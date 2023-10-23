A whole sea of grifters left and right are going to try to Sound of Freedom themselves into hostage negotiations and I propose we trade them 5-for-1. — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 21, 2023

There was a time when ‘political activist’ Shaun King could be dismissed as a well-intentioned optimist getting in over his head, but that time was at least a decade and multiple scandals ago. From his Wikipedia page:

… King has repeatedly faced accusations of fiscal mismanagement and of raising money from donors which does not reach its intended recipients. In addition, the Grassroots Law Project has been questioned for the high compensation paid to King and his associates, and its lack of progress on its main initiative…

I was genuinely surprised to see him ‘advocating’, after his fashion, in the Israel / Hamas conflict… except that there’s a whole world of new marks for him there. And from what I see of Black Twitter, he seems to have pretty well exhausted his credibility among those he calls skinfolk…

Shaun King’s wife admires her husband’s courageous commitment to… being a complete con artist and exploiting human tragedy for personal profit. pic.twitter.com/VfBDWegKmm — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 21, 2023

About to start a GoFundMe to raise enough money to yeet Shaun King into the sunhttps://t.co/edVpF8L7Vr — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 20, 2023





"The family of released mother and daughter clarified: 'Judith and Natalie have no idea who [Shaun King] is. They heard about him and the post for the first time only after they were released." https://t.co/4kcZeoocWc pic.twitter.com/JbHShO4veA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 21, 2023

Shaun King aka Talcum X aka Phony Braxton is urging other Middle Eastern countries to declare war on Israel. At least one of the countries King mentioned has been directly implicated in training the Hamas terrorists that orchestrated the October 7 pogrom. https://t.co/pU2mFGsVZu — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 19, 2023

Shaun King out rescuing hostages with STEAL Team Six — Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) October 21, 2023

The same people vilifying the Biden administration for sending monies and helping deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza are defending Shaun King’s right to exploit released hostages. You cannot make this shit up. Fascism won’t end democracy. Weaponized ignorance will. — Renee (@PettyLupone) October 21, 2023

Yall be careful of Shaun king…. You’ve been warned pic.twitter.com/JLiFeIpb1r — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) October 22, 2023

If anyone on this Earth believes that Shaun King aka Balack Nohava had anything to do with the release of hostages please refer to the hard work of the administration and State Department Bae https://t.co/WoR93DvaGd pic.twitter.com/utKtphGDJC — Qondi (@QondiNtini) October 22, 2023

Martin Luther Cream aka Shaun King only gets away with it because the leftist dipshits from whom he grifts lack basic discernment. They have no real life experience that would otherwise inform them that they’re dealing with a con man. pic.twitter.com/wTmf1Qi8jw — USS Kamala D. Harris Ultra Carrier (@TonyMoonbeam) October 21, 2023

Shaun King aka Croissant Louverture ain't never gonna stop trying to enrich himself by exploiting other people's pain https://t.co/1A46t661QP — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 22, 2023

Reupping this very lengthy, thoroughly researched piece I did on Shaun King in 2020 for…no reason.https://t.co/xze7jQBI3E — Kali Holloway (@kalihollowayftw) October 21, 2023

To his credit Shaun King consistently brings the timeline together to call out his scamming ways. A true organizer! https://t.co/pC6RQrj18w — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) October 21, 2023