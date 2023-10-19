The latest from WaPo:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will not seek an additional speaker vote Thursday, and he will back a plan to give Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the temporary speaker, additional powers, according to multiple people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation. After two rounds of votes, a group of Republicans had made clear that Jordan did not have enough support to win the speaker’s gavel. With House functions at a standstill, lawmakers can now move forward on a proposal to expand McHenry’s powers.

Jordan’s bid for the speakership is supposedly “paused” while the other clowns figure out a way to give the bow-tied temp twerp enough power to keep the lights on. The Post says Jordan retains “the option to hold a speaker vote at any time.”

Earlier, Hakeem Jeffries said the Dems hadn’t discussed expanding McHenry’s power because they were focused on blocking Jordan, whom Jeffries rightly called “a clear and present danger to our democracy and the poster child for MAGA extremism.”

But now WaPo says senior Dems support the McHenry Speaker Lite option. Does it even require their consent if Repubs unanimously-3 support it? And can the Oppositional Defiant Disordered conference unanimously-3 support anything, including bacon-pooping, bourbon-peeing unicorns? We’ll see.

