“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Republicans in disarray!

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Ups & Downs (Open Thread)

Gold Bar Bob Menendez (D-Egypt) is probably relieved that the House GOP clown show and the Israel-Hamas battle took the spotlight off a new DOJ indictment that accuses him of acting as an agent for a foreign government. But Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) isn’t dropping the issue. From The Hill:

Thus far, only one Senate Democrat has called for an expulsion vote to take place and say they would vote to expel Menendez: Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who lit the fuse of what has quickly become a nasty back-and-forth with Menendez over his future.

The two senators also got into an in-person tiff as they rode the escalator in opposite directions to the Capitol from the Senate subway area Tuesday morning. According to sources, Fetterman told Menendez that Tuesday would be a great day to resign.

Menendez reacted, telling Fetterman that he is hanging onto this issue too closely, echoing a line he told HuffPost a night earlier. Fetterman mockingly responded that he is “consumed” by Menendez’s indictment.

Menendez’s prissy response was that Fetterman shouldn’t get “consumed” by the case and should instead focus on things that are important to the people of Pennsylvania. I bet if you asked them, the people of the Keystone State (and the 49 other states) would tell you they don’t want corrupt politicians selling them out (though sadly too many voters in too many states keep returning crooks to office).

As a person who is represented by two Repub senators, one of whom (Rick “Medicare Fraudster” Scott) is cartoonishly corrupt, I can tell you that I’m grateful to Fetterman for speaking out on the issue. Ordinary citizens probably aren’t too keen on foreign agents chairing the Foreign Relations Committee either. Menendez wielded that gavel until forced by rule to step aside after the indictment.

Anyhoo, the Hill’s account of the escalator razzing says the two senators were riding the escalator in opposite directions, but it doesn’t say who was going which way. I like to think Fetterman was heading up while Menendez was going down. More Fettermans! Fewer Menendezes!

Open thread.

      Alison Rose

      The two senators also got into an in-person tiff as they rode the escalator in opposite directions to the Capitol from the Senate subway area Tuesday morning.

      I mean. I’m not saying Fetterman would do anything, but getting into an “in-person tiff” with a dude who is 6’8″ and built like a Mack truck seems like an unwise move, especially since Menendez appears to be a good bit under 6′.

      geg6

      As a constituent of Senator Fetterman, I would say that there is not much more I find important than the corruption of our legislature, whichever the side of the aisle it is coming from.

      And to Menendez, I say fuck off, you corrupt piece of shit.

      Yutsano

      Sigh. Menendez is trying to hold on only because he beat his rap last time. This case is getting much more sordid as it drags on. And since our wonderful press corpse can only focus on one thing at a time, the oxygen belongs to the House mishegas, Menendez can only feel like a lucky stiff right now. I hope Fetterman continues to be the personal Javert to ol’ Corrupt Bob of Joisey. It’s much more entertaining.
      Off topic: MY JOB INTERVIEW IS TOMORROW!!! 😁​
       
      EDIT: had to do a quick spelling check on Javert. Nailed it!

      Betty Cracker

      @Alison Rose: My senators are so deeply terrible that I “adopt” senators from other states just to cheer myself up. Fetterman is now a firm favorite. I’ve always loathed public corruption because it’s so corrosive, and I love how genuinely pissed off Fetterman is about it. I also appreciate how sincerely he advocates for people with disabilities and mental health issues. I always liked his cheeky style, but as I hear about him on the job, it seems like he’s got the substance to match.

