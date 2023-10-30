Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Enjoyable Reading (Open Thread)

by

This post is in:

DC Indictment News

Who would have thought, even just a few years ago, that I would find any legal documents interesting reading?  I guess that was back in the olden days when most of us had no idea what a MINUTE order was.

The court entered a temporary administrative stay of its Order while the parties briefed the Motion, see October 20, 2023 Minute Order, but will now DENY Defendant’s Motion and lift the stay.

Four factors guide the decision whether to stay an order pending appeal:

  1. whether the stay applicant has made a strong showing that he is likely to succeed on the merits;
  2. whether the applicant will be irreparably injured absent a stay;
  3. whether issuance of the stay will substantially injure the other parties interested in the proceeding; and
  4. where the public interest lies.

In this non-lawyer’s opinion, Judge Chutkan destroyed Trump’s motion on all 4 counts.

Favorite phrases from the document:

Mr. Trump, you and your attorneys are full of shit.

Defendant has not made a strong showing that he is likely to succeed on the merits.

Contrary to Defendant’s argument, the right to a fair trial is not his alone, but belongs also to the government and the public

Defendant’s other claims also disregard the record.

Again, the record flatly contradicts that claim.

Defendant’s final claim is that the Order is unconstitutionally vague for various reasons, none of which withstand scrutiny.

For these reasons, Defendant’s Motion to Stay, ECF No. 110, is hereby DENIED, and the administrative stay imposed by the court’s October 20, 2023 Minute Order is hereby LIFTED.

PDF of Judge Chutkan’s ruling to Deny Defendant’s Motion and LIFT the administrative stay.

I am so grateful that Judge Chutkan was assigned to the DC case.  If we had another Loose Cannon, I might be rocking in a corner.

TOTALLY OPEN THREAD.

  • Alison Rose
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah

