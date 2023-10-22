I made a delicious cobb salad for dinner, ate half of it, put it on the sidetable next to me, went upstairs to get my phone and got distracted by Maxwell and came back downstairs 20 minutes later, and the fucker had eaten my salad.
That is all.
by John Cole| 30 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
I made a delicious cobb salad for dinner, ate half of it, put it on the sidetable next to me, went upstairs to get my phone and got distracted by Maxwell and came back downstairs 20 minutes later, and the fucker had eaten my salad.
That is all.
Good doggo. Get your veggies.
Yarrow
Smart dog, Thurston! Any food left sitting around is legally his.
Spanky
“Ate my salad” sounds like a phrase that should have an Urban Dictionary entry.
Mike in NC
Is Greg Norman’s (Aussie golfer) a franchise? We recently went to the one in Myrtle Beach, SC for dinner. Ordered the calamari appetizer, which was merely OK but was big enough to feed ten people. My fish and chips dinner included a huge slab of fried haddock, three fried jumbo shrimp, cole slaw, and about a pound of home fries. The portions are enormous and the prices a little ridiculous. Filet mignon on the menu was about $90.
On the other hand, the Crazy Crab in Hilton Head is one of the best restaurants I’ve been to in years. Great atmosphere, great menu, excellent service, and wonderful and reasonably priced food. If we lived there we’d be regulars. They have 2 or 3 locations.
@Spanky: I mean…tossed my salad already does. Taking it this step further is getting into de Sade territory.
geg6
He was hungry. He said you are not feeding him properly and are keeping delicious veggies and salad dressing from him out of spite. What else could he be expected to do when you carelessly leave yours sitting around?
Barbara
Well, all I can say is that you left it in an easily accessible place — I once came downstairs to find my part miniature pinscher, part Dachshund sitting on my kitchen counter eating an apple. She also made it onto the dining room table to polish off some roasted Brussels sprouts. But nothing beats my beagle hound who made it onto the table to polish off a piece of cake in the 20 seconds it took me to let my husband know dessert was ready. She was sitting underneath the table when I came back, no speck of cake to be seen anywhere — she even left the dish on the table — but she was licking off a lot of icing from her nose. I love them all.
@Mike in NC: I was about to say I don’t know but thank him for the yummy drink, then I remembered I was thinking of Arnold Palmer.
CaseyL
It’s good to hear news about Thurston, and good to hear he’s as devilish as ever.
glc
Well done, Thurston. I hear it was delicious. And, no doubt, healthy.
@Mike in NC: A quick google shows that the website talks about only the one location, so it’s not a chain.
Whether Mr Norman is (still) involved, the website doesn’t say.
Grover Gardner
I received a rather alarming GoFundMe update from Larime this afternoon, that his partner is in the hospital and there is no one to care for him. I’m not sure what to do. Is anyone at BJ in touch with his situation? I’d like to help if I can but it sounds like there’s a bit of a crisis.
piratedan
should be grateful it wasn’t chili……
Joy in FL
@Grover Gardner: I got that update, but did not actually read it, and I had forgotten about it.
If there’s a way to help Larime at this time, I will gladly pitch in.
So… you made delicious food, and you left it in an easily accessible location unattended for 20 minutes with Thurston in the house… and you expected it to be there when you got back…. Don’t you know he hasn’t been fed in weeks, maybe months.
glc
And of course fruit salad. But not word salad.
Barbara
@Sister Golden Bear: Never. He has never had anything to eat ever. Honest.
Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
That’s life with dogs. I once made a tasty-ass sandwich, toasted it lightly, it was perfect, and I was hungry as hell, and as soon as I sat down, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, who was watching me, grabbed it right off my plate in my lap. I was less than thrilled.
Tim C.
And now you love him even more and are proud of him. Right?
mrmoshpotato
LOL! How much bacon and/or chicken did you put in it?
mrmoshpotato
@Mike in NC: So how many days will you be eating calamari, shrimp, and fish? Or was it so expensive that it should be multiple meals?
@Barbara: “Blogfather, I beseech them, feed me, for I am but skin and bones.”
Joy in FL
@Grover Gardner: I just used the GFM contact button to contact John, and I emailed WaterGirl.
Hopefully we will be able to get some peace of mind in the form of money on the way to Larime on Monday.
Hoppie
Well, of course, what else did you expect? Do you really teach higher ed?
I knew a Borzoi that once left a trail of crumbs from an entire chocolate cake in, about, 60 seconds.
Aussie Sheila
Greg Norman is a right wing ratbag. Don’t encourage him by buying anything he sells.
Betsy
@dmsilev: My brother’s small dachshund-beagle mix once ate an entire turkey frame while the family went for a late afternoon walk after polishing off their thanksgiving dinner, having carved the rest of the meat from the bones and put those slices in the fridge, and left the remaining frame on a table.
Dog threw up turkey bones and had the runs for days.
Brother says Dog would do it all again in a heartbeat if he could.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings