Kabecoo
This is the third and final post about the Skyline Trail in Olympic National Park.
After a few days of increasing concerns about water, I could not help but drop off the trail to camp at an entirely reliable source: the cleverly named Lake Beauty.
Lake Beauty sits a few hundred feet below the path. No fish there but lots of mountain newts. It was serving as a local watering hole for more than just a few hikers: surrounding meadows crossed by animal trails, lots of purple scat from the berry-eaters, and a variety of footprints from boots, hooves, and paws.
Did I mention there were newts? They float there, so yummy looking, I don’t know how they survive.
The campsite at Lake Beauty sits behind some low brushes, making it easy to watch a local bear (middle right of photo, clothed in black) descend to the lake and go for a quick dip. Couldn’t blame him; I had done the same thing an hour before.
I had seen bears swim several times before; the first time, many years ago, I was already in the water when one decided to join me. This one was simply cooling off a bit and climbed out after sitting there a minute or two, returning to finish off a few huckleberry bushes.
My tent with Mt. Olympus in the distance. I tend to avoid more popular campsites but I had the basin all to myself, except for the bear and some morning elk. I appreciated having a flat place for the tent with a wind break all around provided by the trees and shrubs. I had spent the last two nights on rocky uneven ground and this was heavenly.
The final leg of the Skyline Trail goes from Lake Beauty to Low Divide, the pass at the headwaters of the north fork Quinault River. The trail winds around the southern and eastern sides of Mt. Seattle, named by the Press Expedition in 1890 after a local community, looming over the west end of the pass.
From Lake Beauty the trail drops to a broad drainage, where Seattle Creek must be crossed. This year there was little water in it, but in many years it remains covered by snow well into September. In 2012 I encountered challenges crossing the creek’s snow bridge but in 2023 a single step reached the other side.
The trail climbs to classic mountain meadows over the next mile. In most years there are small tarns throughout the meadows as well as multiple small streams from snowfields above. A flattish area about half a mile from the trail is a popular off trail destination for those who come to climb the nearby peaks.
That’s Mt. Noyes across the drainage, named for the publisher of the Washington Evening Star in 1889.
What would the meadows be without lupine?
After the meadows the trail descends to its terminus at Low Divide. The Skyline ends at this point though the trailhead (and car!) is still over 16 miles away. An easy trail connects the trailhead and Low Divide. The footing improves, the trail widens, the river stays near.
I camped about halfway down, finding a soft spot below a huge cedar that fell decades ago. The cedar was serving as a mother log to an enormous Douglas fir that grew out of and partially covered the cedar’s root ball. In another few hundred years the Douglas fir may serve as another mother log!
After a few miles, one final obstacle remained: crossing the Quinault river. In the spring, or in years of high water, the crossing can be dangerous. The water is fast and cold. If it’s too deep or dangerous, the sad hiker must return along the Skyline route or walk out the north side of the park. Neither is a good option.
At last I had a chance to appreciate the lack of water in the high basins. The crossing was simple as the water got knee-high but no more.
This pic was taken just above the crossing and the water in the pic is deeper than it was at the ford.
After crossing it was an easy matter of walking mostly downhill. Ending the route with a gentle descent to a popular trailhead allowed me the opportunity to get used to seeing people and having to talk.
Thank you for taking this trip with me….
