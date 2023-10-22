Random stuff, because we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week:

Douglass Mackey, the man “on trial for memes,” was sentenced to seven months in prison Wednesday for his efforts to trick Hillary Clinton voters into staying home on Election Day in 2016. @NikaSchoonover https://t.co/0u8YsjmGdG — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) October 18, 2023



Could not happen to a more deserving ratf*cker:

… Mackey was convicted on a single count of conspiring with others to interfere in the 2016 presidential election after he shared from his far-right Twitter account phony advertisements that encouraged Clinton supporters to vote via text message. “Avoid the line. Vote from home,” one meme says. “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.” U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly handed down the sentence, calling the conspiracy “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.” Mackey was also a member of private direct-message groups on X, formerly Twitter, where he discussed and agreed with others on how to disseminate messages “intended variously to provoke, mislead, and, in some cases, deceive voters in the 2016 presidential election,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo… In these plans, the group specifically agreed on a plan to distribute a series of images intended to look like official announcements from the Hillary Clinton campaign advising supporters they could cast a valid vote by including a particular hashtag on a social media post or sending an SMS text message to a number provided on the images. Prosecutors also said Clinton’s campaign, after observing the fraudulent advertisements spread online, warned the company that owned the provided text code about the scheme. “As a result, the company put in place an automatic response that would be sent to anyone attempting to cast a vote by text, advising the texter that the code was not in fact associated with the Clinton campaign,” prosecutors said… He also received public support from powerful conservative figures including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called his prosecution a political move and First Amendment threat. Mackey will also serve two years of supervised probation once he’s released from prison.

May this serve as a warning, as the 2024 campaign ramps up.

======

Good news for our judicial system:

The Senate just unanimously agreed to fill committee slots vacated by Dianne Feinstein. Perhaps most significant: @LaphonzaB fills the empty Judiciary Committee slot and Democrats regain their majority on a key panel. Biden’s judicial nominees can now move without GOP support. https://t.co/LP7iCHupDX — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 18, 2023

Not that I’m complaining, this is what they should do. But lets not forget a lot of why Feinstein got wheeled around like she did was because they threatened not to replace her. — Fleet (now on BlueSky) (@fleetadmiralj) October 18, 2023

BREAKING: The American soldier who fled to North Korea has been detained by the U.S. military and charged with desertion and possessing images of child sex abuse. https://t.co/6i8hMZb1Ic — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2023

======

Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but the CSAM charge makes it easier to understand why deserting to North Korea might’ve seemed like a good idea in a bad moment: