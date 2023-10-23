On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
I still have lots of summer bird images to share here, but the fall is sparrow season here, and I thought it would be timely to share some images of these under-appreciated but gorgeous species. Lots of beginning birders shy away from sparrow ID, because these birds are small, often skulky, and don’t seem to have colorful or easily distinguishable field marks. All that is mostly true, but once you get into sparrows, you find that these challenges can be overcome, and it is worth it. I’d rather puzzle over sparrows than gulls any week!
One of the earlier fall migrants into my patch of Flyover Country is the Savannah Sparrow (Passerculus sandwichensis). There are a whopping 17 subspecies of this sparrow currently recognized by taxonomists, These subspecies range across all of North America, only some of which can safely be identified as such in the field. So I have never bothered to learn them; whatever I learned would probably be wrong in a few years! These were a favorite species for a dearly departed friend of mine, Jim Rising, a native of Kansas City, graduate of Kansas University, and long-time researcher at the University of Toronto. Jim literally wrote the book on sparrows. Click here for larger image.
Another early migrant (and abundant winter resident) is the Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia). Song Sparrows are also a widespread and taxonomically diverse species, with 24 recognizable subspecies. I don’t know the subspecies for these guys either, but this one seems to have an affinity for thorns. Perhaps auditioning for a role in The Thorn Birds… Click here for larger image.
A very common fall migrant, and less common winter resident here, the Lincoln’s Sparrow (Melospiza lincolnii) breeds in the boreal forest of subarctic Canada and Alaska, as well as in the mountain ranges of the western US. Unlike the two species above, there are only three recognized subspecies of Lincoln’s Sparrow, and the differences between those are subtle and probably clinal (lots of birds with in-between plumages). This one is remarkably darker than any I have ever seen (and I’ve seen a LOT of them). Apparently, birds from the western US average darker, but this one is darker than any that I could find in the resources I have available. Click here for larger image.
A later migrant, and irregular winter resident, the Vesper Sparrow (Pooecetes gramineus) is indeed pretty much streaky gray, white and brown. But that bold white eye-ring is a great field mark, and when it flushes, the white outer tail feathers are another. The bird is aptly named, as it often sings its sweet song during the twilight hours. Click here for larger image.
A true skulker, the Swamp Sparrow (Melospiza georgiana) is a robust relative of the Song Sparrow above, but with a white throat and distinctive rusty wings. These are mostly a species of the eastern US, although they do range across Canada all the way to northeastern British Columbia. In migration they favor weedy brushy habitat near water; wherever you find abundant Song Sparrows you will have a good chance of seeing one of these. Click here for larger image.
White-crowned Sparrows (Zonotrichia leucophrys) are familiar and conspicuous across nearly the entire southern half of the US in winter. Their abundance and hardiness make them good laboratory subjects as well. They are probably one of the most well-studied of all the sparrows; even I have my name on a publication that featured these handsome sparrows! Click here for larger image.
White-crowned Sparrows are also somewhat unusual in that they exhibit a distinct first-year plumage, which does not include the eponymous white crown. Click here for larger image.
Contrary to the situation with many of the widely-distributed species above, the Harris’s Sparrow (Zonotrichia querula) is a sturdy resident of Flyover Country. They breed in the transition zone between subarctic boreal forest and Arctic tundra, and winter in the Plains states of NE, KS, OK, and TX. Come visit sometime in winter, and you will see plenty of these large and unique sparrows. Click here for larger image.
Towhees are just mega-sparrows, and this Spotted Towhee (Pipilo maculatus) is a fine representative of that tribe. These are pretty common in the right habitat here in winter; I found a total of 5 Spotted Towhees that day in the general area where this one was photographed. Click here for larger image.
Finally, LeConte’s Sparrow (Ammospiza leconteii) is the exception to the rule that sparrows are drab brown birds. The bright color of this bird has been likened to “a twenty-dollar gold piece”, although perhaps a less-dated description would be “pumpkin spice”. Sadly, we see these birds here only during migration, but I look forward to their reappearance each spring and fall. Click here for larger image.
