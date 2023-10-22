With the House GOP implosion, Jim Jordan’s serial humiliations, Trump’s legal woes and racketeering Trump flunkies copping plea deals lately, few pundits or reporters have spared a thought for Ron DeSantis. But a couple of New York Times reporters did — yesterday they published an article under the title “How Ron DeSantis Lost the Internet.” I enjoyed it very much, and you can too with this gift link.

It opens with a poolside shindig at a Tallahassee pollster’s house, where DeSantis campaign operatives gathered to woo wingnut influencers who’d expressed an affinity for DeSantis online. You might think such a group of influencers wouldn’t be the sharpest knives in the drawer, and you’d be right. But many now say they sensed then that Team DeSantis was clueless about the internet and social media.

Mr. DeSantis’s advisers were defensive when asked about campaign strategy, they said, and struggled to come up with talking points beyond the vague notion of “freedom.” Some of the guests at the meeting, which has not previously been reported, left doubtful that the DeSantis camp knew what it was in for. Four months later, those worries seem more than justified. Mr. DeSantis’s hyper-online strategy, once viewed as a potential strength, quickly became a glaring weakness on the presidential trail, with a series of gaffes, unforced errors and blown opportunities, according to former staff members, influencers with ties to the campaign and right-wing commentators.

The “brains” behind the DeSantis digital strategy is Christina Pushaw, who served as the gov’s press secretary until she left that job to manage the “war room.” As press sec, Pushaw was known for marshalling screeching armies of flying monkeys online to attack her boss’s critics, once earning a temporary ban from pre-Musk Twitter for harassing an AP reporter. She also had to remove a tweet containing an antisemitic conspiracy theory involving the Rothschilds.

So, it’s no surprise that Pushaw’s digital strategy turned out to be a big fat disaster, complete with an in-house produced meme video that superimposed DeSantis’s face on a Nazi symbol, an embarrassingly homoerotic video attempting to assert DeSantis’s anti-LGBTQ bona fides, etc.

It may have been surprising to unwary donors that a person like Pushaw was put in charge of digital communications in the first place. If one good thing comes out of the failing DeSantis campaign — aside from DeSantis failing to secure the nomination, of course — maybe it will be that no one in a serious job ever hires Pushaw to handle their communications, ever again. What a dope.

That said, it’s not all on Pushaw. The first campaign manager (since demoted) insisted the Musk-hosted campaign launch on Twitter was a triumph when anyone with the sentience typically allotted to single-cell organisms could see it was a catastrophe. And as failure piled atop failure, no amount of rebooting could overcome the superior trolling operation Team Trump brought down on the hapless DeSantisites’ heads:

The [pudding fingers] episode looks like little more than childish bullying, but such moments can affect how a candidate is perceived, said Joan Donovan, a researcher at Boston University who studies disinformation and wrote a book on the role of memes in politics. The best — and perhaps only — way to counter that kind of thing is to lean into it with humor, Ms. Donovan said. “This is called meme magic: The irony is the more you try to stomp it out, the more it becomes a problem,” she said. The DeSantis campaign’s muted response signaled open season: Since then, the campaign has failed to snuff out memes mocking the governor for supposedly wiping snot on constituents, having an off-putting laugh and wearing lifts in his cowboy boots.

It’s fun to watch the trolls become the trolled, but ultimately, the DeSantis campaign sucks because DeSantis himself sucks. The quality of the hires matters, but only on the margins if the center is a gaping hole. At this point, I don’t think it matters how much more money DeSantis’s dwindling roster of donors pour down his rathole of a campaign. You love to see it!

