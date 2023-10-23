Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Goddess Bless & Keep President Biden

by | 46 Comments

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      It must be tough as hell to be a senile old dolt AND the world’s most cunning criminal mastermind.  I don’t know how Uncle Joe does it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Two activists from a Jewish-Arab peace movement were recently detained in Israel for putting up posters with a message that the police deemed to be offensive. The message was: “Jews and Arabs, we will get through this together.”

      The activists, members of Standing Together, had their posters confiscated, as well as T-shirts printed with peace slogans in Hebrew and Arabic.

      It was not an isolated incident. Across Israel, people are being detained, fired from their jobs, and even attacked for expressing sentiments interpreted by some as showing sympathy for Hamas after the group’s murderous attack on 7 October. The definition of pro-Hamas is often widened to include expressions of sympathy for the plight of Palestinian children trapped in Gaza, or calls for peace, especially if expressed in both Arabic and Hebrew.
      …………………….
      The crackdown is directed primarily by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Since the attack, police have been given wide discretion to determine what applies as support for terrorism. They no longer have to refer back to the state prosecutors, which the human rights lawyer Michael Sfard said removes an important level of legal protection for individual free speech.

      More at the link.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      How DARE the President travel a hundred or so miles to his Delaware home, rather than flying a thousand miles to one of his golf resorts and charging the Secret Service full rack rate for rooms while they’re there?!?  Doesn’t he have ANY respect for the office???

      Reply
    8. 8.

      The Thin Black Duke

      OK, let’s be honest: how many people here knew that the Joe Biden who railroaded Anita Hill years ago would evolve into the most transformative POTUS of our lifetimes? Is this the universe where Spock has a beard?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      This seems to be good news in Argentina – Reuters.com:

      Argentina’s ruling Peronist coalition smashed expectations to lead the country’s general election on Sunday, setting the stage for a polarized run-off vote next month between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and far-right libertarian radical Javier Milei.

      Massa had 36.6% of the vote, ahead of Milei on just over 30%, while conservative Patricia Bullrich was behind on 23.8% with near 98% of the vote counted, a result that defied pre-election polls that had predicted a libertarian win.

      […]

      “I know that many of those who voted for us are the ones who are suffering the most,” Massa said after the results. “Our country is experiencing a complex, difficult situation, full of challenges to face… I am not going to fail them.”

      Many blamed the Peronists, but Massa – a moderate – had shot back that the government’s social safety nets and subsidies were key for many hard-up Argentines, including a recent stunt showing how train and bus fares could rise sharply if he lost.

      That message seems to have hit home.

      Yet another instance where the polls were wrong.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      A label which deserves to be imported from across the pond with alacrity.

      …a Rent-a-Gob. (Gob is British slang for “mouth.” If a person is “gobby,” it means they never stop talking.) The expression might be new to American readers, but the central premise—someone who gets paid to mud-sling in public—is familiar. Rent-a-Gobs usually start out by posting incessantly on social media before being invited onto TV or radio. These self-styled commentators possess no specific qualifications. Often, they present this as a plus: They’re the voice of the people. Anti-establishment even. Rent-a-Gobs don’t have many obvious skills beyond arguing with people and having a high embarrassment threshold. Source

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Trump is ‘single most dangerous threat’ to the US, warns Republican Liz Cheney

      Moderate, whose opposition to former president had cost her a congressional seat, considers a 2024 presidential run

      Interesting. All it takes to earn the label of “moderate” is to be in favor of free and fair elections. Never mind her far right positions on damned near every other issue.

      ETA: deletion of the word “fair” because I would bet donuts to dollars she is all in on gerrymandering.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      lowtechcyclist

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      OK, let’s be honest: how many people here knew that the Joe Biden who railroaded Anita Hill years ago would evolve into the most transformative POTUS of our lifetimes? Is this the universe where Spock has a beard?

      To get a bit more recent, how many people here thought that the Joe Biden who was one of the chief enablers of the 2005 Bankruptcy ‘Reform’ Act would evolve into the most transformative POTUS of our lifetimes?

      I was willing to believe he’d evolved in the decades since Anita Hill (and yes, I watched those hearings and was appalled and disgusted by Biden) but that bankruptcy law was one of most recent things he’d done as a politician on his own, before becoming Obama’s VP nominee.  Back in 2019 and early 2020 when the nomination was still up for grabs, if I wasn’t going to judge him on that, what was I going to judge him on?

      I’ve had three years to get used to Biden having become a far better candidate and President than in my wildest hopes.  But every now and then I still go, “did this really happen?”

      It did. Best President of my lifetime. No one else is even close.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Interesting. All it takes to earn the label of “moderate” is to be in favor of free and fair elections. Never mind her far right positions on damned near every other issue.

      I will note that ‘damned near every other issue’ has two significant exceptions in her case.  In the debate for the GOP nomination for the Congressional seat she still occupied then, she supported the science on Covid, and she argued that global warming was real and a threat.

      Those aren’t exactly trivial issues, so I think it’s wrong to suggest that she’s in lockstep with GOP ideology aside from the conduct of elections.  Sure, she’s way to the right of any Democrat even still, but credit where credit’s due.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Thin Black Duke: It’s been a pleasant surprise to me too. Also, Biden’s record as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the W years didn’t inspire confidence in his foreign policy chops, but he’s done extremely well on that front, IMO.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      Getting Mitch McConnell to come out in support of his aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, etc. was a big win for Biden.  Again, how the fuck does he keep on doing stuff like that?  It’s going to make it a LOT harder for the House Rethugs to refuse to bring this up, at whatever point they finally get a Speaker.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HeartlandLiberal

      I read in the past two days where Biden had traveled over 19,000 miles in the past few weeks, engaged in meeting leaders in hotspots in the Middle East. Hardly a sign of doddering dementia.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      @The Thin Black Duke:

        Is this the universe where Spock has a beard?

      Nah. In that universe the evil Empress Hillary, bloodstained conqueror of Benghazi, has only just been overthrown in a conspiracy orchestrated by Lord-Chancellor Biden of Scranton and replaced by a figurehead Junta that numbers Guard-Marshall Grohl, Commandant Chomsky and Lord Keanu ‘The Harrower of Hawai’i’ Reeves in its ranks. Oh, and the world’s last, best hope rests with the legendary Resistance leader Donny ‘Loverman’ Trump and his Militia Alliance for Global Amity.

      Funnily enough, no one likes Piers Morgan there either, but otherwise totally different.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Aussie Sheila

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Agree with that. He has surprised me since his election. He has surpassed by far any expectations I had, which were limited to the fact that he wasn’t tfg, and wasn’t a fascist.

      I hope and trust he has good health and great medical support and advice and I hope and trust that the usual billions in election funding flows to him and candidates up and down the ballot that aren’t actual fascists. That would be good for everyone. Especially for the US population that doesn’t have more than a weeks worth of savings if something goes belly up in their life.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      .@FoxNews: “The President has been anything BUT off the grid while here in Delaware.” He spoke to PM Netanyahu, and he “spoke with his Nat. Security team this morning, Pope Francis too, plus the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Canada too.”

      Did they cry at the commercial break?

      Did it hurt to admit that Biden’s pretty damn good at this presidenting thing (and they’re a container ship load of penises?)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WereBear

      @NotMax: I adore Robert Caro’s multi-volume biography of LBJ (hush raven, I know) and he was absolutely driven to hold power until the day he gave it all up in 1965, for African American Civil Rights.

      And threw us into the Republican backlash which still reverberates today.

      Sometimes I think it’s not a personal transformation so much as a ruthless inventory of priorities. Which might explain the wisdom of age :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @lowtechcyclist: Thanx for the clarification. And you are right, those aren’t trivial issues. I want to note that I said “damn near everything else” to allow for the inevitable exceptions.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WereBear

      @Tony Jay: By golly, you could sell that to Disney as a superhero movie and I would want to see it.

      The last few years has been — painful — and I wasn’t a fan even as a child. Unlike most, I would find the source material in the library.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WereBear

      @Aussie Sheila: I was most enthused because he’d been President Obama’s veep, and he was not like Pence at all.

      I think Obama surprised everyone in the nation with his Biden pick, but trust him to recognize talent :)

      President Obama did not have a lot of experience in the nation, much less globally, but was smart enough to know it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      wjca

      @OzarkHillbilly:  I would bet donuts to dollars she is all in on gerrymandering.

      Having served in Congress from a state with only one representative, why would gerrymandering be of personal interest to her?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Again, how the fuck does he keep on doing stuff like that?

      I never understood the value of “institutional knowledge” in politics until Dark Brandon showed me how it’s done.

      Joe Biden is a great role model for other Grumpy Old Guys like me in illustrating that getting stuck in a fossilized mindset is a choice, not a predetermined outcome.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty

      Srnator Mike Lee referred to Biden as Caligula for being at the beach. It is believed he meant Nero. Clowns all around.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      kalakal

      @Tony Jay: There is no universe in which anyone likes Piers Morgan. He is the multiversal constant.

      Biden has impressed the hell out of me. What I really wasn’t expecting was his diplomatic superpower(s), his achievements in shaping the US’ foreign relations are astonishing

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Tony Jay: Is that the world where James May punched Piers Morgan’s lights out and then was given an award for outstanding contributions to British broadcasting? Or am I thinking of a different funhouse mirror universe?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      wjca

      @lowtechcyclist: Those aren’t exactly trivial issues, so I think it’s wrong to suggest that she’s in lockstep with GOP ideology aside from the conduct of elections.  Sure, she’s way to the right of any Democrat even still, but credit where credit’s due.

      Has anyone told you that you are sadly deficient when it comes to seeing everything in black or white, all or nothing, binary terms?

      Reply

