Molly White, at her substack The FTX Files, “Sam Bankman-Fried: guilty on all charges”:

It took almost as long for the judge to read the charges to the jury as it did for the jury to find Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts. The verdict was delivered a year to the day from when CoinDesk published the leaked balance sheet that would ultimately lead to the collapse of FTX, exposing the crimes that had been happening just under the surface… The five charges pertaining to wire fraud and money laundering each carry maximum sentences of twenty years. The securities fraud and commodities fraud charges have maximum sentences of five years. Federal sentencing guidelines also include enhancements pertaining to things like the total amount of monetary losses involved in the crimes, the number of victims, and whether the judge believes the defendant lied on the stand. The actual sentence, however, remains up to Judge Kaplan.

When I was on a jury in 2009 for several months, we also held our verdict until after we'd gotten a nice lunch. Of course, we'd also been deliberating for 11 days. https://t.co/do3AlDJmS0 — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 3, 2023

it’s hilarious that SBF’s trial took exactly a month. federal trials for finance shit can take years and the require jurors to learn a ton of background information. in this case, he was just straight up sending emails like “lying about our reserves is ??” — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) November 3, 2023





Yeah, that’s typically more of a Hoover Institute thing. https://t.co/eZJkhK5qnD — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 3, 2023

Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction could have a chilling effect on future Stanford law professors’ law children’s ability to set up multi-billion dollar offshore cryptocurrency scams. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) November 3, 2023





Elizabeth Lopatto, at the Verge, with an opinion about SBF’s parents that not everyone will share:

… I have been wondering since opening statements why Bankman-Fried didn’t simply plead guilty. Sure, he might not get a deal like his co-conspirators, Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh. But pleading guilty, showing himself to be sorry, and throwing himself on the mercy of a sentencing judge — well, it could have played. At minimum, it would have spared his friends and family the humiliation of this trial. I suppose it’s possible that Bankman-Fried is delusional enough to believe himself innocent, to think he did nothing wrong, and to think a jury would agree with him. But given what else I know about him, I don’t think that’s what happened. Sam Bankman-Fried loved risk, and he loved to gamble. He knew that if he went to trial, there was a chance, however small, that he might walk away a free man. Pleading guilty meant guaranteed punishment, and probably prison time. And so he chose to gamble, not only with his own life, but with his parents’… There was a hypothetical he posited, where you could flip a coin: heads annihilated the world, and tails made it twice as good. Bankman-Fried said he would take that bet. For Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, I think that is no longer a hypothetical. Bankman-Fried’s loving parents suffered through a trial where his closest friends testified against him, with their every move watched intently by a gallery of reporters. There is a reason most people won’t flip that coin: they aren’t selfish enough to gamble with other people’s lives.

Lopatto also wrote this, a week ago: “In the end, the FTX trial was about the friends screwed along the way”:

Sure, Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial has revealed that FTX was basically a seething mass of scams. But it has also revealed how Bankman-Fried blew up the lives of the people who are closest to him… The problem with being told all your life that you are smart, smarter than everyone around you, is that you can come to believe it. Bankman-Fried is probably better at math than many members of the jury, but I don’t think they are dim enough to be fooled by the margin loan program. The prosecution’s case is fairly overwhelming and should rest today. Bankman-Fried is certainly arrogant enough to take the stand and try to explain it all away. The only question now is whether that will make the jury even less sympathetic.

I was right about SBF back in August 2022 https://t.co/Lpe4CNhwhj pic.twitter.com/FD3fpewDu3 — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 3, 2023

True. TBF he was more obviously guilty of doing all the bad things than most. https://t.co/fNtqVQQTof — Ben White (@EconomyBen) November 3, 2023

there was a significant number of people on here who were absolutely convinced for no reason that SBF was going to completely get away with it like, not even an arrest or trial here’s one of them https://t.co/R0Tkk5D4uw pic.twitter.com/3yHHCGGJwn — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 3, 2023

Note the date on Cramer’s embedded tweet…

Fucking legend pic.twitter.com/ML3nnb3Bnb — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 3, 2023

Lotta responses to this are basically "While it's true that he was charged within a few weeks of the FTX collapse, and was found guilty on all counts exactly a year after the Coindesk article, there was a possibility of some other scenario, so all of the cynicism was warranted" https://t.co/t4EnXAh9yR — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) November 3, 2023

From a predictably slurpy, smarmy, blame-everyone-but-the-(theoretically)-rich-dude NYTimes op-ed:



He’s going to have lots of time to read books now. pic.twitter.com/99CDHiBzL2 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 3, 2023