Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, Guilty!

Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, Guilty!

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, <em>Guilty!</em>

Molly White, at her substack The FTX Files, “Sam Bankman-Fried: guilty on all charges”:

It took almost as long for the judge to read the charges to the jury as it did for the jury to find Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven counts. The verdict was delivered a year to the day from when CoinDesk published the leaked balance sheet that would ultimately lead to the collapse of FTX, exposing the crimes that had been happening just under the surface…

The five charges pertaining to wire fraud and money laundering each carry maximum sentences of twenty years. The securities fraud and commodities fraud charges have maximum sentences of five years. Federal sentencing guidelines also include enhancements pertaining to things like the total amount of monetary losses involved in the crimes, the number of victims, and whether the judge believes the defendant lied on the stand.

The actual sentence, however, remains up to Judge Kaplan.

Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, <em>Guilty!</em> 2


 
Elizabeth Lopatto, at the Verge, with an opinion about SBF’s parents that not everyone will share:

I have been wondering since opening statements why Bankman-Fried didn’t simply plead guilty. Sure, he might not get a deal like his co-conspirators, Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh. But pleading guilty, showing himself to be sorry, and throwing himself on the mercy of a sentencing judge — well, it could have played. At minimum, it would have spared his friends and family the humiliation of this trial.

I suppose it’s possible that Bankman-Fried is delusional enough to believe himself innocent, to think he did nothing wrong, and to think a jury would agree with him. But given what else I know about him, I don’t think that’s what happened.

Sam Bankman-Fried loved risk, and he loved to gamble. He knew that if he went to trial, there was a chance, however small, that he might walk away a free man. Pleading guilty meant guaranteed punishment, and probably prison time. And so he chose to gamble, not only with his own life, but with his parents’…

There was a hypothetical he posited, where you could flip a coin: heads annihilated the world, and tails made it twice as good. Bankman-Fried said he would take that bet. For Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, I think that is no longer a hypothetical. Bankman-Fried’s loving parents suffered through a trial where his closest friends testified against him, with their every move watched intently by a gallery of reporters.

There is a reason most people won’t flip that coin: they aren’t selfish enough to gamble with other people’s lives.

Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, <em>Guilty!</em> 1

Lopatto also wrote this, a week ago: “In the end, the FTX trial was about the friends screwed along the way”:

Sure, Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial has revealed that FTX was basically a seething mass of scams. But it has also revealed how Bankman-Fried blew up the lives of the people who are closest to him…

The problem with being told all your life that you are smart, smarter than everyone around you, is that you can come to believe it. Bankman-Fried is probably better at math than many members of the jury, but I don’t think they are dim enough to be fooled by the margin loan program. The prosecution’s case is fairly overwhelming and should rest today. Bankman-Fried is certainly arrogant enough to take the stand and try to explain it all away. The only question now is whether that will make the jury even less sympathetic.

Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, <em>Guilty!</em> 3

Note the date on Cramer’s embedded tweet…

From a predictably slurpy, smarmy, blame-everyone-but-the-(theoretically)-rich-dude NYTimes op-ed:
Friday Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: SBF Guilty, Guilty, <em>Guilty!</em> 4

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • BellyCat
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Chetan Murthy
  • dmsilev
  • Fair Economist
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Martin
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • sukabi
  • trollhattan
  • Urza
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      “I’m very skeptical of books. I don’t want to say no book is ever worth reading, but I actually do believe something pretty close to that.”

      I already loathed you, Sam. Thanks for the extra nails in that coffin.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Urza

      Sadly no matter how often its exposed as a scam the crypto bubble keeps reinflating.  Probably won’t take much more than another year for NFTs to come around again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      wjca

      The problem with being told all your life that you are smart, smarter than everyone around you, is that you can come to believe it.

      Probably the best thing our parents ever did for us was teach us: “Being smart [which we all were] isn’t a virtue, it’s a tool.  What matters is what you do with it.”

      Not being impressed with yourself because of how smart you (think you) are also makes you a lot more pleasant for others to be around.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      SBF didn’t do anything that investment bankers and private equity dickheads don’t do every goddamn day. He’s held accountable because crypto doesn’t keep Mitch McConnell in the Senate. We saw worse in 2008. We saw just as bad shit in the meme stock craze last year. It’s been going on in the subprime car loan market for a bit now. Shit, we have members of congress doing comparably shady shit with trading against information only they are privy to.

      Glad SBF got taken down, but he’s also the bar getting set even lower for the conventional finance folks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Back when I was a reporter, I covered a number of trials involving con artists. I think Lopatto’s take — SBF loved taking a gamble — was spot on. Also arrogance.

      But at least some of them seemed to enjoy the challenge of trying to con the jury. In particular, there was one case where where the con artist — representing himself — claimed he was actually person he was posing as, and the prosecution actually had to fly in his father to identify him, and then the con artist cross-examined his own father trying to dispute the identification. After he was inevitably convicted, he shook the prosecutors hand and congratulated her for putting on a good case. (The kicker was that the prosecutor said afterwards that the con artist did a better job than some the defense attorneys she’d faced in court.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The Luna stablecoin collapse was the day that Buy The Dip died.  Before that the big cryptos like Ethereum and Bitcoin would have a crash and then zoom back up some more.  After Luna, the recoveries have been anemic and crypto has been treading water ever since.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      All of the (formerly) bold contrarians but now bitter middle age bros say the same things:

      Glenn Greenwald
      @ggreenwald
      Congrats to Sam Bankman-Fried — the Dem Party’s second-largest donor (behind George Soros) — on having his campaign finance fraud charges dropped by the Biden DOJ.
      Their hilarious claim is that they just couldn’t proceed because the big, powerful Bahamas wouldn’t let them.

      Glenn Greenwald is the worst celebrity internet lawyer, and that’s in a group that includes Jenna Ellis.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      What I don’t get is that his parents are law professors. I could understand if they were in the psychology department, and tried something… innovative when raising him. They could even be looking at a paper right now, something like “A Variant Skinner Box: Long-Term Results”. But they’re supposedly experts in corporate law and ethics, and Sam is the result?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @Frankensteinbeck: This isn’t going to go away until such time that we rebalance the economy in such a way that large sections of the population don’t conclude that go-big-or-go-home is the only route to the middle class. If the game is rigged, as 2008 sure as fuck proved, and there’s no enforcement or consequences for those rigging the game, then crypto or shorting GameStop or various other scams are going to be viewed as legitimate avenues.

      I mean, part of how I got to retire early was watching Jim Cramer manipulate Apple stock on his show, profit from that in his hedge fund. One I learned how to spot him doing this, my options strategy almost never failed – almost always by betting against him. That was 20 years ago, and that guy is now a $600/yr sub on CNBC.

      Normies don’t stand a chance.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

       

      He still doesn’t get it. He tried to convince the jury he was smart – although constantly rephrasing questions to show how clever you are is just annoying – but this wasn’t about whether he was “smart” –  it’s about whether he’s a thief.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kay:

      Intellectual dishonesty and arguing in bad faith are Glenn’s hallmark, as far back as when I first encountered him in 2009.  He was whining about targeted assassinations and some guy (Al-Alwari?  Something close to that.) being executed without due process.  He quoted a judge that said he was very bothered by these executions.

      Then I looked up the rest of what the judge said and the context, and the judge was saying he personally found the whole thing troubling, but the terrorist had been given due process and it was 100% legal.  There had been two separate trials in court deciding that yes, this guy had deliberately and according to long precedent waived his right to a regular criminal trial by hiding where he could not be arrested.

      EDIT – And the thing is, Glenn had to know all that.  The guy got due process.  Glenn was leaving out the truth that he knew made his argument bullshit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Fair Economist

      And in the end, the most effectively altruistic thing Sam Bankman-Fried did was pop the crypto bubble.

      That’s kind of like the joke “Hitler wasn’t all bad; he did kill Hitler!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      He does it all the time. He’ll say something passed “Congress” – trying to leave an impression that Obama or Biden were holding up something or other, but what happened is something passed one chamber.

      Apparently his followers either never check his work or don’t know how a bill becomes law.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      Molly White was on the latest Crypto Critics Corner, which I think was recorded on the day of the jury deliberations — after Bankman-Fried testified but before the verdict. They briefly touch on the conspiracy theories (around the 40 minute mark), and note that SBF and FTX gave about the same amount to both Democrats and Republicans — it’s just that the donations to Democrats were public, and the ones to Republicans were largely “dark donations” (as Molly puts it).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Chetan Murthy:

      That guy.  He GOT due process.  There were trials!  There were judges saying it was all legal!  Glenn pretended those things didn’t happen.  That was my introduction to his bad faith arguments, and it never got better.

      Oh, like his great response to being criticized for praising Ron Paul.  He said that liberals didn’t like Ron Paul because they didn’t want to admit they like blowing up babies.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      In critter news…

      1. I’d like anybody who travels a lot, to consider a travel badger. Don’t leave home without it. There could be a pet surcharge.

      2. Awww, cute li’l otter! “No, no otters, nooo, noooo, nooooooo!” In which I learn the word natator.

      At 69 years old, Matt Leffers spoke casually of swimming to Alcatraz Island from San Francisco and back, spanning a distance of a whopping 38 Olympic-sized pools one way.

      The experienced natator has enjoyed open water swimming for decades — another of his favored water excursions includes Serene Lakes, two connected bodies of water about 38 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe. But a September attack mounted by two river otters upon Leffers in Serene Lakes has left the seasoned swimmer unwilling to traverse back into its tranquil Sierra Nevada waters.

      “After the first couple bites, I started screaming for help … as loud as I could,” Leffers said of the assault during a recent phone interview. “I’ve never done that in my life.”

      The San Francisco resident estimated he was about 120 feet from his wife’s family cabin when he felt a very strong bite on his right calf. He turned around and saw two otters that cornered and bit him dozens of times.

      “I really thought that I was going to die,” Leffers said, who later noted the mammals could have punctured a major artery. Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said that river otter attacks are rare but several people have reported such incidents this summer.

      Recreationists should be cautious around the mammals — the North American river otter is a predator species, related to wolverines and badgers, he said. “River otters are cute and charismatic and should be enjoyed from a safe distance,” Tira said. “They are equally fast on land as they are in the water and their teeth can inflict a lot of damage.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article281394143.html#storylink=cpy

      Those fuckers know what they did. The squeamish might not want to click through to admire the post-ottercide bite marks.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sukabi

      @Ken: they probably had regular dinner parties where the topics of discussion involved how to exploit tax loopholes, how “ethics or lack thereof” could be used to your advantage, and what emerging trends in finance were in gray areas of the law….

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Ken: Yeah, SBF even admitted that he gave more to Republicans but couldn’t be seen doing it publicly because it hurt their image, so it was given as dark money donations.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.