The MAGA caucus urging Republicans to unite behind them is like a burglar telling you to acknowledge him as the head of your household. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 20, 2023

The process to get ready to vote for Speaker began at 10 am. As I write this, it’s 10:40 and there are still 10 House members who haven’t pressed the magic electronic button to say that they are in the House. Six are Dems, four are Rs.

You can also watch on C-SPAN.

I have it on, but muted, because I can’t bear the faux suspense the C-SPAN lady is trying too drum up about which name will be submitted by each caucus. The suspense is killing me!

I will put the post up as soon as the actual vote for Speaker starts.

While we’re waiting, I assume you have all heard that Sydney Powell pled out. So the Cheeze stands alone!

Personally, I am hoping for a lot more dominoes to fall. Fingers crossed!

Okay, it’s “go” time. All House members (except the one in Israel) have reported as present. I don’t recall which 20 or so Rs have voted for other, so if someone ditches Gym Jordan for the first time, or votes for Gym Jordan and hand’t last time, I hope those of you with memories for such details chime in!

LIVE speaker vote count on CNN h/t Scout211

