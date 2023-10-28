Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

World Series, Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers (Open Thread)

World Series, Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers (Open Thread)

24 Comments

This post is in: ,

Staying neutral as none of my teams are in the game, so the image is from a couple of years ago.  Good representation of the joy of the game.

Looks to me like last night’s World Series thread got plenty of action, so I’ll put up posts for all 7 games until / unless participation in the threads drops way off.

I loved going to White Sox games with my Dad when I was a kid.  And on summer nights when baseball was on, we would take our little portable TV out to the roof, set it on a tray, and plug it in through the window to the house.  They are lovely memories, wearing our shorty pajamas on the roof, hanging out with my Dad, after dark, under our little blankies, watching night baseball games.

Totally open thread.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      go DBacks, great comeback by the Rangers last night.  A wonderful entertaining game (even if the outcome was not what I would have wished) that had stolen bases, long balls, and good defense.

      Hoping for the same tonight.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Thank you, WaterGirl, I really appreciate all that you do.

      No interest in World Series, just wanted to thank you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      Those memories with your dad sound wonderful. What a lovely experience that must have been!

      When I was a kid, we were Oakland A’s fans. (At some point when I was in my late teens/early 20s, we all sort of unspokenly drifted into being SF Giants fans, although we still rooted for the A’s too, except during interleague play.) My favorite baseball-related memory was in 1990, when my mom was flying back to NY for her high school reunion, and my dad and brothers and I were at the airport waiting to watch her plane take off. (The halcyon days before 9/11 when anyone could go to the gate and just hang out.) While we were there, the A’s showed up at the next gate, leaving on a road trip. My brother Jamie and I got paper from a newsstand and went around collecting autographs. McGwire, Canseco, Eckersley, Steinbach, Weiss…it was a great team back them. They were all super friendly with us, probably because we were just kids and weren’t just hoping to make money off of it. The only one who wouldn’t sign was Rickey Henderson, which was a shame, but…I suppose those guys deal with so much of that stuff that sometimes they just don’t have it in them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      Here’s hoping for a good game for those who watch.

      Meanwhile, … BradDelong.substack.com:

      POSSIBLE COURSE UNIT: High Patriarchy & the History of Underdevelopment

      BRAD DELONG
      OCT 28, 2023

      Should I add this “sociobiology” unit to my classes for next semester? I oscillate between thinking “I am really not the person to teach this” & “but this really, really should be taught”…

      The first segment of the class would orient the class via Alice Evans’s truly excellent overview. The second would consider the tracks that patriarchy has left in our genes, and at what we can guess about the form and degree of the subjection of women (and of low-status or conquered men). The third would try to draw the bidirectional links between patriarchy and economic development. And the fourth would try to keep things real by considering the real but limited power of a feminist under early-modern patriarchy…

      […]

      (Includes a syllabus)

      I’m constantly amazed by the breadth and depth of DeLong’s interests and his absolutely astounding ability to read and digest mountains of information with such ease. And post stuff to his various “too online” haunts nearly every single day.

      That would be an interesting course!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Wow. Not surprisingly, I have only seen 3 of those movies.  The Thing, which scared the shit out of us when we watched it.  Psycho, which was when I realized that I did not do horror movies.  And Rosemary’s Baby, which was the end of the  line for me.  I can’t figure out why I watched that one, except that I really liked Mia Farrow.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      HinTN

      @Alison Rose: My favorite major league baseball memory is my uncle taking me when I was about 12 to see the Braves at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. We got to sit right behind home plate (the stands were mostly empty) and watch Hank Aaron blast a home run. It was great! Who won? Dunno – Braves sucked, so they probably lost. Second favorite memory is visiting my mama when TBS broadcast every game, which she watched. Her running commentary distilled to, “Those stupid Braves!”

      Reply

