I did something I had thought about a number of times before but never did- I cut the cables on my tv. I now just have internet and the various streaming networks I use.

It was just too expensive and I didn’t use it enough, on top of having to make do with substantially less income for the foreseeable future, and throwing close to hundred more a month for tv channels I don’t use just did not seem justifiable anymore. So that is gone. I have a lot of expenses coming up and less income coming in, so we making some changes. This one was a no-brainer.

The entire world is a tire fire so I am going to spend tonight playing video games. What are you all up to?