Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

Fight them, without becoming them!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      The thing about taking the u out of (most) words cracked me up, too. Also reminded me of one of my favorite tweet-meme jokes.

      Tweet:

      Why is it “cancelled” in the UK but “canceled” in America?

      Reply:

      Cuz we gave you that L in 1776.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gene108

      It is true. We do not switch to the metric system because we still have the freedom to be free.

      We will resist French Imperial hegemony in weights and measures for as long as it takes for the world to demand the same FREEDOM!!!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve now watched it three times in a row and I’m still shrieking with laughter. Jesus, that’s a funny bit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      We had to learn a song about the immiment metric adoption in third grade.  I still remember some of the lyrics.  Talk about useless information stored deep in my brain.  They are next to the song lyrics I remember from a song celebrating Johnny Appleseed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Thanks for asking, WG. Almost all of the bruising has faded, and the cut over the eye is healing nicely. Forehead still has a couple of lumps that are tender to the touch, but all in all it could have been much worse. I haven’t even taken an Aleve since Wednesday.

      Reply

