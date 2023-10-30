… For some reason:
Having worked for a lot of small businesses, this doesn’t surprise me. There isn’t a lot of room in the Democratic party for people whose primary issues are labor exploitation and tax avoidance.
— William Melvin (@willmelvin) October 29, 2023
Bored reporters & broke consultants. https://t.co/LSWt0cLhXH
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 29, 2023
Mr. Charles P. Pierce asks “Do You Want a Gelato Tycoon for President?”:
… If there ever was a time in our history in which our politics is ill-suited to the vague and quixotic, it is this one. The threat to democracy remains very real. One of our two major political parties is being led by a deteriorating maniac who is still conducting a bedlam’s chorus throughout our political institutions. He has real power and no real challengers. Yet the incumbent president does have challengers — Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., running on the Free The Viruses ticket, Cornel West, running on the God Knows Why line on the ballot, and now, Rep. Dean Phillips, running as a Democrat because he is convinced that his party can do better than the current president, and that he is the better that his party can do. Politico fills in the details.
A multi-millionaire gelato tycoon, the heir to one of America’s largest liquor dynasties and the first Democrat to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District in nearly 60 years, Phillips is expected to make his long-rumored presidential campaign official in New Hampshire on Friday, ending months of speculation over his plans for 2024.
I was saying just the other day that what American politics needs is more gelato tycoons because I think we all have been missing an important voice from an influential constituency…
He also pitched his business acumen as a major selling point for voters: “I’d like to bring some of the business principles, the fiscal responsibility that I appreciate in the Republican Party, to Democrats,” he said.
He has only one real issue — the current president’s age. He apparently believes that makes him less menacing than Kennedy or West. This is a miscalculation of whopping proportions. By his very act of running, Phillips is reinforcing a critical Republican talking-point and one of the key factors behind the puzzling gap between the president’s performance in office and his approval ratings.
The bus’ bumper teased Phillips’ new campaign slogan: “Make America Affordable Again.”
Lincolnesque, no?…
He started out claiming he was trying to get another candidate into the race because Biden was too old. Now he's just trying to tear Biden down even though it's clear no real candidate is getting in. I guarantee you this is being run by GOP money men.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 28, 2023
I think he's more of a useful, and very rich, idiot, than an agent of the GOP – but the impact is the same. https://t.co/siPjQpVuG6
— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) October 28, 2023
$teve $chmidt ?????????? https://t.co/S8dyeNIaUY
— Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) October 26, 2023
It’s because of his commitment to Washington, Lincoln, Jackson, Hamilton, Grant, & Franklin.
Especially Franklin. Lots & lots & lots of Franklins. https://t.co/zoOt5D3UrY
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 27, 2023
Democratic primary professionals, outside lily-white New Hampshire, not exactly impressed:
The path to the White House runs through Nevada — a strong, diverse, pro-union state. You shouldn’t run for President if you’re not going to compete for Nevada voters, @deanbphillips. https://t.co/9IbZMerRQE
— Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) October 27, 2023
South Carolinians have demonstrated for decades that we are good predictors of great presidential candidates. Apparently, Dean Phillips disagrees.
He's not respecting the wishes of the titular head of our Party and the loyalties of some of our Party's most reliable constituents. https://t.co/uS1V6MSPQ5
— Jim Clyburn (@ClyburnSC06) October 27, 2023
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips long-shot Democratic challenge to President Biden: “The stakes are too high – especially for Black voters – to be focused on a side-show vanity project …” #gapol pic.twitter.com/jSb3YbZsXo
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 27, 2023
But grift respect grift:
I’ve spent time with Dean Phillips and he would make a great President. He has exceptional values and character as well as courage and conviction. He’s a sane, moral 54-year old which is what most Americans want. He’s going to surprise a lot of people. @deanbphillips
— Andrew Yang???????? (@AndrewYang) October 27, 2023
In 2020 Joe Biden won Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional district by 20 points.
In 2020 Dean Phillips won Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional district by 12 points. https://t.co/WT0KDeCfqW
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 27, 2023
His whole campaign is rich guy panic and Republican talking points. https://t.co/x6naBKtvJn
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) October 28, 2023
TFW that wave year tide washes you high up on the beach among the driftwood, but you think you walked on water to get there
— Casey O'Shea (@coshea2) October 28, 2023
