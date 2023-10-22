Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Rewilding

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Rewilding

by

Another gift from our rightfully beloved Ozark Hillbilly:

When we bought our place in 2010, every patch of grass had been mowed on a regular basis by the previous owners. I did the same for the first year or two before I had the “Wait a minute, I DON’T HAVE TO DO THIS!” moment.

I figured it might take a while but eventually the wildflowers would return. It was a slow start, but with time and a little bit of wildflower seed here and there, things have been improving.

My powerline cuts have benefited the most and the early spring Bee Balm explodes there with a flotilla of flittering flutterbys. (sorry, could not resist)

… And bumble bees.

The blackeyed susans were quick to return…

But the Oxeye daisies not so much. I finally reintroduced them myself, and they are now slowly spreading.

Top photo: I have nurtured 3 patches of Flutterby weed and they are a favorite for the Great Spangled Fritillaries but they are slow to spread too. Gonna work on starting some more next spring.

There were a couple of well established patches of purple coneflowers and they have spread nicely on their own. I’m gonna give them a boost and spread some seed in places where they are still absent.

In my woods are several good patches of May Apples and they are a favorite of mine. They like to hide their blossoms (and the resulting fruits) under their large leaves.

I built this bench above one of our hollers. It’s a nice quiet spot where I can listen to the snowmelt running down the hills during winter, feed the ticks in the spring, find shade in the summer, and enjoy the autumn colors. And commune with Miss Kitty who is buried there. I am going to plant some shade loving wildflowers on her grave next year.

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

      eclare

      What lovely flowers and a peaceful bench.

      I finally had a similar realization regarding raking leaves:  wait, I don’t have to do this.  And I’ve read some articles that say it’s better not to.  I tried that last year, and the leaves just decomposed, grass was fine, no biggie.

      Saves me $600, I have a lot of trees.  And the one year I tried to do it I ended up with horrific back pain, which I normally don’t have.

      Here’s to letting nature be!

      satby

      This looks like our last week of any weather that could pass for Indian Summer, even a couple of near or +70° days predicted. So I need to get everything done I haven’t over the last two chilly, rainy weeks done before the temps drop on Friday. And it’s a lot!

      Still getting ripening tomatoes though, and a few more days of warmer weather may let me get several of the green ones closer before I pull them.

      Jeffg166

      I am battling bishop’s weed in the flower bed in front of the porch. Slow going digging down by hand to make sure I get all the runner roots.

      Milkweed also decides to self seed there this year. That has to come out as well. More runners to find. They are deeper than bishop’s weed. There is plenty of milkweed in other areas of the garden. It’s also coming up in the lawn.

      wjca

      The single best thing anyone can do for the local ecosystem is get rid of the damn lawn!  And it will save money besides.  What’s not to like?

      BretH

      Lovely. Here in the Virginia Piedmont we’re battling Japanese Stiltgrass. It’s taking over more and more of the forested areas we like to walk in. And the other major invasive species – deer – don’t eat it, grrr.

      Jeffg166

      @wjca: Half on the lawn disappeared when we moved in. It became flower beds. The garden looks like a jungle by August. Completely out of control.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @wjca: And it will save money besides.

      And time, which is something that can’t be replaced. I still have to do a fair amount of mowing around the house, shop, garden, green house, chicken coop and trails, but only when it bothers me.

      I had a not very good year for the chickens this year. I alternate what layers I buy every year: Barred Rock one year and Rhode Island Reds the next. I am down to one BR from last year, and lost 2 of the RIRs from this year. I still have a RIR from 2 years ago, and Budina, a mixed breed hen my eldest granddaughter named Bud 11 years ago. She has reigned supreme for all those years. Roosters come and go, but it’s her flock.

      At any rate, I lost some birds to predation, a fox has taken up residence here, but coons and the weasel have probably contributed to the losses. Others just died, maybe the bird flu or maybe just worn out.

      About a month ago, 2 or 3 weeks after our latest rooster got ate, my last 3 mature birds stopped laying altogether. That got tiresome so I bought some year old birds from a guy on the far side of Sullivan: 2 Chocolate Orpingtons, 1 Buff Orpington, and a White Maran rooster with one of the most wicked sets of spurs I have ever seen. (the seller told me he is a real sweetheart, very protective but not at all aggressive, he wasn’t lying).

      One never knows how birds are going to integrate, but seeing as these guys were a good 10-20% larger than my current birds I figured they wouldn’t have much of a problem and it seemed to be so. When Bud decided she had better let them know the rules of the roost and who was Boss I was curious to see how things would shake out. A few minor tussles w/ the rooster and one of the new hens got straightened out by a young RIR and that was it, they all went back to scratching in their yard.

      But when I came back to make sure all was well after dark, I found the 4 newbies huddled together on top of a gate outside of the coop. Apparently Bud thought they needed a night or 2 at the mercy of the elements to drive the message home that she was still the boss even if they were all bigger than she. So I put them in the brooder half of the coop and gave them some water and litter.

      Last night for the first time I found them all together in the main coop snuggled up for the night. And we are getting eggs everyday from the 3 new hens too.

