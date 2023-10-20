NF Quinault Trail, ONP

After a few miles, one final obstacle remained: crossing the Quinault river. In the spring, or in years of high water, the crossing can be dangerous. The water is fast and cold. If it’s too deep or dangerous, the sad hiker must return along the Skyline route or walk out the north side of the park. Neither is a good option.

At last I had a chance to appreciate the lack of water in the high basins. The crossing was simple as the water got knee-high but no more.

This pic was taken just above the crossing and the water in the pic is deeper than it was at the ford.

After crossing it was an easy matter of walking mostly downhill. Ending the route with a gentle descent to a popular trailhead allowed me the opportunity to get used to seeing people and having to talk.

Thank you for taking this trip with me….