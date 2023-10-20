Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Thank Goddess for Democrats

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Thank Goddess for Democrats

by | 30 Comments

Bidenomics!


*snickers*

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Whoever’s managing the Biden-Harris campaign account on Truth* Social had better be getting hazard pay plus generous insurance subsidies to assist with maintaining mental health.

      *Warning: contents of package may not resemble image on packaging.

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      Last night my wife and I hosted a fundraiser for a local Democratic candidate in Virginia’s elections.  (Not so much a fundraiser for her as a fundraiser for the House of Delegates elections – her seat is safe and she’s spending her time and campaign funds helping other candidates.)  The special guest was a Dem member of Congress, who did a great job talking about how the Virginia election matters both for Virginia and in terms of its likely effects on 2024.  It was a great reminder that every election is important.  (There was not so much talk about the Speaker situation – I think the guest speaker is getting tired of the clown show, but who isn’t?)

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @randy khan: I think the guest speaker is getting tired of the clown show, but who isn’t?)

      Me. Tho it does suck having to run into town every other day for more popcorn and scotch.

    5. 5.

      Chris Johnson

      I’m pleased to see Biden tying Hamas to Putin, because it seems like Israel is flipping out and blaming Russia for what happened.

      Which is very likely correct… and I just wonder if they in turn can be any aid in the ginormous behind-the-scenes shitshow WE have, stoked constantly by Russia.

      I don’t like Israel revenging itself on Palestinians in a genocide. But I would like Israel to revenge itself by going after and exposing all the Russian corruption in the United States, whether it’s TFG or Tucker Carlson or indeed Elon Musk pulling strings. If they figure they are so clever and plugged in, but got tricked by Hamas, let them show how clever they are by exposing the stuff WE seem slow to pick up on, and bringing it to light. They’re entirely correct that Russia is behind it all.

    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning!

      Reminder – postcards (for Ohio and Virginia, I believe) and music thread tomorrow night at 8pm blog time!

      I will probably not be there – hoping to be at a cookout, but my 4 year old has a viral something. If we end up not going, I might show up after her bedtime.

      Hope some of you can make it, though!

    Geminid

      Geminid

      @Chris Johnson: I not sure how many Israelis are blaming Russia for the Hamas attack. But yesterday a Likud MK really went off on Russia and its involvement, and that may say something about broader public opinion.

    Yarrow

      Yarrow

      The Today Show teaser things they do at the very top of the show talked about the problem electing a Speaker because of the “Republican civil war.” At least they’re talking about it.

    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Chris Johnson: Biden can’t do it, but I’d like to also see somebody put some emphasis on the extent to which Likud was intentionally propping up Hamas to discredit the whole idea of Palestinian statehood. But when there’s a war on, a lot of these details get lost.

    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      @Mousebumples: ​”Good morning! Reminder – postcards (for Ohio and Virginia, I believe) and music thread tomorrow night at 8pm blog time!”

      @BlueGuitarist: “yay postcards! and the fundraising thermometer needs a little more to reach the goal.”

      * * *
      And as Mousebumples reported yesterday, PostcardsToVoters.org has relevance to both, because it’s currently providing addresses to write GOTV postcards for Kimberly Pope Adams!

      There’s about two weeks more of prime writing time – a great moment to try it out, if you haven’t yet. Many of these groups allow for volunteers to do small amounts… and those small amounts really do add up.​​

    Jesse

      Jesse

      Love to see that great economic data coming in.

      Is there any accountability for these kinds of “US economy bound to suffer any day now” stories, which we’ve been hearing for the last couple of years? (j/k I already know the answer)

    bbleh

      bbleh

      The Dark Brandon thing is both brilliant and entirely unforeseeable.

      Didn’t the visual image originate as anti-US Chinese propaganda?  (“See? Biden won’t buy American, no no, he gets his memes from the Communist Chinese!“)

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      TPM’s Kate Riga is on Capitol Hill covering the GOP speaker shit-show. She says Jordan’s press conference a while ago was super short — basically all he said is that their weekend plan is to get a speaker elected. Since he mentioned the weekend, it doesn’t sound like he’s too confident he’s about to nail down the speakership in the vote that’s set to commence in about an hour.

    Ken

      Ken

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: If I recall, the Truth Social platform is a (possibly-illegal) Twitter clone from about 2020, so would still have the features that Musk has ordered removed — like blocking. That could help your hypothetical campaign staffer’s sanity.

      On the other hand I doubt it has anything resembling content moderation, so the vileness is off the charts. Hmm, it occurs to me someone with a strong stomach might browse through Truth Social and see if there’s any content that’s actually illegal — Facebook has, and Twitter had, a team dedicated to keeping child porn off the platforms.

    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bbleh: I was initially a bit uneasy with it because “joking” use of movie-bad-guy imagery is such a violent-right hallmark, but I think everyone gets that it’s a parody of the genre at this point.

    Ken

      Ken

      @dmsilev: The Biden-Harris account might be just what the Truth Social denizens have wanted. There are several social media platforms catering to conservatives that haven’t done well, because the site doesn’t provide what they want — liberals that they can yell at. This would explain the surge in followers.

    E.

      E.

      I am not on board with the Truth Social trolling. The reason that hellsite was failing is because it was populated only by rage enthusiasts, and without us libtards, they could only yell out into the atmosphere. But when we start joining in, they love it, and suddenly the platform starts looking viable. I’m staying the F away.

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      After just two days, the Biden campaign already has more followers than the Trump Dump campaign on Truth Social Orange Shitstain’s Shitstain

      WEAK. SAD. POOP.

    27. 27.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Betty Cracker:

      Aaron Rupar: “ “I’m not sure what the purpose of the press conference was” — Fox & Friends’ Lawrence Jones was not impressed with Jordan’s bizarre press conference “

    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @Yarrow: Arguably Israel’s current right-wing government has a lot more in common with Russia than it does with Ukraine, what with the illegal land grabs, kleptocratic leaders and co-opting of religious fanatics and ethno-nationalists to hang onto power.

    TS

      TS

      @Betty Cracker:

      basically all he said is that their weekend plan is to get a speaker elected.

      That’s the Jordan friendly version of what he said. He spoke about the Wright Brothers, breaking the sound barrier and putting a man on the moon.

      He said the American people need a speaker so the House of Representatives can do its job.  This was also the answer to every question he was asked. Because of having no audience microphones we couldn’t hear the questions and he wasn’t going to repeat them – just repeated the one answer.

    Ken

      Ken

      If anyone cares about the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, both Molly White and Coindesk have been publishing daily recaps. TL;DR version: it’s looking very bad for him.  Though this was kind of expected going in, what with four of his associates pleading guilty to the crimes in exchange for testifying.

      There is much speculation over whether SBF will take the stand. Everyone agrees it would be a very bad idea, and his lawyers should surely want to prevent it. But they also point out he might see this as the one way to avoid prison, and that he has a (screwed-up, in my opinion) idea of tradeoffs and risk analysis as well as a (screwed-up, in my opinion) belief in his own superiority that would push him to testify.

      (How screwed-up an idea of risk analysis?  An example that he’s actually used: Say you could flip a coin, and heads would destroy the world, while tails would make it more than twice as good as it is now. You should flip the coin, because the expected value in “goodness” is more than the current value.)

