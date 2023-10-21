I so admire people who are having the same jumble of thoughts and feelings that many of us are, yet are able to somehow articulate exactly what I am thinking and feeling. Betty Cracker often does that in her posts, and I am in awe.

In this case, David Rothkopf speaks for me on the Israel-Palestine situation.

This is simply the best articulation of my thoughts and feelings on this matter (except for the part about having a Jewish heritage). (Paragraph breaks added by because I simply cannot read a wall of text with no white space.)

I’m furious that I am currently vulnerable to being accused of being an anti-Semite because I am not a Zionist. I am a Jew. I am the son of a Holocaust survivor who came a from a family largely exterminated by the Nazis. I love my Jewish heritage. I love that my children and now that their children are Jewish.

I deeply believe in the right of all people to self-determination and to live in security. But I am also an American and believe in our founding principles. I believe in the separation of church and state. I believe that governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed. I believe that governments therefore have no right to deny any population within their borders full rights and that when they do they lose their legitimacy. I believe in democracy.

I am skeptical of claims to legitimacy that are based on selective interpretations of ancient history. That does not mean I oppose the existence of the State of Israel. I do not. Israel exists and all should acknowledge that existence. If it were truly a democracy and, better yet, were grounded in the core moral values that I celebrate in Judaism, I would actively celebrate its existence daily. Indeed, I hope to do so in the future.

But I will question the policies of its government and that government’s moral authority until it treats all those within the borders it controls equally. While I understand the complexities of political history in the Middle East, I don’t believe those justify systematically undermining the rights and carving away at the lands of others who have a legitimate claim to the region–even as I understand why some of those claims are doubted.

Because whatever history may be, the obligation of governments is to treat fairly those within their borders in the present and to ensure a future for generations to come that both respects and guarantees their individual rights. As I said, to me it would be wonderful if the ideal of a democratic Jewish state or something approaching it existed. But it does not.

And therefore my Jewish values and my concern for the future of the Jewish people compel me to oppose the actions of the Israeli government and the laws of the country that have made apartheid the harsh reality for the Palestinian people. Which, I would note, I do precisely because I think it is the only path to the evolution of a truly democratic, truly secure Israel.

None of this means, however, and I would have thought obviously, that I support Hamas or terrorists or others who threaten the innocent people of Israel or the peace of the region. It just means that I do not feel that Israel has a right to operate on any terms whatsoever purely because it is a state with the worthy goal of providing a home for the Jews.

Indeed, I’ll be honest with you, I feel like promoting the rights of Israelis and Palestinians alike, the ideas of equity and democracy is the most pro-Semitic, the most Jewish choice possible. It is also in my view, the right choice and that is why I will stick to it regardless of the names I may be called by those promoting flawed approaches or absolutist and thereby intolerant interpretations of what acceptable public discourse may consist of.