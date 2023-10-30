Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Republicans in disarray!

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You cannot shame the shameless.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Cole is on a roll !

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Monday Evening Open Thread: We All Need Some Prime Snark, Sometimes…

Chucklegantry is a new one for me, but I think I can work it into my vocabulary.

And a Halloween culinary experiment (trigger warning)…

(Well, it’s Pizza Hut. Points for local content?)

