It’s Albatrossity Monday, and then we head back to the Alps!

(click on the image below for a bigger non-blurry version)

I still have lots of summer bird images to share here, but the fall is sparrow season here, and I thought it would be timely to share some images of these under-appreciated but gorgeous species. Lots of beginning birders shy away from sparrow ID, because these birds are small, often skulky, and don’t seem to have colorful or easily distinguishable field marks. All that is mostly true, but once you get into sparrows, you find that these challenges can be overcome, and it is worth it. I’d rather puzzle over sparrows than gulls any week!