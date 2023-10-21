Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Postcard Writing & Music Thread

Postcard Writing & Music Thread

18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s postcards and music time!

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Chime in if you know about others good post-card writing options for OH or VA.

Also, send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread.

Postcard image by H.E. Wolf!

 

Auto Draft 86

 

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

No playlist from brendancalling tonight, but soon we’ll have a metal playlist we talked about, maybe next Saturday.  So add your musical links in the comments!

Also, big thanks to all our Balloon Juice Angels and everyone who donated!  We raised $12,500 for each of our two young, progressive, African-American candidates!  Well done, everyone!

Open thread.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      It’s an honor to be the first illustration of the evening!

      Those 5 cards represent a very slow writing process, because I have a temporary splint on one finger of my writing hand.

      On the bright side, it means I wrote with FULL attention because otherwise it was not possible to write at all.

      And that meant I was really focused on why I was doing this in the first place. (continued…)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      … I’m doing this one small, concrete (temporarily difficult) task because this is my opportunity to bend the arc of history toward justice.

      I can’t directly improve matters in the Big Problem Areas – but if my postcards influence a stranger to vote, and pass a better law or elect a better legislator, then those laws and lawmakers may make a difference in the arena of the Big Problems.

      So, as PostcardsToVoters.org always says: Write On! :-)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      H.E.Wolf

      @NotMax: ​
       Can’t go wrong with Bach.

      Anyone familiar with his Coffee Cantata? “Coffee, Coffee, Coffee muss ich haben!”
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUpiJFGgMJk

      Ei! wie schmeckt der Coffee süße,
      Ah! how sweet coffee tastes!
      Lieblicher als tausend Küsse,
      Lovelier than a thousand kisses,
      Milder als Muskatenwein.
      smoother than muscatel wine.
      Coffee, Coffee muss ich haben,
      Coffee, I must have coffee,
      Und wenn jemand mich will laben,
      and if anyone wants to give me a treat,
      Ach, so schenkt mir Coffee ein!
      ah!, just give me some coffee!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mvr

      This song has the right sort of title for the theme and my experience with James McMurtry, both going to concerts and reading his post online over the years, makes me think he’s a decent guy. Not that everyone in his songs is decent and this song probably may exemplify that.  But  then empathy puts you in touch with people who aren’t always great.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEgLtbsSPHQ

      Reply
    16. 16.

      H.E.Wolf

      For a number of years I was loosely affiliated with the grad students going through (in all senses) a MFA Theatre program.

      They had a lot of good teachers, but the one who stood out as the most skilled, compassionate, and insightful was their Singing teacher. I used to arrange my freelance work schedule so that I could come sit in the back of the room on Singing performance day each quarter… back of the room so that if I started to weep at the students’ gorgeous performances, no one would know.

      The student who sang this one absolutely *dissolved* me. I don’t know about the original composer, but the point-of-view character in the song seems like a decent person.

      “Someone to Fall Back On”, Jason Robert Brown
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35QvhTUIFLU

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      I’m just getting started here, tonight, though I think I sent WaterGirl some photos on Monday or Tuesday before I mailed out a batch.

      Postcards to Voters has Ohio and New York addresses – and some for Florida Vote By Mail, but I’m saving those for when we don’t have an election coming up!

      • Dave Colone for Suffolk County (NY) Executive
      • Manny Nneji running for District Attorney in Ulster County, New York (stomping ground of Rep. Pat Ryan)

      Time to get writing!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      H.E.Wolf

      @schrodingers_cat: ​
       Fabulously naughty number! And some naughty innuendo in the lyrics, if online translate did its job. :)

      हो इत्ती सर्दी है किसी का लिहाफ लई ले ए ए
      Yes, it’s so cold, please take care of someone

      Reply

