyumovsky sector are holding. It’s holding up for now. This is the last held section of the Kleshcheevsky line, which is of particular importance due to the terrain. Hence the enemy’s pressure, everything is logical. In general, I dare to note that WarGonzo now turns out to be perhaps our only major channel that has decided to directly outline the problem: on the southern flank of Bakhmut, our troops are really “in an extremely difficult situation.”

Kyiv:

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko announces the start of heating season in Ukraine's capital. "Kyiv is starting to connect residential buildings to heat." I always look forward to @unian and other local outlets' photos illustrating this annual story. Past pics included cats on radiators. https://t.co/kwLmnko0xN — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 16, 2023

That last bit is especially important because Russia targeted Kyiv's energy infrastructure last winter with missiles and drones, and is expected to do the same this winter to try to plunge Ukraine's capital into darkness. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 16, 2023

For you drone enthusiasts and enthusiasts of Russian military equipment going boom:

$400 FPV Drone vs $60 million russian "Tor" air defence system

1:0

📹: @United24media pic.twitter.com/GJ8omaxt5n — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 16, 2023

And for Omnes and the Red Legs:

Ukrainian soldiers don't let the occupiers sleep.

Successful cooperation of air reconnaissance and artillery at night. 📹: 30rd Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/n2Ft0TsHRr — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 16, 2023

And for you drone enthusiasts and fresh baked bread and breakfast pastry enthusiasts!

From the annals of dual use technology: Russian state TV reports from a bakery that is now manufacturing drones for the war effort in Ukraine. "Can you imagine! They even smell like fresh bread!" says the correspondent. pic.twitter.com/SWmk3KTztK — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 16, 2023

An important message from Poland:

I am 34 y.o. Belarusian living in exile in Poland.

FIRST time in my life I will see a peaceful transition of power. To opposition. After democratic elections. With 73% turnout.

My message to you – value and protect your democracy. You can't even imagine what a miracle you have. pic.twitter.com/WfwxUIUyNQ — Pavel Slunkin (@PavelSlunkin) October 16, 2023

