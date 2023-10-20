Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Bark louder, little dog.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

I really should read my own blog.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Republicans in disarray!

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Free At Last

Free At Last

by | 52 Comments

This post is in: 

I did something I had thought about a number of times before but never did- I cut the cables on my tv. I now just have internet and the various streaming networks I use.

It was just too expensive and I didn’t use it enough, on top of having to make do with substantially less income for the foreseeable future, and throwing close to hundred more a month for tv channels I don’t use just did not seem justifiable anymore. So that is gone. I have a lot of expenses coming up and less income coming in, so we making some changes. This one was a no-brainer.

The entire world is a tire fire so I am going to spend tonight playing video games. What are you all up to?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • BellyCat
  • catclub
  • dr. luba
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • JustRuss
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Kelly
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Martin
  • MobiusKlein
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Percysowner
  • RepubAnon
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    1. 1.

      JustRuss

      Gave up cable years ago,  Netflix and Prime have more than I can watch.  Spending the weekend with friends in a rental in Central Oregon,  feels almost like summer.  Supposed to rain Sunday.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mvr

      In answer to what are we doing: Doing a quick survey of the tire fires and not going too deep on the ones that gut me after a long couple of work days hosting a speaker.  Two good talks, a lot of discussion, taught some classes and put together some meals for groups with mixed dietary and other constraints. It went well.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      frosty

      We cut the cable because we were tired of funding Fox. We have several streaming services, I’m not sure which, but I expect our expenses are close to what we were paying Comcast. Mind, none of the stuff on Prime or Netflix are on Comcast so we’d be paying that over and above anyway.

      Bottom line is that I don’t watch TV any more. I used to sit down for shows on HBO (Sunday night Veep, Game of Thrones, John Oliver) when they were on at a particular time and end up surfing and watching American Pickers, Bar Rescue, or a movie I’d seen before. Now?  There’s no particular schedule for when something is on. I don’t sit down in front of the TV unless there’s a particular stream I want to watch and … there aren’t any. Well, there are, but not enough to go through the effort of figuring out which streaming service and which remote I need to use.

      Oh, and sports? Forget it. Can’t watch the Orioles without MASN and you need to sign up for a $60 a month service that also pays Fox News. Ravens? Still over the air and we put up an antenna.

      TV sucks these days. That’s why I spend all my time on Balloon-Juice instead.

      ETA: What I’m doing? Road Trip to New River Gorge NP and the Virginia Creeper Rail Trail. And wondering why there’s a new leak in my camping trailer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      Funny, I did just the opposite a while ago – once streaming fractured, I picked up a cheap satellite subscription and then indulge in one streaming service a month, catch up on what’s new and rotate to the next one for a month.  Fits my viewing style best.

      And with most of my streaming, I go with the commercial versions because, well, I grew up with commercials, so no biggie. And except for a few things they are not that intrusive. Also, FreeVee and Roku have some good shows without subscription fees.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara

      @TaMara: Oh, and what am I doing? What all business owners do when it’s time to leave town for a week, two weeks’ worth of work before I leave and getting the house ready for the petsitter.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mvr

      We have cable internet and phone but no TV.  I just don’t watch and it means I can have hobbies and hold a job.

      Well hold a job so far anyway . . .

      Mark

      Reply
    13. 13.

      hells littlest angel

      I recently found out how much cable costs these days and was astonished. So many great ways to spend that kind of money in a month.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I don’t have cable but do have satellite. I’ve been thinking of giving up satellite. Since COVID, I haven’t been watching a whole lot of TV. I know this sounds dumb but I honestly have a hard time with the TV and streaming. I hate dealing with the remote. I hate even setting up the remote with anything new but especially a TV.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I’m knitting a throw and trying to figure out whether I keep it or give it to my godson. The throw is supposed to be 60” long and I am almost through a third of it and it appears to be short so far. I’m going to finish the pattern repeat to bring it up to the full 1/3 mark and then measure it out.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PaulWartenberg

      I’m trying to get into the Magic the Gathering game, because of a new release of Doctor Who themed sets, but the place hosting games was packed tonight and I didn’t feel comfortable enough as a stranger to hang around.

      It’s hard to go out to new places.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BellyCat

      …having to make do with substantially less income for the foreseeable future.”

      May have lost the thread. Did you get canned or not by your Most Benevolent Employer ™?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      Mr. Suzanne is spending the weekend fishing with a friend, so he bought me “Super Mario Wonder”. Looking forward to playing it tomorrowwwww!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      frosty

      @Mai Naem mobile: ​  I hate dealing with the remote. I hate even setting up the remote with anything new but especially a TV.

      I’m with you there. I have the TV remote, a Roku, and a Firestick. And another one to switch the TV source. Aarggh!!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Percysowner

       

      I went to drop my cable last month. They were so desperate to keep me that they basically gave me cable free. The price for Internet alone was only $4 less than cable plus Internet, so I said what the heck and went with it. It goes for a year and once they raise the price, I’ll dump cable, unless they give me it free again.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      catclub

      OTA TV used to be good at the previous home. Not here. I would need to get a better outdoor antenna.
      We have never paid for TV. I have paid for internet. and make donations to PBS to get PBS streaming. Also amazon prime. I still think free shipping is great.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      eclare

      I am eating a popsicle in front of my dog, who very much thinks it is rightfully hers.  I’ll eat about half then give her the rest.  I’m no monster.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      zhena gogolia

      I had a successful outcome today to a process at work that has been going on since last March. I’m relieved but totally exhausted.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kelly

      We dropped cable tv about 8 years ago. No over the air TV signal reaches into our scenic canyon. We stream one show a night. We have Amazon Prime because if you live out in the boondocks Amazon save a lot of driving to town. We’ve had Netflix forever. Mrs Kelly bought a Mac laptop which came with several months of Apple TV. Not a huge catalog but every time we we think about dropping it something good shows up. OPB, our local PBS streams.

      I’ve been staying with my ailing Mom the last 8 weeks. She has a $160 a month cable bill and other than sports it’s a wasteland.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nukular Biskits

      Been streaming for over a year now. No regrets, although I am looking at setting up a video distribution system to the wifi-enabled TVs so we can watch local UHF.

      Got my COVID booster and flu shot today. I hope I don’t feel shitty tomorrow.

      Other than that, sipping Yuengling.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      I got rid of most of my cable in order to get rid of Fox News. The problem is you can’t get rid of Fox News and still have TCM. That was the only station I ever watched. So the TV is now just a dead black monolith in the other room, while we watch movies on my laptop in bed. I’m not even sure I can turn it on any more.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      We did this years ago when cable got hundreds of dollars per month and now we’re paying roughly 50% more than that for the various streaming services and premium channels.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      geg6

      I feel you, Cole.  I’m in a bit of a bad place myself.  I’m very unhappy at work (new supervisor, who is a former student, who is not ready for supervisory prime time is driving me closer to retirement every day) and I’m 100% sure my John has dementia.  Pretty depressed at the moment.  Not sure what to do with any of that yet.

      Thought your job was safe?  Did I miss something?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MobiusKlein

      Playing X-Com (modded), and cooped up in 1/4 of the house while the floor folks finish their work. Which was delayed a day while the first coat of polyurethane dries.
      The piano is in the kitchen, beds are in the downstairs office, and the garage is our new horde.
      Cats are very perturbed.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      dr. luba

      I got rid of cable back in 2018;  realized I rarely watched the TV any more.  I stream, albeit not often.  And recently got rid of Netflix when my niblings could no longer access it.  When I first got it, it was the only game in town.  I rarely watched it any more, nor did they.

      I’m on the road with my 91 year old mother, visiting family and getting a task done.  Our fall tour was supposed to end with a visit to a friend in Vermont, but she’s come down with a nasty virus.  Good thing I paid extra to make those hotel reservations cancellable.  It seems I am fated to never visit Vermont…..

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MomSense

      I’m getting my place ready to sell.  Painting all the rooms, packing everything up so it looks like a nasty neat person lives here.
      In the middle of all this chaos my hot water heater decided to crap out.  I’m too old for cold showers.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      geg6

      As for cutting the cable…I currently have satellite but am considering that.  I have to upgrade from my current internet, Verizon, which sucks donkey balls.  Am looking to get Comcast internet (the only other option here and, based on my experience with it from friends and family, is vastly superior).  After that, again based on experiences of family and friends, I’m probably going to get YouTube tv for all the local channels and many other things, plus keep my Netflix, Max and Prime.  Will also, at that point, get Paramount.  That should cover my most watched shows.  Two of my sisters have done this and have Disney and Peacock, which I don’t plan to get, and are paying half what I am currently.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: Cole’s position was not cut.

      But they are making huge cuts to the program and cutting the salaries of people who are still working there!

      Very sorry to hear about your John, that’s worrisome.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      eclare

      @geg6:

      In my experience with Comcast, if you threaten to leave, they will offer you much better deals.  I hate it, I am not a haggler, but you do save money.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Martin

      Fair warning to folks navigating the content waters. The US entertainment industry (you know, the folks currently on strike) have operated on about $100/household/mo for a while. It’s probably higher now.

      If you want to have access to your favorite shows, that’s about the number you need to expect to pay. There’s no real productivity gains to be had in generating TV content that we don’t immediately throw overboard as unacceptable (replacing scripted TV for unscripted, single camera shows over 3 camera, cheap special effects, AI writing, etc.) Anyway, all entertainment packages that get you that wide range of content will always migrate toward that number, understanding that with ads, you don’t have to pay that much, some advertiser will pay it for you. So that’s your only real avenue toward discount.

      Cutting the cord for services will eventually land you back at that number. You might get a reprieve for a while. You might password share, or surf the monthly trials a bit, but in the end, that’s the number that keeps the industry from being on strike. Alternatively, you can give up on the content, or a decent bit of it.

      In the end, the equation will get balanced.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I cut the cord a couple years ago and love it. I still get YouTube TV, but I’m planning on dropping it because it’s expensive I don’t really watch regular TV anymore. But I do want to be able get the local news when needed, as well as being able to watch the occasional live event, so I need to get a digital antenna.

      At the moment, I’m recovering from a nasty cold. I thought it might be the latest Covid, because it came on fast, and I felt like I’d been hit by a truck. But today I’m feeling much better, even if I’m not fully over it. So who knows.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.