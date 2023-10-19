Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Powell Pleads guilty

CNN reports that Sidney Powell, one of the intellectual featherweights behind the coup pled guilty today in Georgia:

Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election subversion case, one day before her trial was set to start.

Fulton County prosecutors are recommending a sentence of six years probation. Powell will also be required to testify at future trials and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia.

As part of her guilty plea, Powell is admitting her role in the January 2021 breach of election systems in rural Coffee County, Georgia.

I would have hoped for jail time but if probation and likely getting disbarred is the cost of getting a cooperative witness, good enough.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    124Comments

    1. 1.

      Barbara

      This is really big.  Her bio says she was born in 1955, so is 68, meaning that she is probably really eager to avoid any jail time, or consuming more of her resources in mounting an actual defense in a complex trial.  The recommendation for no jail time is likely being offered in exchange for testimony.

      It sounds like Ms. Powell hired competent criminal counsel

      ETA: The first one to fold usually starts a cascade, if not an avalanche.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WV Blondie

      So … It finally sank into that dimwit’s head that she could go to prison unless she pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against coconspirators. I fully expect Chesebro (pronounced “CHEESE! Bro”) to do the same before the end of the day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      E.

      SIX YEARS PROBATION???? GOD DAMNIT FUCK. Are you kidding me?? I have spent months in jail over very minor protest actions (against bad forestry practices mostly) in my life. This woman tried to fucking destroy our country I have not been this angry since I was a child I cannot believe this. My God I need to go for a walk I am enraged right now I cannot believe this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      Beaten by 5 minutes!

      Pulled my post, but I’ll leave a link to the perfect illustration (IMHO) of the Kraken, leashed.

      PS: I too am angry at the lack of jail time. But if her testimony helps nail TFG (whether directly or by adding to the pressure on those who could connect those dots), then I’ll swallow the inequity.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      @E.: OTOH, I’ve heard stories about people taking a jail term instead of probation because of the “always looking over one’s shoulder, praying not to encounter monstrous police with a chip on their shoulder that can send them to prison, etc.”.

      6 years of weekly check-ins, people looking over your shoulder at your every move, etc., is a long time.

      Plus, a judge has to accept the plea deal.

      We’ll see.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Who also would prefer some actual jail time, but this is not nothing.”)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Michael Bersin

      “…Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the Georgia election…”

      Piping.

      [From my undergraduate general geology class decades ago when we discussed how earth fill dams can fail.]

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      Has anyone else had BJ crash while trying to view on a phone/tablet? First time in months. Happens on both Safari and Chrome, iOS 17.0.3, over the last couple of days. I’m tending towards blaming some muck-up on ex-Twitter, but that’s just me spitballing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      teezyskeezy

      @E.: Yeah but they are pressuring her to testify against the others. If she refuses or they catch her perjuring herself, she’s toast and she knows it. This speeds things along and makes a better case against you know who. He’s the one that must be stopped. Eye on the prize.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      @Barbara:  I think she took a look at Giuliani and went “yeah, I don’t want to end up like that…”

      In related news, Jimmy Kimmel had a hilarious clip last night of some guy on one of those wingnut networks interviewing Mike Lindell, officially the Universe’s Most Persecuted Being, Even Way More Than Jesus™, who was — of course — hucking a new line of MyBedSheets or something and complaining about how broke-ass he is. He then tells the interviewer that he’d be happy to fly him down to some event he was appearing at “on my plane.”

      He’s supposedly so broke his business is in danger of shutting down and he can’t pay his lawyers anymore, but he can hobnob with rightwing media personalities on a private jet, apparently.

      Judgment day cannot come soon enough for these assclowns.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jonas

      @Kristine: I can’t read it a lot of the time anymore on my Fire tablet (meaning I have to haul my lazy ass out of bed, pour some coffee, and get the laptop). It’s the image/twitter embeds or something. They take forever to load, and then the browser just freezes or crashes.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Another Scott: also, I’m guessing she gave up something substantial. As near as I can tell– this story kind of fell off my radar in this crowded week– her deal was announced after The Cheese turned his down? I wonder if he’s reconsidering?

      Joyce Alene @JoyceWhiteVance 1m

      A plea to misdemeanor charges signals that prosecutors see high value in her testimony. Trump should be nervous. & it’s likely she’ll be a witness in the fed’l case too. Chesebro next

      ETA: this is from last night:

      Olivia Rubin @OliviaRubinABC 15h

      SCOOP: Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro — who is heading to trial this week– rejected a plea offer from Fulton County prosecutors, sources told @ABC
      The deal would have allowed Chesebro to avoid prison time in exchange for testifying

      Reply
    17. 17.

      E.

      @teezyskeezy: I know I know and I have to believe the people who made this decision know what they are doing and it is a reasoned and thoughtful decision, it’s just such a punch in the gut. I once got two years probation where I could not leave the COUNTY I got arrested in, in Idaho, and yes had to do all the reporting and piss tests and every damn thing. I spent two years in a backwards, right-wing county where I was not permitted inside my local grocery store because I was hated by everyone in the town I was forced to live in. I had to apply with my Probation Officer for a trip over the state line once a month to get groceries. What I did is stand in front of a Forest Service rig and refuse to get out of the way. Also spent two months in jail for that. Christ. This woman tried to kill our democracy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hueyplong

      If this news produces the long sought after Trump stroke, it will be worth limiting Powell’s punishment to probation until she’s 74 and the effective immediate end of her career.  Remember, having been a “rat” in RWNJ land’s eyes means no talking head work on FoxNews and the other Nazi outlets.

      She might not even outlive the probation.  I know that’s weak tea for E., but it’s something.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      I’m disappointed. I think Coffee County is really important. It’s the only place they were charged with actual election system interference and tampering. I think a trial would be good for the country. I still have some hope Michigan may pursue a similiar case and I still wonder if they did any of this in Pennsylvania. I think it’s important for the public to understand that what Republicans intended to do was to throw out the votes of (primarily) African Americans in GA and MI and PA.

      We keep being told by media that election systems were secure. That’s not true. They breached systems because they were able to coerce local Republican public employees to get access to the systems. This is important. Local GOP officials are a weak link in our election systems – they’re corrupted. They need to be removed from these positions.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      @jonas:

      My guess is the Twitter embeds.  Musk Melonhead is to blame, I have no doubt.  And even if it isn’t the Twitter embeds, I’m gonna blame him anyway just because I hate him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      teezyskeezy

      @Michael Bersin: 1. My brain is so tired from a late work night that I wondered for a second why you were studying earthen dams in a geneology class.  2. You bring back “wonderful” memories of sandbagging sand boils near levees to stop piping failure.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Butch

      @E.: Yeah, the  sentence was more severe when I got caught with a couple of joints in a state park.  I guess it’s the price for cooperation.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JPL

      @Kay: The officials involved will see jail time.   I assume some will now plea in order to reduce the amount of time.   Although I agree with you that she deserves jail time, she might have information that would further indict trump.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      teezyskeezy

      @E.: Oh I understand the anger too, especially from someone who’s gone against a logging company or the arm of the government that serves their interests. They get what they want in certain states and get prosecutors to play hardball.  Like coal mining in West Virginia.

      Edit: I guess I misread you…it was forestry service practices not private logging, or was it the cooperation of the Forestry Service with the interests of logging companies?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Juju

      I appreciate pled. Pleaded is like using sleeped.  I’ve have wondered if maybe she has some sort of dementia or I wonder what happened to her. She used to be an impressive attorney and not a crackpot. She has the old white lady thing going for her. Old white ladies can get away with all sorts of things. This is probably why she was offered probation, that and being the second to plead. I look forward to reading her letter.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      E.

      Just to be clear, I knew what I was getting into when I did it and I am not bitching about the injustice of my experience, even though that’s what it sounds like I’m doing. I just wonder how valuable her batshit testimony is even going to be and I feel her actions warrant something more. But I will calm down in a minute and recognize that she is not the one we need in prison.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      RandomMonster

      @Kristine: Has anyone else had BJ crash while trying to view on a phone/tablet?

      Yes. iPhone 11 Pro Max, iOS 16.6.1, using Safari. When I open BJ, it starts to load the page but bombs out while trying to load Twitter links (I think). However, I’ve noticed that if (before encountering the error) I quickly tap the article header/link, thus navigating from BJ home to the article, the article and all links load fine.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Juju

      @Kristine: My iPhone wouldn’t load anything on this website last night. I didn’t bother to check my iPad. When one doesn’t load here, that usually means the other won’t load. iPad works. I’m assuming the iPhone will work, but I haven’t checked.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      E.

      @teezyskeezy: Logging on federal land, US Forest Service land. By a private operator (as is always the case in the U.S. — if the Forest Service did the logging themselves we would be in way better shape but whatever, it was a long long time ago).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Suzanne

      @Kristine: With this post, I’m now having trouble on my tablet. Usually, the page loads just the width of the post….. now it’s also loading the sidebar.

      ETA: Comment #31 seems to be the culprit.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tom Levenson

      @Gin & Tonic: I did not, but I saw a bunch of his watercolors in Tate Britain in London a few years ago.

      Can’t recommend that museum enough. It’s slightly out of the way compared with the other Tates and other great London galleries. But that meant it is much less crazy than those.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jonas

      @Juju: Isn’t saying “pled” instead of “pleaded” sort of like using “hung” instead of “hanged” when talking about an execution?  Lord knows I’m no grammar nazi, so maybe I’ve been wrong this whole time. I plead ignorance.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      hueyplong

      @Kay: Maybe I’m missing something, but unless every co-defendant on the Coffee County counts pleads out, it seems like there will still be a trial on that subject.  So I’m not 100% sure why you’re disappointed yet.  In fact, what happened today seems likely to give you confessional testimony that should make the trial even more educational for the American public.  So far no one thinks that trial would be post-election.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Juju: … She has the old white lady thing going for her. Old white ladies can get away with all sorts of things.

      Crazy old white lady. Sad, although I agree she is getting away lightly. I hope her testimony is worth it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      taumaturgo

      @E.: Are you an elite? No? Then realize that the elites will always take care of their own. Proof? Look how the judicial system is treating Donald with kiddie gloves.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      smith

      Fani Willis just got hold of 15,000 emails and texts to and from Misty Hampton, the election supervisor in Coffee County, in which Kraken Powell undoubtedly figures prominently. The jig was up for her, and she needed to use the only card she had. I’m guessing others involved in the voting machine caper are also feeling a lot of heat, but I hope they won’t all be allowed to plead out. We need an actual trial on that to make sure Americans are fully aware of what they tried to do. There is another election machine tampering case in MI that hopefully will also make the point.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Guess this is going to put a damper on that tournament at Doral.

      Anyway, I’m not completely up on sentencing practices anymore, but I’d think that when Rudy finally gets convicted and sentenced (and this makes it highly likely), I’d like to think that there might be an inmate or two bearing a bit of a grudge from his salad days….

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Brachiator

      @Kristine:

      Has anyone else had BJ crash while trying to view on a phone/tablet? First time in months. Happens on both Safari and Chrome, iOS 17.0.3, over the last couple of days. I’m tending towards blaming some muck-up on ex-Twitter, but that’s just me spitballing.

      Sometimes problems on my Android phone.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Steeplejack

      @Barbara:

      I wonder if she will be required to disgorge the big bucks she raked in from the MAGAts while whipping them into a frenzy. Can they even force her to do that? I hope she had to blow it all on lawyers.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Alison Rose

      Sing for your supper, Sidney!

      I’m annoyed she’s not doing time, but as others have noted, if she helps them throw TIFG’s ass in prison, I think that’s a worthy trade-off.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Cameron

      This probably won’t mean a lot to people outside of Florida, but I just read that Manatee County (where I live) has named or re-named one of its public parks for….Ron DeSantis.  One more thing I’ve added to the list to convince LOML to run off to the Old Country with me.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      @hueyplong:

      Because I want Americans to have an opportunity to make the connection between national conservative activists and local Republican public officials. The individuals don’t matter that much – there will be other Powells and other local corrupt officials. Americans need to understand that this authoritarian, anti democratic ideology put their elections system integrity at risk.

      Powell is the face of that. The local officials were taking orders from national GOP operatives. That’s why they violated their oaths – because they follow authoritarians.

      There was a lot of media discussion of Russian interference in the elections – I don’t think people really understood it. It was too attentuated. Ludicrously, there was almost NO media discussion of this interference. This is different. In this they breached the systems. They were in there. Direct interference. Tampering.

      I think they’re going to try it again, hence my concern.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Juju

      @jonas: I was raised by grammarians. I was taught hung and pled. Pleaded is a more recent development.  I am a former teacher and I’m used to correcting.  Hearing or reading pleaded is like fingernails on a chalkboard to me. I just appreciate hearing what used to be considered the correct form.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      wjca

      Does she deserve jail time?  Absolutely!

      Is it worth letting her go with probation in order to a) get her testimony against the others (including TIFG), b) start a cascade of others flipping (for substantially less good deals), and c) find additional miscreants that were previously unknown or had too little evidence to charge?  Also yes.

      Any time a plea deal is made, somebody gets a less severe sentence than he deserves.  And when the basic crime includes multiple others, the benefit to the guy who flips gains more.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      hells littlest angel

      Being old, corrupt and batshit crazy, and having to testify without committing perjury sounds awfully stressful. What a shame.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @hueyplong:

      Imagine if this happened on our side. Imagine if Joe Biden had had operatives inside a county election system. Media would talk of nothing else. I bet 1 in 10,000 Americans know what Coffee County was even about. Fewer than that. 1 in 100,000.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      grumbles

      As a condition of supervised release, defendant shall wear a tentacle suit at all times while in public. A Sandwich board explanation of these conditions may be worn, verbiage subject to court approval, but must be hand painted, hyperbolic and include at least 6 exclamation points.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Steeplejack

      @PaulWartenberg:

      Reminder: The extremely long ha-ha-has, while admittedly hilarious, break the goddamn margin on mobile devices. Keep it under about 25 characters and you’re okay.

      Maintenance has been informed.

      ETA: Or throw in some hyphens so FYWP can break the line.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      hueyplong

      @Kay: But she’ll be testifying for the prosecution.  Why isn’t that better?  The subject matter will be the same as it was before she flipped.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      smith

      @Kay: Following up on that, I hope the people involved in the voting machine break-in who were public officials aren’t allowed to plead out. As bad as the freelancers like Powell and Hall were, people like Misty Hampton violated a public trust, and that should not be forgiven.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Gin & Tonic:

      But aren’t “hung” and “hanged” two distinctly different things?

      Compare and contrast:

      (a) Tom Dooley was really hanged.

      (b) Tom Dooley was really hung.

      ;-)

      Reply
    76. 76.

      coin operated

      Crazy != stupid. Powell had access to all the evidence they were going use at trial and chose to cut her loses with a plea.

      Do I wish for prison time? Sure as hell do…but I’m not Willis and I don’t know what Powell proferred to get the deal. I’ll trust Willis on this…she has LOTS of experience with GA RICO prosecutions.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Alison Rose

      @coin operated: Yeah, Willis knows what she’s doing. I highly doubt she would’ve let Powell take a plea if she wasn’t going to offer up something substantive.

      (ETA I almost wrote “cop a plea” and then I realized that would make me sound like someone who got all their legal knowledge from Law & Order. Which I did.)

      Reply
    79. 79.

      E.

      @Soprano2: Sure, I can live with just about anything if it gets TFG. I’d probably give up an eye and a couple of fingers if that’s what it took.

      The point here is, how much do we *have* to live with. Do we really have to live with the scenario Kay is outlining, or could we give up a little less and still get the main prize? I see Powell as a ringleader, a lawyer who attempted to overthrow a presidential election and nearly succeeded. This isn’t an either/or, it is a continuum, and a judgment call was made to essentially give her her freedom in exchange for what she knows. Maybe it was a good call, how would I know? I’m only saying it grates.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      smith

      Another point about Powell’s cooperation: Although she was only charged in the voting machine part of the conspiracy, she was present for some of the key meetings at WH as they were unrolling the plot. Assuming she is found credible by the jury, her testimony about what went down there gets to the heart of the involvement of TFG and his main henchmen and will be hard to overcome.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Righteous Hazard

      Good. In a world with multiple huge fires burning all at once, this may seem like a small fire extinguished.

      But it is actually a big fire, and only looks small on first glance because it is part of a larger conflagration.

      I wish it was jail time, but if probation and cooperation helps put out the conflagration, so be it.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      coin operated

      @smith:

      I hope the people involved in the voting machine break-in who were public officials aren’t allowed to plead out. As bad as the freelancers like Powell and Hall were, people like Misty Hampton violated a public trust, and that should not be forgiven.

      +1

      Reply
    84. 84.

      smith

      Looks like Jordan has opted out of a third day of ritual humiliation, and will support super-sizing McHenry’s powers.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Kay

      @smith:

      They cannot keep these jobs. It is insane to continue to allow these people to run election systems. These are serious felonies! It can’t be no harm no foul misdemeanors with an apology.

      Imagine if this had been local AA elections systems workers in Detroit or Philadelphia. We would see serious prison time.

      They are going to try this again. There need to be consequences.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      SiubhanDuinne

      In other news, Gym Jordan is declining to put himself through a third day of humiliation. Looks like they’re going to give it to Bowtie McTemporary.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Brit in Chicago

      @Juju: “hanged” at least has a correct use, as the past of “to hang” when it means to put someone to death by hanging. “Pleaded” has not place.

      I’ll see your pedantry and raise you

      ETA: by “pedantry” I mean fully justified concern for correct English.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Omnes Omnibus: This.  It’s a plea DEAL.  And Prosecutors use them for reasons.  It is unavoidable that some really shitty people will get way less punishment than we wish for, in order to nail the even shittier people.  This is what Flipping entails and it is how you go at the King, effectively.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Juju: I don’t doubt you.

      Slightly OT, my thanks to whoever recommended the Thursday Murder Club. One of the characters makes the similar point that dragging an old white lady into court isn’t productive. In a very different context but the idea applies.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @smith:

      Keeping fingers crossed that McHenry doesn’t list Gym as the Pro Tem on his own sooper sekrit list.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      hueyplong

      @smith: “Looks like Jordan has opted out of a third day of ritual humiliation, and will support super-sizing McHenry’s powers.”

      I’m going to resist the >25 character BWAHAHAHA thing, but it’s taking a whole lot of self-control to do so.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      WaterGirl

      @E.: I get that you’re angry.

      do you know what a lost leader is in a grocery store is? that’s where they put one thing on sale where they lose money but it will get people to come into the store and buy other things that will make them a lot more money.

      I think that’s what this is this is to encourage other people to come forward. this, and probably Chesebro as well, they will get a bunch of people to start talking.

      this was always the plan when she did the RICO indictment probably hoping maybe half of the people will plead. It’s hard to be patient, though!

      I’m sorry you’ve been in jail for stuff that should not have put you in jail.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Cameron

      I’m sure I’m not the first to think of this, but I’m an olde farte with receding cognitive abilities.  When I hear of defendant Chesebro, all I can think of is John Belushi on Saturday Night Live saying, “Chesebro, chesebro, chesebro.”

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Alison Rose

      @matt: Honestly, normally I’m not in favor of disenfranchisement, but I don’t think she should be allowed to vote in any future elections. You try to steal one, you don’t get to help decide any others.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      montanareddog

      Merriam Webster on pleaded vs pled

      In legal use (such as “pleaded guilty,” “pled guilty”), both forms are standard, though pleaded is used with greater frequency. In nonlegal use (such as “pleaded for help”), pleaded appears more commonly, though pled is also considered standard.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      hueyplong

      It’s entirely possible Powell sees misdemeanors-only not just as a way to keep voting, but also as an arguing point on trying to keep her bar licenses, but in the real world she probably only gets hired for RWNJ-type cases, and as of this morning she’s dead to them.

      I’m really, really interested to learn Trump’s public reactions.  He rarely suffers in silence.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      jonas

      @Gin & Tonic:  That’s what I always thought, e.g. “The laundry was hung out to dry” vs. “The horse thief was hanged last Thursday”. Hung is the past tense of hang — except when talking about a hanging.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @Brit in Chicago: At the appellate court I used to work for, the presiding judge (a conservative in every sense of the word) sent around style memos.  One of them specifically forbade “pled.”  I don’t remember whether he gave any reason.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Anoniminous

      Speaker Pro tempore powers are limited to only presiding over floor debate and voting about the election of a new speaker.  Any other power granted by the legislature must be specifically granted by the House members acting as a Committee of the Whole since the Rules Committee cannot bring a motion to the floor because there’s no Speaker to call the House to Order.  As a Committee of the Whole the House will operate under procedural rules that are based on those of a committee.

      Methinks.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Brachiator

      @jonas:

      That’s what I always thought, e.g. “The laundry was hung out to dry” vs. “The horse thief was hanged last Thursday”. Hung is the past tense of hang — except when talking about a hanging.

      I wonder whether discussions about hanged vs hung influenced the adoption of lethal injection.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Kay

      @E.:

      There was another high profile state RICO case in Georgia. The case where they prosecuted 35 public school teachers and principals (mostly AA) for (supposedly) cheating on standardized tests. There are a lot of questions about whether they all actually cheated or it turned into a witch hunt. I’m on team witch hunt. Some of them got 20 year sentences and will serve 7. 

      So this is why I think Sidney Fucking Powell should not be walking out with a slap on the wrist for orchestrating an actual breach of an election system. She’s not a small fish. She ran the Coffee County breaking and entering.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      montanareddog

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Bizarrely, to my ears, “he pled guilty” sounds better than “he pleaded guilty”, but “pleaded for help” better than “pled for help”. Go figure and I will just let people go with what they want.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Cameron:

      This probably won’t mean a lot to people outside of Florida, but I just read that Manatee County (where I live) has named or re-named one of its public parks for….Ron DeSantis.

      That genuinely sucks.  My wife and son and I have vacationed on Anna Maria Island nearly every year since he was a toddler, so we’re rather fond of Manatee County.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Juju

      @Gin & Tonic:  I had to look this up because I was taught by my parents that hanged was not correct. According to the majority of the grammar sites I looked at, hanged and hung are both past tense, but hanged is in reference to a death by hanging, although they both were used in that regard hundreds of years ago and hanged evolved to refer to the death sentence. In my defense I never committed an offense that was worthy of being hanged as far as my parents were concerned, and I assumed when I was corrected it applied to all hang, hung situations. But apparently what they say about assume is true.

      A few weeks back when you mentioned something about there being a dirty joke about a gladius but you were going swimming and didn’t have the time to come up with one, I managed to come up with a joke. Is that a sword in your pocket or are you just gladius to see me?

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Steeplejack

      @Kristine:

      Downstairs some people were saying that the problem occurs only on the front page, not on individual posts. I almost never use the front page, even on my small Android phone, because I find it more convenient to use the “next post” wing gizmo to open posts, usually in a new tab.

      As someone suggested above, maybe hop to the individual post from the front page as soon as you get a bead on it? And I highly recommend that people consider learning a bit about the wonders of having several open tabs. Game-changer!

      Reply
    124. 124.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      I bet 1 in 10,000 Americans know what Coffee County was even about. Fewer than that. 1 in 100,000.

      I’d take the other side of that bet.  1 in 100,000 Americans is 3400 Americans.  That’s not many people in a nation this big.  This isn’t the only place where a bunch of Americans know about Coffee County and the voting machines.

      Reply

