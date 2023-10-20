Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GroundHog Day: Another Day, Another Speaker Vote

The process to get ready to vote for Speaker began at 10 am.  As I write this, it’s 10:40 and there are still 10 House members who haven’t pressed the magic electronic button to say that they are in the House.  Six are Dems, four are Rs.

You can also watch on C-SPAN.

I have it on, but muted, because I can’t bear the faux suspense the C-SPAN lady is trying too drum up about which name will be submitted by each caucus.  The suspense is killing me!

I will put the post up as soon as the actual vote for Speaker starts.

⭐️

While we’re waiting, I assume you have all heard that Sydney Powell pled out.  So the Cheeze stands alone!

Personally, I am hoping for a lot more dominoes to fall.  Fingers crossed!

⭐️

Okay, it’s “go” time.  All House members (except the one in Israel) have reported as present.  I don’t recall which 20 or so Rs have voted for other, so if someone ditches Gym Jordan for the first time, or votes for Gym Jordan and hand’t last time, I hope those of you with memories for such details chime in!

LIVE speaker vote count on CNN   h/t Scout211

Open thread.

 

  Alison Rose
  Almost Retired
  Anoniminous
  Another Scott
  BC in Illinois
  Brit in Chicago
  CaseyL
  Cheryl from Maryland
  Chief Oshkosh
  Citizen Alan
  Dangerman
  Danielx
  dmsilev
  eclare
  Eolirin
  fancycwabs
  FelonyGovt
  Frankensteinbeck
  Fraud Guy
  Geminid
  H.E.Wolf
  hells littlest angel
  hueyplong
  Jackie
  JaySinWA
  Jeffro
  JWR
  Ken
  Kristine
  Lyrebird
  Matt McIrvin
  MazeDancer
  Mike in NC
  MisterForkbeard
  mrmoshpotato
  New Deal democrat
  NotMax
  OzarkHillbilly
  piratedan
  scav
  Scout211
  Shalimar
  Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  SiubhanDuinne
  smith
  Suzanne
  trollhattan
  TS
  twbrandt
  WaterGirl
  West of the Rockies
  wjca

    163Comments

    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Alison Rose: It does get asked. They usually say “I’m not aware of that ever happening” and that’s all they’ll say. Usually the reporter just drops it after the first denial, despite how stupid of an answer that is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      I don’t want to watch this in the same way I don’t want to slow down to rubberneck a wreck on the 405.  But I usually do end up looking at gruesome freeway crashes – both literally and metaphorically.   Fortunately, I had the pleasure of waking up to see my main House of Representative crush, the brilliant Katherine Clark, introducing Jeffries!  She is a very effective whip – and I’ll leave it at that since this is Balloon Juice in the Morning.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @MisterForkbeard: Right, I guess I meant more that they should actually, you know, do their jobs and not let them get away. Use the details we know, use the names, demand the person answer “do you think someone who would do this should be in a position of power” or whatever. But they won’t.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      The one that got me this morning is that Republicans/MAGA are calling in the big guns. Literally, as they got the NRA to say that anyone who votes against Jordan will receive a black mark on their NRA voting record.

      Because Jim Jordan supports guns, you see? And therefore if you vote against him, you hate guns and freedom.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      I’m fairly confident he’ll lose more today than the last vote, given that his opponents have announced that’s their plan.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Dangerman

      The beatdowns will continue until morale improves?

      And I’ve lost track; is Jordan the Speaker nominee, the Speaker designee,  the designated Speaker, or designated Streaker (apologies to Ray Stevens, but Boogity Boogity seems appropriate here).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Shalimar

      Jordan is apparently saying he will continue holding votes over the weekend after many members have gone home.   He lies all the time and Jeffries will almost definitely be better at keeping his caucus in town than Jordan is, so these votes that would inadvertently elect Jeffries Speaker are not going to happen.  It’s still interesting how desperate Jordan is getting though.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @twbrandt: The definition of insanity is, as they say, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

      Insanity? No, it’s just “aspirational thinking” when it comes to Jordan and his keeper, TFIG.  LOL

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TS

      Definitely some new ones – so it seems that more are going anti Jordan each vote.

      No-one seems to have added to his score.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      @Shalimar: Which raises again the question of who’s running the Republican caucus, the nominal Speaker McHenry, or Jordan?

      Also, I assume there’s something in the rules to prevent him from calling a midnight vote with three minutes notice, at a time when conveniently only his supporters are in the chamber? Because the whole “may call for votes over the weekend” smells of that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Another Scott

      Ben Jacobs
      @Bencjacobs
      4m

      Brian Fitzpatrick votes for McHenry and is the 9th Republican against Jordan and the first switch
      Oct 20, 2023 · 3:18 PM UTC

      [ womp, womp ]

      (via Fritschner)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Shalimar:

      It’s still interesting how desperate Jordan is getting though.

      I think these votes are running into his belief that he is destined to be Speaker.  That ‘America wants me’ declaration was really telling.  He has convinced himself that the world is lining up to give him the Speakership because he deserves it, because [insert details of why] he is Special.

      Nothing that’s happening makes any sense.  It’s his destiny!

      EDIT – @Ken:

      who’s running the Republican caucus, the nominal Speaker McHenry, or Jordan?

      I think McHenry is scheduling votes when the front runner asks him to, which would be a reasonable way of doing it.  McHenry is supposedly highly adverse to the idea of the Pro Tem Speaker having actual power.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      I would note that “this is embarrassing”, but I don’t know if any of these clowns can actually be embarrassed.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ken

      One good thing coming out of this, Jeffries is going to be in the history/trivia books for a long time as the person who has won the most votes for Speaker.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      @Ken: So far, McHenry seems to be following the rules. He is the one who has to call the session to order and close the session. In the past few days he has threatened to resign and let the next Rep in line take over his role if the GOP didn’t follow the rules.

      I hope he continues to follow the rules.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      NotMax

      Thing we’ll never see.

      A vote sung out for “The Idiot from Bakersfield.”

      Clerk (without missing a beat): “Jordan.”
      //

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Danielx

      Given Jordan’s penchant for harassing and (attempting to) humiliating others, this latest goat rope should have a salutary effect on him (he says piously).

      Reply
    61. 61.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      It’s still interesting how desperate Jordan is getting though.

      Right? I noted earlier that he’s getting the NRA to threaten republicans into voting for him, too. That and basically endorsing direct threats and yelling about how America really does want him and he’s going to keep holding votes until he wins is just… well, it’s peak desperate republican

      Well, not ‘peak’. He hasn’t started a formal insurrection yet, like he did 2 years ago.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BC in Illinois

      Small item from Missouri – – When Jordan voted for “Jordan,” he got a mid-sized ovation from the Republicans. Sitting on camera was Rep. Ann Wagner (MO 2nd District – safe Republican vote), who didn’t stand and quietly tapped one hand on another two or three times. No sign of enthusiasm there.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      smith

      In some real news, Judge Engoran in court today threatened TFG with contempt of court and threatened imprisonment was a possible sanction. It seems that after Engoron gagged him, TFG took down the post about the court clerk from Truth Social, but left it up on his website for two weeks, until it was discovered and reported online. This just a day or so after Engoron had to strongly warn TFG to behave himself in court.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      @Shalimar: Jordan is apparently saying he will continue holding votes over the weekend after many members have gone home.

      “I’m going to wait you all out until just before lights-out on Saturday night and BOOM!  By a 2-to-1 vote, I’M SPEAKER!!!”

      absolutely, certifiably n-u-t-s

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @MisterForkbeard:

      he’s getting the NRA to threaten republicans into voting for him

      My impression is that the NRA is not the juggernaut it once was.  It has successfully stoked its members into being so insane that they don’t think the NRA is extreme enough anymore.  Single issue gun rights voters aren’t checking the NRA’s rating anymore.

      I’m sure it’s also linked to the NRA becoming a major funnel of Russian money into campaign contributions.  That probably shifted their focus away from keeping control of their voters.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      scav

      not only GroundHog Day with every episode a (somewhat worse) repeat, GroundHog Day II with very little rewrite. Not even a directors cut.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Geminid

      @MisterForkbeard: I think a lot of members including McCarthy are voting for Jordan because they know he can’t win. Next week they’ll try a nominee who is closer to the center of the caucus, and they want to tell the Jordan camp, “Look, we voted for your guy but it didn’t work out. Now vote for our guy and we’ll work on those blasted holdouts. We’ve got to git ‘er done!”

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Eolirin

      @Jeffro: The Democrats are very good at making sure they’re where they need to be. There won’t be any votes with a significant number of members missing, the Democrats would end up being the majority of the chamber.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      While listening to the voting, I am making my favorite cranberry relish – for the first time this year – and I thought it looked different.

      Then I remembered I hadn’t added the sugar!  Key ingredient, remedying now. :-)

      The only decent-looking oranges were blood oranges, so I go those.  Hope it doesn’t change the taste!

      My recipe: 1 bag of raw cranberries, 3 oranges (peeled), and 1/3 cup sugar.

      The original recipe called for 1 bag of raw cranberries, 1 orange, and 1 cup sugar.  Awesome but more sweet than it needed to be.  I kept adding oranges and reducing sugar until I got to 3 oranges and 1/3 cup sugar.

      Then I tried 1/4 cup sugar with 3 oranges.  Um, that was a nope!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      CaseyL

      I do wonder if Jordan has a wee-hours vote in mind. He might think presenting the GOP with a fait accompli the next day will work, because they’ll just be exhausted and relieved to have the thing over with.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Geminid:

      I think a lot of members including McCarthy are voting for Jordan because they know he can’t win.

      Maybe.  I think the majority of House Republicans don’t care who the Speaker is, as long as it’s a Republican.  When Jordan became the only candidate, they threw in to vote for him.  If one of their interns was the only candidate he’d probably get 200 votes.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: All the cranberry relish recipes seem to call for that.

      The cooked version I used to make called for one cup, but I always reduced that to 3/4.

      But with this recipe with fresh cranberries and the orange, I was inspired to try more orange, less sugar.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Lyrebird

      @Scout211: Thank you, and thanks, WG!

       

      And MASSIVE THANKS to Leader Jeffries and the united Dem caucus!

       

      And HA bloody HA to the dwindling-vote bully!  (ETA the link from Scout has 199 for Jordan and the full 212 for Jeffries)

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Brit in Chicago

      The unanimity of the Democrats is impressive. It reminds me of the arrival of the Elves for the defense of Helm’s Deep: the troops in lock step for defense of the good and the right. May they triumph!

      Reply
    94. 94.

      eclare

      @mrmoshpotato:

      The highlight was when Colbert would interview some idiot Rethug who wasn’t in on the act.  Like the GA rep who thought the ten commandments were so important that they should be displayed in courthouses.  Colbert:  name them.

      I think he named four?

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Another Scott

      Most everyone looks supremely bored.

      I assume they’re going to be pissed off – more than usual – if Jordan doesn’t bow out and he forces them to stick around this weekend.

      It would be fun if Jordan/McHenry tries to keep them around and the House demands a vote on adjourning instead.  I assume that there has to be a way to do that…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Alison Rose

      Looks like some folks weren’t around. But LOL forever at Jordan getting an even bigger ROI on his humiliation kink this time!

      I don’t like that there are Dems missing so Jeffries doesn’t get his full count.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      WaterGirl

      What if the last 4 or 5 Rs (alphabetically) just said fuck it and voted for Hakeem?

      (I haven’t done the math with one R missing to see whether just 4 could tank Jordon, or if it would take 5.)

      edit:

      212 + 220 = 432

      432 / 2 = 216, so still 217 to win.

      212 + 5 Rs = 217

      so it would take 5 votes for Hakeem

      or 10 voting present or not voting

      Reply
    101. 101.

      BC in Illinois

      @BC in Illinois:

      Following up my earlier comment on Ann Wagner ( R – MO):

      When her name was called, she looked straight forward, with a steely non-expression on her face and said, with no enthusiasm at all, ” (grumble) J o r d a n (grumble).”

      Fun to watch

      Reply
    102. 102.

      New Deal democrat

      More than Groundhog Day, this reminds me even more of the final scene of Terminator 2, where the shape-shifting model flails around violently as he is melting in the vat of molten steel.

      It appears the GOP will flail at *anything* to avoid the dreaded “cooperating with Democrats.” But they are running out of options. Maybe they talk Scalise into actually standing for a vote? Maybe they point out to the defectors that McCarthy came much closer than Jordan, who is fading fast?

      Only if and when about 1/3rd or so of the GOP caucus is absolutely convinced that *nobody* is going to get 218 GOP votes alone will they finally go crawling to the Democrats.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      trollhattan

      Yeehaw, Donny!

      A New York judge threatened to imprison Donald Trump for “blatantly” violating a gag order on Friday after the former president failed to remove a social media post mocking the judge’s clerk.

      As proceedings in the civil court began on Friday, the New York judge Arthur Engoron asked Trump’s lawyers why “this blatant violation of the gag order would not result in serious sanctions, including financial sanctions and/or possibly imprisoning him”.

      Engoron issued a gag order against Trump on the second day of the trial earlier this month after he attacked the judge’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. Greenfield has been assisting Engoron throughout the trial, usually sitting next to the judge in the courtroom.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Scout211

      The one Democrat not present (Payne maybe?) said he had a medical issue and his doctor told him not to work today.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      FelonyGovt

      @Almost Retired: Good for you! I too have been watching this like a crash on the 405. And my secret House crush is Hakeem. Good looking guy with a lot of that Brooklyn in him that I grew up with and still admire.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      WaterGirl

      So 2 Rs still hasn’t voted?

      edit: Maybe that’s how the Rs get Jordan to stand down.  1 more is either a no show or votes “present” at each vote?

      edit: oh, wait, 2 Dems???  (that’s what I get for cooking and watching at the same time.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @trollhattan: The judge needs to just toss Trump into a holding cell, after having ensured removal of all communication devices, while the judge sorts this all out.

      I know that tossing Dumpster into a cell would elicit howls from the boneheads, but at some point Dumpster needs the figurative slap of the ruler across the knuckles to get his attention.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      trollhattan

      @mrmoshpotato: She was a perfect foil, right down to calling him Mister Colbert, pronouncing the T. Had the feeling she was the rare interviewee, much less politician, who truly got his bit.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Anoniminous

      @Another Scott: ​
       
      Motion to Adjourn can be made when a member has the floor. It needs to be seconded at which point it becomes a privileged motion taking precedence over anything other than a Motion to fix the time to which to adjourn. A Motion to Adjourn is not amendable nor debatable. The Chairman – McHenry – must call for a vote. A majority is needed to pass.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      wjca

      @Suzanne: I would note that “this is embarrassing”, but I don’t know if any of these clowns can actually be embarrassed.

      It appears that they can be embarrassed.  Just by rather different things than normal people find embarrassing.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Another Scott

      @Chief Oshkosh: I think*, as TIFG said long ago, the judge should have “total and complete shutdown” of TIFG’s postings “until [ he ] can figure out what is going on.”

      It’s only fair.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      * – not intended to be a factual statement.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Matt McIrvin

      @New Deal democrat: The non-Freedom-Caucus Republicans may be hoping that if they bellow loudly enough on the TV shows that this is all the Democrats’ fault while larger disasters loom, the Democrats will care enough about having a functioning governent to come crawling to them without getting any concessions. They seemed to think the Democrats would just cave to their wishes unprompted.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      trollhattan

      @Chief Oshkosh: His whole life has been conducted hovering above the law. Sure, he’s lost civil cases but his vast record of criming–known and probably 5X more we know nothing of–has been pulled off without any consequences whatsoever.

      MAYBE that changes now?

      Still say he had Ivana whacked.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Lyrebird

      @eclare@mrmoshpotato:

       

      Agreed, but sadly some are very much in on the act.  I’m sorry I clicked on this DKos story that has traitor Bannon smiling, someone saying Jordan will speak for soccer moms – how about he speak for those who are running away from soccer moms who are gonna force-feed him tire rims (WITH VOTES OK)?

      But as far as the act – they compared him to Joe the effing Plumber, who iirc was also fake!

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Alison Rose

      @trollhattan: One of my favorite guest moments on his old show wasn’t a politician but a writer, Debra Dickerson, a Black woman. This was before the 2008 election, and at one point I think he’d asked her something about choosing between a Black man and a white woman, had that been difficult for her, something like that. She started to answer, and then paused and said “I’ll go on record and say I was never a John Edwards supporter”. Colbert replied, in his character voice, “Why, because he’s WHITE? And a MAN?” The camera at that moment was sort of slightly behind him, looking at her. She just stared at him with a slight wry grin on her face, and after a few seconds, you could sort of see Colbert’s shoulder shake a bit, like he was trying not to laugh. Then she said, “Even you can’t take you sometimes” and he lost it and cracked up. It was brilliant.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Anoniminous

      It is absolutely clear from the visuals the GOP is the Party of Old White Men and the Dems are the Party of America.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl:

      Vicente Gonzalez (TX) and Don Payne (NJ) did not vote according to the roll call.  Which one is ill, I am not sure.  I read it somewhere and now I can’t find it.

      Corrections are welcome.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Another Scott

      Recess subject to the call of the chair.

      Boom.

      The howler monkeys will now start up their threats – it’s guaranteed to work this time!!1

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Nitter.net tells me that Gonzales missed for a death in the family.

      It’s good his vote wasn’t needed, because that would be a very tough choice to make.

      Condolences to them.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      WaterGirl

      @Kristine: Huh, never heard of it. Citrus and vanilla flavors.

      Ingredients a turnoff, though.  “Natural flavor” as basically the only ingredient except the E which is probably there as a preservative.

      Ingredients

      Natural flavor, Vitamin E (Tocopherol)

      edit: That may sound snobby.  I should say that I stay away from “natural flavor” because some of those dry my eyes and give me what feels like little bumps under my eyelids.
      Reply
    143. 143.

      Scout211

      Jordan has tied a record! Link

      Jordan just tied the record for the fewest number of votes for a majority nominee since the House was set at 435 members. The last person to get 194 votes as majority nominee was Frederick Gillett in 1923 on his second ballot. It took him nine ballots to win.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Scout211

      @Scout211:

      Democrat Payne did not vote but I may have gotten his details incorrect.  Anyone know his details?

      Nevermind, he is Don Payne, jr.  From New Jersey.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      dmsilev

      @JWR: So, down 5 from last time? I figure there are probably only 100 or so Reps who actually _want_ to vote for Jordan (the ones who voted for him in the internal caucus secret ballot), and the rest are either “vote for the Party nominee” or are cowed by the threats. Both of the latter groups will drift away, vote by vote, for however long it takes for reality to make itself known to Jordan.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: ​
      That’s great!

      He really was committed to the bit and would only break character very occasionally. I ultimately felt he had the hardest job on television when the show ran as long as it did, given he was expanding an occasional TDS bit to a nightly series.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @eclare: I’ve been bemused about the fetishization of the Ten Commandants and the law since Sunday School in the 1960s.  As far as I can figure out, only three are actual crimes – killing, stealing, and bearing false witness.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      Geminid

      @SiubhanDuinne: I think there are many more anti-Jordan votes. Those Reps did not need to cast them, and may want to be able to tell the Jordan camp that they voted for their guy; that didn’t work out, and now the Jordan people need to vote for their guy.

      I wonder who their guy will be. Probably not a Freedom Caucus member, and definitely not someone who did not vote for Jordan. They’ll appeal to comity, which is in short supply within that caucus. Their best argument will be collective self-interest. That might work.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @dmsilev:

      the ones who voted for him in the internal caucus secret ballot

      I think that was… 84?  When it was Jordan vs Scalise and not Jordan vs Who? or Would You Vote For Jordan Under Any Circumstances?  84 sounded right.  He was the first choice of the party’s right wing, once McCarthy was off the table.  He does have a constituency, it’s just not ‘America’ like he thinks it is.

      Reply

