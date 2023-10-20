Matt Gaetz, de facto leader of what the not-quite-as-extreme House Repubs are derisively calling the “Crazy Eight,” i.e., the reps who deposed McCarthy, must really be feeling the heat from colleagues judging from a whiny, self-important offer reported by Nicole Lafond at TPM earlier today:

Just as the vote was gaveled into the record, Gaetz told reporters on the Capitol steps that he and the other seven Republicans who forced this chaos in ousting McCarthy as speaker earlier this month are willing to negotiate with the moderates who can’t stomach Jordan. The holdouts “have no goals, have no asks, have no objectives, other than to see the eight of us suffer some consequence for having removed McCarthy. So we’ve made them an offer,” he said. “The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference, we of course would remain Republicans, we will continue to vote with Republicans on Republican principles, but if what these holdouts need is a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them in order to see them elect Jim Jordan for speaker.”

Oh, climb down off the cross, drama llama.

As Lafond notes, the reps weren’t voting against Jordan just to spite Gaetz and pals, though no doubt many of them do hate Gaetz’s smarmy guts, joining right-thinking people on this one point if no other. Jordan’s strong-arm tactics and reputation as a Trump-humping, insurrection-facilitating, sexual assault-ignoring turd who would embarrass the party as its turd-face probably had something to do with it too.

The latest: as of the results of a secret ballot this afternoon, Jordan is no longer the speaker-nominee because he lost an up-or-down vote by 112 to 86. So, the humiliation of Jordan is complete.

The House will recess for the weekend, reconvene Monday, and on Tuesday, they’ll hold another vote. It’s unclear for whom. Maybe the bow-tied twerp? The restoration of McCarthy? The revenge of Scalia? Who knows, but it won’t be Matt Gaetz.

