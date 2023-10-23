Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And Then There Were None?

It appears that not a single female candidate has thrown her hat in the ring.  Interesting!

So yesterday, while doing the dishes, I had the thought that since the Republicans would never consider ranked-choice, voting, maybe they could get to a similar spot by kind of doing that serially.   9 Speaker-hopefuls enter, 8 leave.  Them 8 Speaker-hopefuls are on the ballot, 7 leave.  And so on, until they get to one.  I thought that was a pretty good idea.

But now I see that that’s what the Rs have planned for today, so I suddenly find myself in the position of wondering what I missed – if that’s what the Rs are doing, it must be a terrible idea!

What am I missing?

Of course, I never made the assumption that in the end 217 Rs would vote for the last man standing.  And it seems like the Rs are making that assumption, which is surely a mistake.  But hey, maybe they’ll surprise me.

Open thread.

      lowtechcyclist

      Whatever the House Rethugs do, it’ll probably be more stupid than we expect. And we expect them to do seriously stupid shit.

      MattF

      From Ursula Vernon’s (aka T. Kingfisher’s) Hugo Award acceptance speech:

      There is a species of water beetle that regularly gets swallowed whole by frogs. And while there’s a lot of things you can do to keep from being eaten, once you’re inside a frog, your options are severely limited. Generally you get digested. But this particular species of beetle said “You know, I bet there’s another way.” And it started walking. In fact, it walked through the frog’s digestive tract and out the back end.

      This is 100% true, you can look it up. 19 out of 20 of these beetles will simply walk out of the frog, unharmed. It usually takes them about an hour, although one beetle speed-ran the frog in five minutes, which I’m sure was very exciting for the frog.

      The moral of this story, if there is one, is that no matter how dark the situation, there is always a way through. And there’s always a light at the end of the frog.

      I nominate  ‘There’s always a light at the end of the frog’.

      bbleh

      … I suddenly find myself in the position of wondering what I missed …

      Probably the precise process whereby candidates are excluded.  You see, rather than some wimpy “tallying” of “votes,” following which the bottom-ranked candidate is excluded, they instead are staging a fight to the death, wherein each candidate may attack and kill any other candidate, or any combination of candidates may attack and kill one candidate, or a candidate successfully incites the mob to attack and kill another candidate.  Then, presuming they can restrain themselves from tearing into his flesh and devouring it raw, the excluded candidate is carried out, and the next round begins.

      Falling Diphthong

      Ranked choice voting is good if you would prefer long-shot candidate A, be okay with B or C, and you absolutely do not want D anywhere near this role. If the options are nothing but Ds, it makes sense to just not vote

      You’ve got a small minority saying “You can have Jim Jordan OR Matt Gaetz OR Paul Gosar” and they have managed to repel anyone from climbing in for “You can have any of these three random pretty normal Republicans.”

      cain

      @WaterGirl: He’s in the game of misinformation clearly – so of course stuff like wikipedia is wrong.

      I don’t know what prompted him to go after wikipedia. That seems strange. I wonder who set him off?

      randy khan

      @bbleh:

      Leaving aside that I would never, ever, suggest such a thing, even though the very idea of some members of the House in that kind of fight makes me giggle, the most obvious merit of that idea is that killing off 8 members of the House Republican caucus means that their majority would drop down to 1 slim vote.  In fact, if that were the way they were going, I would encourage a few more Republicans to, uh, join the fray.

      WaterGirl

      What is so amazing is that in that entire group of 221, there is not one adult in the room. Even if you expand from the House and include other key Republicans in power, there is not one person they will listen to.

      And that’s because a group of them want to burn down the House.  And because there are not 5 Republican statesmen who will stick their necks out in order to preserve democracy and the rule of law at the risk of their position.  They would rather stay in the burning building, as it burns down, than stopping the fire.

      And there aren’t 10 Rs who would even be willing to miss the fucking vote in order to preserve the rule of law and preserve democracy.

      I really think that as soon as things start to fall apart, 7 of them should vote present in the next formal speaker vote.  Then on the next vote, there should be 8 voting present.  Then 9 let.

      Let’s see if that focuses the mind of some Republicans.  If 9 doesn’t do it, then make it 10 and let Jeffries win as speaker of the house.  All the Ds and some small number of Rs could then remove the stupid rule that any one person can blow up the entire house.

      cain

      @Falling Diphthong: and if they are rigid that means that no matter what the candidates are – you aren’t going to satisfy the ideologues. The folks want chaos. Their voters want chaos. They’ve finally reached the end game.

