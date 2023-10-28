Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcards & Music Thread

by

It’s postcards and music time!

If you’re writing postcards for Virginia or for Issue 1 in Ohio, please mail them by Tuesday, October 31. (or sooner)

If you want to write for Ohio Issue 1, I have addresses from the Ohio peeps who wrote for us with Voces addresses for the Wisconsin Spring Election!  Time to return the favor!  Postcards to Voters has Ohio addresses, also.

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread.

This awesome postcard is from BlueGuitarist.

Postcards & Music Thread

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

Steve Goodman wrote this song, and lots of people have performed it.

This is our last postcard thread for awhile.  Postcard peeps will have to alert me to important campaigns that may be coming up in the next few months.

Open thread.

 

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      This morning I watched the Arlo Guthrie version first, where he tells the story of how Steve Goodman approached him at a bar and wanted Arlo to listen to a song.

      Then I watched the Steve Goodman version of the song, and he sings it so much faster than Arlo did!  tragic that Steve Goodman died so young. I saw him in concert at a small venue and he was amazing.

      Then I watched the Willie Nelson version.  Slower than Steve Goodman, but faster than Arlo Guthrie.

      I loved all three.

    4. 4.

      Mousebumples

      I’ll keep an eye on campaigns! And I will let you know if something significant is on going.

      Hoping we can do this again next fall, if not sooner.

      I’m off to tonight’s concert shortly, but I wanted to check in to say hi.

      I’m hoping to write postcards on our hours long drive home tomorrow. Anyone up for a last postcards thread on Monday night?

      Happy writing!

    8. 8.

      Scout211

      I’m here to cheer on all the postcard writers. Thank you all!

      I’d like to share Miley Cyrus’s latest release.  I heard it on my car radio and was very touched by the song.  It’s a song about her coming of age and maturing into adulthood.  The music and lyrics are beautiful, IMHO.

      Miley Cyrus  Used to Be Young

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Oh, you’re right, it was!

      But when brendancalling sent me the playlist and the “blurb” to go with it, i discovered that he had put together this amazing long document.

      From brendancalling:

      I’m going from the assumption that most jackals haven’t listened to metal, and so I wanted to explain what they’re hearing. And, I ease into everything, starting with Hendrix and the Beatles. But edit it down if you have to.

      Between the postcard info and the document, I thought the post would be too long – in my experience, BJ peeps don’t read posts that are too long.   So we’re going to have a music post, maybe on Friday night where there’s enough time and enough people on the thread to do justice to all his work.

      So blame it on me, not on brendancalling.

