I want to leave Matthew Perry’s own words here as the way we remember him. There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways. Godspeed to Paradise! pic.twitter.com/rUYSeD7tW0 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

I read that he had “failed sobriety” something like 60 or 70 times. But he never gave up on other people.

