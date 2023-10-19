Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jordan Pinned (Open Thread)

The latest from WaPo:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) will not seek an additional speaker vote Thursday, and he will back a plan to give Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the temporary speaker, additional powers, according to multiple people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation. After two rounds of votes, a group of Republicans had made clear that Jordan did not have enough support to win the speaker’s gavel. With House functions at a standstill, lawmakers can now move forward on a proposal to expand McHenry’s powers.

Jordan’s bid for the speakership is supposedly “paused” while the other clowns figure out a way to give the bow-tied temp twerp enough power to keep the lights on. The Post says Jordan retains “the option to hold a speaker vote at any time.”

Earlier, Hakeem Jeffries said the Dems hadn’t discussed expanding McHenry’s power because they were focused on blocking Jordan, whom Jeffries rightly called “a clear and present danger to our democracy and the poster child for MAGA extremism.”

But now WaPo says senior Dems support the McHenry Speaker Lite option. Does it even require their consent if Repubs unanimously-3 support it? And can the Oppositional Defiant Disordered conference unanimously-3 support anything, including bacon-pooping, bourbon-peeing unicorns? We’ll see.

Open thread.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      The Dems supporting it might make some GOP not support it. Meaning the 8 assholes might decide fuck that. We’re gonna do it all ourselves or nothing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Something, something off the map.

      I assume the devil is very much in the details and the Democrats are strategizing.

      I believe these are the present rules:

      Vacancy

      The Office of Speaker may be declared vacant by resolution, which
      may be offered as a matter of privilege. Manual Sec. 315; 6 Cannon
      Sec. 35. Under rule I clause 8(b)(3), adopted in the 108th Congress,
      the Speaker is required to deliver to the Clerk a list of Members in
      the order in which each shall act as Speaker pro tempore in the case
      of a vacancy in the Office of Speaker. The Member acting as Speaker
      pro tempore under this provision may exercise such authorities of the
      Office of Speaker as may be necessary and appropriate pending the
      election of a Speaker or Speaker pro tempore. A vacancy in the Office
      may exist by reason of the physical inability of the Speaker to
      discharge the duties of the Office.

      It still reads to me like they have to eventually vote for an actual Speaker, not just give the Spt more power temporarily.

      I assume the bomb-throwers will not like this at all, because they see the prize and they want it so that they can finally, finally crush their enemies. Losing when they are so close is not something they will easily go along with.

      IOW, I still would not be surprised if the House did not have a Speaker (or effective acting Speaker who can move legislation) until just before the CR runs out on Friday November 17. Chaos agents want chaos.

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      danielx

      And can the Oppositional Defiant Disordered conference unanimously-3 support anything, including bacon-pooping, bourbon-peeing unicorns? We’ll see.

      I for one would welcome such unicorn overlords.

      Reply

