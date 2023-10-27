Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I haven’t heard about this anywhere else, but maybe this protest has been reported elsewhere, and I just missed it?

At the Jewish Voice for Peace rally, thousands of protesters made clear that they will no longer allow the suffering of the Jewish people to be weaponized against others.

Jewish Voice for Peace demonstrators demand a cease-fire in the Israel and Gaza conflict on October 18, 2023, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain / Getty)

On October 18, several hundred US Jews—along with a few allies—were arrested for sitting in the rotunda of the Capitol building. We chanted, we sang, we dropped banners, and we spoke with a clear message: Stop the war on Gaza; cease the bombing; and end Israel’s war on the Palestinian people, which must no longer be waged in the name of Jews. When we occupied the space, we shed our jackets to reveal identical black T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire Now” on the back.

Aided by a melodious shofar, two dozen rabbis spoke about the moral urgency of the moment while thousands of fellow Jews chanted “Cease-fire now!” outside the building. Together, it created a cacophony of righteous trouble in the best tradition of our people. It recalled our ancestors who stood with the oppressed, who helped build the labor movement, and who devoted their lives to anti-racist struggle. For decades, that history often seemed distant. On Wednesday, it felt reborn.

Jewish Voice for Peace organized the rally on just a few days notice, and protesters came ready to be heard. The arresting officers kept asking people if they were going to give up their right to remain silent, and it was as if everyone shouted back, “Hell yeah!”

In many places, Jewish silence on the oppression of Palestinians has reigned for too long. But at this moment of crisis, protesters said what perhaps had gone unspoken at family gatherings or in places of worship: that we have had enough, that we will no longer allow the suffering of our people—the pogroms, the Holocaust, or the Hamas killings—to be weaponized against others. Our history gives us an extra responsibility to speak out for those facing the specter of genocide.

For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden “never again” is a slogan, a bumper sticker, a rallying cry for more carnage. But for those inside and outside the Capitol, “never again” means exactly what it’s supposed to: “Never again” will we allow masses of people to be massacred. If the rest of the world turns a blind eye, the Jewish people will raise up and bear witness. David Friedman, the ambassador to Israel under Donald Trump, took to Twitter to say, “Any American Jew attending this rally is not a Jew—yes I said it!” Suffice it to say, Friedman, who spent years as a hack for the openly anti-Semitic Trump, is not in charge of who gets to be Jewish.

Almost certainly to Friedman’s chagrin, protesters made plain that there is nothing anti-Semitic about criticizing the Israeli state and there is nothing bigoted about standing up to US aid and support for Israel’s war on the Palestinian people. The gaslighting and gatekeeping of powerful officials like Friedman have made people of all backgrounds afraid to speak out, lest they be called anti-Semites. Jewish Voice for Peace is saying that people need to stand up against the slaughter nonetheless and that this fear and silence has deadly consequences.

Read the whole thing at The Nation.

What are your thoughts on the protest, on the Jewish Voice for Peace organization, and on the article?

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      JML

      Good for them for standing up for their values and organizing. I think it’s a little unfair to lump Joe Biden in with Bibi Netanyahu, but I get what they’re saying here.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      Right or not, realistically the Jewish Justice movement is pissing into the wind insofar as having any effect in the current political environment, with supporting Israel at least momentarily is as close to anything with strong bipartisan support as exists right now.  Something needs to happen to force Israel to recognize their country will never be safe or secure without a stable, equitable sharing of the region with a 2-state solution

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eolirin

      @cmorenc: It doesn’t matter if it won’t a have an effect on the political situation. There’s still a moral obligation to do it. We can’t sit and talk about the Holocaust and remind people that silence makes you complicit and then not raise our voices, regardless of whether it changes the outcome, while it happens to other people

      And I should point out there’s not actually a rebirth of anything going on here. Prominent Jewish scholars have been raising issues over the treatment of Palestinians for a long time. People only pay attention when that treatment can be used as a wedge to attack Israel and through that all Jews everywhere.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Good luck, I hope for their success in stopping the conflict and addressing the overarching issues of statehood, but lumping Biden with Bibi is bullshit.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Damien

      As a Jew who believes in justice I support the idea of finding a way to alleviate the suffering of Gazans, but I hear a lot of chanting and not a lot of solutions.

      Joe Biden has actually held Bibi back and managed to (it seems) force humanitarian intervention through despite Bibi’s bloodthirst. So kind of a dick move to put them together like that.

      Mostly tho, I see idealists making their demands heard; they just don’t seem to have any realistically actionable ones. Lofty calls for peace and working with Palestine are great, but I think at this point unless you’re putting forward a concrete plan then you’re just kind of performing

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Will

      I don’t like how Israel has handled anything since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. The far left loses me though with these weird assumptions that Israel is the only problem in this scenario.

      Palestinians in the Gaza strip skew very young and are predominantly male. An age group that can be manipulated more easily. Unfortunately a lot of them have had the propaganda of hatred beamed into their eyeballs everyday and then reinforced in the real world by actions that were missteps by the Israelis. They won’t be easy to reprogram and some of them never will.

      Perhaps we could pressure Israel to change course. In the scenario we did manage to pressure Israel to step back, not meddle in Gaza and allow the free flow of goods and people. Even in that scenario Hamas would still be in charge in Gaza oppressing Palestinians and poisoning the brains of the youth there.

      Which is why I don’t understand why the far Left can’t seem to put forth a message that captures both these truths. Why does Free Palestine have to be marketed as only from Israel, why not from Israel and Hamas?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      @cmorenc:

      Right or not, realistically the Jewish Justice movement is pissing into the wind insofar as having any effect in the current political environment, with supporting Israel at least momentarily is as close to anything with strong bipartisan support as exists right now.  Something needs to happen to force Israel to recognize their country will never be safe or secure without a stable, equitable sharing of the region with a 2-state solution.

      The Palestinians and the other Muslim nations in the region must also accept and support a two state solution. The other nations must also be committed to helping the Palestinians, not ignoring or occasionally suppressing them.

      ETA. I also recognize that the existence of Gaza and the West Bank as non-contiguous entities complicates things. This is as crazy as Pakistan and East Pakistan being one nation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      @Damien: Biden isn’t ever going to actively support Never Again as a foreign policy directive because doing so is incredibly difficult to accomplish without broad international support that will never exist. And as much as I’d like to belive he genuinely cares about the population in Gaza, his actions thus far seem to be focused primarily on protecting US interests in the area rather than genuine concerns about the conditions in Gaza or the West Bank.

      Hold off on ground invasions until we have enough air defense support to deal with drone retaliation, humanitarian support to minimize the geopolitical fallout of Israel committing war crimes against a civilian population and to help us get out American hostages. I see no discussion from the White House about the need to end the apartheid conditions that lead to a perpetual cycle of violence in the area. Not before and I very much doubt we’ll see any after

      To be clear, I don’t blame Biden for this and he’s not in the same universe as Netanyahu. But we need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dm

      i’d heard about it, but part of what i heard was Republicans comparing them to Jan 6 insurrectionists, since they brought their demonstration into the Capitol building.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Damien

      @Brachiator: Agreed across the board. Jordan and Egypt recognize Israel’s right to exist…and that’s it. Makes it a legitimately pretty dangerous neighborhood, even leaving aside Hamas.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Pete Downunder

      I agree that there has to be a two state solution but I don’t see anyway to get there from where they are now. It’s a sad and apparently intractable situation.

      ETA typos

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Eolirin: It seems to me that Biden has to deal with multiple fronts in this situation and that with all of them he is trying to buy time.

      I think he cares about the people of Palestine.  I think he cares about their treatment and wants a 2-state solution.

      I think at another level he has to try to buy time to strengthen defenses of all the troops, embassies, outposts, whatever, that are in the danger zone, and make sure there isn’t another Benghazi.

      As he tries to make sure this fire / war doesn’t get so out of hand that it becomes a more regional problem.  Or WWIII.

      For what it’s worth, I don’t think Biden is in a position to address the root cause of any of this.  First things first.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rp

      @Will: Yes…as a Jewish leftie and longtime critic of Israel and its policies towards the Palestinians, I’m getting pretty sick of the reflexive need to paint Israel as the bad guy and the Palestinians as the good guys. It’s obscene, simplistic, and doesn’t accomplish anything. Grow the f*** up.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dagaetch

      Sigh. I’ve already got conversations going about this stuff with friends and family, so I’m just going to share some (IMO) relevant links here.

      https://www.adl.org/resources/backgrounder/jewish-voice-peace

      https://www.timesofisrael.com/hamas-does-not-yet-understand-the-depth-of-israeli-resolve/

      https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/what-this-war-is-about/

      https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/israel-middle-east/articles/jews-of-the-left

      https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/why-is-israel-being-blamed-for-the-hamas-massacre/

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sasha

      I appreciate, but it wasn’t Israel that started this war and it’s disingenuous to insist and demand that Israel is the only one with the power to end it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: He’s acting as President of the US, and he has no obligation to actually care about Palestinians beyond a vauge concern for human rights. This is a problem that Israel needs to solve. I don’t blame him for this any more than I blame him for pulling our troops out of Afghanistan with the result of the Taliban taking over and subjugating the population. It was the right thing to do for the US and the ask on the part of what would keep the most Afghani women safe was unreasonable. I wouldn’t want to have to be the one making that call, but Biden does. It goes with the job.  

      It’s just that I don’t see the US ever getting behind using the tools the US has to force Israel to be better on this front. And we can see that they would be effective; Israel has halted their ground offensive because we told them to and they’re not willing to risk us pulling military support. But a President or Congress using that power to try to force an improvement in living conditions in Gaza or the West Bank would be a bridge too far and they’d be pilloried for being anti-Israel. Illegal West Bank settlement keeps going on because Israel knows we’re not going to create an existential threat for them over it. 

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @john (not mccain):

      I wonddr which ones the muslims will rape first.

      Wow. At least your nym speaks truth: John McCain, for all his flaws, would never have said something so false and vile. In fact during the 2008 campaign, he called out a supporter who was making Islamophobic statements. Please to knock it the fuck off.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Eolirin

      @rp: Given that Netanyahu is a large part of the reason why Hamas has the power they do, it’s very hard not to. Israel has an asymmetric power in this conflict.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      John S.

      @Sasha: It’s also disingenuous to suggest that Israel isn’t responsible for its own actions, or that their behavior is somehow linked to anyone else’s.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @rp:

      Word. Here is the thing – the issue is complex but I see right wing Israeli govt and the right wing Hamas as a single package and a barrier to peace.

      It’s not even about Jews and Palestinians – it’s about control and they both need to stop.

      Hamas actions are horrendous and out of bounds. But good behavior also leads to exploitation as we can see with how Israel treats the West Bank.

      What needs to happen is the U.S. and the UN security council not reflexively block anything related to Palestine and the problems they have.

      The entire world is treating them like shit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tom Levenson

      I just deleted a comment. It’s TL:DR? Beware the element in Zirin’s thinking that allows him to assert Bibi and Biden are the same: it’s of a piece with the dirtbag-left’s attack on Democrats and serves not Israel’s or the US’s interest or conscience, but Trump’s and the GOP’s.

      I’ll leave to the reader the exercise of thinking what an apocalyptic-Christian-inflected administration would be doing just now.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      John S.

      @Tom Levenson: I had a similar thought exercise reading an article this morning about how Arab Americans in Michigan are saying “How can we support Biden?”

      What viable alternative do they have, voting for Trump? I’m sure that will work out much better for them.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      topclimber

      @Damien: This protest came a day or two before Biden went to Israel and publicly made humanitarian concerns a clearer priority.

      IF the talk turns into reality then perhaps some of these protestors might have a little more faith in our President. Probably not, and at best not much.

      The mainstream left needs to say “Never Again” to the US indefinitely enabling an apartheid state in Israel. We are in danger of outdoing our mainly shameful record in South Africa in this regard.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      debit

      @john (not mccain): WaterGirl, I appreciate your being willing to give a second chance, but this fucker needs to be banned. The comment is not designed to promote conversation or engagement other than outraged responses. It diminishes all of us by being allowed to stay, even with pushback.

      I vote you nuke it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Warblewarble

      Perception is everything, if western supporters of Israel are seen by marginalised people in other troubled parts ,as treating the people of Gaza as  secondary as human beings. Blowback will come, the west as a whole will be perceived as oppressers of the downtrrodden.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eversor

      @cain:

      It cannot be resolved because it is a religious fight at core.  Neither of the two religions involved in it can get what their religion demands as long as the other one exists.  So the only two outcomes of this process involve one side being eliminated or driven from the area completely.

      Of course the third option is just waiting around for both of those religions to die off and secularism to take control.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Will

      @Eolirin: I’m old enough to know this was happening before Netanyahu and before Hamas, maybe we can dispense with the chicken or the egg junk here. Otherwise it was dumb to make this a topic for an open thread.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Damien: Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates have diplomatic relations with Israel now, along with trade deals and some military cooperation. Saudi Arabia has been preparing its citizens for normalization for some time now. And while Qatar does not formally recognize Israel, it has played a key role as interlocutor between Israel and Hama, and mediated the ceasefire that ended the 11 day war in May of 2021.

      Egypt recognized Israel in 1978, and Jordan did in 1994.

      Turkiye, a Muslim country but not an Arab one, is probably the biggest military power along the eastern Mediterranean Sea. They recognized Israel in 1948. The two countries withdrew their ambassadors for much of the last decade, but they mended their ties starting two years ago. Turkish President Erdogan has cancelled his scheduled trip to Israel because of this war, as well as another trip by his energy minister, but he has not pulled his ambassador out. Erdogan’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, may play a role in mediating a ceasefire, along with Qatari and Egyptian officials.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gvg

      @Eolirin: Coincidently the need to protect American interests (which we elected him to do) happens to drag things out and slow down hotheads bent on retaliatory murder. After certain actions, Israel would be committed again to what we view as a wrong course but Bibi views as a way to keep power. Just a coincidence, I am sure.

      Look, no President can say too much before it’s happened. It makes us weaker in a negotiation which is still ongoing.  There is also no consensus of support for such a position. Some of us want it and others are really against it.  I don’t think there is even a clear positive end goal beyond try not to let the mid east get worse and try and stop Israel from screwing their future options worse than they have.

      Stalling for time is a policy choice in itself, and I really don’t think it as a simple as just protecting our troops.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Eolirin

      @Warblewarble: We are rapidly approaching a position in which genuine anti-semites will use the actions of Israel to force a choice between the existence of Israel as a state and the existence of the Jewish people as a whole.

      @Tom Levenson: Gaza would have a million dead, at least, Iran would use this as justification to fully enter into the war, the US would withdraw all support despite having egged on the invasion and would use the fallout, possibly literal, as an excuse to round up Jews.

      Likud is an existential threat to the Jewish people.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      WaterGirl

      @debit: Fair enough.  The policy doesn’t say “you get one warning”  it says “you get an immediate time out”.  That’s 3 days.

      Not that I particularly think this person will come back for conversation.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eolirin

      @eversor: That’s not even remotely true, and is such a dumb ahistorical reading of all ethnic conflicts the world over. This is a fight over land and power, just like all of them always are. If there’s no religious differences it’ll be skin color or language or some other thing. And once there’s a way to differentiate one group as other there’s a way to gin up enough hate to kill them and take their stuff.

      We get rid of religions we’ll be having wars over sports teams or which pop star you like more.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      DaBunny42

      @topclimber: So in the face of Hamas’ murder, rape, kidnapping, and torture of thousands, it’s most important that we say “Never Again”…to Israel. Gotcha.

      @eversor: That’s a remarkable unthoughtful and inaccurate take on the situation and on religion in general.  I won’t even bother to engage, just say: Good luck waiting for Judaism to die out, don’t hold your breath. Or did you mean you’re waiting for Jews to be powerless? If so, come out and say what you mean.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Eolirin

      @gvg: I didn’t say just protecting our troops, I said protecting our interests, which, yes also includes avoiding a large scale regional war breaking out, or excessively damaging our diplomatic position re: human rights.

      And yes, that’s exactly what he’s supposed to be doing.

      What I don’t see clear evidence of is that US foreign policy gives a shit about Palestinians beyond that. And, honestly, it doesn’t need to. They’re not the US’s problem, not directly at least. But the treatment of Palestinians is a problem for all Jews, because it’s a weapon that will be used against us regardless of our ability to do anything about it, and so it’s something we really need to get on the right side of.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      pajaro

      1. A recent poll from one of the Hebrew (only) Israeli newspapers shows that close to 50% of Israelis support a pause before attacking, presumably primarily to attempt to get the hostages back. 30% support an immediate invasion, and 20% don’t know what the best option is.
      2. It is possible to condemn unreservedly the crime against humanity committed by Hamas while arguing strenuously that Israel must not commit war crimes of its own in its legitimate actions in self-defense. J Street has consistently done so, and it isn’t the only American organization that’s primarily Jewish that is doing so.
      3. An immediate (and therefore unconditional) cease-fire–as opposed to temporary cessations that allow for humanitarian assistance to occur–leaves Hamas in control of both Gaza and the hostages, with no assurance of return, with Hamas’ safety guaranteed, with their ability to say they are the future of the Palestinian resistance, guaranteeing the overturning of already weakened PA in the West Bank.
      4. I don’t know the right answer here, but I think that there can be no two-state solution so long as Hamas is in control of Gaza, very simply because they will not allow it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Cameron

      I don’t even think about this much anymore, despite the fact that Senator Graham and assorted others are using this series of events to pimp a war with Iran.  I grew up in Iran and Saudi Arabia; went to school with Palestinians and had Palestinian neighbors.  Came back to USA right after the Six-Day War to start in at Northeastern Liberal College.  First dinner, sat down with other newbies so we could share our backgrounds; when I mentioned I grew up  in SA, one of the Northeastern Liberal Collegians offered that he could almost feel sorry for Arabs if they weren’t so stupid.  Much nodding of agreement around the table.  I found this a tad disturbing, but said nothing.

      Once I got kicked out of college and went to work, I didn’t think any more about it.   Nobody at the railroad gave a shit about the Middle East.  It’s depressing that all these years later (now that I’m paying attention), it doesn’t sound like anything has changed or if it has, it hasn’t changed for the better.  Much luck to the peace-makers.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      coin operated

      @topclimber:

      The mainstream left needs to say “Never Again” to the US indefinitely enabling an apartheid state in Israel. We are in danger of outdoing our mainly shameful record in South Africa in this regard.

      This.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      topclimber

      @DaBunny42: You did kind of get it, because as long as we enable apartheid Israel without question, there will be more slaughters in the future, be they innocent Israelis or Palestinians.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      FelonyGovt

      @rp: Was going to write something but you pretty much summed up what I was going to say, better. I’m sick of the anti-Semitism masquerading as (extremely valid) critiques of Israel.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Quaker in a Basement

      My Jewish lefty pal also uses this phrase: “weaponization of Jewish suffering.” It captures a lot in a few words.

      The violence in the region has persisted for decades. Civilians deserve the promise of a life free from terror and deprivation. The Israeli government has long insisted that vigorous suppression of violent resistance is the only way to deliver peace to its citizens. That suppression has failed to achieve the promised result. Sadly, this failure will likely be used to justify even stronger measures. The suffering on both sides will continue.

      Cheers to the protesters who seek a different, more effective solution.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      rp

      @cain:

      Word. Here is the thing – the issue is complex but I see right wing Israeli govt and the right wing Hamas as a single package and a barrier to peace.

      This is the kind of stuff that drives me nuts. I HATE Netanyahu and the current Israeli government, but equating them with Hamas is insane. Would you equate Bush and Bin Laden?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Eolirin

      @DaBunny42: No, it’s not in response to Hamas killing people.

      It’s in response to the decades of apartheid conditions and to the empowerment of Hamas by the Likud government to prevent any resolution to them that have led us to the brink of a conflict we won’t be able to come back from.

      There are 2 million people packed into Gaza. You can’t turn off the water in a desert and not commit genocide, and especially when half the population are children, you can’t come back from the loss of life you create. That’s what they were about to do until the US convinced them to open humanitarian corridors.

      Every Jew in the world will be blamed for that kind of massacre, despite the fact that most of us had nothing to do with it. Every Jew that reflexively dismisses or equivocates on the issue of the treatment of Palestinians feeds into that looming threat.

      Even if this situation is resolved and tensions ease, if Israel doesn’t make some very large and very fundamental changes it’ll remain a ticking time bomb. We can’t keep rolling the dice and hoping the US isn’t currently being lead by a crazy person when a crisis pops up.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      rp

      Hamas’ attack was as bad as 9/11 and in many ways far worse. It’s one of the worst terrorist attacks in history. What is an appropriate response by the Israeli government at this point in time? Not 20 years ago. Not 50 years ago. Now.

      I had a friend say “yes, Hamas is evil and Israel should destroy them. But they can’t wreck Gaza in the process and kill innocent Palestinians who don’t support Hamas.”  Sure, and I’d like to eat ice cream and slide down rainbows with my talking unicorn. Israel is being asked to do the impossible.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Eolirin

      @rp: Bush made torture the official policy of the United States and started an unnecessary war against a country that was not a threat to us that killed far more people than 9/11. Bin Laden comes out positively in that comparison.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      rp

      @Eolirin:

      Even if this situation is resolved and tensions ease, if Israel doesn’t make some very large and very fundamental changes it’ll remain a ticking time bomb. We can’t keep rolling the dice and hoping the US isn’t currently being lead by a crazy person when a crisis pops up.

      Now that I agree with.

      Reply

