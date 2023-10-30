On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
It’s Albatrossity Monday! Dave put his post together for us on Thursday, but not to worry, Albatrossity is already at home and well as you are reading this.
We have some treats this week, check the schedule below! I rearranged the schedule a bit so we can have the Halloween post on the 31st, and I’d like to have some fall color every week for awhile before the snow starts.
Albatrossity
As I write this I am in the hospital to treat a recurrence of atrial flutter. I got my heart rebooted this morning, and that went well. I feel fine, and am ambulatory and cantankerous. But they are starting me on a different anti-arrhythmic medication that has complications in some patients. So the treatment protocol calls for me to be here for another 48 hours. Ambulatory and cantankerous, but also away from the image files that I normally would need to put together my On The Road submission. Click here for larger image.
Rather than skip a week, and also to give me something to do, I decided to choose ten images from the previous 10 years of shooting bird pics, and share them here. These may or may not be my exact favorite images from their respective years, but they are images that have story, brought me delight, and that I think need to be shared. So here ya go, and I’ll be back in the regular saddle next week for sure.
In 2013 we went to Brazil, spending some time in Manaus (in the Amazon Basi) and also in the Pantanal, a vast wetland in the southwest of that country. Too many birds to mention, but a great favorite was the Plush-crested Jay (Cyanocoraz chrysops). South America has some great corvids, but this one ranks at or near the top for me! Click here for larger image.
In 2014 we were spending our second winter in a house that backs up on a 40+ acre woodlot, and I was getting lots of yard birds that I had not seen in previous yards where I lived. This Eastern Screech-owl (Megascops asio) perched in a cedar tree right outside our dining room window one snowy evening. I had to shoot the picture through window glass, but it was a memorable evening. Click here for larger image.
A cross-country trip to Moscow Idaho in 2015 took us across the Bighorn Mountains, where this Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) posed nicely for the camera. Click here for larger image.
In 2016 we took a trip with a KSU Study Abroad class to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. Elizabeth was one of the instructors, and I was a TA. It was a great trip, highlighted by a trip to Punta Pitt, on the east end of San Cristobal, where this Blue-footed Booby mom was incubating her two young booblets. Click here for larger image,
I retired from the university in 2017 and started to devote more time to work on my bird photography hobby. I had pictures of Whooping Cranes (Grus americana) from past years, but this was my first opportunity to photograph them in flight, and it was a group that included one rusty-tinged young bird, hatched out the previous summer and making its first trip south. Click here for larger image.
Konza Prairie is a great natural area and research station just about 10 miles from my house, and also a great place for Bird photography. I love this 2018 shot of a male Bleu Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea), because it includes some habitat clues (dogwood berries) and has a faint tinge of the pinkish morning light as well. Click here for larger image.
Retirement meant that I got to spend some time on photographic walkabouts in places and seasons where I could not visit while I was working. One of those places and seasons was Southeastern Arizona in the springtime in 2019, where I got this shot of a statanic-looking male Rivoli’s Hummingbird (Eugenes fulgens). Red eyeshine really adds a lot to my appreciation of this species! Click here for larger image.
2020 brought lots of changes, with the COVID pandemic restricting travel opportunities significantly. But we were able to get away that fall to the Hutton Wildlife Sanctuary in a very isolated part of northern Nebraska, and I managed to get a flight shot of a Sharp-tailed Grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus). Click here for larger image.
In 2021 travel had opened up again, thanks to vaccines, and my son and daughter-in-law came to visit from California. While we were touring some of the local birding spots, we found the first Merlin (Falco columbarius) of the season. From the looks of that full crop, it had just had a big breakfast! Click here for larger image.
In 2022 I was well into my fascination with the wintering Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) that grace this part of Flyover Country from October to March. But this one is special. He is banded. I got to participate in the capture and banding of this bird in February of 2021. It returned n the winter of 2021-2022, and again in the winter of 2022-23. I await its return from the far Northwest again this season! Click here for larger image.
