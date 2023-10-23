It appears that not a single female candidate has thrown her hat in the ring. Interesting!

So yesterday, while doing the dishes, I had the thought that since the Republicans would never consider ranked-choice, voting, maybe they could get to a similar spot by kind of doing that serially. 9 Speaker-hopefuls enter, 8 leave. Them 8 Speaker-hopefuls are on the ballot, 7 leave. And so on, until they get to one. I thought that was a pretty good idea.

But now I see that that’s what the Rs have planned for today, so I suddenly find myself in the position of wondering what I missed – if that’s what the Rs are doing, it must be a terrible idea!

What am I missing?

Of course, I never made the assumption that in the end 217 Rs would vote for the last man standing. And it seems like the Rs are making that assumption, which is surely a mistake. But hey, maybe they’ll surprise me.

Open thread.