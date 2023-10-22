Random stuff, because we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week:
Douglass Mackey, the man “on trial for memes,” was sentenced to seven months in prison Wednesday for his efforts to trick Hillary Clinton voters into staying home on Election Day in 2016. @NikaSchoonover https://t.co/0u8YsjmGdG
— Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) October 18, 2023
Could not happen to a more deserving ratf*cker:
… Mackey was convicted on a single count of conspiring with others to interfere in the 2016 presidential election after he shared from his far-right Twitter account phony advertisements that encouraged Clinton supporters to vote via text message.
“Avoid the line. Vote from home,” one meme says. “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”
U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly handed down the sentence, calling the conspiracy “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.”
Mackey was also a member of private direct-message groups on X, formerly Twitter, where he discussed and agreed with others on how to disseminate messages “intended variously to provoke, mislead, and, in some cases, deceive voters in the 2016 presidential election,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo…
In these plans, the group specifically agreed on a plan to distribute a series of images intended to look like official announcements from the Hillary Clinton campaign advising supporters they could cast a valid vote by including a particular hashtag on a social media post or sending an SMS text message to a number provided on the images.
Prosecutors also said Clinton’s campaign, after observing the fraudulent advertisements spread online, warned the company that owned the provided text code about the scheme.
“As a result, the company put in place an automatic response that would be sent to anyone attempting to cast a vote by text, advising the texter that the code was not in fact associated with the Clinton campaign,” prosecutors said…
He also received public support from powerful conservative figures including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called his prosecution a political move and First Amendment threat.
Mackey will also serve two years of supervised probation once he’s released from prison.
May this serve as a warning, as the 2024 campaign ramps up.
Good news for our judicial system:
The Senate just unanimously agreed to fill committee slots vacated by Dianne Feinstein. Perhaps most significant: @LaphonzaB fills the empty Judiciary Committee slot and Democrats regain their majority on a key panel. Biden’s judicial nominees can now move without GOP support. https://t.co/LP7iCHupDX
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 18, 2023
Not that I’m complaining, this is what they should do. But lets not forget a lot of why Feinstein got wheeled around like she did was because they threatened not to replace her.
— Fleet (now on BlueSky) (@fleetadmiralj) October 18, 2023
BREAKING: The American soldier who fled to North Korea has been detained by the U.S. military and charged with desertion and possessing images of child sex abuse. https://t.co/6i8hMZb1Ic
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2023
Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but the CSAM charge makes it easier to understand why deserting to North Korea might’ve seemed like a good idea in a bad moment:
An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States last month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.
The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials who confirmed King’s confinement spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.
King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she loved her son “unconditionally” and was “extremely concerned about his mental health.”…
Desertion is a very serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years. King is also accused of kicking and punching other officers last year, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. That allegation dates to July 10, the same day he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.
One week later, King, 23, ran across the heavily fortified border from South Korea and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years. He was set to be sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced potential additional disciplinary actions and discharge…
The charging document does not provide significant detail on any of the allegations, though it does accuse King of knowingly possessing a video of a child engaging in sexual conduct last July 10 and says that he solicited a user of Snapchat, a social media platform, to produce images of underage sexual activity.
Sean Timmons, an attorney who specializes in military law at the Tully Rinckey law firm and who reviewed the charging document, said all the transactions that occurred on Snapchat were not secure or private and were accessible by the government.
“He probably reasonably believed his illegal conduct would have no evidentiary trail, but Snapchat actually saves everything,” Timmons said.
