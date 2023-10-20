Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Martyrdom of St. Matt

by

Matt Gaetz, de facto leader of what the not-quite-as-extreme House Repubs are derisively calling the “Crazy Eight,” i.e., the reps who deposed McCarthy, must really be feeling the heat from colleagues judging from a whiny, self-important offer reported by Nicole Lafond at TPM earlier today:

Just as the vote was gaveled into the record, Gaetz told reporters on the Capitol steps that he and the other seven Republicans who forced this chaos in ousting McCarthy as speaker earlier this month are willing to negotiate with the moderates who can’t stomach Jordan.

The holdouts “have no goals, have no asks, have no objectives, other than to see the eight of us suffer some consequence for having removed McCarthy. So we’ve made them an offer,” he said. “The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference, we of course would remain Republicans, we will continue to vote with Republicans on Republican principles, but if what these holdouts need is a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them in order to see them elect Jim Jordan for speaker.”

Oh, climb down off the cross, drama llama.

As Lafond notes, the reps weren’t voting against Jordan just to spite Gaetz and pals, though no doubt many of them do hate Gaetz’s smarmy guts, joining right-thinking people on this one point if no other. Jordan’s strong-arm tactics and reputation as a Trump-humping, insurrection-facilitating, sexual assault-ignoring turd who would embarrass the party as its turd-face probably had something to do with it too.

The latest: as of the results of a secret ballot this afternoon, Jordan is no longer the speaker-nominee because he lost an up-or-down vote by 112 to 86. So, the humiliation of Jordan is complete.

The House will recess for the weekend, reconvene Monday, and on Tuesday, they’ll hold another vote. It’s unclear for whom. Maybe the bow-tied twerp? The restoration of McCarthy? The revenge of Scalia? Who knows, but it won’t be Matt Gaetz.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Tom Levenson

      Recessing for the weekend?

      Schmucks. The world and the country need a functioning US gov’t–and until they get a speaker we ain’t got one.

      I wish I could lock them into the House chamber with no food, water or bathroom access. That would get this done with dispatch.

    3. 3.

      Kent

      They are going to bring back McCarthy.  Beg him to come back.  That is my guess.

      In getting ousted as speaker he got more votes than any of the replacement candidates.  He is the GOP candidate who has gotten more votes than any other alternative.  It is the logical option.  He will actually get his pound of flesh to agree to come back. Which is dropping the 1-member rule to call a confidence vote.   That HAS to be a more palatable alternative to the GOP than some coalition government with Dems.  Even for Gaetz.

      But what do I know.

    5. 5.

      Kent

      @Tom Levenson: I wish I could lock them into the House chamber with no food, water or bathroom access. That would get this done with dispatch.

      Biden needs to turn Commander loose in the House chamber to light a fire under their asses.  Hah.

    8. 8.

      hitchhiker

      “Those other Republicans over there have no principles!” says — wait for it — Matt Fucking Gaetz.

      It’s truly astonishing that he has not been publicly punched in the nuts.

    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      @Kent:

      They are going to bring back McCarthy.  Beg him to come back.  That is my guess.

      That’s plausible. And hilarious. And kind of depressing that we’d as a country spent a few weeks just to end up where we started.

    10. 10.

      Anoniminous

      McHenry saying he’ll wait until Tuesday to call the next election. I’m wondering if Jefferies can strong arm/convince 5 GOP’ers to vote for him, 10 to No Show, or some Mix/Match of those. Unlikely, I grant you, right now. End of next week? Maybe not so.

    11. 11.

      Tom Levenson

      @Anoniminous: If I were a planning to retire GOP representative I’d strongly consider just resigning now. Tell the media “enough’s enough” or whatever.

      That could make life interesting next week.

      Won’t happen, but it should.

    14. 14.

      jonas

      @Kent: They are going to bring back McCarthy.

      Anything’s possible, I guess, but how are you going to get the 8 people who went along with removing him to reinstate him now? They’d need at least 3 or 4 of those votes back. Who’s going to humiliate themselves like that? Oh, right. They’re Republicans. “No shame whatsoever, ever” is their motto.

    15. 15.

      BellaPea

      @Tom Levenson: Funny you should mention the notion of retiring. I saw an article on my Apple newsfeed that four female Republican House members are planning to get out of the chaos. As one of them put it, “It’s just not worth it anymore.”

    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @Anoniminous: I figure Jeffries and Pelosi can start sliding into the DMs of the five oldest GOP Reps, and point out to them they might as well cross the aisle because if it means losing their seat next time, well, that day was gonna come soon anyway.

      We got:

      • Hal Rogers (86 in December)
      • John Carter (82 in two weeks)
      • Kay Granger (80)
      • Virginia Foxx (80)
      • Jim Baird (78)

      Maybe throw in tickets to a cruise or something.

    17. 17.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Jake Sherman @JakeSherman

      JORDAN LOST — Jim Jordan lost a secret ballot. He’s no longer the speaker designate for the House GOP

      01:58 PM · Oct 20, 2023

      Everything Dump Touches Dies

    18. 18.

      Anoniminous

      The arithmetic makes it very, very, difficult for the Republicans.  They currently hold 221 seats.  It takes 217 to elect a Speaker.  Five hold-outs from any of the factions or a combination of factions is a blocking minority.

    19. 19.

      Martin

      @BellaPea: I think this is the pressure valve. It’s not giving into Jordan as speaker or whatever, it’s just getting out entirely. Choosing to not run for re-election is the easier step, resigning immediately will start to be a more palatable option for some. I’m starting to wonder if this won’t be how this ends – the GOP simply loses their majority because of resignations. Once you’ve served 6 years, you have your Congressional pension – you’ve got the thing of value.

    20. 20.

      jonas

      @Anoniminous:   I’m wondering if Jefferies can strong arm/convince 5 GOP’ers to vote for him, 10 to No Show, or some Mix/Match of those.

      As I said in an earlier thread, there is no way, no how that you get any Republican to cross over and vote for Jeffries. It would be instant political suicide. What they might do, however, is negotiate for Dem votes for a compromise candidate and some other terms about rules, votes, etc.. Who that might be, I have no idea.

    22. 22.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      The Media Matters reporter Matt Gertz is getting a lot of flack on social media right now from people who have him confused with Gaetz. Whenever his notification explode, he braces himself to learn what Gaetz has done now. He takes it with a sense of humor.

    28. 28.

      Anoniminous

      @jonas: ​
       
      The assumption there is the House member wants to stay a House member. May or may not be accurate for the members we’re talking about.

    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      @Alison Rose: Virginia Foxx should be nowhere near a list of humans.  I am pleased, however, to note that your listed age puts her closer to Hell than I thought she was.

    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Tom Levenson: We have a functioning executive branch, and that is in effect a functioning government.

      Half of the legislative branch is functioning, but half isn’t. That is a potential funding problem, but it is far from an emergency.

      Anyway, I think we will have a Speaker in 10 days max, one way or another.

    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      https://nitter.net/fritschner lists a few names that have supposedly said they’re running:

      Hern, Mike Johnson, Austin Scott, Jack Bergman, Meuser (considering it), Arrington (seriously considering it), Mark Green (weighing run).

      I don’t think it will be Qevin again. (It won’t be Jeffries either – not yet.) I think it will be someone new, and I think that they’ll probably want to have 217 (or whatever the magic number is) before they do the public vote. It may take a while before they get there.

      They’ve still got until the week of November 17 to fix this, and I still expect it to take that long. Deadlines focus the mind, and Congress only gets something done when there’s a serious deadline.

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    32. 32.

      Scout211

       “have no goals, have no asks, have no objectives,

      Gaetz said, while gazing longingly in the mirror with stars in his eyes.

    34. 34.

      sdhays

      The holdouts “have no goals, have no asks, have no objectives

      This has been the Republican negotiating position since at least 2011. They have no goals, no asks, no objectives beyond grandstanding on inflicting pain on “the other”, usually just Democrats in general as a proxy for all those undeserving “others”. Whenever they have an ask, as soon as they get it, it’s already not enough. That’s one of the reasons it took 15 votes in January to elect the Squeaker – Matt Gaetz and friends would agree to a deal and then renege just to watch McQarthy squirm. Sucks to be on the other side of that shit, doesn’t it, Matt?

      If the rest of the Republicans don’t want this to happen again, they need it to utterly fail. That means either a coalition with Democrats (hiss!) or forcing McQarthy down those 8 fuckers’ throats again. Matt et al shouldn’t be allowed to choose “censure” or whatever; the whole thing needs to have been completely pointless.

      It sure would be hilarious if there was a tsunami of resignations that handed the House to the Democrats for a few weeks that allowed a bunch of stuff to get done so that the House being ungovernable for most of 2024 wasn’t as big a deal.

    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @jonas: Former Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent might be a suitable “outsider” Speaker.

      And Ambassador Jeff Flake is rested and ready! Flake might be staying close to the US Embassy in Ankara next week, hoping he gets the call

      But I think the likelier prospect still is that House Republicans find one of their own who can get 217 votes.

