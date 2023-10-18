Gold Bar Bob Menendez (D-Egypt) is probably relieved that the House GOP clown show and the Israel-Hamas battle took the spotlight off a new DOJ indictment that accuses him of acting as an agent for a foreign government. But Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) isn’t dropping the issue. From The Hill:

Thus far, only one Senate Democrat has called for an expulsion vote to take place and say they would vote to expel Menendez: Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who lit the fuse of what has quickly become a nasty back-and-forth with Menendez over his future. The two senators also got into an in-person tiff as they rode the escalator in opposite directions to the Capitol from the Senate subway area Tuesday morning. According to sources, Fetterman told Menendez that Tuesday would be a great day to resign. Menendez reacted, telling Fetterman that he is hanging onto this issue too closely, echoing a line he told HuffPost a night earlier. Fetterman mockingly responded that he is “consumed” by Menendez’s indictment.

Menendez’s prissy response was that Fetterman shouldn’t get “consumed” by the case and should instead focus on things that are important to the people of Pennsylvania. I bet if you asked them, the people of the Keystone State (and the 49 other states) would tell you they don’t want corrupt politicians selling them out (though sadly too many voters in too many states keep returning crooks to office).

As a person who is represented by two Repub senators, one of whom (Rick “Medicare Fraudster” Scott) is cartoonishly corrupt, I can tell you that I’m grateful to Fetterman for speaking out on the issue. Ordinary citizens probably aren’t too keen on foreign agents chairing the Foreign Relations Committee either. Menendez wielded that gavel until forced by rule to step aside after the indictment.

Anyhoo, the Hill’s account of the escalator razzing says the two senators were riding the escalator in opposite directions, but it doesn’t say who was going which way. I like to think Fetterman was heading up while Menendez was going down. More Fettermans! Fewer Menendezes!

