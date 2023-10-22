🚨 MCCONNELL SUPPORTS BIDEN AID PACKAGE In a big bipartisan show of support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out in support of President Biden's aid package for Israel and Ukraine. “We have…competition from China, and Russia and we still have terrorism problems,… pic.twitter.com/67tGHuclsi — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 22, 2023

MCCONNELL SUPPORTS BIDEN AID PACKAGE In a big bipartisan show of support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out in support of President Biden’s aid package for Israel and Ukraine. “We have…competition from China, and Russia and we still have terrorism problems, as the Israelis have certainly experienced in a brutal way…So I think that requires a worldwide approach rather than trying to take parts of it out, ” McConnell said. In the face of continued doubters, President Biden just keeps getting things done on a bipartisan basis.

Per the Guardian, “Republican Senate minority leader says he and president are ‘in the same place’ on support linked to both conflicts”:

Mitch McConnell offered a strong endorsement on Sunday of the Joe Biden White House’s $106bn aid proposal to Israel and Ukraine, saying he and the president were essentially “in the same place” on the issue. McConnell, the powerful Republican leader in the Senate, also rebuffed some of his GOP colleagues in the Senate who have called for a package separating assistance for the two countries, saying it would be “a mistake” during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation. The Republican leader offered significant backing to the White House’s $106bn request, including $14bn in assistance to Israel, $60bn in aid to Ukraine and another $14bn to improve security on the US Mexico border. An additional $10bn would be allocated to humanitarian relief as well as an additional $7bn to the Indio-Pacific region… “I view it as all interconnected,” he said during the interview. “If you look at the Ukraine assistance, let’s – let’s talk about where the money is really going. A significant portion of it’s being spent in the United States in 38 different states, replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons. So we’re rebuilding our industrial base,” he said. He added: “No Americans are getting killed in Ukraine. We’re rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that. I think it’s wonderful that they’re defending themselves.”…

.@LeaderMcConnell says "a significant portion" of Ukraine aid from Congress is being spent in states to make weapons. "We're rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that." pic.twitter.com/24janX3kbr — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 22, 2023

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, also said on Sunday that Israel had restored some water and power access to Gaza. “Israel turned on one of the pipelines six or seven days ago – there are a couple of other pipelines that we’d like to see restored,” the US’s top diplomat said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press. Blinken also noted that 20 trucks that were recently allowed in to Gaza provided clean water, saying: “We’re getting more that we hope will be moving as early as today… Blinken also said Israel had no intention of governing Gaza long term after the war. “Israel cannot go back to the status quo,” he told NBC. “At the same time, what I’ve heard from the Israelis is absolutely no intent – no desire to be running Gaza themselves. They moved out of Gaza unilaterally, unconditionally a couple of decades ago. But they can’t be in a position where they’re constantly under threat of the most horrific terrorist attacks coming from Gaza. So, something needs to be found that ensures that Hamas cannot do this again, but that also does not revert to Israeli governance of Gaza, which they do not want and do not intend to do.”… Additionally, McConnell said the US House needed to fill its vacant speakership before 17 November, when funding for the government is set to expire. “We need one because the House can’t do anything without a speaker,” he said. “And it’s a – it’s a problem, but I hope it’s gonna get solved pretty quickly.”