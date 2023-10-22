Another gift from our rightfully beloved Ozark Hillbilly:
When we bought our place in 2010, every patch of grass had been mowed on a regular basis by the previous owners. I did the same for the first year or two before I had the “Wait a minute, I DON’T HAVE TO DO THIS!” moment.
I figured it might take a while but eventually the wildflowers would return. It was a slow start, but with time and a little bit of wildflower seed here and there, things have been improving.
My powerline cuts have benefited the most and the early spring Bee Balm explodes there with a flotilla of flittering flutterbys. (sorry, could not resist)
… And bumble bees.
The blackeyed susans were quick to return…
But the Oxeye daisies not so much. I finally reintroduced them myself, and they are now slowly spreading.
Top photo: I have nurtured 3 patches of Flutterby weed and they are a favorite for the Great Spangled Fritillaries but they are slow to spread too. Gonna work on starting some more next spring.
There were a couple of well established patches of purple coneflowers and they have spread nicely on their own. I’m gonna give them a boost and spread some seed in places where they are still absent.
In my woods are several good patches of May Apples and they are a favorite of mine. They like to hide their blossoms (and the resulting fruits) under their large leaves.
I built this bench above one of our hollers. It’s a nice quiet spot where I can listen to the snowmelt running down the hills during winter, feed the ticks in the spring, find shade in the summer, and enjoy the autumn colors. And commune with Miss Kitty who is buried there. I am going to plant some shade loving wildflowers on her grave next year.
***********
What’s going on in your gardens, this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings