MSNBC reports that Ken Chesebro has also pleaded guilty to couping in Georgia.
Kenneth Chesebro on Friday pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case, the day after Sidney Powell did the same.
The lawyers charged in the sprawling racketeering case were set to be the first to face trial. Now, three of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants have pleaded guilty, following Scott Hall‘s plea last month.
Much like Powell, the plea deal requires full testimony but no jail time.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings