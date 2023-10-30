On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It's Albatrossity Monday! Dave put his post together for us on Thursday, but not to worry, Albatrossity is already at home and well as you are reading this.

As I write this I am in the hospital to treat a recurrence of atrial flutter. I got my heart rebooted this morning, and that went well. I feel fine, and am ambulatory and cantankerous. But they are starting me on a different anti-arrhythmic medication that has complications in some patients. So the treatment protocol calls for me to be here for another 48 hours. Ambulatory and cantankerous, but also away from the image files that I normally would need to put together my On The Road submission. Click here for larger image.

Rather than skip a week, and also to give me something to do, I decided to choose ten images from the previous 10 years of shooting bird pics, and share them here. These may or may not be my exact favorite images from their respective years, but they are images that have story, brought me delight, and that I think need to be shared. So here ya go, and I’ll be back in the regular saddle next week for sure.