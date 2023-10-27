Henry thinks we might need a less complicated post. Here’s his contribution.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 42 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Roberto el oso
I want a bed like that.
geg6
Oooo, I want to scritch his cute little pink belly.
zhena gogolia
Henry is just what I needed.
Josie
I’m with Henry. Thank you.
debit
I want to cuddle him and bury my face in his coat. <3
Anyway
Setting up my Jack’O’Lantern and orange lights on the front porch. Stocked up on candy on the way home – ready for the
monsters kids.*
*Halloween isn’t til Tuesday but I’m busy all weekend
Too funny.
Did you know Jenna Ellis was fired from her job as a traffic court attorney, but won an unemployment claim because a hearing examiner determined she was too incompetent to be fired for cause?
Today’s PN is all about her long, strange journey to disgrace: https://t.co/60e73cmEDX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2023
Ellis won an unemployment claim after being fired because a hearing examiner determined she was too incompetent to be fired for cause!
Only the best people!
piratedan
going to be watching the World Series….. hoping for some quality play, will likely be watching with the mute button on because if there’s any group that can give political punditry a run for their nuanced coverage, its baseball analysts.
@WaterGirl: HAHAHAHAHAHA oh man.
Josie
I’m figuring out how to make a BookBub ad for my book. It’s similar to making an Amazon ad but slightly more difficult. This book thing has definitely brought me into the 21st century, from using the Scrivener program to write it and format it, to getting it up on Amazon, to creating the ads for it. I wind up talking severely to my computer at times, and Duncan, the sensitive corgi, leaves the room at my language.
lowtechcyclist
So what’s everybody up to?
Just finished up my work week. Seven more weeks to go.
Going to carve a jack-o’lantern. The kiddo already did one, but that was at a party at a friend’s house a few weeks ago, and it was starting to decay, and we tossed it into the woods.
Jay
I’m in Phoenix AZ, visiting with SWIMBO her best friend and her husband.
No cell service so piggy backing on their wifi, so reading the blog when I get a chance, barely commenting.
Old School
Oldest daughter Middle School is having friends over to watch the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie. So pizza and lots of tweens for me.
Quinerly
Stuffed full of Al Pastor Tacos and pineapple from Coyote Cantina…playing tourist in my adopted city. Now drinking the house margarita that comes in a martini shaker at one of my favorite horseshoe shaped bars….Del Charro at The Inn of the Govenors. Getting out of town next week….Zuni Pueblo, Grants, El Morro, Ramah, Farmington, Shiprock, and Blanco, NM. It’s been 7 years since I have been over Zuni Pueblo way. Less than year on Farmington….hope to get to Chaco Canyon.
Phylllis
@lowtechcyclist: Seven more weeks to go.
Week eight and beyond are gonna be so great!
BTW it’s almost Nonfiction November, and if anyone is looking for a stunning book to read, may I recommend How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith. The synopsis:
Beginning in his hometown of New Orleans, Clint Smith leads the reader on an unforgettable tour of monuments and landmarks—those that are honest about the past and those that are not—that offer an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and ourselves.
It is the story of the Monticello Plantation in Virginia, the estate where Thomas Jefferson wrote letters espousing the urgent need for liberty while enslaving more than four hundred people. It is the story of the Whitney Plantation, one of the only former plantations devoted to preserving the experience of the enslaved people whose lives and work sustained it. It is the story of Angola, a former plantation-turned-maximum-security prison in Louisiana that is filled with Black men who work across the 18,000-acre land for virtually no pay. And it is the story of Blandford Cemetery, the final resting place of tens of thousands of Confederate soldiers.
A deeply researched and transporting exploration of the legacy of slavery and its imprint on centuries of American history, How the Word Is Passed illustrates how some of our country’s most essential stories are hidden in plain view—whether in places we might drive by on our way to work, holidays such as Juneteenth, or entire neighborhoods like downtown Manhattan, where the brutal history of the trade in enslaved men, women, and children has been deeply imprinted.
Informed by scholarship and brought to life by the story of people living today, Smith’s debut work of nonfiction is a landmark of reflection and insight that offers a new understanding of the hopeful role that memory and history can play in making sense of our country and how it has come to be.
It was absolutely incredible. Very harrowing at times, of course, but so exquisitely written and conveyed. My rambling rave review of it.
coin operated
@WaterGirl: This afternoon…putting in change requests to finally decommission a couple of storage arrays that were EOL a decade ago. A cheer went up on the team call when I made the announcement.
World Series later tonight. I’ll watch a T20 cricket match over a regular season baseball game but post-season baseball is the best. ETA: the pitching clock is the best thing to happen to baseball in a long time. Might try to sit through a few regular season games next year.
debit
@WaterGirl: I miss having a dog. I can cuddle one cat like that, but the other two make me feel like we’re roleplaying a Pepe LePew bit and Im the skunk. Meanwhile, they frantically scrabble to get away.
The only upside to this is if Dani is doing something she shouldn’t, I just have say, “Don’t make me come over there and love you.”
RevRick
My wife and I got our COVID boosters yesterday, and she’s feeling punk. Me, hardly anything except soreness at the injection site.
We’re looking forward to the hundred kids who will show up for Trick or Treat night between 6 and 8.
@Old School: That sounds nice!
@coin operated: Is tonight the first game? I could put up a thread. Is it at 8pm eastern?
I wonder if there’s interest. Betty Cracker talked about maybe doing that, but she is out of town.
raven
Waitin to crush the stinky Gators!
BC in Illinois
Just finished mowing the lawn. Now I’m having a cold brew, and watching last night’s late night monologues on Youtube. All the while, Mrs BC has been taking five of the seven local g’kids to a pumpkin farm in Red Bud IL.
Mowing the lawn is my excuse to get out of the event. The g’kids are fun; the pumpkins . . . meh.
coin operated
@WaterGirl: Yup. Game 1 at 8pm EST.
Quinerly
It’s a 4 year birthday celebration for JoJo las Orejas. They grow up so fast.
“Driving around and looking at and sniffing things. Talking to strangers along the way.”
Joy in FL
Henry is relaxation perfection.
Cameron
@Alison Rose: That sounds really interesting. My friend on Siesta Key reads a lot of nonfiction; I think I’ll order her a copy. Thanks for the recommendation!
Jay
yup, it’s been 6 years since we got to see them both.
SWIMBO and Bun are a handful when they are together.
They have been besties since SWIMBO was 17, so 40 years.
Quinerly
I love that area. Have not done the Ice Caves. Spent 4 nights in a cabin at Ancient Way Cabins and Cafe back in January, 2016. Ancient Way at that time was for lack of better words, “gay men’s commune.” I didn’t know it when booking and I guess it’s changed now over the years. During that period, Redwulf and Dancing Bare (not a typo) were doing these fabulous gourmet community meals on the weekends. The wolf sanctuary is nearby in Candy Kitchen, NM and I hung with that volunteer crowd for the dinners. I was traveling with my dog Poco on that trip for a month stay in an old miner cabin in Madrid, NM. We stayed an extra night at Ancient Way and had a fabulous time….made lots of acquaintances. I was the only woman there in the dead of winter….the guys who lived on the “commune” were mostly older survivors of the 1980’s AIDs era. Lots of lost souls that found the Ramah area and formed a family. Many had lost their partner to AIDs….and were outcasts. I am curious to see how it has changed. Redwulf and Dancing Bare now live in Albuquerque.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings