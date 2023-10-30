Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: You Can't Scare Me, I've Seen The GOP Death Cultists in Action

Monday Morning Open Thread: You Can’t Scare Me, I’ve Seen The GOP Death Cultists in Action

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


 
You wanna see creepy?...


 
Monday Morning Open Thread: You Can't Scare Me, I've Seen The GOP Death Cultists in Action 1


 
Palate cleanser!

  • mrmoshpotato
  • Princess

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Hello, The Hill.

      That statement from the pasty-faced, traitorous, Saudi-humping pile of shit is so, so fucking stupid that our eyes didn’t need to be assaulted with a picture of his pasty, traitorous, Saudi-humping, disgusting face too.

      Fuck you for adding insult to injury.

    2. 2.

      Princess

      I can’t stand Bill Barr. He’s a Christian fascist and an antisemite. But he REALLY gets Trump’s goat whenever he mentions him and I like that. Tell us more, Bill.

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Brandon Johnson possibly crafts the creepiest Halloween costume, using old clothes, stilts and papier-mâché

      Don’t even wanna know.

