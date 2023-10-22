



Another gift from our rightfully beloved Ozark Hillbilly:

When we bought our place in 2010, every patch of grass had been mowed on a regular basis by the previous owners. I did the same for the first year or two before I had the “Wait a minute, I DON’T HAVE TO DO THIS!” moment.

I figured it might take a while but eventually the wildflowers would return. It was a slow start, but with time and a little bit of wildflower seed here and there, things have been improving.

My powerline cuts have benefited the most and the early spring Bee Balm explodes there with a flotilla of flittering flutterbys. (sorry, could not resist)

… And bumble bees.

The blackeyed susans were quick to return…

But the Oxeye daisies not so much. I finally reintroduced them myself, and they are now slowly spreading.