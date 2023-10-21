(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Will this GOP candidate forum include any fancy pageant walking? https://t.co/i1ynnrFAcu — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 20, 2023





(Because Rep. Frost is awesome here, and my post last night got bigfooted):

.@RepMaxwellFrost with the perfect response to House Republican chaos: "We've been fighting to save food stamps, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, this entire year as Republicans have been working to take it away…I'm just letting them pull themselves up by their bootstraps." pic.twitter.com/w4AZQDjVCI — CAP Action (@CAPAction) October 20, 2023





I must admit that watching Jim Jordan get clustercucked on TV for a few days is deeply soul-affirming and my only regret is that the need for a functioning-adjacent government means it cannot continue indefinitely — The Mall Krampus (@cakotz) October 18, 2023

Official take: LOL. So the 'lets wrap this up supersize McHenry & have Jim be shadow Speaker' idea has completely imploded over like 90 minutes, will absolutely not happen and GOPs appear to have literally no idea what to do. They don't even seem to have any stupid ideas. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 19, 2023

Have we tried turning the House GOP off and turning it on again? — Expat_Matt (@Expat_Matt) October 19, 2023

This guy sat in the Speaker Chair longer than Jim Jordan did. pic.twitter.com/OJXOsidloQ — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) October 20, 2023

As the saying goes, “Democrats fall in line, Republicans fall in love” Oh wait… https://t.co/DrnQPNJe34 — Tony (@realtonysm1th) October 19, 2023

It’s ok. For these folks, losing is just another way to fundraise. https://t.co/Tfcqodouif — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 18, 2023

Democrats keep talking about needing a Speaker so Congress can get work done for the American people Republicans keep talking about wanting a Speaker so they can advance their conservative agenda. The party of the Constitution vs the party of Trump’s insurrection. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 18, 2023

Brilliant speech today on the House floor from Congresswoman Katherine Clark against Gym Jordan. Everyone should see this.pic.twitter.com/X40VAuqc2w — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 20, 2023

“My sides hurt, from not laughing out loud in front of the media”…

Reporter: Do you have a view of Jim Jordan’s current predicament? President Biden, smiling: I ache for him pic.twitter.com/VAADSYH0XW — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 18, 2023

For the record, 208 Democrats did not vote to remove McCarthy. They voted FOR Hakeem Jeffries. — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) October 20, 2023

"Can you believe this GOP Sh*t Show?" pic.twitter.com/vOvz8rS3kK — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) October 19, 2023

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)