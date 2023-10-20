From The Gainesville Sun:

Former Republican state lawmaker Joe Harding of Ocala, the architect of Florida’s controversial law limiting discussions of gender and sexuality in public schools, was sentenced to four months in prison on charges of defrauding the government of $150,000 in pandemic aid. Judge Allen Winsor sentenced Harding in U.S. District Court in Gainesville on Thursday. Harding’s family and friends wept throughout the proceedings. One spectator wept audibly after his sentence was read.

The post-sentencing weeper should have been crying with joy because Harding got off so light. The original charges carried a penalty of up to 70 years in jail, and when Harding reached a plea deal, he only managed to cut that risk in half, according to The Sun.

Harding’s brother, Pastor Daniel Harding, told the judge that his brother was a committed family man and pious Christian who taught kids softball instead of advancing his business interests. “I ask for mercy,” he said.

And mercy Joe Harding received from Trump-appointed Judge Winsor! Got to get that man back to teaching Sunday School, I guess.

One Tallahassee consultant testified (as a LOW character witness, apparently) that Harding quit the statehouse and paid back the funds he stole instead of fighting the charges and framing it as a political prosecution as he was advised. THAT is what counts as virtue these days in the FL GOP.

Harding was allegedly inspired to defraud taxpayers of $150K by a corrupt brother-in-law who was later busted for stealing nearly $8 million. The BIL got 5 years in the slammer.

Winsor sympathetically referenced the BIL’s malign influence on Harding during the sentencing, noting that Harding probably wouldn’t have stole taxpayer money that was meant to help struggling businesses if Harding “had a different brother-in-law.” Well, even if Harding was too dumb to think of the crime independently, that’s hardly a factor in his favor.

I think our criminal justice system is far too punitive most of the time, so maybe I shouldn’t be annoyed by the four month sentence. But knowing how hard the law comes down on ordinary people, it pisses me off when these douchebag Repubs get off so lightly.

Maybe sentencing guidelines should be developed based on the punishment god-bothering white male Repubs get from Trump-appointed judges? That could be one positive thing to come out of Trump flooding the judiciary with far-right hacks.

