Staying neutral as none of my teams are in the game, so the image is from a couple of years ago. Good representation of the joy of the game.

Looks to me like last night’s World Series thread got plenty of action, so I’ll put up posts for all 7 games until / unless participation in the threads drops way off.

I loved going to White Sox games with my Dad when I was a kid. And on summer nights when baseball was on, we would take our little portable TV out to the roof, set it on a tray, and plug it in through the window to the house. They are lovely memories, wearing our shorty pajamas on the roof, hanging out with my Dad, after dark, under our little blankies, watching night baseball games.

Totally open thread.