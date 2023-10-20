Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Don’t Say Gay” Bill Sponsor Joe Harding (R-FL) Going to Jail

From The Gainesville Sun:

Former Republican state lawmaker Joe Harding of Ocala, the architect of Florida’s controversial law limiting discussions of gender and sexuality in public schools, was sentenced to four months in prison on charges of defrauding the government of $150,000 in pandemic aid.

Judge Allen Winsor sentenced Harding in U.S. District Court in Gainesville on Thursday. Harding’s family and friends wept throughout the proceedings. One spectator wept audibly after his sentence was read.

The post-sentencing weeper should have been crying with joy because Harding got off so light. The original charges carried a penalty of up to 70 years in jail, and when Harding reached a plea deal, he only managed to cut that risk in half, according to The Sun.

Harding’s brother, Pastor Daniel Harding, told the judge that his brother was a committed family man and pious Christian who taught kids softball instead of advancing his business interests.

“I ask for mercy,” he said.

And mercy Joe Harding received from Trump-appointed Judge Winsor! Got to get that man back to teaching Sunday School, I guess.

One Tallahassee consultant testified (as a LOW character witness, apparently) that Harding quit the statehouse and paid back the funds he stole instead of fighting the charges and framing it as a political prosecution as he was advised. THAT is what counts as virtue these days in the FL GOP.

Harding was allegedly inspired to defraud taxpayers of $150K by a corrupt brother-in-law who was later busted for stealing nearly $8 million. The BIL got 5 years in the slammer.

Winsor sympathetically referenced the BIL’s malign influence on Harding during the sentencing, noting that Harding probably wouldn’t have stole taxpayer money that was meant to help struggling businesses if Harding “had a different brother-in-law.” Well, even if Harding was too dumb to think of the crime independently, that’s hardly a factor in his favor.

I think our criminal justice system is far too punitive most of the time, so maybe I shouldn’t be annoyed by the four month sentence. But knowing how hard the law comes down on ordinary people, it pisses me off when these douchebag Repubs get off so lightly.

Maybe sentencing guidelines should be developed based on the punishment god-bothering white male Repubs get from Trump-appointed judges? That could be one positive thing to come out of Trump flooding the judiciary with far-right hacks.

Open thread.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Does he get to keep the $150k he stole?  Is there a financial penalty?

      4 months is a ridiculously short sentence.

      Who needs to do cardio to get their heart rate up?  All you have to do instead is read news like this!

    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I think our criminal justice system is far too punitive most of the time, so maybe I shouldn’t be annoyed by the four month sentence. But knowing how hard the law comes down on ordinary people, it pisses me off when these douchebag Repubs get off so lightly.

      Especially when they’re the ones foisting all these punitive laws on us.

      Also, not quite foist.

    4. 4.

      E.

      OMG I can’t even. My tiny little bakery never got the $9,800 PPP loan we requested because I used actual documentation and my rinky-dink rural bank was slow on the uptake and the result was we were like 1,980,000 in line according to the website, and the money was gone before we got to the front of the queue. It was gone because of people like this shithead. Then Covid killed my business. (We wouldn’t have made it with the loan either, but still.)

    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Thank God he didn’t get drunk and rob a Tom Thumb of $137.84, or he would have gotten 10 years.

      edit: As the judge said, a different brother-in-law means he wouldn’t have committed that crime.  But he seems easily led, so he could have committed plenty of other crimes.

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: He paid the $150K back (he tried to steal more but only received $150K) and besides the four months, he has to pay a $300 fine. The amount of the fine is just goddamn ridiculous, IMO.

    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      @E.: That sucks — I’m sorry about what happened to your business. I don’t know how the funds were distributed, but the high number of GOP reps who received funding (as pointed out by the Biden admin when said Repubs were complaining about student loan forgiveness) makes me suspect the wealthy and connected were first in line as usual.

