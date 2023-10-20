Nothing less is at stake in this election than our Democracy — and all that we care about and all that we believe in.
We don’t agonize, we organize. And when necessary, we unionize to get the job done! -NP pic.twitter.com/e7SVcTGtpp
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 19, 2023
We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win.
I refuse to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/Ywjviuw3gF
— President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2023
Bidenomics!
Curious how “Biden” ends up in the first headline but is conspicuously absent from the second! https://t.co/a7qh7ptCXU
— TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) October 18, 2023
one more in long list of data points demonstrating that Americans’ poll responses about the economy are mostly not about the economy
they’re about other sources of anxiety/concern/worry in our national life https://t.co/e5IwwHUZIr
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 18, 2023
Things are far better in America than is understood, part a million.
Inflation adjusted median net worth jumps 37% over past several years, more than doubles for young people. https://t.co/YDleFplXAh
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) October 19, 2023
*snickers*
After just two days, the Biden campaign already has more followers than the Trump campaign on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/I6oafmDcwb
— Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) October 18, 2023
