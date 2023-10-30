Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let’s finish the job.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

The willow is too close to the house.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Flashes from the past

On The Road – Albatrossity – Flashes from the past

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday!  Dave put his post together for us on Thursday, but not to worry, Albatrossity is already at home and well as you are reading this.

We have some treats this week, check the schedule below!  I rearranged the schedule a bit so we can have the Halloween post on the 31st, and I’d like to have some fall color every week for awhile before the snow starts.

(click on the image to see the bigger, non-blurry version)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 11

Albatrossity

As I write this I am in the hospital to treat a recurrence of atrial flutter. I got my heart rebooted this morning, and that went well. I feel fine, and am ambulatory and cantankerous. But they are starting me on a different anti-arrhythmic medication that has complications in some patients. So the treatment protocol calls for me to be here for another 48 hours. Ambulatory and cantankerous, but also away from the image files that I normally would need to put together my On The Road submission. Click here for larger image.

Rather than skip a week, and also to give me something to do, I decided to choose ten images from the previous 10 years of shooting bird pics, and share them here. These may or may not be my exact favorite images from their respective years, but they are images that have story, brought me delight, and that I think need to be shared. So here ya go, and I’ll be back in the regular saddle next week for sure.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 9
Pantanal of BrazilMay 24, 2013

In 2013 we went to Brazil, spending some time in Manaus (in the Amazon Basi) and also in the Pantanal, a vast wetland in the southwest of that country. Too many birds to mention, but a great favorite was the Plush-crested Jay (Cyanocoraz chrysops). South America has some great corvids, but this one ranks at or near the top for me! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 8
Near Manhattan KSFebruary 6, 2014

In 2014 we were spending our second winter in a house that backs up on a 40+ acre woodlot, and I was getting lots of yard birds that I had not seen in previous yards where I lived. This Eastern Screech-owl  (Megascops asio) perched in a cedar tree right outside our dining room window one snowy evening. I had to shoot the picture through window glass, but it was a memorable evening. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 7
WyomingJune 20, 2015

A cross-country trip to Moscow Idaho in 2015 took us across the Bighorn Mountains, where this Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) posed nicely for the camera. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 6
San Cristobal, GalapagosMay 27, 2016

In 2016 we took a trip with a KSU Study Abroad class to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. Elizabeth was one of the instructors, and I was a TA. It was a great trip, highlighted by a trip to Punta Pitt, on the east end of San Cristobal, where this Blue-footed Booby mom was incubating her two young booblets. Click here for larger image,

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 5
Quivira NWRNovember 1, 2017

I retired from the university in 2017 and started to devote more time to work on my bird photography hobby. I had pictures of Whooping Cranes (Grus americana) from past years, but this was my first opportunity to photograph them in flight, and it was a group that included one rusty-tinged young bird, hatched out the previous summer and making its first trip south. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 4
Konza PrairieAugust 16, 2018

Konza Prairie is a great natural area and research station just about 10 miles from my house, and also a great place for Bird photography. I love this 2018 shot of a male Bleu Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea), because it includes some habitat clues (dogwood berries) and has a faint tinge of the pinkish morning light as well. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 3
Portal AZMarch 30, 2019

Retirement meant that I got to spend some time on photographic walkabouts in places and seasons where I could not visit while I was working. One of those places and seasons was Southeastern Arizona in the springtime in 2019, where I got this shot of a statanic-looking male Rivoli’s Hummingbird (Eugenes fulgens). Red eyeshine really adds a lot to my appreciation of this species! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 2
Hutton Wildlife Sanctuary, Bassett NEOctober 15, 2020

2020 brought lots of changes, with the COVID pandemic restricting travel opportunities significantly. But we were able to get away that fall to the Hutton Wildlife Sanctuary in a very isolated part of northern Nebraska, and I managed to get a flight shot of a Sharp-tailed Grouse (Tympanuchus phasianellus). Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past 1
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 10, 2021

In 2021 travel had opened up again, thanks to vaccines, and my son and daughter-in-law came to visit from California. While we were touring some of the local birding spots, we found the first Merlin (Falco columbarius) of the season. From the looks of that full crop, it had just had a big breakfast! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Flashes from the past
Near Manhattan KSNovember 20, 2022

In 2022 I was well into my fascination with the wintering Red-tailed Hawks (Buteo jamaicensis) that grace this part of Flyover Country from October to March. But this one is special. He is banded. I got to participate in the capture and banding of this bird in February of 2021. It returned n the winter of 2021-2022, and again in the winter of 2022-23. I await its return from the far Northwest again this season! Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cckids
  • Donatellonerd
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Donatellonerd

      Those are some of the most remarkable bird pictures i’ve ever seen — and i’ve seen lots of your remarkable ones. i look forward to Mondays because of them (Pollyanna’s glad game, what’s there to be glad about on Mondays?). Hope you’re feeling better and also better.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      First picture – “I don’t always look this surprised!  YOU always look this surprised!  Surprise!”

      Hope your health keeps getting better.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.