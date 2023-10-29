Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a Big Fucking Deal

What is going on next door in Ohio is a pretty big deal for abortion rights:

Three months after a failed attempt by abortion opponents to make it harder to amend the state constitution, Ohioans will head to the polls again Nov. 7 to decide whether to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution. Early voting is already underway, television ads are proliferating and millions in political money is flowing into Ohio. The amendment’s backers have outraised the antiabortion side, but together they have spent more than $40 million on television advertising and other expenses so far, campaign records show.

***

The Nov. 7 amendment, known on the ballot as Issue 1, would if approved make it a state constitutional right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions,” including abortion, contraception, fertility treatment and miscarriage care. It would allow the state to restrict abortion after fetal viability, except when “necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health” — which proponents say is a reasonable limit most Americans would agree with.

I hope it passes, but we all know that even if it does the undemocratic christian nationalists will still try to invalidate it.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      we all know that even if it does the undemocratic christian nationalists will still try to invalidate it.

      If I had money to burn I’d put it all on they won’t wait for the ink to dry to ratfuck it.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Keeping my fingers crossed for this one

      Of course:

      except when “necessary to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health”

      we know the right won’t accept basically anything as qualifying here. A doctor could say “this person will literally die in an hour” and they’ll be like “but will they tho………”

    3. 3.

      Raoul Paste

      The churches in this area are filled with Vote No signs.    How is this not a violation of their tax-exempt status?

    E.

      E.

      I am really excited for November 7. I have been canvassing for a local progressive woman in our City Council race, and am taking a break from writing postcards to every person I spoke with reminding them of the election and where they have to go to vote and what ID they need (red state, horrific rules). My candidate is running against a sociopath billionaire land developer and I want to see him crushed.

      For those of you sitting out these more rinky dink elections (not that Ohio’s is one, but mine kind of is), life is better when you try to help. As the great Ed Abbey said, action is the antidote to despair.

      Good luck everyone. Please volunteer to phone bank November 6 if you can. When there is good turnout, we win

      ETA by “sitting out” I mean not volunteering for a candidate. I’m pretty sure we’re all voters here.

    Damien

      Damien

      I’ve recently been struggling with this question: when should the state realistically be able to restrict abortion.  A lot of people would argue that viability is a reasonable standard (as it even says in the quoted portion), but I think I’ve come to disagree.

      Call me a radical, but I don’t think the state should be able to impose literally any controls at all.  The number of abortions that take place after viability is infinitesimal, and those are typically the most traumatic since they are (from my reading) overwhelmingly wanted pregnancies.  If someone, along with their doctor, decides to abort a perfectly healthy, viable pregnancy and the state is unable to punish them…well, that’s kind of the price.  But arguing that should be the standard we’re concerned about is like saying that we need to cease production on Supersoakers because someone could turn it into a flamethrower.  Do people sometimes do that?  Yeah, 100%, not speaking from experience or anything.  Should that person be who we’re catering to?  Absolutely not.

      So I’m planting my flag right here: absolutely no abortion restrictions at all, and we trust women and their doctors to make the right decisions for themselves.

    MattF

      MattF

      From that WaPo article:

      “We say it was a victory and we will take it but that was 100 percent not the end,” Curry said. But despite coaching the students under her to take a moderate view while out campaigning, she is not for legislative compromise.

      “We still have a lot of work to be done. We will not stop fighting until abortion is inaccessible everywhere,” she said.

      No compromise.

    Kay

      Kay

      @MattF:

      But despite coaching the students under her to take a moderate view while out campaigning

      She coaches them to lie to women. Wow. What a great job. She must be so proud.

    SuzieC

      SuzieC

      Well, I think the only way they can invalidate it is with another Constitutional amendment.  Currently polls show Issue One passing at about 60-40 so not even Rs would believe that voters would suddenly reverse themselves by a swing of 20% to repeal Issue One.

    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      @Raoul Paste: Churches and other non-profits are allowed to take stands on non-partisan issues; they are not allowed to support partisan candidates for office.

      Yeah, yeah, this is followed as much as the speed limit is.

    Kay

      Kay

      All of the polling has been good – well, “all”, there have been two polls :)

      I don’t know what to think. I live in such a red county I don’t think my experience is representative of the state.

    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @MattF:

      But despite coaching the students under her to take a moderate view while out campaigning, she is not for legislative compromise.

      “We still have a lot of work to be done. We will not stop fighting until abortion is inaccessible everywhere,” she said.

      Then she’s not really encouraging her students to be “moderates”. She’s basically telling her students to put on a friendly face, a facade, to try to fool normies

    Eolirin

      Eolirin

      @SuzieC: The state legislature has straight up ignored reasonable readings of ballot measures in how they dealt with redistricting. They could just ignore it again and hope that their now majority on the state Supreme Court backs them up. I think the backlash to them doing that could be seismic even in Ohio though. I’m not sure how they’ll react to a loss here, but they’ll do literally everything they can to invalidate it

      Their base is all in on this issue and it’s been pumped up into something with intense emotional resonance. They can’t really be seen backing down.

    14. 14.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Yup… Republicans have no shame, they will usurp the will of the people and force their beliefs on others using the force of law.

      Republicans are not interested in democracy, they want to rule over it all.

    Kay

      Kay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      OMG, it’s all the anti choice movement does. In all the time I have been following politics I have seen no group of people who LIE more than these people. That includes Donald Trump. No wonder they bow down to Dear Leader- they’re as much liars as he is, or more. They are deeply, dfeeply dishonest. It’s that awful, arrogant dishonesty of religious nuts too, where they’re lying to you “for your own good” – because they know best.

      Of course she lies about the agenda. They know damn well it’s unpopular and no one would vote for it if they knew the plans. That’s WHY they lie.

    Ohio Mom

      Ohio Mom

      @Damien: I agree.

      Right wingers go on about viability being some sort of line that should not be crossed but it’s not a clear line at all.

      Technology has pushed the cutoff down by a few weeks but a good portion of babies born too early don’t make it — that is, they were not viable.

      From google: “The survival rate for babies who get admitted to the NICU is approximately 60 per cent at 23 weeks, rising to 80 per cent at 24 to 25 weeks.”

      Ever since Dobbs I’ve read so many posts and articles outlining pregnancies and miscarriages gone wrong that I can’t see any lines that can be drawn. Just leave it up to the person and her trusted confidents.

    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      I have a recommendation for anyone who needs a mesmerizing, relaxing distraction (it works especially well if you have a fairly large screen)…

      On YouTube the Monterey Bay Aquarium has a “Live Jelly Cam” that shows the things flowing around in the water.  I usually turn off the music after a while because I just need the visual input to chill out.  They have other live cams for sea otters, moon jellies, etc.

      Sometimes the world and the damn GOP compel me to de-stress.  The jellyfish help.

    jonas

      jonas

      but we all know that even if it does the undemocratic christian nationalists will still try to invalidate it.

      Of course they will. You can’t put the will of God to a vote. This stuff is so much easier in an Iranian-style theocracy.

    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      @Kay: Always interesting to see how these folks, most of them driven by their religious beliefs, have no problem bearing false witness. I guess they would argue that it’s okay because they’re “saving lives” or whatever. No end to their mendacity.

    Cameron

      Cameron

      My friend in Sarasota received the following survey from our US Rep., Vern Buchanan, and asked me if it looked legit:
      “According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Florida has jumped from 35th in the nation in reading and math to 3rd and 4th, respectively, as a result of increased school choice programs in the state. Knowing this, do you support federal legislation to incentivize the expansion of school choice programs across the country?”
      I seriously doubt that with our guv’s allergy to education, FL students’ test scores have skyrocketed.  And I’m not aware of any place in the country where ‘school choice’ has improved educational outcomes.  I told her it was bullshit; I’m not going to waste my time trying to figure out what sort of rightwing outfit runs this so-called assessment.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      … the undemocratic christian nationalists will still try to invalidate it.

      And let us be clear, by being undemocratic they are un-American.

      “Of course we’re anti-democratic — we’re not Democrats, nyuk nyuk nyuk.”  And “Fascist” is too easily brushed off.  But “un-American” gets under their skins.  And they are, literally, un-American in their political attitudes.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      @Kay:

      She coaches them to lie to women. Wow. What a great job. She must be so proud.

      As I understand it, the religious types use an ‘ends justify the means’ reasoning to justify the blatant lies they tell. ‘It’s in God’s service’ or something like that.

    sab

      sab

      @Kay: A school board member just drove right up to the No on 1 person, got out and chatted cheerfully with her, ignored us and then trotted in to early vote. She’s a pediatric nurse! She is not up for re-election until 2025. I had no idea that’s where she stood.

    suzanne

      suzanne

      @Damien:

      So I’m planting my flag right here: absolutely no abortion restrictions at all, and we trust women and their doctors to make the right decisions for themselves.

      Yes this.
      There’s no way to write any sort of statute around this issue that doesn’t harm pregnant people enduring a terrible health issue.
      So…. we shouldn’t.

