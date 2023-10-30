… For some reason:

Having worked for a lot of small businesses, this doesn’t surprise me. There isn’t a lot of room in the Democratic party for people whose primary issues are labor exploitation and tax avoidance.

Mr. Charles P. Pierce asks “Do You Want a Gelato Tycoon for President?”:

… If there ever was a time in our history in which our politics is ill-suited to the vague and quixotic, it is this one. The threat to democracy remains very real. One of our two major political parties is being led by a deteriorating maniac who is still conducting a bedlam’s chorus throughout our political institutions. He has real power and no real challengers. Yet the incumbent president does have challengers — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., running on the Free The Viruses ticket, Cornel West, running on the God Knows Why line on the ballot, and now, Rep. Dean Phillips, running as a Democrat because he is convinced that his party can do better than the current president, and that he is the better that his party can do. Politico fills in the details.

A multi-millionaire gelato tycoon, the heir to one of America’s largest liquor dynasties and the first Democrat to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District in nearly 60 years, Phillips is expected to make his long-rumored presidential campaign official in New Hampshire on Friday, ending months of speculation over his plans for 2024.

I was saying just the other day that what American politics needs is more gelato tycoons because I think we all have been missing an important voice from an influential constituency…

He also pitched his business acumen as a major selling point for voters: “I’d like to bring some of the business principles, the fiscal responsibility that I appreciate in the Republican Party, to Democrats,” he said.

He has only one real issue — the current president’s age. He apparently believes that makes him less menacing than Kennedy or West. This is a miscalculation of whopping proportions. By his very act of running, Phillips is reinforcing a critical Republican talking-point and one of the key factors behind the puzzling gap between the president’s performance in office and his approval ratings.

The bus’ bumper teased Phillips’ new campaign slogan: “Make America Affordable Again.”

Lincolnesque, no?…