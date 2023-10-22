Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Let there be snark.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

A consequence of cucumbers

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Open Thread: In Other News…

Open Thread: In Other News…

by | 48 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Random stuff, because we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week:


Could not happen to a more deserving ratf*cker:

Mackey was convicted on a single count of conspiring with others to interfere in the 2016 presidential election after he shared from his far-right Twitter account phony advertisements that encouraged Clinton supporters to vote via text message.

“Avoid the line. Vote from home,” one meme says. “Text ‘Hillary’ to 59925.”

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly handed down the sentence, calling the conspiracy “nothing short of an assault on our democracy.”

Mackey was also a member of private direct-message groups on X, formerly Twitter, where he discussed and agreed with others on how to disseminate messages “intended variously to provoke, mislead, and, in some cases, deceive voters in the 2016 presidential election,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo

In these plans, the group specifically agreed on a plan to distribute a series of images intended to look like official announcements from the Hillary Clinton campaign advising supporters they could cast a valid vote by including a particular hashtag on a social media post or sending an SMS text message to a number provided on the images.

Prosecutors also said Clinton’s campaign, after observing the fraudulent advertisements spread online, warned the company that owned the provided text code about the scheme.

“As a result, the company put in place an automatic response that would be sent to anyone attempting to cast a vote by text, advising the texter that the code was not in fact associated with the Clinton campaign,” prosecutors said…

He also received public support from powerful conservative figures including U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called his prosecution a political move and First Amendment threat.

Mackey will also serve two years of supervised probation once he’s released from prison.

May this serve as a warning, as the 2024 campaign ramps up.

======
Good news for our judicial system:

======
Innocent until proven guilty, of course, but the CSAM charge makes it easier to understand why deserting to North Korea might’ve seemed like a good idea in a bad moment:

An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States last month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials who confirmed King’s confinement spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that she loved her son “unconditionally” and was “extremely concerned about his mental health.”…

Desertion is a very serious charge and can result in imprisonment for as much as three years. King is also accused of kicking and punching other officers last year, unlawfully possessing alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. That allegation dates to July 10, the same day he was released from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

One week later, King, 23, ran across the heavily fortified border from South Korea and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years. He was set to be sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, where he could have faced potential additional disciplinary actions and discharge…

The charging document does not provide significant detail on any of the allegations, though it does accuse King of knowingly possessing a video of a child engaging in sexual conduct last July 10 and says that he solicited a user of Snapchat, a social media platform, to produce images of underage sexual activity.

Sean Timmons, an attorney who specializes in military law at the Tully Rinckey law firm and who reviewed the charging document, said all the transactions that occurred on Snapchat were not secure or private and were accessible by the government.

“He probably reasonably believed his illegal conduct would have no evidentiary trail, but Snapchat actually saves everything,” Timmons said.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Cameron
  • delphinium
  • Dopey-o
  • eclare
  • George
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JAFD
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • MattF
  • Mousebumples
  • Narya
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Other MJS
  • piratedan
  • raven
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      In other, other news, Aaron makes a handy key for us for next week.

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      1h

      Vote key for declared R Speaker candidates:

      Bergman *^
      Donalds ~%
      Emmer &*^
      Hern
      Johnson, Mike *
      Scott, Austin &*^
      Sessions ^

      & — YEA to certify AZ/PA election results
      * — YEA on Fiscal Responsibility Act (debt limit)
      ^ — YEA on CR
      ~ — NV on CR
      % — January anti-McCarthy votes
      Oct 21, 2023 · 9:20 PM UTC

      By those metrics (alone), Emmer and Scott would seem to be the least insane ones. Any one of them is going to be horrible outside those metrics, probably.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Other MJS

      At first, it seemed like a harsh sentence for what was superficially a prank, but if you’re gonna voter-suppress the stupid demographic, Trump is toast, so they’d do well not to complain.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      @Other MJS: I don’t think it was even superficially a prank.  (I don’t think you think it was, either.)

      Voter suppression is a direct attack on our democracy.  Literally.  We tolerated it for too long, and we need to stamp it out in all its forms.

      It’s not a prank.  It’s stealing the vote of citizens.  People fought and died for the vote, and we cannot let monsters take it away without severe consequences to serve as a deterrent.

      Without consequences they’ll keep doing it and being ever more blatant about it…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

       we’ve all been consumed with overarching themes this week

      Teaching cursive and algebra, catfood and hairballs, tuna salad recipes, whereabouts of Baud, whether embedded tweet videos work, cranberry relish, Thomas Jefferson’s height, John Boehner’s cannabis company, use of “hung” versus “hanged”, problems with iOS and the front page, board games, Taylor Swift, whereabouts of Baud’s pants…

      I’ve probably missed one or two.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @Other MJS: At first, it seemed like a harsh sentence for what was superficially a prank,

      It was no more a ‘prank’ than the GRU’s various disinformation campaigns.  Mackey led a group of dedicated Trumpists who worked together for months to ‘befriend’ low-info voters, many of them African-American, so that they could be tricked into *not* voting.  And they were gleeful about it — read the rest of the linked article, which includes many repulsive ‘jokes’ about people of color, women, and anyone not a rich Republican.

      I really, really hope that seeing Mackey sent off to jail, along with the legal tribulations of all those higher-ranking Trumpkins, will put a damper on some of the most egregious rat-fornicating over the next year-plus.  That’s important!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Great news for our democracy on that fake vote-by-text guy being sentenced!

      I’ve spent the past couple of days bopping in and out of democracy-related panel sessions and speakers and the best two were a media panel moderated by Judy “I got my start in the McKinley Administration* ” Woodruff and a 1-on-1 with Jeffrey Goldberg and Adam Kinzinger.  Kinzinger pulled NO punches.

      *she really said this herself, at the start of the session! LOL

      Will add more about what everyone had to say soon…good, insightful stuff, though.

      Media panel (ruthlessly cribbing from Jay Rosen): “We should be telling voters the stakes, not the odds”

      Kinzinger: “People follow signals from their leaders.  And when Kevin bleeping McCarthy posed with trump post-J6 down at Mar-a-Lago, that sent a signal to everyone who was on the fence: we’re still with this guy.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dopey-o

      Screenshot the excerpt,  underlined her name, and sent a note to Rep. Greene:

      ”So you’re OK if someone does this to your voters, right? …… (asking for a friend.)”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mousebumples

      Reminder – postcards and music coming soon to a thread near you! It’s raining here so can hopefully make it once I get the little Mice to bed….

      Reply
    25. 25.

      HinTN

      @HumboldtBlue: I guess the good news is that I rarely use the burner(s) on high (and I have a leaky house). Otherwise, gotta run a 60A circuit to the range location. What about gas dryers?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nukular Biskits

      @HumboldtBlue:

      With the cooler weather coming, I need to grease up the ol’ biskit pan.

      Been a while since I last made some.  And I don’t consider those abominations that come in a can to be biskits.  Someone once told me that canned biskits were invented by Yankees to demoralize us Southerners … 🤣

      Speaking of biskits, where’s Tamara?  I seldom comment on her posts but I love the recipes she shares.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Nukular Biskits: ​ 

      And I don’t consider those abominations that come in a can to be biskits.

      Crime against humanity. I made some killer cornbread yesterday that paired perfectly with my hocks and greens. Just don’t ask me what I did to the mac and cheese.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nukular Biskits

      @West of the Rockies:

      I do like a good drop biscuit with butter…

      Were you part of the conversation a few weeks ago where I mentioned I had stumbled across a restaurant in Jacksonville, FL, called “The Vicious Biscuit”?

      In addition to all kinds of biscuit combos, they had all kinds of butters, including (IIRC) a jalepeno/maple syrup butter.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Narya: lots of comments about pot in the morning thread

      Oh, right, dude, how’d I forget that… And now all this cornbread talk, I’ve really got the munchies…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mai Naem mobile

      So this guy does this in 2015 and he’s going to start doing time 8 years later. Kind of surprised he didn’t take a plea before TFG left town so that he could get pardoned.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      Exclusive: Inside an Infamous Russian Spy Unit’s First Bombing in NATO

      Roman Dobrokhotov,
      Christo Grozev,
      Michael Weiss

      20 October 2023

      In November 2011, GRU Unit 29155 blew up an ammunition depot in Lovnidol, Bulgaria, containing artillery destined for Georgia. It was the first known terror attack perpetrated by the team of hitmen and saboteurs who would later poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal in England, a Bulgarian arms dealer in Sofia, and blow up a host of other storage facilities and buildings across NATO territories. These operations killed or wounded dozens of civilians and led to the expulsion of Russian diplomats. But now The Insider has obtained travel records and leaked correspondence from members of Unit 29155 that points to their culpability in the inaugural attack in Bulgaria – and partly answers the question of why so many of these operatives have all gone on to occupy high-profile political positions in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

      https://theins.ru/en/politics/266039

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @Mai Naem mobile: Kind of surprised he didn’t take a plea before TFG left town so that he could get pardoned.

      “Oh, like anybody’s gonna care about a little ‘prank’… “

      IMO, it works out for the best; it’s harder to cast as the new Biden administration seeking vengeance, and — as I said above — I’m hoping it will be a deterrent to newbie miscreants in the current election cycle.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dopey-o

      @Nukular Biskits: Were you part of the conversation a few weeks ago where I mentioned I had stumbled across a restaurant in Jacksonville, FL, called “The Vicious Biscuit”?

       

      if’n yer biscuits are still viscous, leave ‘em in the oven a little.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JAFD

      @Ken:Will admit my culpability for some of the board games discussion.  But seem to have overskipped the tuna salad symposium.  If anyone would point me to the location thereof, would be most grateful.  (I make boring tuna salad – mayo, mustard and relish – and am looking for ideas.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      piratedan

      Gotta say that the behavior of the GOP regarding their threats and actions during the last few weeks of Feinstein’s life and I’m sitting here wondering if perhaps maybe she would have liked to go home, retire, have a party celebrating her service, have some time with family in the time she had left and those petty fuckers took that from her and her family.  She was their colleague and they treated her like everything else, with contempt and as a tool for their own agenda

      What a bunch of fucking pricks.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      NotMax

      @JAFD

      Without going overboard with additives (as SiubhanDuinne does will occasionally add water chestnuts), try just mayo, a squirt of wasabi paste, a little black pepper, a littler bit of paprika and optionally the tiniest drop of lemon juice.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Would add that most, if not all, off the shelf wasabi paste is nor wasabi at all but horseradish with some coloring. It’s convenient though, as its comes in a squeezable tube. Ground white horseradish from a jar is a one-to-one substitute.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.