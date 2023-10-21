Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

No Justins, No Peace

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

A consequence of cucumbers

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding On the Weekend

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding On the Weekend

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , , , ,

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)


 
(Because Rep. Frost is awesome here, and my post last night got bigfooted):


Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding 2

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding On the Weekend

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding On the Weekend 1

“My sides hurt, from not laughing out loud in front of the media”…

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Unwinding 1

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.