Medium Cool – In the Beginning

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

The books Five Smooth Stones and The Autobiography of Malcom X had an enormous impact on me and my life, and on how I view the world.  Probably in ways that I’m not even aware of!

Tonight let’s talk about films, books, and stories that helped shape many of our views on the history and politics of the modern Eastern Mediterranean and influenced our perceptions of the Jewish faith, the creation of Israel, the plight of the Palestinians, and the current conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Let’s talk about how some of the media that influenced so many people historically may or may not hold up today.  Lawrence of Arabia or Exodus are obvious question marks.

And more modern takes:  Waltz with Bashir, an animated documentary film told from the perspective of an Israeli solder in the 1982 Lebanon War, for example.  Or maybe films that depict daily life in the region, like Gaza Mon Amour.  Perhaps Pulitzer Prize winner David Shipler’s Arab and Jew.  Jimmy Carter’s Peace Not Apartheid.  Or the Chaim Potok series that began with The Chosen.  Or books or essays by Edward Said or Etgar Keret?  Just examples to jumpstart the conversation – not endorsements!

What books or essays or films or stories have been most helpful as you try to wrap your head around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?  Which ones raised more questions than answers?

We are all living in a world that is on fire.  You don’t need to be an expert to participate in the conversation about what is going on around us.  Dialogue is power.  There is not one correct answer to this enormously complicated issue, and we all benefit from hearing a diversity of voices.

What in popular culture – books, music, films, or videos – has enlightened your view of the conflict?  Are there any sources you distrust?  Propaganda abounds, in all forms.

