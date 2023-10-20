Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

This really is a full service blog.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / South Bay Meetup: Proof of Life!

South Bay Meetup: Proof of Life!

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We have an update from HinTN!

South Bay Meetup: Proof of Life!

Proof of Life in the South Bay.

Mr Bemused Senior, HinTN, and The Other Hank had a grand time at La Costenada in Half Moon Bay. We raised a toast to you, WaterGirl, for coordinating this event.

Others who had planned to come but were unable to be there signaled their desire to try it again. We three are certainly agreeable to that notion.

That looks so lovely!  That looks like open air, yes?  Not windows?  So jealous.  Looking good, everybody!

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Carlo Graziani
  • eclare
  • HinTN
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Carlo Graziani

      What I like about Proof of Life posts is that they also prove that BJ is made up largely of grown-ups. Which I would infer anyway from the very non-internet-stupid discussions that we have, but that’s just an explanatory model. It’s nice to have this model validation data.

      Anyone going to be in Chicago in 2023-24?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.