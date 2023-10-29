Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

In my day, never was longer.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

We’re not going back!

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      For anyone who is into the Peloton, one of the instructors has been pushing for a 120-minute cycle class. So I did it today. I was planning to do a long run today, but it rained most of the day, so indoors it is. I was pleased… I maintained a high speed the whole time and didn’t feel wrecked afterward.

    5. 5.

      Jharp

      Same here with the hard freeze.

      I have some newly planted grass going on and it’s right close to not being able to handle a freeze.

      Do I cover it in leaves (lightly) until the threat is over?

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Jharp: Is it a whole big area of grass?  Or just a big patch?  If just a patch, could you put an old sheet over it?

      I think the wet leaves would be hard to get back up off of baby grass without damaging the baby grass.

      I am not a grass expert.

    11. 11.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      Does the music keep your mind occupied for two hours?  I’d be afraid I’d lose focus.

      I used to take spinning classes when that was the big thing, but those were only an hour.

    13. 13.

      japa21

      @WaterGirl: That first hard freeze of the fall is always hard.  This is the first year in over 40 years we haven’t had to worry about it. In reality, I remember many years it came earlier than this.  I also remember many years that by this time most of the leaves had already fallen from the trees.  Here in the Chicago suburbs, maybe only 20% have fallen and some trees are just starting to turn.

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: Most of the instructors do a good job both with a playlist and with being charismatic and entertaining, and I usually don’t get bored. There’s choreography to most classes, in terms of intervals and spin-ups and climbs. So usually I do fine, focus-wise. Two hours is long, tho.

      I want to do a half-marathon next year, and I am honestly more concerned about being able to endure it mentally than physically. So I’m trying to practice those long efforts.

    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      Gotcha.  My former boss trained for and ran a marathon without ever listening to anything.   I don’t know how he did it, Memphis is not exactly scenic.

      If you run the Marine Corps at least you get all the sights in DC as a distraction.

    22. 22.

      Gvg

      We probably won’t get freezes till December but it’s started cooling down and hasn’t been over 90 in 2 weeks so it’s now safe to start my fall and winter seeds plus do weed treatments on my lawn. I bought fertilizer today too. All summer it hasn’t been safe to treat certain weeds. Roses are budding and blooming. It’s been very dry though. No rain predicted for weeks. Days are much shorter.

      Tuesday is Halloween and I bought some path lights to add to the Jack o Lanterns. Have probably too much candy but the kid traffic increased last year and I don’t want to be short. Straightened up the yard all weekend to look nice. House clean tomorrow after work.

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: That would eat me up. I need music, and I really like that the Peloton feels pretty close to an in-person fitness class. I like the competitive aspect to it, and the enforced routine of classes. I also do yoga classes, but those in an actual yoga studio.

    25. 25.

      Cameron

      Never thought I would look for a full-time job again, but the opportunity is too good to pass up.  Florida Studio Theatre, where I took playwriting classes, is looking for a grant writer – which was my second career after the railroad unloaded me.  Fun place, easy to get to, decent pay, job I know how to do; only drawback is that I haven’t worked full time since the end of 2014…..

    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      Some schadenfreude for the evening. Judge Chutkan reinstated the gag order on TFG and further said that it would remain in place even as he tries to appeal it. He’s …not taking it well:

      The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election subversion criminal case has reinstated the gag order she issued on the former president earlier this month.
      US District Judge Tanya Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to issue a long-term stay of the order – which bars the former president from publicly targeting court personnel, potential witnesses or the special counsel’s team – while his appeal of it played out.

      The former president slammed the ruling Sunday evening, claiming it infringed on his right to free speech.
      “The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…” Trump posted on Truth Social.

    30. 30.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      I had completely forgotten that the Peloton is at home!  Yes, the instructors must be big on charisma and smart with the music choices.

      Good luck with training for the half!

    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: I have not pruned mine yet, but I’m planning to do it this year. I might have done it today if it had not been rain-ful. The internet tells me to cut them back approx. 1/3 of their size. So we’ll see in the spring if the internet is correct!

    32. 32.

      Jharp

      @WaterGirl: I have a battery operated blower and it’s isolated patches in a very small yard. I’ve decided I am going to blow some leaves on top of it for the next few nights. Easy on and easy off.

    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Do you know if Judge Chutkan also made the partial gag order part of the agreement that lets him not be in jail?  (forgetting the right term at the moment)

      I know that Jack Smith asked for that, too, wondering if he got it.

    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne: Huh.  I never prune mine because the buds come on the old wood as well as new growth.  But there are a bunch of different varieties of hydrangeas.  Some bud on old growth and others do not.

