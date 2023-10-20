Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And another lawyer pleads guilty for couping

MSNBC reports that Ken Chesebro has also pleaded guilty to couping in Georgia.

Kenneth Chesebro on Friday pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case, the day after Sidney Powell did the same.

The lawyers charged in the sprawling racketeering case were set to be the first to face trial. Now, three of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants have pleaded guilty, following Scott Hall‘s plea last month.

 

Much like Powell, the plea deal requires full testimony but no jail time.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    97Comments

    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      There’s nothing like the prospect of spending time in prison to concentrate the mind, is there? Especially when you’re older, you don’t want to spend your last years in a prison because of a man who has zero loyalty to you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Butch

      IANAL.  Is it correct that the earlier plea deals tend to be more favorable than later ones?  Like an an incentive to cut a deal early rather than waiting?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      Especially when you’re older, you don’t want to spend your last years in a prison because of a man who has zero loyalty to you. 

      I don’t know why anybody ever thought he would be loyal. Just mind-blowing. I guess we all tell ourselves stories in order to live.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      narya

      @Butch: Based on all of the lawyers I listen to on podcasts, yes. Once the prosecutors have the evidence of X AND testimony about X, I think that the ones who haven’t pled out are in incrementally deeper shit, because there is now more evidence against them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      @Soprano2:

      I believe that they are recognizing that their loyalty only travels in one direction – and it isn’t towards them…..

      SFB/TFG has only ever had loyalty towards one person and it’s towards the one who owns that extremely ugly mug in the mirror that he stares at daily.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Judge decides Chino is “not the boss of me” with “me” being California.

      A state judge ordered the Chino Valley Unified School District not to enact its policy of outing transgender students to their parents while a legal challenge to the regulation is pending. San Bernardino Superior Court

      Judge Michael Sachs issued his preliminary injunction Thursday. The decision was hailed by advocates, including Kristi Hirst, co-founder of Our Schools USA, who said in a statement that the ruling is a win for students, parents and teachers.

      “It’s embarrassing that this school board chooses to ignore the harm they are causing in Chino and in communities throughout California in order to pursue a political crusade,” Hirst said. Chino Valley was the first California school district to adopt a policy that forces teachers and other school staff to inform parents if a child is transgender or gender-nonconforming. The proposal was modeled after a California bill that would have imposed such a policy on every school in the state. That bill died in the Legislature.

      Since Chino Valley first considered the proposal last summer, several other school districts with conservative-controlled boards have enacted similar policies, including Rocklin Unified School District.

      California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued Chino Valley in August, after warning the district not to proceed with adopting the policy. Bonta’s office did not respond to The Bee’s request for comment by deadline.

      According to Courthouse News Service, at a hearing Thursday Sachs questioned the district’s statement that its policy is intended to create a supportive environment. “On the one hand, you have this policy that is expressed … as to bring the family, the school, the students together so that the students and parents have an avenue to address the mental health concerns and other concerns regarding their children,” Sachs said, “On the other hand, are board members at an open meeting voicing their opinions that seem to counter the stated purpose of the policy.”

      The judge said that while some transgender youths feel safe discussing their gender identity with their parents, others do not, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “My job as a judge is to have their backs,” he said, according to the Chronicle.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article280756170.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JerTBear

      @Alison Rose:

      From the Washington Post’s article on this deal: “Chesebro pleaded guilty to a single felony count of conspiracy to file false documents, and faces a prison sentence of one to five years.”

      I think it’s customary for the judge to ask for sentencing guidelines before making a decision.

      I haven’t given up hope he’ll get to spend some time in the Big House.

      Well, apparently my hopes are dashed, and the WP article has it wrong. Phooey.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      smith

      These are two conspirators I thought wouldn’t flip — both seemed to be true believers. Chesebro also, I think, is going to find it hard to give up his inflated self-regard as a “Constitutional scholar.” These plea deals against type lead me to think the case is really strong.

      One great advantage of this is that it clears the way for earlier trial dates for the rest of the gang, especially since I’d expect now a bunch of the small fish will rush to the exits.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hueyplong

      @narya: And, with defendant A having already agreed to give evidence, defendant B’s evidence isn’t as valuable anymore.

      But the part you said is usually more important, and certainly is from defendant B’s POV.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Powell is such a wackadoodle and the Cheese is such a arrogant dude-bro, I wouldn’t have thought they’d be sensible enough to push for an early trial so they could plead for the best deal. I really thought their deep personality flaws and cognitive distortions would continue to interfere with their ability to make good decisions.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @narya:

      Exactly.

      That train only runs in one direction and once it’s headed at you, you can climb on board or be run over, those are the only two options. And remember that this train gathers speed as it accelerates in your direction and no matter how fast you run it will catch you sooner than later. You want earlier, it hurts far less because as that train gathers speed it’s also gathering up evidence and confidence.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      Jury selection triggering a plea deal is exactly what I remember happening some of the times I got called in for jury duty (and sent home the same day, not having actually been seated).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Anoniminous

      Kos reporting

      big time Jordan supporter Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s going to vote for Trump in the next round because Jordan “does not have the votes.”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Doug R

      @pacem appellant:

      If it’s like Powell’s deal, they have to behave themselves for 6 years and if they go back on the deal, prison.

      Full testimony means more evidence against the “brains” of the operation.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      hueyplong

      @Hoodie: You’re right in this particular case.  I was speaking in general about why the second person gets the worse deal.

      Chesebro is arrogant and wrong, but he’s not generally considered to be as much of a wackadoodle as Powell.

      I’m guessing Powell and Chesebro didn’t get the memo from Popehat about how it’s never RICO.*

       

       

      *Georgia RICO and federal RICO aren’t the same thing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Suzanne: TIFG is a pretty good liar. Not good in the sense that he invents lies that are hard to disprove, but in the sense that he sounds completely and utterly convincing when he says something that isn’t true. I’m sure it’s because he has no conscience when it comes to veracity so he literally doesn’t care whether what comes out of his mouth is the truth. So when he said this time would be different and he’d totally have their backs he probably sounded convincing. Perusal of his track record should have set them straight but we’re not dealing with the sharpest tools in the drawer here.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      LAO

      @Matt McIrvin: I guarantee you that the plea negotiations began weeks ago and chesebro has had multiple proffer sessions in an effort to obtain this cooperation agreement.

      But yeah, plea deals on the eve of trial are pretty common.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      LAO

      @Alison Rose: Another way of looking at these two lawyer cooperation agreements is that they may not be facing jail time (if they comply with the terms of the cooperation agreements) is that effectively their lives are ruined. I can live with that.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      piratedan

      is hoping that our esteemed judiciary jackaltariat can weigh in on these thoughts…

      Is the testimony that is being secured in Georgia have any bearing on cases in progress (Michigan) or could be initiated in other states where the same bullshit tactics were attempted (i.e. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin)?

      working under the idea that a whole boatload of intermediate political MAGA types could suddenly be exposed as part of the national coup plans get revealed.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony:

      They obviously don’t make many good decisions but if you give a person who has really any amount of ability towards logical thinking 2 options, one of which is far worse than the other, and the concept and reality that these are the ONLY 2 options, they can usually make the the better decision.

      It’s likely why they wanted to be out in front of and separate from the others. Separating themselves gave them better options. Like the one they have taken. They may not have seen this when they separated from the group, it may have been only that they might have thought that separate is better than being part of a conspiracy. Even if they were part of it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?: Trump either has no stable mental concept of truth, or does a convincing imitation of this. Functionally, everything he says is what he believes. That’s why people consistently rate him higher for honesty and trustworthiness than actually honest politicians–that attitude is powerfully convincing to a certain type of person, an authoritarian follower.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      hueyplong

      @piratedan: Different investigations, different prosecutors, different states.  The main immediate effect is likely to be the level of seriousness with which the defendants (or possible defendants) elsewhere are now viewing the legal threat.

      I haven’t seen anything indicating whether or not Chesebro and Powell have obligated themselves to cooperate elsewhere.  Possibly not at all, though you’d suspect their roles vis-a-vis Trump were very similar in each state.

      Trump staying quiet about these things is a blaringly loud comment unto itself.  His colon isn’t doing too well.  I “hearby” (thereby making it official) invoke efgoldman.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      TIFG is a pretty good liar. Not good in the sense that he invents lies that are hard to disprove, but in the sense that he sounds completely and utterly convincing when he says something that isn’t true. I’m sure it’s because he has no conscience when it comes to veracity so he literally doesn’t care whether what comes out of his mouth is the truth.

      Hardcore narcissists like Trump have no concept of objective truth. The “truth” is whatever they happen to believe at the moment and a minute later the “truth” can be something completely different.* (And yes, it’s something that they sincerely believe, as much as they’re sincere about anything.) It’s one of the things that makes dealing with them particularly maddening.

      *In a sense, narcissists’ behavior is pretty predictable, because their entire sets of motivation is: gathering adoration and avoiding being seen as shameful. They’re no more capable of feeling shame than a dog is after chewing your favorite shoes, but like the dog, they understand when others think they did something bad/shameful. So the “truth” at any given moment is whatever serves those needs.

      Plus obviously he’s got a con artist’s view of “truth” being whatever is useful at the moment to advance the con.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      teezyskeezy

      @pacem appellant: Part of me fears they’ll keep letting them off all the way to the top.  The other part of me hopes like hell the next plea deal still includes jail time…or they just stop offering deals.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @narya:

      From here on out, each plea deal will be harsher for each defendant – even if they chose to fold up right now, the offers to ringleaders like Meadows and Giuliani will likely include actual, meaningful jail time.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: The target audience isn’t you–it’s the type of person whose gauge of trustworthiness is whether somebody is saying something with absolute conviction.

      The opposite of, say, a scientist. Scientists are utterly unconvincing when they get into public “debates” over things like evolution vs. creationism, because scientists talking to other scientists signal trustworthiness by showing they’ve considered and quantified every possible objection or source of uncertainty in their claims; whereas to the audience they’re talking to, these are “weasel words” that show that you don’t really believe what you’re saying.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @smith:

      Cheesey-bro is destined to go the Colson route, I suspect.  He’s got the sniveling look of it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ishiyama

      Lawyers are easy targets for prosecutors, because they usually enjoy such a comfortable sense of immunity from the law. Criminal convictions happen to other people. So I expect the lawyers to consult their own self-interest, ahead of all other concerns. No jail, probation, and a chance for a clean record? Of course they will bite.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Judge Engoron has asked Trump’s lawyers why he shouldn’t throw Trump in jail for violating the gag order about not vilifying his clerk. Apparently Trump deleted that on Truth Social but not on his web site. Trump’s attorney says it’s an oversight. Judge says something like come back in an hour and tell me more.

      I’d post the link but it’s on twitter and someone will tell me I’m immoral.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      narya

      Also, if I understand correctly, part of the deal means that if you renege on the testimony in some way, then the deal is off the table again. Also also too, I suspect that part of what made this happen is that it’s in Georgia: if they do get convicted, TIFG can’t pardon them, plus they’d be doing time in a state prison. Yeah, their lives and livelihoods are ruined, but they’re also not in prison.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Martin

      @pacem appellant: I don’t think it is. They’re going to lose their ability to practice law. They no longer present a threat to the country.

      Put another way, Trump can find substitutes for these idiots to keep criming, but these idiots can’t find a substitute for Trump, so these sentences, light as they are, keep the task laser focused on the only party that really matters here – Trump.

      Because right now, this can repeat. And the only way it doesn’t repeat, is if she can hold him accountable.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @LAO: I don’t agree that Powell’s life is ruined. She’s 68. She just gets to retire. Granted, she’ll have to legally change her name and move someplace with few MAGAs because they will want to kill her. But really, who isn’t a little worried about being murdered by a MAGA?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      The target audience isn’t you–it’s the type of person whose gauge of trustworthiness is whether somebody is saying something with absolute conviction. 

      But hasn’t everyone encountered a scammer before?! That’s the thing that I find difficult to grasp. It’s such a common occurrence.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Martin

      @WaterGirl: I think it’s not only the plea deal, but GA has a first offender law that seems to work pretty hard to keep people out of prison. That’s a good thing, that I’ll assume is not uniformly applied, but should be. We should all be in favor of bail and sentencing reform, and that should apply here too. But these two need to have their law licenses stripped, which I assume will happen – pleading guilty to a felony for an act while acting as a lawyer should make that an easy case.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: A LOT of people can’t tell scammers from non-scammers. Put another way, they continue to be scammers because it works. Not on everyone, but on enough people to make it worthwhile.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      LAO

      @WaterGirl: IMO, the media is doing a real disservice here. The Powell and Chesebro deals aren’t technically plea deals, although they do result in pleas. The agreements are cooperation agreements which require the defendants enter guilty pleas. In exchange for the evidence these defendants can and will provide, the state of Georgia gives up seeking jail time. If the defendants fail to cooperate to the satisfaction of the state of Georgia, the guilty plea can’t be revoked and jail time is back on the table.

      I was watching Andrea Mitchell earlier and her focus on the lack of jail time really enraged me. The big take away is the cooperation and she just couldn’t grasp it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      cain

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Hardcore narcissists like Trump have no concept of objective truth. The “truth” is whatever they happen to believe at the moment and a minute later the “truth” can be something completely different.* (And yes, it’s something that they sincerely believe, as much as they’re sincere about anything.) It’s one of the things that makes dealing with them particularly maddening.

      This sounds like what Rumsfeld said back in the early 2000s.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      geg6

      @Suzanne:

      And some large number of people fall for the scammers.  HBO just had a multi-episode doc about telemarketing and the number of suckers that get pulled in over and over and over is astonishing.  I could sniff them out in two words but they made millions scamming people over the phone, many of them multiple times.  It’s sad and infuriating but the victims are often perfectly willing to be scammed.  Don’t know how you fix that.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Juju

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: She may be a wackadoodle, but Trump was prepared to appoint her special council to investigate the stolen 2020 election. That’s probably one of her biggest values as to her testimony, especially against Trump, but I’m not an attorney so take that however you choose.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Suzanne

      @geg6:

      It’s sad and infuriating but the victims are often perfectly willing to be scammed.  Don’t know how you fix that. 

      This is the kind of thing that blows my mind.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Martin

      @Hoodie: They’re reinforcing different aspects of the conspiracy. And I think Willis already has cooperation from someone who was on the poll worker harassment campaign, filling in a different aspect. I think that’s the part that’s important here – a conspiracy is a quilt of different related crimes, and each of these people is a different square of that quilt. 

      I’m guessing everyone but Rudy and Trump will eventually plea out.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Scout211

      In the meantime, Eastman is still defending his law license at the California bar hearings.  What is this, day 1000? LOL.

      I am wondering if he will take a plea deal in Fulton County if he is disbarred in California.  But who knows, this disbarment hearing could go on for a long time.  It could be too late by the time that happens.

      The latest from Bloomberg Law

      John Eastman defended his urging Vice President Mike Pence to delay certifying electors in the 2020 presidential election, telling a California State Bar Court judge Tuesday that he was in constitutional terms “petitioning an officer of the government for redress of rather serious grievances.”

      Eastman is charged with 11 counts of violating moral turpitude, ethics rules, and state law regulating lawyer conduct related to memos he wrote to Trump campaign officials and for remarks leading up to the Jan. 6 raid on the US Capitol. He again took the stand in the seventh week of trial. The state bar seeks to have the former Chapman University law dean disbarred.

      Eastman, who was hired by the Trump campaign, said he was invited to a Jan. 5, 2020, meeting at the White House. That was after he wrote two memos outlining potential scenarios where slates of electors could be rejected, including unproven allegations of election misconduct and fraud. Those memos “were merely for internal discussion purposes with a couple of members of the team with whom I was working,” he said.

      . . .

      The bar rested its case and now the defense is laying out the argument that Eastman’s actions were lawful and based on his scholarly understanding of the US Constitution and facts as presented to him.

      The trial originally scheduled for eight days has stretched this week into 24 days, with additional days possible for closing arguments. State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland said she can allow up to 21 days for post-trial briefing. The judge will issue her decision within 90 days under the Rules of Procedure of the State Bar of California. Eastman can appeal the ruling to the Hearing Department, which acts as an appellate court.

      The ultimate decision on Eastman’s law license rests with the California Supreme Court, which oversees attorney discipline and admission.

      Still to testify are character witnesses, including former circuit Judge Janice Rogers Brown, now a fellow at University of California Berkeley.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: People on the spectrum fall for scammers all the time. I have an uncle with Aspergers and he falls for every scammer that comes along despite our efforts to train him to never respond to these people. People with dementia do as well. Bipolar people are somewhat at risk, especially in their manic phase.

      You protect them by making this stuff illegal, which this country will never do.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: I think a lot of people want the world to be simple, they want magic to be real, they want good guys and bad guys to be easily identifiable, they want to know they’re already on the side of good in all things, and they want someone to reassure them of all of this without hesitation or qualification. If you find these people and have no scruples you can easily pick their pockets.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      gene108

      I wonder if anybody who’s getting their lawyer paid from Trump has pleaded guilty?

      The fact Trump’s paying lawyer bills for mooks that could testify against him gets into ethical issues on who those lawyers actually represent.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @LAO: Yes, the guilty plea is on the books now no matter what happens.  They only get probation if they cooperate to the satisfaction of the prosecution.  Prison time is still hanging over their heads.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      HumboldtBlue

      @trollhattan: ​ 

      That ruling is great for California, but kids across the country are gonna suffer under school boards run by these hateful fucks, thank goodness this state came to its senses this century and put the good guys in charge permanently.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Martin

      @Chris Johnson: I think Willis wants one defendant. It makes her case so much easier if it’s just one defendant with 18 additional witnesses.

      The reason these two got deals is the speedier trial. There hasn’t been much need to focus on the other 16, but that changes today. Having Ellis reiterating what Powell says undermines the ability of Trumps attorneys to discredit them. Willis wants Trump – maybe Rudy. The lawyers especially are expendable here – they’ll all lose their license, they’ll all be neutralized by the bar.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      hueyplong

      If you’re Trump, you’re pretty worried about how weak and unreliable Rudy is, and how the decline seems to be accelerating.  If this were a movie, Trump would have him whacked.

      If you’re familiar with the movie Casino, you can pretty easily imagine the scene in a back room of the courthouse in which each mobster defendant says that Alan King’s character won’t talk, then they look to Remo who says, “Why take a chance?”

      At least, that’s how I see it.

      Trumpy Republicans are nothing more than two-bit wannabe gangsters.

      Reply

