(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A school in Molodizhne, Kherson region, after the overnight shelling. Schools, hospitals, apartment buildings, cafes… these are the primary targets of Russian terrorists in Ukraine.

This evil must be stopped.#SupportUkraine 📹: Kherson City Military Administration pic.twitter.com/mAAzgs8r9z — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 21, 2023

At least 6 killed in Russian missile strike on Nova Poshta post terminal in Kharkiv. Russia previously attacked the same site in April 2022 pic.twitter.com/J3g12s6U58 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 21, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our warriors have made this week very significant for Ukraine – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish good health to all Ukrainians, both men and women! Our active international work doesn’t stop for a single day. Today, I spoke with President Erdoğan of Türkiye, and this marks the ninth international conversation this week. I have already talked to the President of Finland, the Prime Minister of Canada, the President of South Africa, the Prime Minister of Norway, as well as the President of France, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the United States, the Chancellor of Germany. The main goal in all these discussions is to protect lives and people, peaceful people, and prevent destabilization from spreading to other regions of the world, not let our work in consolidating the global majority for international law go to waste. I am grateful to all the leaders for their support and understanding that it’s time for maximum joint efforts. With President Erdoğan, we discussed the situation in our Black Sea region, aggression against Ukraine, aggression against global security, and the situation in the Middle East. It is very important to protect peaceful people, it is very important to prevent the escalation of new large-scale humanitarian crises, and important to work together to quickly restore the full force of international law. We are actively preparing for a new Peace Formula meeting, which is scheduled for next week and will take place in Malta. Significant world powers will be represented, and the list of participants is growing practically every day. We expect over 50 participants. Today, President Erdoğan confirmed that Türkiye will participate in the meeting. We are also getting ready for a new summit of our Crimea Platform, at the parliamentary level. The number of participants is substantial. The summit will be held in the Czech Republic. I am grateful to everyone around the world who has joined and is ready to work with us at the parliamentary diplomacy level for the sake of security and peace throughout Europe, without any exceptions for any parts of our continent. A very significant step by President Biden this week – I am sincerely grateful for it. A new package of long-lasting and reliable support for Ukraine has been prepared – defense and economic – for our protection of people and freedom. I am thankful for this initiative by President Biden, and I believe that not only Ukrainians but all nations, all free nations in Europe, are expecting the preservation of American unity with our defense. American leadership is needed for the world, and I am grateful to both parties in Congress who understand this and support, in particular, our people’s struggle for independence. And, of course, our warriors. Thank you to each and every one who is currently fighting, in combat positions, and at their posts! Avdiyivka direction, Maryinka. Bahmut direction. Kupiansk, Lyman directions. Our Zaporizhia. Our Kherson region. On the frontlines and deep within the occupied territory, our warriors have made this week very significant for Ukraine. Now, I want to express my gratitude to all our defense and security forces – absolutely all of you! Every unit, every warrior, every commander who has achieved the necessary combat results for our state during this week. Glory to you, warriors! Glory to our entire nation! I thank everyone around the world who is helping! Glory to Ukraine!

“I’m tired of burying my friends”, “Beekeper” said. He is now study English so he can begin training to fly an F-16. “In auto racing,there is Formula 1 and there is Formula 2. The F-16 plane is like Formula 1 car”(my article about Ukraine’s fight for F-16) https://t.co/7roc1MVQrV — Kristina Berdynskykh (@berdynskykh_k) October 19, 2023

From Kristina Berdynskykh’s reporting at The Dial: (emphasis mine)

The grave of Andrii Pilshchykov, the 30-year-old Ukrainian pilot known by his call sign, “Juice,” is located on the Dnipro hills, in a park in the center of Kyiv. Beneath the wooden cross marked with his portrait there are wreaths, flowers, the flag of the Air Force of Ukraine, and a knit toy in the shape a small gray plane, with white yarn labeling it as an F-16. Juice had spent the last year of his life trying to secure a fleet of F-16s, fourth-generation American fighter jets, for Ukraine. He did not live to see his efforts bear fruit: He died on August 25, when two Ukrainian L-39 aircrafts crashed during a training exercise in the Zhytomyr region, killing Juice and two other pilots. Juice’s mother, Lilia, cleans up the autumn leaves that fall over his grave almost every day. He was her only son. He once told her that his work to modernize the Ukrainian Air Force would also accelerate the army’s break with its Soviet past. He was fascinated by American aviation, his mother says, and styled his hair and clothing to imitate the look of American pilots. During training exercises held in Ukraine in 2018, Juice met American pilots from California, and a year later went to study aviation techniques at an airbase in the U.S. After the full-scale war began, he was in daily contact with American airmen. Every passing day made it painfully clear that Russia held an undeniable advantage in the air. His death triggered an outpouring of condolences within Ukraine and far beyond its borders. Juice had become well-known as one of the faces of Ukraine’s campaign to pressure the U.S. and Europe to provide the country with modern air defense systems and fighter jets. Because of his knowledge of English and familiarity with American pilots, Juice was chosen, along with four other pilots, to speak to foreign journalists about why Ukraine needed advanced air weaponry and to underscore the urgency of the problem. The F-16, he told them, would allow Ukrainian forces to augment their air defense systems, to deploy more advanced missiles, and to minimize pilot casualties. For security reasons, the pilots only used their call signs in media interviews and hid their faces whenever they appeared on camera. In June 2022, Juice and a pilot who goes by “Moonfish” flew to Washington, D.C. to meet with members of the U.S. Congress. There, they met Senator Mark Kelly, himself a former pilot and astronaut, who immediately understood what they needed, Moonfish said. When Kelly visited in Kyiv in September, he bowed his head at Juice’s grave. Today, only three of the five pilots who took part in the campaign to secure modern air weaponry for Ukraine are still alive.Over the past several months, Denmark and The Netherlands have promised to send F-16s to Ukraine, but the first planes are not likely to be delivered before spring 2024. In the meantime, the war continues: Ukraine is rushing to train its pilots to fly the fighter jets, to build domestic capacity to service them, and to increase its own weapons production capabilities. Russia is fortifying its defenses and recently announced plans to up defense spending by about 70 percent. In this context, the F-16 has taken on a symbolic meaning in Ukraine, where both civilians and soldiers hope that its arrival will speed up the military offensive and allow them to finally reclaim much of their occupied lands. Ukraine has an urgent need for new planes: After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia wasted no time producing new fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft, as well as new missiles, while Ukraine was left with a fleet of old combat aircraft in need of repair and modernization. Some of them were repaired, some were sold, and those that were unusable were disposed of, said Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The newest aircraft currently in service in the Ukrainian Air Force is the Su-27 fighter jet, manufactured in 1991. Most Ukrainian Air Force planes were constructed in the 1970s, and they primarily rely upon the MIG-29 fighter, built in the 1980s. None of these aircraft were designed to shoot down the modern cruise missiles and Iranian drones currently pillorying Ukrainian cities.Nor does Ukraine have enough spare parts to adequately service aircraft repairs. Before the full-scale invasion began, the Ukrainian Air Force had already planned to replace all Soviet equipment with Western-manufactured equipment by 2035. Now, that process has been dramatically accelerated. “Bdzholyar,” or Beekeeper, is the lieutenant colonel of Ukraine’s 40th tactical aviation brigade. He has been flying the Soviet MIG-29 for almost two decades, and has been fighting against Russian forces since 2014. On the very first day of the full-scale invasion, Bdzholyar flew on a combat mission in the skies around Kyiv. His commander and several colleagues were killed in action, their planes falling out of the clouds. The Russian Army claimed to have completely destroyed Ukraine’s air defenses. Bdzholyar said that the Russians were so sure of their victory that they sent helicopters, bombers and attack aircraft towards Kyiv without backup support from fighter aircraft, making the unprotected Russian planes easy targets for Ukrainians. The Ukrainian pilots who defended the capital from them began to be called Pryvydy Kyyeva, or the Ghosts of Kyiv, the protective forces shielding the capital and its residents. “The Russians said that we were completely destroyed, but we flew and shot them down, hence the legend of the Ghosts,” Bdzholyar said. He estimates that every Ukrainian aircraft went up against four to five Russian ones, and sometimes against as many as twelve. Now, Bdzholyar is waiting for the arrival of F-16s, a fighter jet with a powerful radar system that allows pilots to detect and hit targets at long distances. The jet carries air-to-air missiles with an active homing warhead, which means that F-16 pilots do not need to enter what is called the “missile engagement zone” of mortal danger, which Ukrainians currently have to do when they fly MIG-29s. “All pilots in such cases are like kamikazes,” Bdzholyar said. He is now studying English so he can begin training to fly an F-16. “In auto racing, there is Formula 1 and there is Formula 2,” he told me. “The F-16 plane is like a Formula 1 car.” Zelenskyy first publicly asked for western fighter jets during a visit to the UK on February 8, 2023, and later raised the issue of the F-16 at bilateral meetings with the leaders of the European countries who have the planes, as well as with U.S. leadership. “Of course, we wanted the decision on the aircraft to be made as early as possible,” said Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. They were keenly aware that only a U.S. decision could ensure that the planes would arrive. At the same time, civil society leaders confronted western diplomats about the issue whenever they could. Hanna Hopko, head of the National Interest Advocacy Network (ANTS), brought a suitcase of F-16 t-shirts to the Munich Security Conference in February, where they were distributed to attendees. “We were later told that we had overdone it a bit,” she said. And at the Aspen Security Forum in July, the Nobel-Prize winning activist Oleksandra Matviichuk confronted Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s National Security Advisor, about when Ukrainians would begin training to fly the planes. She told Sullivan the story of 26-year-old Vladyslav Saveliev, the pilot of an old Soviet MiG-29 fighter jet who was killed in action on June 2 while on a combat mission in Donbas. “I told him that, for us, time is measured in deaths,” she said.

Much, much more at the link!

Avdiivka:

Repelling Russian attacks on Avdiivka. Video by the air reconnaissance unit “Aero Scythians”https://t.co/Ui2IuUDVpl pic.twitter.com/BSXKSTwLrd — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 21, 2023

Part 3

Repelling Russian attacks on Avdiivka. Video by the 110th brigade of Ukraine. https://t.co/wPWOSoT9PH https://t.co/v2m3n8l2TM pic.twitter.com/8S86s25cPt — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 21, 2023

"Texas", of the Presidential Brigade, 2nd Mech. Battalion, one of the defenders of Avdiivka, spoke about the first days of the offensive, and explained the human wave tactics that Russians deployed in an attempt to break through in the early days of the operation and beyond.… pic.twitter.com/HUz77Svkd9 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 21, 2023

“Texas”, of the Presidential Brigade, 2nd Mech. Battalion, one of the defenders of Avdiivka, spoke about the first days of the offensive, and explained the human wave tactics that Russians deployed in an attempt to break through in the early days of the operation and beyond. Source: https://youtu.be/jQbNcwIaDaE

Here’s the full video:

Russians are digging tunnels in Avdiivka to get closer to the Ukrainian positions, says the spokesman of the 110th Brigade Anton Kotsukon': "They are digging tunnels closer to our positions, firstly, for the purpose of camouflage, and, secondly, to emerge somewhere closer to… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 21, 2023

Russians are digging tunnels in Avdiivka to get closer to the Ukrainian positions, says the spokesman of the 110th Brigade Anton Kotsukon’: “They are digging tunnels closer to our positions, firstly, for the purpose of camouflage, and, secondly, to emerge somewhere closer to our positions unexpectedly” He also noted that Ukrainians spotted the use of remote-controlled robotic transport vehicles by the Russians that can carry a decent load. Kotsukon’ added that Russians are not abandoning hopes to take Avdiivka. This material was published on Unian on 21 October: https://unian.ua/war/bilya-avdijivki-okupanti-zastosovuyut-taktiku-krotiv-chim-ce-nebezpechno-12431718.html

Here’s more details from Unian:

Near the Avdiivka constant battles continue, the enemy resorted to new tactics to surround the city. About it reported spokesman for the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which reflects enemy attacks under Avdiivka Anton Kotsukon. He noted that the enemy’s resources under Avdiivka are sufficient and very fierce battles continue – every day they throw all new forces – armored vehicles, aviation, artillery and personnel at the city’s assaults. “Every day they go on assaults in order to cut the routes to Avdiivka or at least take them under fire control, followed by the full surroundings of the city,” Kotsukon said. According to him, there are intense attacks, there are very fierce battles. “Our defenders are simply holding positions in inhumane conditions – without exaggeration they are titans who hold positions under the flurry of fire and inflict very significant losses on the enemy,” said a spokesman for the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Kotsukon notes that it is very important for the Russians to surround and take Avdiivka, so they have concentrated enormous forces and means there – at least three personnel brigades, which are supported by Storm Z units”. The spokesman said that in the Avdiiv direction the enemy uses a new tactic – digging tunnels. “That is, they dig tunnels closer to our positions, firstly, for the purpose of disguise, and, secondly, to pull out somewhere closer to our positions unexpectedly,” Kotsukon said . He also noted that Ukrainian spies recorded the use of robotic vehicles with remote control by Russians. “These are pretty big cars that can take on normal weight,” he said. The war in Ukraine is a situation near Avdiyivka

According to UNIAN, Russian troops have lost several thousand soldiers after the intensification of the offensive in the Avdiivka area on October 10. Ukrainian fighters successfully repulsed all attempts to storm the Russians. Military columnist Denis Popovich noted that Russia needs a victory against the background of their false statements that the ZSU offensive in the south has failed. And for a slight expansion of the gray area in the area of Avdiivka, Russians pay an incomparable price, said the expert. At the same time he said that there were their tactical promotions in the area of Krasnovka, but it was paid to enemies a very high price – several thousand dead.

Some of you may be wondering why Avdiivka is so important. There are two different reasons. The first is that it is the gateway to Donetsk. So if Russia can take it from Ukraine and occupy it, then they will have extended their lines forward in a significant way. Especially as the Russians have been trying to do so since 2014. Which brings us to the second reason it is very important: the Ukrainians have been able to hold Avdiivka for nine years against every Russian attempt to take it. So it has strategic importance for Ukraine as a symbol of their resilience and effective resistance against Russia’s genocidal invasion and re-invasion.

Klishchiyivka:

This is Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

A plague known as “russian world” struck the area.

But there is a cure for this disease: arm Ukraine, and we will stop it from spreading. 📹: 80th Separate Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/lxYgV32tps — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 21, 2023

Verbove:

Video of Ukrainian Bradleys attacking Russian treeline positions, somewhere near Verbove, timing unclear. (source: https://t.co/cveCxNMU4d) pic.twitter.com/7UHWtv2Qo8 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) October 21, 2023

Luhansk:

/2. Location of the cameraman at the beginning of the video pic.twitter.com/bTiXI1srTE — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 21, 2023

And here’s some more on infantry fighting vehicles (IFV):

IFVs play an important role in modern warfare due to their high mobility and survivability in the war zone, also helping to save lives of soldiers. Marder 1A3 is one of the best IFVs in service with our defense forces. Look at the comparison of German-made Marder vs Soviet… pic.twitter.com/Ytyvoi3mxL — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 21, 2023

IFVs play an important role in modern warfare due to their high mobility and survivability in the war zone, also helping to save lives of soldiers. Marder 1A3 is one of the best IFVs in service with our defense forces. Look at the comparison of German-made Marder vs Soviet BMP-2, mainly used by the russian army. We thank our German partners for strengthening #UArmy. 📹: @United24media

And here’s something for Omnes and the Red Legs:

Here’s the full video:

And its description:

Premiered Oct 20, 2023 #UkrainianWitness “Ukrainian Witness” went to the Zaporizhzhya frontline to talk to the soldiers of the 47th Brigade – artillerymen, sappers, infantrymen and aerial reconnaissance men. Zaporizhzhia frontline is one of the most difficult in the counteroffensive. Our fighters not only told us why, but also showed us their own archives of assaults on Russian positions. – Why are the military annoyed by questions about the speed of the counteroffensive? – What is the difference between the battles in the Zaporizhzhia sector and in Donbas? – How long will it take to completely clear Zaporizhzhia region of mines? – How do they cope with losses? – What do the guys from the 47th Brigade think should be the end of this war? 🔔 Subscribe to the channel to see the whole story as it is: / ukrainianwitness Supported by Nova Ukraine (https://novaukraine.org)

Concealed Ukrainian mortar position with a movable roof that allows for quick camouflage. pic.twitter.com/WI1rNR7wG2 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 21, 2023

I think that the Ukrainians can breathe a sigh of relief that Shaun King can’t find them on a map:

"The family of released mother and daughter clarified: 'Judith and Natalie have no idea who [Shaun King] is. They heard about him and the post for the first time only after they were released." https://t.co/4kcZeoocWc pic.twitter.com/JbHShO4veA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 21, 2023

Here is the full, translated statement from the Raanan family in response to Shaun King’s bizarre claim that he played a part in getting Judith and Natalie Raanan released by Hamas: "Today we came across bizarre posts on the Instagram page of one Shaun King, who turns out to… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 21, 2023

Here is the full, translated statement from the Raanan family in response to Shaun King’s bizarre claim that he played a part in getting Judith and Natalie Raanan released by Hamas: “Today we came across bizarre posts on the Instagram page of one Shaun King, who turns out to have millions of followers, who claims that our relative Natalie Raanan supports the anti-Israeli messages he uploads to his page. First and foremost, we make it clear that he is lying! Our family does not and did not have anything to do with him, neither directly nor indirectly. Not to him and not to anything he claims to represent. Natalie told us that this morning it was the first time in her life that she came across Shaun King’s name and his posts, after she finally got a phone call after two horrific weeks in captivity in Gaza, and was looking for what was written about her while she was away. Shaun King is trying to catch a ride on the great exposure that her kidnapping received all over the world and in the US in particular, and the most ridiculous thing is that Natalie and her mother Judith are very active in Rabbi Hecht’s Jewish community in Chicago and in the Chabad house, and if Shaun King knew them or their family he would know that. We ask not to be quick on the keyboard and share things without checking them in depth. Mainly not to believe people who speak for others. The damage that the sharing of these lies does is so huge, and the effort of our family and all the families of the abductees should be focused on bringing them home, and not fighting the lies that are being spread like wildfire. We’re not done, we’ve just started. We have 2 more murdered in the family and 8 more family members still kidnapped, and there are over 200 more families in our situation. Now we need the support of all the people of Israel and all the countries of the world to bring everyone home as soon as possible!”

*שון קינג ותאוריית הקונספירציה על החטופות* מיד אפרט את השתלשלות הדברים ומה אנחנו *כן* יודעים, אבל קודם חשוב להבהיר: המשפחה של נטלי ויהודית רענן מוסרת שאין להן מושג מי זה שון קינג וגילו לראשונה על קיומו אחרי שחרורן וקריאת הפוסטים. ועכשיו לפרטים:

מאז שחרור החטופות מתפשטת ברשת… — יונה לייבזון yuna leibzon (@YunaLeibzon) October 21, 2023

*שון קינג ותאוריית הקונספירציה על החטופות* מיד אפרט את השתלשלות הדברים ומה אנחנו *כן* יודעים, אבל קודם חשוב להבהיר: המשפחה של נטלי ויהודית רענן מוסרת שאין להן מושג מי זה שון קינג וגילו לראשונה על קיומו אחרי שחרורן וקריאת הפוסטים. ועכשיו לפרטים:

מאז שחרור החטופות מתפשטת ברשת תאוריית קונספירציה לגביי זהותן של החטופות, משהו שחשוב להפריך כבר עכשיו.

האקטיביסט והכותב שון קינג, שיש לו מליוני עוקבים ומזוהה מאוד עם התמיכה בפלסטינים וכל הזמן מעלה פוסטים אנטי ישראלים מובהקים, העלה פוסט בעשרה באוקטובר, ממש כמה ימים אחרי פרוץ המלחמה עם תמונה של נטלי רענן. הוא כותב שם שמקורביה ביקשו שהוא יבקש לשחררה, שהיא אזרחית אמריקנית ואף תומכת שלו – שוב, זה רק הוא טוען כן? שהיא הפגינה נגד המשטרה ודיברה נגד אי צדק בישראל. אנשים שיתפו את הפוסט הזה, האמינו לו ככה כמו שהוא (אפילו שהוא אנטי ישראלי מובהק, אבל פה כן בוחרים להאמין לו) כהוכחה לזה שיש כאן איזשהי יד מכוונת שדווקא הן שוחררו. נחזור שוב: המשפחה אומרת באופן ברור שאין להן מושג מי זה והן שמעו עליו ועל הפוסט לראשונה אחרי ששוחררו. אבל זה לא משנה: אושיות רשת ממשיכות לשתף את זה ללא כל ביסוס, מעלות ״תהיות״ עד כדי שאנשים כבר קבעו שהן תומכות חמאס(!!!)

למה אנשים מאמינים למי שהוא שונא ישראל מובהק? אנחנו נלחמים ברשתות נגד האנשים האלה ואז מאמינים לכל מילה שהם אומרים?

ברור שזה מקרה הזוי ומעורר שאלות אבל קחו בחשבון שהמקרה של נטלי ויהודית רענן סוקר בהרחבה בארה״ב. אזרחיות אמריקניות שמתגוררות בשיקגו ונחטפו בביקור בארץ זה דבר שיש לו תפוצה רחבה באמריקה, ודווקא הקריאה לשחררן יכולה לצייר את מי שיוצא נגד ישראל כ״אנושי״. זה פשוט הזוי שנשים ששוחררו מהשבי צריכות להתמודד עם מתקפה כזו. אנשים איבדו את זה. הדיסאינפורמציה הזו וזריעת הספקות והחששות זה חלק מהדרך שבה האויבים שלנו נלחמים בנו. בדיוק את זה הם רוצים! אל תתנו לזה יד *Sean King and the conspiracy theory about the kidnappings* I will immediately detail the sequence of events and what we *do* know, but first it is important to clarify: the family of Natalie and Yehudit Ra’anan says they have no idea who Sean King is and they first found out about his existence after their release and reading the posts. And now for the details:

Since the release of the abductions, a conspiracy theory about the identity of the abductions has been spreading online, something that is important to refute right now.

The activist and writer Shaun King, who has millions of followers and is strongly identified with the support for the Palestinians and constantly puts up clear anti-Israel posts, put up a post on October 10th, just a few days after the outbreak of the war, with a picture of Natalie Ra’anan. He writes there that her relatives asked him to ask for her release, that she is an American citizen and even a supporter of his – again, that’s just him claiming yes? that she demonstrated against the police and spoke against injustice in Israel. People shared this post, believing it as it is (even though it is distinctly anti-Israel, but here they do choose to believe it) as proof that there is some kind of intentional hand here that they were actually released. Let’s go back again: the family clearly says they have no idea who this is and they heard about him and the post for the first time after they were released. But it doesn’t matter: network stations continue to share this without any substantiation, raising “doubts” to the point that people have already determined that they support Hamas (!!!)

Why do people believe someone who is a clear hater of Israel? We fight the networks against these people and then believe every word they say?

Obviously, this is a bizarre case and raises questions, but keep in mind that the case of Nathalie and Yehudit Ra’anan is widely reviewed in the US. American citizens who live in Chicago and were kidnapped while visiting Israel is something that has a wide distribution in America, and precisely the call for their release can paint those who go against Israel as “humane”. It is simply ridiculous that women who have been released from captivity have to face such an attack. People have lost it. This disinformation and the sowing of doubts and fears is part of the way our enemies fight us. That’s exactly what they want! Don’t give it a hand

ABL is a very smart woman:

This should end Shaun King's career as an activist-grifter, but it probably won't. https://t.co/FveHPU219p — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) October 21, 2023

You here that lads? He’s also working on a ceasefire!

Shaun king is taking credit for the release of the American hostages. He’s posted multiple times. And below he also said he’s working on a ceasefire. Shaun King is working on a ceasefire. SHAUN KING IS WORKING ON A CEASEFIRE. Jfc pic.twitter.com/SgQSLC8lu5 — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) October 20, 2023

For those of you asking who Shaun King is and how he negotiated a release of hostages by Hamas, he has a number of aliases: Crooker T Washington

Martin Luther Cream Jr

W.E.B Defraud

Sno J Simpson

Alexander Scamilton

Scamuel Jackson

Richard Dolezal

Talcum X

Neil DeGrasse… — I Smoked Lauren Boebert's Tiddies At The Theater (@BlackKnight10k) October 21, 2023

For those of you asking who Shaun King is and how he negotiated a release of hostages by Hamas, he has a number of aliases: Crooker T Washington

Martin Luther Cream Jr

W.E.B Defraud

Sno J Simpson

Alexander Scamilton

Scamuel Jackson

Richard Dolezal

Talcum X

Neil DeGrasse Whiteson

White Powder Ranger

Honkey Kong

Mayo Angelou

Nelson Manyella

Milk Chamberlain

Albino Sharpton

Thurgood Marshmellow

T’chalka the Whack Panther

Stevia Wonder

Medgar Nevers

Martin Luther Keyboard As for his role in negotiations with Hamas to release American hostages: He ain’t do a god damned thing.

I was always partial to Talcum X.

I’m honestly not a huge fan of the Israeli government and its policies and actions under Bibi, but the Israelis and the Palestinians have done nothing to deserve this! He’s is like all ten plagues rolled into one with PayPal and a GoFundMe accounts. You want to really punish Bibi, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, the other extremists in the Israeli cabinet and the Hamas leadership? Lock them all in a room with King and let him negotiate a ceasefire. I know what you’re going to say, that violates at least three Geneva Conventions dealing with crimes against humanity, well life is not fair.

That’s enough ridicule of the grifter formerly known as Jeffrey.

Your daily Patron.

There is a new slideshow at Patron’s official TikTok. Those don’t embed here, so click through if you want to see it.

Open thread!