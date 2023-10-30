One of the problems of putting in leadership some chucklegantry who has seldom left Bumblefuck County in the state of Oh Brother Where Art Thou https://t.co/AjOybYaN6x
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 30, 2023
Chucklegantry is a new one for me, but I think I can work it into my vocabulary.
And a Halloween culinary experiment (trigger warning)…
Here is my review of the Taiwan Pizza Hut Halloween pizza:
Honestly, pretty tasty! All the components on their own are good (the chicken feet are de-boned – I know you all were curious) but it certainly is more than the sum of its parts! Spicy, chewy, and cheesy! Very fun! https://t.co/1yM039zX6Y pic.twitter.com/JDqBtslBqN
— Lev Nachman (@lnachman32) October 25, 2023
(Well, it’s Pizza Hut. Points for local content?)
