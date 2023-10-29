Looks like we could use an open thread!
I’ve got noting, except a photo of the last of my flowers that I brought in because we are getting a hard freeze tonight.
Totally open thread.
by WaterGirl| 47 Comments
It’s no fun being first if there’s no Baud to compete against.
😒
The pink flowers in that blue vase look really pretty!
Suzanne
For anyone who is into the Peloton, one of the instructors has been pushing for a 120-minute cycle class. So I did it today. I was planning to do a long run today, but it rained most of the day, so indoors it is. I was pleased… I maintained a high speed the whole time and didn’t feel wrecked afterward.
Anoniminous
For no particular reason: Jazz flute
Jharp
Same here with the hard freeze.
I have some newly planted grass going on and it’s right close to not being able to handle a freeze.
Do I cover it in leaves (lightly) until the threat is over?
Anoniminous
And here’s an example of the Bass flute
eclare
Very pretty hydrangeas!
@Anoniminous: Jazz typically gets on my nerves, but that flute was just lovely!
japa21
@WaterGirl: That first hard freeze of the fall is always hard. This is the first year in over 40 years we haven’t had to worry about it. In reality, I remember many years it came earlier than this. I also remember many years that by this time most of the leaves had already fallen from the trees. Here in the Chicago suburbs, maybe only 20% have fallen and some trees are just starting to turn.
piratedan
still have some bluesky invites for anyone in need
eclare
Oh no! Now I understand why you teared up.
@Anoniminous: Apparently not a fan of the Bass flute, But that first one was so light and gorgeous.
Suzanne
@eclare: Most of the instructors do a good job both with a playlist and with being charismatic and entertaining, and I usually don’t get bored. There’s choreography to most classes, in terms of intervals and spin-ups and climbs. So usually I do fine, focus-wise. Two hours is long, tho.
I want to do a half-marathon next year, and I am honestly more concerned about being able to endure it mentally than physically. So I’m trying to practice those long efforts.
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: Don’t your hydrangeas come back in the spring? I planted some a couple of years ago and they have come back beautifully both years.
Gvg
We probably won’t get freezes till December but it’s started cooling down and hasn’t been over 90 in 2 weeks so it’s now safe to start my fall and winter seeds plus do weed treatments on my lawn. I bought fertilizer today too. All summer it hasn’t been safe to treat certain weeds. Roses are budding and blooming. It’s been very dry though. No rain predicted for weeks. Days are much shorter.
Tuesday is Halloween and I bought some path lights to add to the Jack o Lanterns. Have probably too much candy but the kid traffic increased last year and I don’t want to be short. Straightened up the yard all weekend to look nice. House clean tomorrow after work.
Anoniminous
@WaterGirl:
Jazz is so vast and so personal Sturgeon’s Law applies with a vengeance.
Cameron
Never thought I would look for a full-time job again, but the opportunity is too good to pass up. Florida Studio Theatre, where I took playwriting classes, is looking for a grant writer – which was my second career after the railroad unloaded me. Fun place, easy to get to, decent pay, job I know how to do; only drawback is that I haven’t worked full time since the end of 2014…..
dmsilev
Some schadenfreude for the evening. Judge Chutkan reinstated the gag order on TFG and further said that it would remain in place even as he tries to appeal it. He’s …not taking it well:
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election subversion criminal case has reinstated the gag order she issued on the former president earlier this month.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan also denied Trump’s request to issue a long-term stay of the order – which bars the former president from publicly targeting court personnel, potential witnesses or the special counsel’s team – while his appeal of it played out.
The former president slammed the ruling Sunday evening, claiming it infringed on his right to free speech.
“The Corrupt Biden Administration just took away my First Amendment Right To Free Speech. NOT CONSTITUTIONAL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN…” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: I have not pruned mine yet, but I’m planning to do it this year. I might have done it today if it had not been rain-ful. The internet tells me to cut them back approx. 1/3 of their size. So we’ll see in the spring if the internet is correct!
Jharp
@WaterGirl: I have a battery operated blower and it’s isolated patches in a very small yard. I’ve decided I am going to blow some leaves on top of it for the next few nights. Easy on and easy off.
The Corrupt Biden Administration
I missed the news that Judge Chutkan got a job in the White House.
@Anoniminous: Quite the compilation.
dmsilev
@Alison Rose: There you go again, applying ‘logic’ and ‘reading comprehension’ to TFG’s utterances.
dmsilev
@WaterGirl: I believe those are two separate things, but I’m not certain.
mrmoshpotato
@Anoniminous: What the bass flute, Batman?
Anoniminous
@WaterGirl:
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a majorly huge Weird Al fan
@Anoniminous: I did not know that. It apparently goes both ways.
mrmoshpotato
The Bears are out in LA – sucking.
