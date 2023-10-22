Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Throwbacks Open Thread: Remember 'Bipartisanship'?

Sunday Evening Throwbacks Open Thread: Remember 'Bipartisanship'?

MCCONNELL SUPPORTS BIDEN AID PACKAGE In a big bipartisan show of support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out in support of President Biden’s aid package for Israel and Ukraine.

“We have…competition from China, and Russia and we still have terrorism problems, as the Israelis have certainly experienced in a brutal way…So I think that requires a worldwide approach rather than trying to take parts of it out, ” McConnell said.

In the face of continued doubters, President Biden just keeps getting things done on a bipartisan basis.

Per the Guardian, “Republican Senate minority leader says he and president are ‘in the same place’ on support linked to both conflicts”:

Mitch McConnell offered a strong endorsement on Sunday of the Joe Biden White House’s $106bn aid proposal to Israel and Ukraine, saying he and the president were essentially “in the same place” on the issue.

McConnell, the powerful Republican leader in the Senate, also rebuffed some of his GOP colleagues in the Senate who have called for a package separating assistance for the two countries, saying it would be “a mistake” during an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation.

The Republican leader offered significant backing to the White House’s $106bn request, including $14bn in assistance to Israel, $60bn in aid to Ukraine and another $14bn to improve security on the US Mexico border. An additional $10bn would be allocated to humanitarian relief as well as an additional $7bn to the Indio-Pacific region…

“I view it as all interconnected,” he said during the interview. “If you look at the Ukraine assistance, let’s – let’s talk about where the money is really going. A significant portion of it’s being spent in the United States in 38 different states, replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons. So we’re rebuilding our industrial base,” he said.

He added: “No Americans are getting killed in Ukraine. We’re rebuilding our industrial base. The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that. I think it’s wonderful that they’re defending themselves.”…

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, also said on Sunday that Israel had restored some water and power access to Gaza.

“Israel turned on one of the pipelines six or seven days ago – there are a couple of other pipelines that we’d like to see restored,” the US’s top diplomat said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Blinken also noted that 20 trucks that were recently allowed in to Gaza provided clean water, saying: “We’re getting more that we hope will be moving as early as today…

Blinken also said Israel had no intention of governing Gaza long term after the war.

“Israel cannot go back to the status quo,” he told NBC. “At the same time, what I’ve heard from the Israelis is absolutely no intent – no desire to be running Gaza themselves. They moved out of Gaza unilaterally, unconditionally a couple of decades ago. But they can’t be in a position where they’re constantly under threat of the most horrific terrorist attacks coming from Gaza. So, something needs to be found that ensures that Hamas cannot do this again, but that also does not revert to Israeli governance of Gaza, which they do not want and do not intend to do.”…

Additionally, McConnell said the US House needed to fill its vacant speakership before 17 November, when funding for the government is set to expire. “We need one because the House can’t do anything without a speaker,” he said. “And it’s a – it’s a problem, but I hope it’s gonna get solved pretty quickly.”

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      oldster

      I am so, so relieved that Biden is rock solid on tying together aid to Israel and Ukraine.

      Earlier this week I thought about sending the WH a message making the case for why both are vital to our security — why both are being targeted by Russia — why both are being attacked with weapons from Iran.

      And before I could send it, Biden himself made all of these points in a speech.

      Now, he has gotten McConnell on board, too.  Let’s hope that the House reconstitutes itself into a functioning body next week, and we get this legislation passed.

      Ideally, under Speaker Jeffries!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      You need to give Palestinians ownership – and that means they need to be generating income, wealth, and stability. That’s how you get rid of elements like Hamas. A status quo that nobody wants to fuck with because chaos is no longer desired.

      Hamas creates chaos and perpetuates a cycle of revenge and death in partnership with the right wing govt of Israel. Both of them don’t want a two state solution.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lollipopguild

      Biden is what REAL leadership looks like as compared to trump’s loud mouthed lying blowhard bullshit where he praises our enemies  and attacks our friends and allies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      Countdown until the crazy caucus in the House starts screaming about McConnell being a RINO.

      The rope that they thought they were using on McCarthy is now a big ol lasso around themselves. If the Democrats had plotted the Freedumb caucus’ debasement they wouldn’t have succeeded as well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      We were so lucky when Fat Bastard put his imbecile son-in-law in charge of bringing lasting peace to the Middle East. /S

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      I suspect I disagree with McConnell on just about everything, but his reasoning for his support for Ukraine is unimpeachable.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Fair Economist

      McConnell is just lusting after power as usual. He doesn’t want the crazy stink from the antics of House Republicans to wreck his hope to take the Senate next year. So he’s acting reasonable.  But politics is often about getting people to do the right thing for the wrong reasons,  so, fine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rand Careaga

      @Alison Rose:

      agreeing with McConnell on anything makes me feel like I need to scrub myself down with a Brillo pad.

      I get it, but think of Churchill—Hitler, Stalin, Satan, Hell: some assembly required. I’ll take any ally of convenience we can get for the duration. Doesn’t mean that afterward, if there is an afterward, we have to sing kumbaya with ’em.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      artem1s

      As much as I despise McConnell, I’m glad he’s around and the Senate GOPer’s aren’t imploding like their House counterparts. Yes, we need a Speaker and this seems like the worst possible time for the House to be out of order. But on the other hand, they didn’t have a united front of hateful assholes doing everything they could to destabilize the situation in the name of Patriotism, their invisible Sky God, NRA and the industrial military complex.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Alison Rose: I mean. I’m glad to see it, but…agreeing with McConnell on anything makes me feel like I need to scrub myself down with a Brillo pad.​

       We can take comfort in the likelihood that McConnell feels the same way about agreeing with us. :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SteveinPHX

      McConnell knows he’s a “short-timer” and may well be trying to burnish his rep as his time goes short. I hope he rots in the hot place, but I’ll take anything I can get off that bastard. Greasing the skids for this aid bill helps.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      Well, the narrow band of badly-informed nitwits who end up deciding the Electoral College vote outcome every four years are always bleating about bipartisanship, according to exhaustive studies of their ilk. Who’s bipartisan now, mofos?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sdhays

      McConnell is old school in that he actually does despise Russia and considers it a national adversary. He’s been consistent on that, his handling of Trump notwithstanding.

      I also wonder if he reads the writing on the wall and doesn’t think the House Republicans are going to come out of this with an actual functioning majority with more leverage than the Republican Senate Minority.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @satby: It’s really easy for the Senate to beat up on the House, and vice versa.  There’s institutional tension between them.  It happens a lot.

      Nobody in the House GQP conference cares what Moscow Mitch says.  They’re probably going to ignore him.

      We’ll see!  :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anne Laurie

      @satby: Countdown until the crazy caucus in the House starts screaming about McConnell being a RINO.

      Oh, they’ve been doing that on social media since McQarthy first stepped down.

      I suspect part of the timing of these Sunday-morning pundit tv interviews was to further gin up the kkkrazy before tomorrow’s big ‘no, this time for realzies’ GOP speakership vote.  Many fish-belly white arses shall be shown… and many clips useful in future ads to the low-info voters stockpiled!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ray Crossley

      This is the kind of thing that can happen because Biden does that thing so many self-righteous, leftier-than-thou types complain about — refers to important Republicans as his friends.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      Also, TFG has designated McConnell as an enemy, so Mitch being more influential is bad news for the Orange One. But there’s been a lot of bad news for him lately. Electoral-vote.com has a detailed review of the bad news for OO on the Chesebro front, and it is, indeed, bad news.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Yarrow

      It’s going to be funny if Biden’s the one who helps usher in lasting peace in the Middle East. Also, it would be great.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @cain: I agree with what you say here, and would add that normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries can further economic development in Gaza, and I think political conditions as well.

      Besides Egypt in 1978 and Jordan in 1994, no Arab state ever recognized Israel and exchanged ambassodors since the State of Israel was founded in 1948. But 3 years ago Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates took that step. Since then these countries have slowly built cultural and trade relations with Israel.

      I thnk that people tend to underrate these “Abraham Accords” because they were made while Trump was President and Netanyahu was Prime Minister. But they culminated a process that had gone on for 20 years at least. And Trump’s influence may have been negative; Arabs saw for the first time since the Second World War an American government that could not be relied upon, and that they needed to reconcile with a regional power.

      Normalization is not that popular among Arabs. A poll taken a year ago showed support at little more than 20%. Interestingly, Palestinians were the most supportive, at 40%. This despite the fact that Palestinian political leaders bitterly denounced the 3 countries that recognized Israel.

      Right now, support for normalization is probably down to single digits, but I think that will change after this war ends. It will take a while, but I think some Arab countries like Saudi have made normalization a strategic goal, and they will not let Hamas stop them.

      A few months ago I was researching the topic, “Arab soldiers in the Israeli Army.” There was a lot on this, including stories about a brawl on an Army base between soldiers from an Arab unit and ones from a mostly Jewish unit. There were also stories of Arab IDF members who would not wear their uniforms in their home towns while on leave.

      So there are plenty of problems, but overall, participation by Arabs in this and other Israeli institutions is on the rise. One of the 8 parties in the last government was Arab. In the last election, Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party increased its Knesset representation from 4 to 5 MKs, so his joining an otherwise Jewish government was in effect endorsed.

      An article in a Saudi magazine showed how that government is preparing its citizens for better relations with Israel. I could not read the article, but I saw the cover. It showed three handsome Arab men in IDF uniforms. They looked like they could be in some Chippendales act in their spare time! This slick lifestyles magazine would not have published this story without government approval.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      If a broken clock can display the correct time twice a day, I suppose McConnell can take the correct position on an issue once every 20 years.

      Reply

