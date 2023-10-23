Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night PSA Open Thread: One Does Not, In Fact, 'Have to Hand It' to Shaun King

There was a time when ‘political activist’ Shaun King could be dismissed as a well-intentioned optimist getting in over his head, but that time was at least a decade and multiple scandals ago. From his Wikipedia page:

King has repeatedly faced accusations of fiscal mismanagement and of raising money from donors which does not reach its intended recipients. In addition, the Grassroots Law Project has been questioned for the high compensation paid to King and his associates, and its lack of progress on its main initiative…

I was genuinely surprised to see him ‘advocating’, after his fashion, in the Israel / Hamas conflict… except that there’s a whole world of new marks for him there. And from what I see of Black Twitter, he seems to have pretty well exhausted his credibility among those he calls skinfolk…


    8Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      He grifted off Tamir Rice’s family’s grief. Who could do that? Coroner held the kid’s body for nearly a year. Shaun King did a fundraising to help them, then kept all the funds. Who does stuff like that?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      @Burnspbesq:  Because he is out there grifting.

      Also too, Adam Silverman dared to criticize him and some deranged or trollish jackal came in and accused Adam of racism, which pissed Adam off and then we had a scare.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Maxim

      @sab: I never knew that about the coroner. That’s hideous.

      Shaun King is some kind of ghoul with a broken soul. That list of names for him is hilarious, though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      Didn’t we know he was a pile of shit years ago?  I remember hearing he was a grifter.

      ETA – It’s good to be told of his latest bullshit scams, but him being a scam artist isn’t breaking news.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @mrmoshpotato: The news is that he still has so many followers despite being such an obvious grifter/liar.  Unlike Trump, this asshole is mostly stealing from people on the left.  The more negative publicity he gets, the better.

      Reply

