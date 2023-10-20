Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

This fight is for everything.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

T R E 4 5 O N

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

I really should read my own blog.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Kabecoo – The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3

On The Road – Kabecoo – The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Kabecoo

This is the third and final post about the Skyline Trail in Olympic National Park.

After a few days of increasing concerns about water, I could not help but drop off the trail to camp at an entirely reliable source: the cleverly named Lake Beauty.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 9
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 13, 2023

Lake Beauty sits a few hundred feet below the path. No fish there but lots of mountain newts. It was serving as a local watering hole for more than just a few hikers: surrounding meadows crossed by animal trails, lots of purple scat from the berry-eaters, and a variety of footprints from boots, hooves, and paws.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 8
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 13, 2023

Did I mention there were newts? They float there, so yummy looking, I don’t know how they survive.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 7
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 13, 2023

The campsite at Lake Beauty sits behind some low brushes, making it easy to watch a local bear (middle right of photo, clothed in black) descend to the lake and go for a quick dip. Couldn’t blame him; I had done the same thing an hour before.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 6
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 13, 2023

I had seen bears swim several times before; the first time, many years ago, I was already in the water when one decided to join me. This one was simply cooling off a bit and climbed out after sitting there a minute or two, returning to finish off a few huckleberry bushes.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 5
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 13, 2023

My tent with Mt. Olympus in the distance. I tend to avoid more popular campsites but I had the basin all to myself, except for the bear and some morning elk. I appreciated having a flat place for the tent with a wind break all around provided by the trees and shrubs. I had spent the last two nights on rocky uneven ground and this was heavenly.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 4
Skyline Trail, ONPAugust 14, 2023

The final leg of the Skyline Trail goes from Lake Beauty to Low Divide, the pass at the headwaters of the north fork Quinault River. The trail winds around the southern and eastern sides of Mt. Seattle, named by the Press Expedition in 1890 after a local community, looming over the west end of the pass.

From Lake Beauty the trail drops to a broad drainage, where Seattle Creek must be crossed. This year there was little water in it, but in many years it remains covered by snow well into September. In 2012 I encountered challenges crossing the creek’s snow bridge but in 2023 a single step reached the other side.

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 3
Skyline Trail, ONPSeptember 8, 2012

The trail climbs to classic mountain meadows over the next mile. In most years there are small tarns throughout the meadows as well as multiple small streams from snowfields above. A flattish area about half a mile from the trail is a popular off trail destination for those who come to climb the nearby peaks.

That’s Mt. Noyes across the drainage, named for the publisher of the Washington Evening Star in 1889.

 

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 2
Skyline Trail, ONPSeptember 9, 2012

What would the meadows be without lupine?

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3 1
NF Quinault Trail, ONPAugust 17, 2023

After the meadows the trail descends to its terminus at Low Divide. The Skyline ends at this point though the trailhead (and car!) is still over 16 miles away. An easy trail connects the trailhead and Low Divide. The footing improves, the trail widens, the river stays near.

I camped about halfway down, finding a soft spot below a huge cedar that fell decades ago. The cedar was serving as a mother log to an enormous Douglas fir that grew out of and partially covered the cedar’s root ball. In another few hundred years the Douglas fir may serve as another mother log!

On The Road - Kabecoo - The Skyline Trail, Olympic National Park, Post 3
NF Quinault Trail, ONPAugust 17, 2023

After a few miles, one final obstacle remained: crossing the Quinault river. In the spring, or in years of high water, the crossing can be dangerous. The water is fast and cold. If it’s too deep or dangerous, the sad hiker must return along the Skyline route or walk out the north side of the park. Neither is a good option.

At last I had a chance to appreciate the lack of water in the high basins. The crossing was simple as the water got knee-high but no more.

This pic was taken just above the crossing and the water in the pic is deeper than it was at the ford.

After crossing it was an easy matter of walking mostly downhill. Ending the route with a gentle descent to a popular trailhead allowed me the opportunity to get used to seeing people and having to talk.

Thank you for taking this trip with me….

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.