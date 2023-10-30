Brandon Johnson possibly crafts the creepiest Halloween costume, using old clothes, stilts and papier-mâché [?? spiritwalker]pic.twitter.com/aZ2Tv8cM4K — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 27, 2023





You wanna see creepy?...

Since Bill Barr is a witness against Trump in the J6 case, this new post violates his gag order in DC. pic.twitter.com/9q4MwM0fNP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2023

Judge Chutkan is on solid legal ground. She could gag Trump completely if she wanted to. Instead, she has given him wide latitude to criticize Biden, DOJ, and even her. Trump just can’t target parties and witnesses outside of court. https://t.co/h2OyhtkLPB — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) October 30, 2023

Trump still has posts about Meadows & Bill Barr on Truth Social–a continuing violation of the reimposed gag order. https://t.co/NSq2KriaRJ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 30, 2023







Saudi defense minister Khalid bin Salman in DC tomorrow for mtgs with Biden officials. On @FaceTheNation, @JakeSullivan46 says "we will have the opportunity to dive deep" with Arab partners, including the Saudis, on "what tomorrow could bring" for Gaza and rights of Palestinians. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 29, 2023

A statement paid for by $2 billion in Saudi funds. — Dr. Ellen Greaves ???????? (@ECGreaves) October 29, 2023





Palate cleanser!