End of An Icon (Treason in Defense of Slavery Version)

We’re at the cross-quarter season when the veil between the dead and the living is said to be at its thinnest — a good time to face bad memories and let them go. I’m gonna call this a feel-good story, a little treat for the weekend [unpaywalled gift link]:

SOMEWHERE IN THE U.S. SOUTH — It was a choice to melt down Robert E. Lee. But it would have been a choice to keep him intact, too.

So the statue of the Confederate general that once stood in Charlottesville — the one that prompted the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017 — was now being cut into fragments and dropped into a furnace, dissolving into a sludge of glowing bronze.

Six years ago, groups with ties to the Confederacy had sued to stop the monument from being taken down. Torch-bearing white nationalists descended on the Virginia college town to protest its removal, and one man drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 35 others.

The statue’s defenders more recently sought to block the city from handing Lee over to Charlottesville’s Black history museum, which proposed a plan to repurpose the metal. In a lawsuit, those plaintiffs suggested the century-old monument should remain intact or be turned into Civil War-style cannons.

But on Saturday the museum went ahead with its plan in secret at this small Southern foundry outside Virginia, in a town and state The Washington Post agreed not to name because of participants’ fears of violence.

Swords Into Plowshares, a project led by the two women, will turn bronze ingots made from molten Lee into a new piece of public artwork to be displayed in Charlottesville. They made arrangements for Lee to be melted down while they started collecting ideas from city residents for that new sculpture.

Given past threats to the project and worries about legal action, Douglas, Schmidt and other organizers who traveled to this foundry in the American South took great pains to keep this part of the process under wraps. Only a few dozen people, including some who had housed or transported the dismembered figure of Lee, were invited to watch alongside them in secret. They announced the feat at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Charlottesville…

Some said the statue was being destroyed. Others called it a restoration. Depending on whom you asked, the bronze was being reclaimed, disrupted, or redeemed to a higher purpose. It was a grim act of justice and a celebration all in one….

Too many Idiot-Americans still carry a bitter resentment that they, unlike their ancestors, can no longer aspire to own other human beings for profit. Not surprising that a billionaire narcissist who fled his birth country when apartheid was legally abolished should sympathize with their misplaced aggrievement…

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Old Man Shadow

      if you can’t live in peace in this union and respect the human rights of others, then yes, your kind deserves extinction and I hope my kids are alive to finally see the death of the Confederacy. 

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MisterDancer

      Of course Musk wants a piece of this racist shit.

      I’ve got to go hang out with dancer friends at a shoe (been way too long!), but — look, we forget that this whole business was hot shit in America, just a few years ago! We, as a country, were finally dialoging about the deeper impact of racism,  sexism, and the various gender phobias, and pushing real and symbolic changes as a result — even in the midst of Trump at his most empowered!

      That spirit is why The Right is forcing every law, every cultural lever, every person that can to suppress and defame that cultural uprising. It’s why I don’t forget that the activists that made this possible are the future of our movement, even if they gripe at the Biden Admin sometimes. I’d rather have that, than to have people give into apathy and fear.

      For I heard, somewhere, something about fear being the mind killer, or sumthin’.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tom Levenson

      I don’t get why Lee’s fans are so upset at this denouement. If, as so many of them profess to believe. there is an afterlife, the shade of the flesh and blood Lee has been enjoying/enduring such treatment since Oct. 12, 1870.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      Bravo to Swords into Plowshares! I truly hope the women involved and the location the statue was melted remain anonymous!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in NC

      Some of our older friends who’ve pretty much lived their entire lives in NoVA had a fit about the renaming of schools, roads, forts, etc. that were originally named for Confederate generals or politicians. Tough. I always thought the best thing to do with those damn Confederate statues was to load them onto a barge, tow them a mile out to sea, and find out if they could float.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      They should use the metal to make another statue of Lee but this time he’s bent over with a boot up his ass.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TriassicSands

      Gee, I wonder if Musk is beginning to run out of ideas about how to be an even worse human being.

      Has anyone asked him if his unrealistic dream of colonizing Mars will allow any non-Aryans to settle there? If they are permitted, will they have to sit in the back of the spaceship? One assumes that if they are allowed, they will be restricted to jobs as servants (unpaid of course).

      The competition for worst human being on the planet is definitely heating up.

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Ultimately, I think it would be better to have X fail completely. Anything that diminishes Musk’s stature and reputation is a good thing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      But … but if freedom doesn’t mean the right to openly express and act upon your bigotry, and to raise statues of a traitor who served a rebellion founded on bigotry and chattel slavery, then what is America all about anyway?!?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      DrDaveChemist

      @matt: What needs to be extinguished is the belief that Lee and his compatriots were fighting for a cause that was moral or just in any way. And if you continue to believe to the contrary, you deserve to be shunned by modern society.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      It is TERRIBLE that there are many sewage treatment ponds that are sadly lacking a Traitor Statue barely peeking above the surface.  Please remedy this.

       

      If you run out of statues, just substitute some traitor GOPers.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TriassicSands

      @Brachiator:

      I don’t know, it might be a rallying cry to be used to show how horrible all those woke people are. Teaching about it could fall under a social studies unit called, “The Endless Victimization of White People.” Wouldn’t that make DeSantis happy?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      If that descendant of Robert E. Lee automatically assumes these things work by corruption of blood, well, that mostly says something about him, doesn’t it?

      My dad’s middle name is Lee, too. For some reason this doesn’t threaten me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      schrodingers_cat

      @TriassicSands: I don’t care about Musk. He can DIAF for all I care. I do care what happens to Twitter. I have made a lot of connections to people in India whose politics gives me hope. Most of my personal circle is either in thrall to the BJP or too timid to stand up to them and stand out. I could not have done that without Twitter. I am not willing to give up on that ray of hope.

      YMMV.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dr. bloor

      I’d like to see the metal minted into coins with Lee as heads, Trump as assh–er, tails, sold to the rubes at the low, low price of 999.99, and then have proceeds donated to the scholarship funds of HBCUs.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Geminid

      I like to think the removal of those Charlottesville statues brought people together. At least, it was by yakking about it on a thread that Saturday night that commenter “Honus” and I found out we had known each other for over 30 years. That was fun!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      Just took Sadie the sheepadoodle for a windy autumn walk.  A skull tumbled out of a neighbor’s yard and into the street as we passed.  I picked it up and gently rolled it back into the yard from whence it came.   Did not have skull bowling on my to-do list today

      Of course,  it was plastic.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TriassicSands

      @schrodingers_cat:

      For now, I think you’ll be able to maintain your contacts. I hope you will continue to find that beneficial.

      Sadly, it is a huge platform for Musk to spew his evil thoughts. On balance, I’ll leave it to others to decide if the benefits outweigh the extreme downside.

      Reply

