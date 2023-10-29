This was pretty damned genius:
Got a couple hearty laughs out of it.
by John Cole| 16 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
This was pretty damned genius:
Got a couple hearty laughs out of it.
“And what will 1,000 pounds be called, sir?”
“Nothing.”
I LOL’d.
SiubhanDuinne
Oh, that’s brilliant. I’m literally weeping with mirth. Now I have to go watch it again.
The thing about taking the u out of (most) words cracked me up, too. Also reminded me of one of my favorite tweet-meme jokes.
Tweet:
Why is it “cancelled” in the UK but “canceled” in America?
Reply:
Cuz we gave you that L in 1776.
way2blue
@Alison Rose: Ah. Good one.
Memory Pallas
“Glamor” just does not look glamorous .
mrmoshpotato
I was hoping for another David Pumpkins skit last night.
gene108
It is true. We do not switch to the metric system because we still have the freedom to be free.
We will resist French Imperial hegemony in weights and measures for as long as it takes for the world to demand the same FREEDOM!!!
SiubhanDuinne
I’ve now watched it three times in a row and I’m still shrieking with laughter. Jesus, that’s a funny bit.
eclare
We had to learn a song about the immiment metric adoption in third grade. I still remember some of the lyrics. Talk about useless information stored deep in my brain. They are next to the song lyrics I remember from a song celebrating Johnny Appleseed.
@SiubhanDuinne: How’s the recovery going?
When I typed “how” it came out “ow”, which I thought was fitting for my question!
@SiubhanDuinne: You could see that “Washington” nearly burst out laughing at one part, but he managed to contain himself and not break character.
@SiubhanDuinne: And the one fellow was so very earnest.
Eric K
Just started watching last nights show (on this skit now) so far they are batting 1.000, best SNL episode in years
dmsilev
At least he didn’t try to explain clothing and shoe sizes.
SiubhanDuinne
Thanks for asking, WG. Almost all of the bruising has faded, and the cut over the eye is healing nicely. Forehead still has a couple of lumps that are tender to the touch, but all in all it could have been much worse. I haven’t even taken an Aleve since Wednesday.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings