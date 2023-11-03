Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How About a Friday Night Music Thread?

How about a Friday night music thread?

brendancalling made us a Metal playlist to start us off!

It’s the long-promised, long-awaited, perhaps long-dreaded metal playlist!

I’ve been a metal fan pretty much all my life, beginning with when I learned about AC/DC (more hard rock than metal, and not included in this playlist) and, soon thereafter, Ozzy Osbourne. It’s a wide-ranging genre of music, often not taken seriously, perhaps due to the occult fascination of some bands, or the frequent lack of political lyrics. Not to say there aren’t explicitly political metal bands or that apolitical bands don’t occasionally do songs about social issues—those exist and are included herein. But at its heart, metal (to me anyway) has always been a louder version of rock-n-roll. Many of the lyrics are overwhelmingly inspirational—metal is a HUGE part of my running playlist—and the rhythms are driving, to say the least.

It’s that “inspirational” part that I want to emphasize here. Back in the day, metal heads were kind of outcasts. Stoners. Kind of threatening in some ways, because they weren’t always perceived as particularly smart. And for real, I drifted away from metal early, because I liked punk rock. Yeah, we were also pariahs in high school, but our songs had meaning. We were singing about politics (the Dead Kennedys, MDC), life on the streets, not taking drugs.

But the thing is, the messages were often the same. “Believe in yourself!” “No one can stop you!” “Keep rocking!” And when metal and punk (and, later, hip hop) crossed over—wow. That was a different beast altogether. HOLY MOLY.

Caveat emptor: there’s a lot of metal I don’t like, and won’t include here. You won’t hear a lot of 1990s metal on this playlist. Like the rest of the music world, metal responded to the introduction of “grunge”, and began taking on the same dour themes and sludgy tempos. You won’t hear a lot of extreme metal on this list either, although there are some great bands out there like Vektor or Iron Reagan. It’s not because I don’t like them—I very much do and they are incredible musicians—but it’s definitely an acquired taste. Start with the California rolls before you go eating the fugu—that’s my way of thinking.

And, with that thought in mind, I started this playlist off with some songs by the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix that you could call “pre-metal” or “metal adjacent.” If you’re hesitant to call a “Helter Skelter” metal, well—1980s hair-metal band Motley Crüe had a huge hit with their rendition, spending 4 weeks in the top 40 after its release.

Black Sabbath. Their first four albums were majestic—one thing to listen for is drummer Bill Ward, who brings his jazz sensibility to the endeavor. Also, guitarist Tony Iommi has rubber fingers on his fretting hand, after losing two of ‘em in a factory accident and being told he’d never play again. These guys grew up in England in the aftermath of WW2, which is probably behind one of my favorite descriptions of the band, by their singer Ozzy (paraphrased because I can’t find the exact quote): “Everyone around us was all peace and love, and we just wanted to be scary.” And Black Sabbath brought it—although the critical reader will find their themes are often very Christian and against evil.

Ozzy got kicked out of Sabbath in the 1980s, and went on to forge a hugely successful career as anyone who’s watched reality TV can attest. But before my one Ozzy track, I dropped in some Van Halen, which is not entirely a metal band but is certainly metal adjacent. Their guitar player, Eddie Van Halen was in his heyday then—the man revolutionized rock guitar in so many ways, and everyone was aping his schtick and production. Ozzy’s first guitar player, Randy Rhoades, died in a tragic accident, but when you listen to the cut, do note the similarity in production between good-time party boys Van Halen and scary Ozzy. That slickl production, helped the genre first cross over into pop. Sure, your mom and dad freaked out about his album covers, but he was making the sounds the big rock stations liked—so there he was, in regular rotation. Even after he ate the bat!

Next up, the legend Ronnie James Dio, who got his start in the 1950s as a doo wop singer in the Ronnie and the Red Caps. Dio, in particular, had a real obsession with occult themes—they show up constantly in his lyrics. At least I think so—you see, while nothing at all personally like the Idiot from Alaska, Dio’s lyrics can only be described as “Palinesque word-salads.” I rarely have any idea what he’s talking about. Regardless, “Last in Line” and “Stand Up and Shout” are rockers, with powerful themes of self-identity and self-empowerment. “You’ve got desire/so let it out/you’ve got the power/stand up and shout.” The backbeat in both songs is relentless.

I included two early cuts by one of my favorite bands, Judas Priest. One of them is a Joan Baez cover. The other is their classic, “Breaking the Law.” Judas Priest is a fascinating band. On their earliest albums, the Queen/Freddie Mercury influence is extremely strong, before they adopted the black leather and metal studs that came to define the band’s look. So maybe it’s not all that surprising that their singer, Rob Halford, came out as gay in the early 1990s. [A funny aside is that the story prompted gasps from the media and worry that the fans wouldn’t accept him, and the fans responded “yeah, we kinda figured this out years ago.” Metalheads can be very accepting.] Halford has an exceptional vocal range: check out the falsetto in “The Ripper.”

Today, Rob Halford isn’t just the “Metal God” as he’s been called (more like metal grandpa with the Santa beard he sports these days). He’s also a queer icon and a role model for weirdo kids everywhere. He’s released two metal Christmas albums, and just this year put out a single with Dolly Parton. Also—Judas Priest is DEFINITELY one of the models for Spinal Tap, and if you haven’t seen that movie, you should.

Speaking of vocal range, as well as sheer instrumental virtuosity, Iron Maiden’s singer Bruce Dickinson may be THE sound of 1980s metal, backed by the twin guitars of Dave Murray and Adrian Smith. Their bass player, Steve Harris, is a legend—he’s not playing with a pick. That’s all fingers. Maiden usually pursued historical and literary themes—I didn’t include it, but their 13:38 minute epic version of Coleridge’s “Rime of the Ancient Mariner” really needs to be heard, because it’s fucking amazing. And check out the intro to “Alexander the Great,” nearly two minutes of steadily building harmonized guitars before the singing even begins. Same with “The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner,” based on the novel of the same title. As a runner, this is one of my favorites. I mean, those lyrics: “I’ve got to keep running the course/I’ve got to keep running and win at all costs/I’ve got to keep going, be strong/Must be so determined and push myself on…”

And now we get to the heavier stuff. I’m gonna start y’all off with Motörhead, whose singer Lemmy Kilmister (Praise upon his name) always described the band as rock-n-roll. Which… yeah, but they were always metal as hell. First of all, you need to know Lemmy supposedly saw the Beatles. He was a roadie for Hendrix. He played bass for Hawkwind, a lesser known but hugely influential space-rock/psychedelic band. After getting kicked out—Hawkwind was all about the acid, while Lemmy was a speedfreak—he started Motörhead, a band of which he told the media ““If Motörhead moved in next door to you, your lawn would die.”

I never saw Motörhead, and it’s one of my biggest regrets because I love everything about the band. I love how ugly they are, I love how there’s not a drop of glamor about the band, and the lyrical content is great. I’ve included three songs here: “Ace of Spades,” their only real “hit”; “Orgasmatron,” an indictment of the world; and “1916,” which is not at all what you’d expect—a truly heartbreaking song about the child soldiers of WW2. Honestly, I could write about Lemmy and Motörhead all day. There’s a lot to say. In many ways, Lemmy is a hero to all of us metalheads: “Born to lose, live to win.”

A lot of you have probably heard (or heard of) Metallica. They had a big hit in the early 1990s with “Enter Sandman,” which personally I think is crap. Their heyday was their first three albums, when Cliff Burton played bass and kept them from getting cheesy. So I included “Disposable Heroes” (an anti-war song) and “Fade to Black,” about suicide. Heavy stuff—like I said, when punk and metal fused together, things got interesting.

Metallica really changed everything when those second two albums—”Ride the Lightning” and “Master of Puppets”—came out. Metal wasn’t stupid anymore. The lyrics were relevant. But also the intensity was ratcheted up exponentially, and the talent was undeniable. You’ll notice there’s an emphasis on rhythm and odd time signatures—it’s really tight, precise music. I think my favorite example is Testament, and of course, Anthrax, who teamed up with politically conscious hip-hop heroes Public Enemy to do a crossover version of that band’s underground hit, “Bring the Noise.”

And finally, a lot of these bands are made up of white guys (although there are a lot of Latinos playing metal as well). And it’s true—there aren’t tons of black people forming metal bands, which is why I’m always psyched to showcase Ice T, who many of you may know from TV’s “Law and Order: SVU.” Ice T made his career in hip-hop—some of you may remember the hysteria over “Cop Killer”—and has never been shy about sharing his political opinions. A lot of folks don’t know he’s also a freak about metal. His band Body Count released “No Lives Matter” in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, and it is so angry and so honest it hurts. That whole album is a banger. “Black Hoodie” will break your heart: “All these people out here tripping off police brutality/Like this shit is something new/Give me a fucking break/I’ve been talking about this shit for over 20 years/And now you can kill a motherfucker just because of how he’s dressed/Are you fucking serious?”

That’s probably enough for now. But I wanted to end with one extreme bands, even though I promised not to: Vektor, who Wikipedia describes as “heavily themed around scientific, philosophical, futuristic and astronomical topics.” “Tetrastructural Minds” is the perfect example of the band’s ferocious technical expertise. Yeah, it’s an acquired taste (as I warned), but I don’t think there’s one standard time signature in the whole danged song. Worth a listen even if it’s not your taste—and yes, they pull it off live. They used to live in Philly (not sure if they still do) and I’d sometimes hear them practicing from outside the house where they presumably lived.

Boy, this has been a long blurb. I feel like Leonard Bernstein on his old TV show explaining classical music. So with that… let’s go!

 

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      brendancalling

      I’m on my way to NYC listening to Marin’s interview with Rob Halford (singer for Judas Priest). It’s amazing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      currawong

      ‘This is Spinal Tap’ is one of the great movies. The Stonehenge piece is totally politically incorrect.

      My first music purchase was Led Zeppelin. I never fully got into metal though I’ve listeded around the edges. One of my favourites is Paranoid by Black Sabbath. I spent years trying to convince my kids that he was singing about a lost roller skate “Telling you now of my skate…”.

      I don’t think they really brouht it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      Metal has this tendency to not be fun, or even that interesting, so I tend to like the weirder takes on the genre. Tool is much more interesting to listen to, and Japan made it fun. A lot of metal fans also rejected bands like Rage because they didn’t want metal polluted by anything from hiphop – in a “We must secure the existence of our music and a future for heavy metal” kind of way.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roberto el oso

      Great playlist. With the exception of Ice T I’ve been fortunate enough to see all the bands you listed play live (several times each for Sabbath, Maiden, & Priest). BTW, when people talk about dedicated fans, most recently the Swifties, I have to admit that there are NO fans like Iron Maiden fans, and even though I’d been one since the start I always feel like something of a poseur when I encounter them — they are absolutely dedicated and usually very sweet and cool. I saw Dio when he was the singer with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, and Blackmore, who can be such an intimidating persona onstage was all smiles whenever Ronnie stepped up to the mic. I was also lucky enough to see Metallica on their first out-of-California tour, they were the opening act in a mid-size club in Houston (the recently passed Fitzgerald’s), with TSOL and Slayer headlining.

      Your list brought back some great memories. Thanks!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      brendancalling

      @Martin: See, I consider Rage to be more a hardcore band than metal—and I love hardcore. As for metal and hip hop, there was actually a lot of that in the whole “Numetal” scene of the 1990s—but as I mentioned in the blurb, I had drifted away from the genre by then. Not due to the hip hop influence, but the gloomy bummer lyrics. I’ve found metal to be a really welcoming genre.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      grumbles

      I got to see Motorhead once, a long time ago. I unfortunately did not know them well enough to really appreciate them – I was 17, I think, and mostly in to punk at the time, but really enjoyed the set. It was the unfortunately branded “Operation Rock ‘n’ Roll” tour that happened right after the first Iraq war. Judas Priest and Alice Cooper played, too; there were some other bands I can’t remember.

      They also played here where I live the same year he died. I was in kind of a bad place myself at the time, was pretty broke, and skipped it. I really wish I’d gone. I really appreciated Lemmy. Did his own thing on his own terms, and did it well while not taking himself or anyone else too seriously.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      ALurkSupreme

      Good list.   Needs at least one cover from Killdozer — American Pie, Sweet Home Alabama, Disco Inferno, I’m Not Lisa …

      Dealer’s choice.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      brendancalling

      @Roberto el oso: A buddy of mine here in Philly opened for Dio in the mid 90s, and said he was the nicest guy. Super encouraging.
      I saw Maiden for the first time with my kid in 2019. I never made it to see Motörhead, and they’re probably my favorite band.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Raoul Paste

      When I taught college a few years ago, some of the students would give me the OK boomer treatment

      I’d tell them that I may be a lame old person whom no one should ever listen to, but I’m the only one here who has seen the Ramones live

      When  they start to respond, I’d interrupt and pretend I couldn’t hear “ I’m sorry, my hearing was damaged when I saw the Ramones.”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      geg6

      Early Sabbath is awesome.  War Pigs is just as relevant today as it was back in 70.  Not much else of the genre ever resonated with, with a few exceptions that are probably more hard rock than metal.

      But I went all in on punk.  Mid to late 70s punk was a revelation and I loved it all.  Until the skinheads started invading the scene and then I was done with hitting the clubs and too many bands got too fashy along with the audience.

      Shame.  I still love that shit.  The Dolls, Iggy, the Ramones, Television…those were the days.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Roberto el oso

      Additional note: as an electric guitarist, metal has been almost as formative an influence as blues for me. (I joined my first band when I was 14 (1971) and with a few years off here and there I’ve played consistently until COVID just made it too chancy for us old-in-the-tooth rockers).  For me and my high school mates who also played and who ended up in 3-pieces (drums, bass, guitar, + singer) the power trio bands to emulate were just so insanely talented — Cream, Hendrix’s Experience, The Who, and Led Zeppelin.  And then Sabbath showed up and, without taking away any credit from them, they were just simplistic and bad enough that they showed us the way in, and so we didn’t have to slow the records down to 78 rpm in order to pick apart some fast-as-light lick from Clapton or Jimi or Page. And so gratitude breeds loyalty.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      kindness

      Black Dog.  Zep used to rent a big place in Wales to work up new records.  Hedley’s Garage I thing it was called.  One of the neighbors had a really big black dog that used to wander over all the time and hang out with the band while they were there.  So they named a song after him, even though the song has nothing to do with dogs.  Saw them during their 75 tour. 2 times at MSG.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @brendancalling: Thanks for the playlist! 

      I enjoyed how FUN the Anthrax/Public Enemy collaboration was!

      Vektor’s instrumentation was interesting and cool, but the vocal stylings were not for me.

      I like 90s indie rock that has elements of punk and metal, and often mixes up genres. Frank Black, 311, even some Sublime stuff.

      As far as the precursors to metal… Santana seems like an influence from a lead guitar perspective, and The Who must have inspired some future metalheads…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      EriktheRed

      Re. Motorhead, I bought their album Iron Fist in ’82 (on recommendation from Rolling Stone). I now have that album hanging on my basement wall with a bunch of other LPs from my youth.

      Most of them didn’t survive.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      I saw Black Sabbath in around 1971 in KCKS at the National Guard Armory. Can’t remember much.

      ETA: Looks like it was at KC Memorial Hall. Sweat Hog opened. They were terrible, that I remember.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SpaceUnit

      I’ve been following a band called The Warning since they were just three little girls rocking out in their basement and posting the videos on YouTube.  It was a cult thing at first but now they’re starting to catch fire in a huge way.

      Here is their live remake of Enter Sandman.  It’s the only ‘cover’ they ever play these days but it’s a mood all its own.  (And in my opinion it’s better than the original.)

      Enter Sandman

      Reply
    37. 37.

      prostratedragon

      Cello/piano duo Runge&Ammon celebrate the end of shutdown from their balcony: “Purple Haze”. Runge makes a convincing case that Hendrix could have had the exact same career as a cellist.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      Brendan, you can keep the Judas Priest coming all night and into the next day!  Thanks!

      As someone who started listening to the ‘hair metal’ bands like Ratt, Poison, Def Leppard, and the like (and then proceeded both back into Priest, etc and forward into the grunge era) it’s been a long strange trip…but I never get too far from those crunching guitars and pounding drums!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      brendancalling

      @Another Scott: oooh, Gotta check that out! There’s a lot of great metal going down in South America too, but heavier than I wanted to share here.

       

      @Roberto el oso: I’m not a fan of Jimmy Page’s playing. I think he’s a lot sloppier than Iommi. (I think Page is an amazing producer).

       

      @geg6: I was also much more a punk kid. I got out of hardcore for some of the same reasons—skinheads, fights, and the whole “straight edge” cult. I got into metal later—more like “came back to metal.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Mel

      More recent, but Halestorm is great.

      For something not metal, but absolutely entrancing, check out The Hu’s “Song of Women”, featuring Lzzy Hale on vocals. It is stunning.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Cliosfanboy

      Even though I’m a Boomer (near the end though) and still a big fan of late 70s Rock, I also like some Grunge: Alice in Chains, Stabbing Westward, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden. I confess I even like some Marilyn Manson. My Apple Playlist can be a bit jarring, jumping from the Beatles to Bee Gees to GNR to Staind.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SpaceUnit

      @Cliosfanboy:

      Yeah, they’re awesome.

      By the way, if you haven’t seen it yet you need to watch that entire concert.  They posted it on YouTube about a month or so ago.  The whole thing is amazing.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, first, a very not-metal comment, because I just saw this video from a woman named november ultra on Colbert and HOLY WOW. Her voice is…stunning doesn’t cover it. I’d never heard of her but I will definitely be checking out more of her work.

      On the metal topic: My oldest brother has always been a metalhead, and a huge Metallica fan. I was never all that into metal as a genre — I got into grunge music around age 10, and then goth/industrial in my late teens, and there’s a little similarity with some bands there but not a lot of crossover, LOL. But I did always like Metallica, and back in 2000, my brother had tickets for their tour but his friend couldn’t go, so he asked if I wanted to. I said sure, and they were amazing, of course. It was a festival tour with them as the headliner and four other bands, one of whom I’d never heard of (Powerman 5000), two of whom I liked (System of a Down and Korn), and one of whom I am forever ashamed of having been even unintentionally in the audience for.

      Kid fucking Rock.

      Do not ask me why the hell he was on a tour with those other acts. I spent almost the entirety of his set hanging around the concessions stand.

      Oh well, at least the rest of the show was worth it. Was definitely a sight to behold, seeing about 50,000 people with their arms raised in the air, screaming “OBEY YOUR MASTER” in unison with fire effects in front of us.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      frosty

      I’m going to jump in here without reading the comments to give a shout out to Halestorm, a metal-adjacent or at least hard rock band fronted by Lzzy Hale. Also, they’re from Red Lion just up the street from me.

      Also Evanescence, at least their first couple of albums. They’re the ones that got me into metal with female vocalists.

      Finally, tinnitus. I blame a Grand Funk Railroad concert in the LA Forum in 1970. I found out years later that Black Sabbath was the opening act! My ears rang for a day and a half.

      Now to read the comments.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      frosty

      @Mel: Nice to see another Halestorm fan!

      Last December there was a double bill of Halestorm and Evanescence in Pittsburgh. Neither of my sons wanted to join me and I couldn’t find anyone else, so I didn’t go. Sorta kicking myself about it now.

      Reply

