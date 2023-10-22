Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis 2024: When the Trolls Become the Trolled

With the House GOP implosion, Jim Jordan’s serial humiliations, Trump’s legal woes and racketeering Trump flunkies copping plea deals lately, few pundits or reporters have spared a thought for Ron DeSantis. But a couple of New York Times reporters did — yesterday they published an article under the title “How Ron DeSantis Lost the Internet.” I enjoyed it very much, and you can too with this gift link.

It opens with a poolside shindig at a Tallahassee pollster’s house, where DeSantis campaign operatives gathered to woo wingnut influencers who’d expressed an affinity for DeSantis online. You might think such a group of influencers wouldn’t be the sharpest knives in the drawer, and you’d be right. But many now say they sensed then that Team DeSantis was clueless about the internet and social media.

Mr. DeSantis’s advisers were defensive when asked about campaign strategy, they said, and struggled to come up with talking points beyond the vague notion of “freedom.” Some of the guests at the meeting, which has not previously been reported, left doubtful that the DeSantis camp knew what it was in for.

Four months later, those worries seem more than justified. Mr. DeSantis’s hyper-online strategy, once viewed as a potential strength, quickly became a glaring weakness on the presidential trail, with a series of gaffes, unforced errors and blown opportunities, according to former staff members, influencers with ties to the campaign and right-wing commentators.

The “brains” behind the DeSantis digital strategy is Christina Pushaw, who served as the gov’s press secretary until she left that job to manage the “war room.” As press sec, Pushaw was known for marshalling screeching armies of flying monkeys online to attack her boss’s critics, once earning a temporary ban from pre-Musk Twitter for harassing an AP reporter. She also had to remove a tweet containing an antisemitic conspiracy theory involving the Rothschilds.

So, it’s no surprise that Pushaw’s digital strategy turned out to be a big fat disaster, complete with an in-house produced meme video that superimposed DeSantis’s face on a Nazi symbol, an embarrassingly homoerotic video attempting to assert DeSantis’s anti-LGBTQ bona fides, etc.

It may have been surprising to unwary donors that a person like Pushaw was put in charge of digital communications in the first place. If one good thing comes out of the failing DeSantis campaign — aside from DeSantis failing to secure the nomination, of course — maybe it will be that no one in a serious job ever hires Pushaw to handle their communications, ever again. What a dope.

That said, it’s not all on Pushaw. The first campaign manager (since demoted) insisted the Musk-hosted campaign launch on Twitter was a triumph when anyone with the sentience typically allotted to single-cell organisms could see it was a catastrophe. And as failure piled atop failure, no amount of rebooting could overcome the superior trolling operation Team Trump brought down on the hapless DeSantisites’ heads:

The [pudding fingers] episode looks like little more than childish bullying, but such moments can affect how a candidate is perceived, said Joan Donovan, a researcher at Boston University who studies disinformation and wrote a book on the role of memes in politics.

The best — and perhaps only — way to counter that kind of thing is to lean into it with humor, Ms. Donovan said. “This is called meme magic: The irony is the more you try to stomp it out, the more it becomes a problem,” she said.

The DeSantis campaign’s muted response signaled open season: Since then, the campaign has failed to snuff out memes mocking the governor for supposedly wiping snot on constituents, having an off-putting laugh and wearing lifts in his cowboy boots.

It’s fun to watch the trolls become the trolled, but ultimately, the DeSantis campaign sucks because DeSantis himself sucks. The quality of the hires matters, but only on the margins if the center is a gaping hole. At this point, I don’t think it matters how much more money DeSantis’s dwindling roster of donors pour down his rathole of a campaign. You love to see it!

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Reading Betty reminds me of reading Molly Ivins. Within the first half sentence you know who wrote it, and by the end of the sentence, you know you’re in for a good time. :)

      Thanks Betty!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      wjca

      Such Internet illiteracy looks especially inept when you consider what Biden managed in 2020.  It was the current version of a late 1800s “front porch campaign,” and quite successful.  And it’s not like Biden is anybody’s idea of a member of the Internet generation.

      But perhaps the problem is that competent people have no desire, and no need, to work for someone like DeSantis.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Thanks, BC.  I just learned something new this morning.  “Meme magic” is something I have observed on the regular from the Biden social media team but I never knew it had a name.  Dark Brandon is probably the best example of that and likely will become a classic example of a campaign turning a meme from an insult into an asset.

      As for poor DeSantis’ team . . . what a wreck.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      Based on some of the stuff I’ve seen from Pushaw, she’s not just a numbskull, she’s evil. Because no one with even a microscopic shred of decency would have said some of the vile shit she vomited out. Even if she did not write it herself. [No, I have no idea whether she wrote any of it. Authorship is immaterial, vis-a-vis what she said.]

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      @wjca:

      And it’s not like Biden is anybody’s idea of a member of the Internet generation.

      And did you know that John McCain was a POW Sleepy Joe Brandon is OLD??

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I rarely disagree with you — this might be the first time, in fact — but they deserve a lot worse. Of course, I feel that way because I’m an asshole, whereas you are a good and charitable man. [Yes, I’m being serious.]

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      And the front runner in the GOP primary race lost a few in court this past week. I know it’s hard to keep up with his many civil and criminal court cases, but this is an interesting one.  (I guess they all are, really.)

      This is the lawsuit in Colorado to keep him off the ballot due to his insurrection involvement and his violation of the 14th amendment.

       CNN A judge has rejected three more attempts by former President Donald Trump and the Colorado GOP to shut down a lawsuit seeking to block him from the 2024 presidential ballot in the state based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban.”

      The flurry of rulings late Friday from Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace are a blow to Trump, who faces candidacy challenges in multiple states stemming from his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection. He still has a pending motion to throw out the Colorado lawsuit, but the case now appears on track for an unprecedented trial this month.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mai Naem mobile

      To think I was worried about DeSantis being a good candidate. He’s turning out to be a  Scotty Walker 2.0 on steroids. I feel like I am watching a movie and want to fast forward to Jan 6 2025.  The way the GOP was doubling down on Jordan scares me to think about what they’re planning for  Jan 6, 2025. I don’t see how TFG wins the GOP nomination with his legal issues except that there’s nobody else showing any life.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      Betty, did you see that Ron DeSantis is included in the video posted by the Biden-Harris campaign?   I think Anne Laurie first posted it in one of her threads.

      DeSantis is among those whining about the House debacle, and it’s my hope that he will help bring down the whole Republican party.  it’s a slow-moving train wreck, so it’s hard to know how long it will take.

      Hopefully it comes soon enough for the survival of democracy!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      he first campaign manager (since demoted) insisted the Musk-hosted campaign launch on Twitter was a triumph

      Baghdad Bob stamp of approval.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geminid

      There is a vast talent gap between Christina Pushaw and Trump campaign chief Susie Wiles. Wiles also has a very problematic (and vile) candidate to manage, but at least she’s a pro and could be counted as a Major League talent. Pushaw is more like a T-Ball player.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Danielx

      Yes, reading this post with a second cup of coffee is the way to begin a Sunday. And yes, DeSantis is a mean little dweeb.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @SFAW: Pushaw is an evil person and actively seeks out and gloms onto other evil people online. That’s basically her job.

      The article says the influencer shindig included the Libs of TikTok chud, who gleefully puts unsuspecting people and organizations on the radar of deranged anti-trans weirdos, resulting in death threats. (The chud chose to remain neutral in the 2024 primary.)

      Back when she was still a taxpayer-supported press secretary, Pushaw found the LoTT account and started amplifying it, presumably from state-issued hardware. No matter what anyone thinks about government policy on trans issues, a state actor doing something like that is grotesque.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      The best — and perhaps only — way to counter that kind of thing is to lean into it with humor, Ms. Donovan said. “This is called meme magic:

      See Brandon, Dark

      edit: I see Scout 211 got there first!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      citizen dave

      Agree with everything (of course), except despite the trash human he is, someone is going to be their nominee (assuming their party still exists next year), so I still can’t count the nonstop face-twerk guy out.  (Great to read a rare Sunday morning Better Cracker post, though–so fun!)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      Sort of a longer-form version of last week’s rise and fall of Jim Jordan. When you live your life in the conservative media bubble and owning the libs is your philosophical pole star, anything that pierces the bubble causes rapid deflation. Because you’re empty inside and without the bubble you are nothing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      That is such a good ad! I’ve watched it easily a dozen times over the past few days. It’s really well done. Using “In the Hall of the Mountain King” as background music is simply brilliant. And I love, at the very end, the various clips of McBowtie wielding the Speaker’s gavel building up to that ludicrous “WHAM!!” gavel strike. Too funny!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: whereas you are a good and charitable man [Yes, I’m being serious.]

      BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA… 10,000 unemployed comedians and here you are giving it away for free.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Also too: did the word “snot” appear in the New York Times?  At some point I guess it had to given the state of the GOP.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brit in Chicago

      I’m really happy to have more (yet more) reasons to think that DiS’s campaign is going nowhere. But it does leave me with this question: if TIFG goes away (hurray!)—whether because of his health or his legal troubles or something else—who then, if not DiS? Is the GQP really going to choose a woman of Indian descent? Or a Black guy? Jim Jordan, maybe?/s

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @NotMax:

      Yes, reading this post with a second cup of coffee double martini is the way to begin a Sunday.

      Next time, try garnishing it with a slice of water chestnut. (I could let you have some left over from my latest tuna salad.)

      :-)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Using “In the Hall of the Mountain King” as background music is simply brilliant.

      I think so, too.  Even more brilliant is that either the music was so quiet for me to hear it in the beginning, or they simply added the music partway through.  If it had been audible for the whole thing it would have been tiresome.

      It’s the buildup that makes it work so perfectly!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in news of the weird: Man captures ‘weird anomaly’ of Storm Babet lifting forest floor in Scotland (video)

      It was a surreal moment, even for a poet.

      David Nugent-Malone was taking his dog Jake for their usual walk through a local forest in Mugdock, Stirlingshire during Storm Babet when he saw the forest floor “weirdly” lifting up and down in the wind.

      He captured the moment in a video that he posted on X, writing: “The woods were moving like the sea this morning.”

      In a further post, where footage shows Jake running towards the ground as it lifts into the air and then standing on the forest floor as it rises, Nugent-Malone wrote: “The earth was breathing deeply this morning.”

      The video is a little unsettling.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      @Brit in Chicago

      Jared! ’24.
      //

      Speaking of which, anyone mention Ivanka’s court filing that she’s exempt from being deposed in the NY fraud case because she’s a resident of Florida?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: Was the big WHAM his first gavel as interim guy in the house?  I didn’t see it, but I think I saw some people mentioning how hard he had banged the gavel that first time.

      I loved the Nancy SMASH tap tap tap gavel.  When you’re the big dog, you don’t need to bang the gavel to prove it.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JPL

      Liz Cheney was on CNN and spoke about the danger of a 2nd trump presidency.   She openly discussed sharing military secrets about Israel with Russia.    I don’t agree with her policies, but I do appreciate her speaking to the threat that trump poses.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      sdhays

      @Brit in Chicago: These people can’t even choose a warm body to schedule their damn shitbills in the House. If Trump exits stage pine box before the election, it will be similar.

      They’ll probably call up Alan Keyes to see if he has time to lose in spectacular fashion to Obama’s former VP.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Brit in Chicago: That’s the right question. It does look like Haley is gaining on DeSantis in the polls. I hope she passes him, even though I think she’d be a more electable opponent in a general.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s there for the whole thing. The original is very slow and quiet at the beginning and gradually builds up to a loud frenzy. Obviously it’s compressed somewhat to fit the ad’s time constraints, but if you listen closely, you can hear the music from the beginning of the spot.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Was the big WHAM his first gavel as interim guy in the house?

      Yes. I think he was a bit taken aback by the size and heft of the gavel on that first day.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      artem1s

      @wjca:

      But perhaps the problem is that competent people have no desire, and no need, to work for someone like DeSantis.

      Also,too if you define ‘competent’ as being the best at shitting on people in order to deflect from the fact that you have no solid reason for running for office except as a means to better position yourself to shit on people – then it makes plenty of sense when they hire people who have no earthly idea how to frame a candidate (or anyone) in a favorable light.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: I was about to ask if Betty had noticed that she is a BROWN WOMAN running as a REPUBLICAN.  They wouldn’t possibly vote for her, would they?

      Everyone seems to agree, though, that she’s the only serious one on the stage.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: Or will fall.  Maybe their roots didn’t pull all the way out, but I would guess those trees will be more vulnerable to wind and storms than before.

      It’s like the ground was breathing.  I didn’t notice where that happened.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Paul in KY

      @OzarkHillbilly: Hard to say, given how much suck he’s done in primary, but I think DeSatanis gets more GQP votes in general than the Indian female.  Tho the Indian Female might be more competitive in ‘blue’ states.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: Another good question. It’s a significant constituency, but Haley did manage to get elected twice in South Carolina…

      My guess is Haley would appeal to independents more than DeSantis would, and she’s one of the only Repub candidates who realizes the party needs to change its tune on abortion to avoid getting swamped by Dobbs blowback. She doesn’t have good answers on that, but unlike the others, she’s smart enough to hedge and obfuscate to avoid consequences.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Scout211

      @JPL: Liz Cheney was on CNN and spoke about the danger of a 2nd trump presidency.

      Thanks for watching so we don’t have to.

      Cheney is definitely useful as a foil for Trump.  I hope she doesn’t get a regular gig on CNN or any other news network, though.  Ugh.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: She’s an interesting candidate but I just can’t see her in the White House in the age of trump. Maybe another 8 or 12 years down the road. She’s only 51 so she should still be a possible then. The challenge for her will be remaining visible and relevant. I don’t know how she does that.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JPL

      @Scout211:  Liz didn’t rule out a run for the presidency.   ugh is right!   As long as she is out there speaking about the dangers of democracy, I am fine with her adding her voice.

      that’s it though

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Geminid

      @OzarkHillbilly: I don’t know about the white supremacist vote, but I think a candidate other than Trump will suppress the MAGA vote even if Trump endorses him.

      That would hurt down-ticket candidates, and I think this prospect is one reason why Republican elites are not trying very hard to block Trump. They need his voters.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @WaterGirl:   As a kid way back when we had a record of that skit and a few others (it might have been this one). It got played constantly. It wasn’t until decades later I saw the Hollywood Bowl video and nearly lost control of my bladder.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Paul in KY

      @Scout211: As long as she keeps skewering TFG (and she does know how to insert it in precisely the correct manner to obtain maximum pain (sure Darth Cheney worked with her on that)), I’m fine with her getting one of those gigs.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Shalimar

      @JPL: Liz Cheney also said pulling out of Afghanistan after 20 pointless years was a huge mistake.  It’s great that she recognizes what a huge threat Trump is, but part of that threat to her is that Trump might hurt us in the constant WWIII she wants America to be waging.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      prostratedragon

      @OzarkHillbilly:  Ah, glad I checked to see whether you’d already posted it. The earth indeed can be a weird place.

      In last night’s news, a Chicago man was rescued from Belmont Harbor, where he’d driven his car. Was on Lake Shore Drive recently when this pro tip occurred to me: to find highways out of town in a southerly direction when one is downtown, get on LSD southbound and look for the split to I-55. Easy. Northbound I can’t help you: afraid you’ll have to untangle that spaghetti yourself.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Anyway

      @WaterGirl:

      Love the timing of the Rethug train wreck with VA state elections just ’round the corner — I think VA maybe the state most responsive to house dysfunction and all the Rs in Disarray headlines cannot help turnout. Ha

      ETA – Great ad with “R” prominently placed

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Does this violate the gag order re attacking a potential witness in the Georgia case?

      Donald Trump just claimed that Sidney Powell was not his attorney and "never was."And yet, Powell was in the Oval Office with him in December 2020 and, at that meeting, Trump considered appointing Powell special counsel to oversee bogus voter fraud claims.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 22, 2023

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I could not get the video to play, but I’m wondering: did the trees move at all? This sounds like the matted forest floor was raised like a rug (or a wing) by some negative air pressure above it, and independently of the more deeply rooted trees.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Shalimar

      @Anyway: It’s funny, the only reason I didn’t really like punting on the budget until after the Virginia election is that I though Republicans-being-assholes wouldn’t hurt them there like it should.  Thank God that Matt Gaetz solved that problem by making them completely incompetent in addition to dickish.

      Reply

