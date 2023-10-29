Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Books / Interesting Read: Dave Roth on ‘Twilight of the Heroes of Capitalism’

Interesting Read: Dave Roth on ‘Twilight of the Heroes of Capitalism’

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

There’s been a lot of interesting stories about both SBF and Michael Lewis over the last couple of weeks, but there’s been so much other news that there hasn’t really been space or time to share them. A taste: The always interesting Dave Roth, at NYMag (not his usual site), on “… How Michael Lewis got duped by Sam Bankman-Fried”:

Between Going Infinite and Walter Isaacson’s enormous biography of the increasingly daffy and grim Elon Musk, it has been a rough time for the Heroes of Capitalism genre. The future prospects for that type of book are certainly still bright; Americans aren’t going to stop revering rich people just because they are “awful” or “boring” any time soon. But the ways in which Going Infinite falls short suggests a problem that goes beyond a national shortage of sufficiently compelling or just acceptably non-sociopathic rich guys. The fact that Isaacson’s “The Genius Biographies” series has declined from Leonardo Da Vinci to Steve Jobs to Elon Musk suggests not only that the heroes are getting less heroic, but that these books’ usual signifier of genius — vast wealth — has completely decoupled from any personal merit.

Part of the fun of reading Lewis’s books — and they are fun; Going Infinite is the first Lewis book I’ve read that qualifies as anything like a tough sit — is watching him hit familiar storytelling marks. A Michael Lewis book will generally describe a stubborn, widely misunderstood problem — legacy inefficiencies in the stock market or the market for corner infielders; bubbles of systemic fraud that have been missed or willfully ignored — and then introduce characters, all of them rich-but-obscure real people, who see the solution to that problem earlier and more clearly than anyone else. Much of the satisfaction of these stories comes from how deftly Lewis explains those bigger issues and the artful, affectionate way that he colors in those characters. Lewis protagonists are not always admirable, and their motivations are not necessarily pure, but because they are correct and bold and often outside of an Establishment that is more smug or more self-interested or just slower than them, they tend to make for effective heroes.

Going Infinite fails to deliver on either half of that formula. It’s not clear in the book, as it has never really been clear anywhere else, what social or economic problem is being addressed by cryptocurrency. This is doubly true of the ad hoc lawlessness of FTX, which Bankman-Fried created primarily because he (correctly) identified the crypto market as inefficient and easily gamed. Lewis admits that cryptocurrency itself doesn’t much interest him, and he is wry in his assessment of how a concept that began as “both financial innovation and social protest” swiftly became a sprawling, speculative scamscape. For a book whose story is in large part about Bankman-Fried applying the flash-trading techniques he learned during a brief career on Wall Street to the lawless frontier of crypto trading, the acknowledgment that all of this is not just meaningless but valueless lets the air out of the story a bit…

Lewis will describe Bankman-Fried doing the things he does — which, for pretty much the entirety of the book, is whatever he wants, without any apparent care for the consequences those whims might visit on anyone or anything around him — and then offer some simultaneously overwrought and underbaked explanation or justification for those actions. “He didn’t mean to be rude,” Lewis writes early in the book. “He didn’t mean to create chaos in other people’s lives. He was just moving through the world in the only way he knew how. The cost this implied for others simply never entered his calculations. With him, it was never personal.”

All of which may be true, but it is also pretty much replacement-level asshole behavior…

Bankman-Fried is a weird guy and does plenty of weird things, but he is also never quite as brilliant as this story or the usual Lewis template would require. He’s absolutely high-handed and cold and difficult to be around in the ways that geniuses are, but any sense of his genius seems to have been reverse-engineered from how unstintingly, exhaustingly reckless and unpleasant and uncaring he is. As with Musk, the fact that Bankman-Fried was a billionaire when Lewis started reporting the book seems to not just color but retroactively justify what a turd he otherwise is; why else would this distinguished author be writing a book about him?

The insistence that Bankman-Fried is just like this, and that his mistakes, whatever they might be, were just Sam being Sam, is not convincing in the book. It has not fared better at trial, where former coworkers have revealed that they knew their misuse of customer funds was risky and wrong, and did it not just at Bankman-Fried’s direction, but with his oversight. “He believed,” Bankman-Fried’s former business and romantic partner Caroline Ellison testified, “that the ways that people tried to justify rules like ‘don’t lie’ and ‘don’t steal’ within utilitarianism didn’t work.” Whatever else that also might be, this is a classic case of “a guy doing crimes,” the only real novelty being the increasingly strained justification that it was done to maximize the future benefit to humanity.

Which, again, is very funny, in a way that augurs weirdly well for Going Infinite’s future as a sort of satire of this whole genre — all the familiar Lewis beats, but none of the familiar foresight or competence from the protagonists, all amounting to a deliriously janky waste. This is the risk of trying to fit goons like Bankman-Fried into a storytelling framework that cuts them so much slack; it’s not just that it doesn’t work, but that the deference becomes part of the gag. Imagine reading a book about a basketball player exactly as competitive, driven, sadistic, and conflicted as Michael Jordan during which it gradually becomes clear that the basketball player cannot dribble with his left hand, and hates playing defense, and also frequently struggles to tie his shoes correctly…

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      smintheus

      Bankman-Fried’s one obvious skill or area of expertise is as a shabby con-man. Does Lewis get around to acknowledging or celebrating that?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Splitting Image

      There’s been a lot of interesting stories about both SBF and Michael Lewis over the last couple of weeks, but there’s been so much other news that there hasn’t really been space or time to share them. A taste: The always interesting Dave Roth, at NYMag (not his usual site), on “… How Michael Lewis got duped by Sam Bankman-Fried”:

      As usual, there is reason to doubt the use of the word “duped” here. Lewis identified a market for a book that called Bankman-Fried a genius, so he tried to fill it, at a profit to himself. As long as it doesn’t interfere with the sales of anything Lewis might write later on, why not pocket the money?

      David Frum once wrote a book on George W. Bush titled “The Right Man”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      I’d be interested in a serious analysis of why Bankman-Fried’s ‘effective altruism’ doesn’t work. I know from personal experience that optimization via simulation is much harder, much less definitive, and much weirder than you would guess from watching any PowerPoint presentation, but are there any general Lessons To Learn?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      it has been a rough time for the Heroes of Capitalism genre.

      I’m not gonna defend any of ML’s less than stellar works, but if that is what this individual thinks ML writes? He’s read one or 2 of his books and neither was Liars Poker, where ML skewered the idea that he should have been anywhere near a trading desk, or the ins and outs of one up man ship in Flash Boys, or the Big Short, a story of a bunch of nobody’s screaming at the top of their voices about how the RE market emperor had no clothes and was about to collapse… and hardly anybody would listen to them.

      (notice how John Paulson never talked to him? That’s because he had his own book deal in the works, which is a truly disgusting example of the Heroes of Capitalism genre. (you should read it)

      I’m sorry ML isn’t perfect enough to fit everybody’s standards, but than, neither am I. I have made mistakes from time to time too.

      Don’t bother piling on, I won’t be here for the orgy of self righteousness.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Splitting Image:

      David Frum once wrote a book on George W. Bush titled “The Right Man”.

      The right man to… …steal a presidency, let thousands of people getting murdered on a Tuesday morning, and then become a war criminal?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Geminid

      Has there been much reporting on who got the missing billions? I remember reading at the time that digital bandits stole it from Alameda Capital, but I always wondered if part of this was an inside job, in which Bankman-Freed or other insiders colluded with third parties to steal it. I guess federal investigators have looked hard at Bankman-Fried’s role. I’d like to know this part of the story.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      marcopolo

      I’ll stick to F Scott Fitzgerald.  He’s a better writer & his characters are more interesting:

      The were careless people, Tom and Daisy–they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they made.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      There are other people like BF out there who are just smart and/or lucky enough to successfully and indefinitely get away with their predatory sociopathy, so long as they don’t blunder into testing their wax wings too high, too close to the sun and suffer a meltdown and crash.  Donald Trump is a prime example – he hasn’t crashed yet, but his wings are starting to melt away on him under the heat of criminal and civil prosecutions.  Had he not got lucky and won POTUS in 2016, or even conceded Biden’s win, he could have gone back to selling overpriced luxury condos to Russia-connected mobsters and been in a much stronger position to reclaim that office in 2024.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @smintheus: This is, oddly enough, the exact same qualifications that Trump, Elon, Elizabeth Holmes, and most other “business geniuses” have:

      They’re very good at self promoting and lying, and ride that into being rich. This does not make them notable, but rather they are the standard for rich people.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Victor Matheson

      @OzarkHillbilly: But it really has been a bad, bad couple of months for ML. I think Lewis is one of the great economics writers out there. I have assigned his books in class many times. I mean, the whole field of quantitative analysis of sports is just called “Moneyball” for short.

      But he was duped by SBF. And Blindside is looking a lot more grim with Oher’s allegations of fraud on the part of his (maybe or maybe not) adoptive parents.

      I mean, everyone can have bad moments. Marlon Brando was in famously awful Island of Dr. Moreau and Halle Berry was in Catwoman, but a lot of the sheen has come off ML recently.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      It was a pretty sick takedown of the book.  Not sure if this is Lewis’s first bomb or if Oher’s revelations should sink Blindside.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Anne Laurie

      @Geminid: Has there been much reporting on who got the missing billions? I remember reading at the time that digital bandits stole it from Alameda Capital, but I always wondered if part of this was an inside job…

      I personally agree with you, but I’ve been assuming we won’t hear more about what the Feds are searching for while SBF is on trial.  Maybe afterwards, when Ellison, Wang, et al are due to be sentenced concerning their plea bargains?

      Since I am absolutely not a lawyer, I don’t know whether it would be legally permitted for the gubmint to pull a Columbo-style Oh, just one more thing, Mr. Bankman-Fried… what about those large unexplained deposits to your / your parents’ “secret” bank account?… during the *current* trial, or if they could hold the material for a second trial, depending on how this one works out?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      @Victor Matheson:

      I agree about the sheen coming off of Michael Lewis.  I never read The Blind Side or saw the movie, but I live in Memphis and follow SEC football, so I am familiar with the story.  The arrangement always seemed sketchy to me, and after reading an interview with ML that someone here linked to, I have little doubt that Oher was exploited for money and White savior prestige.

      ML is best friends with the father in the couple who took in Oher, they go back to grade school.  That I did not know until this year and makes the whole setup (book, movie, etc.) even worse.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve known my share of crooked people and have always been struck by how often defective moral coding leads a person to think they’re the smartest person in any room.

      I once worked for a business owner who cooked the books in order to sell his company at an inflated price.  He too imagined himself a genius.  At least he did until he was successfully sued down to his Fruit of the Looms and convicted of fraud.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Eolirin

      @Victor Matheson: If you keep creating popular successful content long enough eventually it’s going to turn to shit or you’re going to start focusing on return rather than quality. It’s the rare person that can keep it going indefinitely. And rarer still those who know when to step away rather than tarnish their legacies.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Anne Laurie: I am GIANL- Glad I Ain’t No Lawyer- but this is the part that intrigues me, and I hope some reporters or federal prosecutors can get some ways to the bottom of it

      But I guess it could have been clever hackers or scammers. Maybe some “Emirati Princess” really is a Princess now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      geg6

      @Anne Laurie:

      I want his parents prosecuted and to lose their professional credentials and tenure.  Vile creatures who produced a vile creature.  I feel the same about Musk and his entire family.  Except the kids he produced who no longer speak to him, of course.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @smintheus: So another Elizabeth Holmes? Except this one was selling a Magic Treasure Coin instead of a new version of snake oil/Radium miracle cure… Except he was really selling a pyramid scheme.  And the fact that “mining” this magic coin took an criminal about of electricity is just the added shit frosting on the crap cake. (let put more carbon into the atmosphere why don’t we…)   How did Michael Lewis think the fact Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t realize, notice or care about all the people he hurt makes it better?  Just shows a complete lack of empathy.  I hope the little shit goes to jail for a long time.

      Reply

