It’s postcards and music time!

If you’re writing postcards for Virginia or for Issue 1 in Ohio, please mail them by Tuesday, October 31. (or sooner)

If you want to write for Ohio Issue 1, I have addresses from the Ohio peeps who wrote for us with Voces addresses for the Wisconsin Spring Election! Time to return the favor! Postcards to Voters has Ohio addresses, also.

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar. To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread.

This awesome postcard is from BlueGuitarist.

Postcard Writing Information Music! Steve Goodman wrote this song, and lots of people have performed it.

This is our last postcard thread for awhile. Postcard peeps will have to alert me to important campaigns that may be coming up in the next few months.

Open thread.