.@FoxNews: “The President has been anything BUT off the grid while here in Delaware.” He spoke to PM Netanyahu, and he “spoke with his Nat. Security team this morning, Pope Francis too, plus the leaders of Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Canada too.” pic.twitter.com/M4k9QWUt90 — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) October 22, 2023

The United States remains committed to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care, and other assistance, without diversion by Hamas. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 21, 2023





A convoy carrying much-needed humanitarian assistance crossed the Rafah border this morning into Gaza to address the growing humanitarian crisis. We thank our partners in Egypt and Israel, and the United Nations, for facilitating the safe passage of these life-saving shipments. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 21, 2023

Seems good that the U.S. government is using its influence over Israel to get humanitarian aid to Gaza. https://t.co/HVoVH680Nr pic.twitter.com/PA82yAFJsL — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 21, 2023

Over the last two years, we've revitalized the partnership between the EU and the U.S. Together, we'll continue to address our most pressing global challenges – including strengthening our economic security and standing with Ukraine against tyranny and Israel against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/uAUKV0c2wu — President Biden (@POTUS) October 22, 2023

Oct 20 (Reuters) – An estimated 20.3 million people watched President Joe Biden's Thursday night prime-time speech advocating wartime aid to support Israel and Ukraine, according to Nielsen.

More than three-quarters of the TV audience was over the age of 55, Nielsen said. — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) October 20, 2023

Numbers 1, 2, & 4 of FDR’s Four Freedoms. https://t.co/SnqsjdzRhY — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 23, 2023