Thurston Ate My Fucking Salad

    4.

      Mike in NC

      Is Greg Norman’s (Aussie golfer) a franchise? We recently went to the one in Myrtle Beach, SC for dinner. Ordered the calamari appetizer, which was merely OK but was big enough to feed ten people. My fish and chips dinner included a huge slab of fried haddock, three fried jumbo shrimp, cole slaw, and about a pound of home fries. The portions are enormous and the prices a little ridiculous. Filet mignon on the menu was about $90.

      On the other hand, the Crazy Crab in Hilton Head is one of the best restaurants I’ve been to in years. Great atmosphere, great menu, excellent service, and wonderful and reasonably priced food. If we lived there we’d be regulars. They have 2 or 3 locations.

    6.

      geg6

      He was hungry.  He said you are not feeding him properly and are keeping delicious veggies and salad dressing from him out of spite.  What else could he be expected to do when you carelessly leave yours sitting around?

    7.

      Barbara

      Well, all I can say is that you left it in an easily accessible place — I once came downstairs to find my part miniature pinscher, part Dachshund sitting on my kitchen counter eating an apple. She also made it onto the dining room table to polish off some roasted Brussels sprouts. But nothing beats my beagle hound who made it onto the table to polish off a piece of cake in the 20 seconds it took me to let my husband know dessert was ready. She was sitting underneath the table when I came back, no speck of cake to be seen anywhere — she even left the dish on the table — but she was licking off a lot of icing from her nose. I love them all.

    14.

      Grover Gardner

      I received a rather alarming GoFundMe update from Larime this afternoon, that his partner is in the hospital and there is no one to care for him.  I’m not sure what to do.  Is anyone at BJ in touch with his situation?  I’d like to help if I can but it sounds like there’s a bit of a crisis.

    18.

      Sister Golden Bear

      So… you made delicious food, and you left it in an easily accessible location unattended for 20 minutes with Thurston in the house… and you expected it to be there when you got back…. Don’t you know he hasn’t been fed in weeks, maybe months.

    27.

      Joy in FL

      @Grover Gardner: I just used the GFM contact button to contact John, and I emailed WaterGirl.

      Hopefully we will be able to get some peace of mind in the form of money on the way to Larime on Monday.

    28.

      Hoppie

      Well, of course, what else did you expect?  Do you really teach higher ed?

      I knew a Borzoi that once left a trail of crumbs from an entire chocolate cake in, about, 60 seconds.

    30.

      Betsy

      @dmsilev: My brother’s small dachshund-beagle mix once ate an entire turkey frame while the family went for a late afternoon walk after polishing off their thanksgiving dinner, having carved  the rest of the meat from the bones and put those slices in the fridge, and left the remaining frame on a table.

      Dog threw up turkey bones and had the runs for days.

      Brother says Dog would do it all again in a heartbeat if he could.

