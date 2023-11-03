No turning back.

Our Major Media is finally, reluctantly, accepting that not only will President Biden be the Democratic nominee in 2024… he won’t even give them a new buzzy chewtoy by dumping Vice-President Harris for some shiny new model. This has led to a spate of Very Serious Profiles, some good, some… questionable, all designed to be mined for oppo ads over the next year. (Said miners better tread carefully, because the Vice President has many supporters and they keep receipts.) Here’s a few stories I’ve seen most often bobbing up on political social media…

President Biden on Vice President Harris’s leadership on the toughest challenges facing our nation: “Kamala is my partner in all of it” and “her advice and counsel are invaluable.” pic.twitter.com/cJVbK0W1hj — Rachel Palermo (@RachelEPalermo) October 30, 2023

“Kamala Harris had not been on the national stage for that long when she entered the White House,” @elainaplott tells @loracorkelley in the Atlantic Daily. “As one of her former aides told me, narrative is a very difficult thing to change.” https://t.co/s0mR3kvULV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 12, 2023

Elaina Plott Calabro, at the Atlantic, on “The Kamala Harris Problem”:

On a Thursday morning in April, I met with Vice President Kamala Harris at Number One Observatory Circle, the Victorian mansion that, for the past two and a half years, she and the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, have called home. She can be a striking presence when she walks into a room, with a long stride and an implacable posture that make her seem taller than she is (about 5 foot 2). By the time I saw Harris at the residence, I had already traveled with her to Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Reno, Nevada, as well as to Africa, trips on which she had carried herself with ease and confidence. Ease and confidence have not been the prevailing themes of Harris’s vice presidency. Her first year on the job was defined by rhetorical blunders, staff turnover, political missteps, and a poor sense among even her allies of what, exactly, constituted her portfolio. Within months of taking office, President Joe Biden was forced to confront a public perception that Harris didn’t measure up; ultimately, the White House issued a statement insisting that Biden did, in fact, rely on his vice president as a governing partner. But Harris’s reputation has never quite recovered…

… Redefining what power looks like has been the theme of every chapter of Kamala Harris’s political career. She is the U.S.-born daughter of immigrants—her mother a cancer researcher from India, her father an economist from Jamaica. As Biden’s running mate, she became the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to be elected vice president. Before that, she was the first South Asian American and only the second Black woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. Before that, she was the first woman, Black American, and South Asian American to serve as attorney general of her native California. Before that, she was the first Black woman in California to be elected as a district attorney. But after nearly three years in office, the symbolic fact of Harris’s position has proved more resonant than anything she has actually done with it… Republicans may offer a mandatory “God forbid” when raising the prospect of some presidential health crisis, but they are already pushing the idea that “a vote for President Biden is a vote for President Harris.” They are doing so in large part because they see her as a more inviting target than the president himself: a woman of color whose word-salad locutions turn themselves into campaign ads, and whose outspoken advocacy on social issues makes her easier to paint as an ideologue lying in wait… The Biden administration has every incentive to embrace Harris. Why does addressing preparedness seem so difficult? Harris has affirmed that she is ready, if need be, but there’s a limit to what she herself can say. It’s not unusual for a president, any president, to take pains to demonstrate his vice president’s readiness for the top job, if only by regularly referencing their closeness—the notion that the person is briefed on everything and has an opportunity to weigh in on major decisions, even if the fingerprints aren’t always visible. And no president comes to the Oval Office with every necessary skill. Harris is an uncomfortable fit in the vice president’s role, whatever that is, and she cannot speak or act independently; the job makes every occupant a cipher. But she has been a successful public servant for more than three decades. She ran the second-largest justice system in America, in a state that is the world’s fifth-largest economy. By virtue of her position, she is among those who represent the future of her party, and she represents its mainstream, not its fringe. Of course Kamala Harris is ready for the presidency, to the extent that anyone can be ready. This should not be hard for her own colleagues to talk about. Not talking about it leaves the subject open for political exploitation—by opponents whose own likely candidate makes the idea of readiness absurd. And yet the topic is treated as a trip wire. In a brief conversation after an abortion-rights rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the first anniversary of the Dobbs decision, I asked Harris herself: Had she and Biden discussed how to address questions about her readiness to step in as president, should circumstances ever require it? “No,” she said. And that was the end of the conversation.

Believe it or not, the piece is mostly positive — there’s a lot of great stories in it! Yes, it’s long — that’s why I’m sharing it so y’all have the chance to read it over the weekend.

Y’think, NYTimes, this could be because you and other national press haven’t covered her? pic.twitter.com/ShhX2DWGTZ — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) October 10, 2023

The FTFNYTimes, on the other hand — well, when they sent Astead Herndon “In Search of Kamala Harris”, you know they weren’t looking for positive stories…

All the conditions seemed right for a chance to reset the narrative. At the Munich Security Conference in February, amid rising international angst about Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris led a delegation of Americans, including around 50 lawmakers from both parties. She spent her first day in Germany in seclusion, preparing for the next 48 hours: meetings with European leaders the first day and a keynote speech the next in the ornate ballroom of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. When she emerged, head high and shoulders back, Harris exuded what her staff members have argued is a particular comfort with her role on the international stage. There, they say, she is respected… As I scanned the crowd from a balcony in the ballroom, its makeup was a visual reminder of the shattered glass ceilings in Harris’s wake. They were nearly all men; she’s a woman. They were nearly all white; she’s Black and South Asian, a first-generation American from the Bay Area. In Munich, it was another case of what could have been. Harris’s stilted delivery of her speech caused the international audience to miss certain applause lines. Her chief of staff, seated in the front row, tried to start some clapping herself, but the members of the Biden administration in the audience only tepidly joined her efforts. Harris returned to Washington a day earlier than originally scheduled. Later, the reason for the switch became clear: President Biden was secretly traveling to Kyiv. The impact on the vice president was all too familiar. Her three-day trip to Munich, intended to be a showcase, would be largely ignored… By this point in the interview, the window that was slightly open when Harris sat down felt as though it had been firmly shut. Over the weeks that followed, the vice president’s aides would repeatedly postpone the second interview that had been agreed to for this article. But here, while I still had the chance, I wanted to try once more to get at this important question: Maybe people are yearning for something policy can’t provide — not just a fancy speech, but a more forcefully declared vision. “What’s the disconnect then, between all that and it translating to more Black votes?” I asked, pressing further. Harris refused to entertain the scenario. Instead, she had a question for me. “Why don’t you talk to me after 2024?”

Herndon says he spent eight months working on this cover story, which gave him infinite chances to… collect all the most petty, derogatory, deeply uninspiring anecdotes any horserace media tout could want. One hopes he was adequately compensated, because he’s unlikely to be welcome at some venues after this…

Kamala Harris’ allies pushed back against her critics in a buzzy New York Times Magazine profile published today, casting her as a crucial asset to Biden. https://t.co/I0XEcLOBp8 — Axios (@axios) October 10, 2023

Critiques of VP are rarely about her actual job performance. They tend to be hit jobs by people INVENTING STANDARDS & JUSTIFICATIONS to dislike her because they hate that a Black woman is second in command. Just call out the misogynoir and move on. — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) October 10, 2023

Caitlin hits the nail on the head. Also idk what staff person no one is looking at felt the need to offer their two cents here. The comment is unnecessary, tone deaf and the opposite of how staff should conduct themselves. https://t.co/jazdXVmdJA — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) October 10, 2023

“Inordinate amount of time on her hair…” is a dog whistle for ‘nappy’.

I hope the staffer is fired post haste — Survivor Extraordinaire (@FrenchRainez) October 10, 2023

**ICYMI**@JamesPoliti: “More than a dozen current and former administration officials, US lawmakers and Democratic strategists who have been interviewed believe Harris has not been given the political credit she deserves for her performance so far.”https://t.co/ooVX5YpQQ7 — Herbie Ziskend (@HerbieZiskend46) October 29, 2023

The Financial Times tries to explain our Vice-President for their not-American audience:

… US president Joe Biden has not only doubled down on Harris as his running mate heading into what is expected to be a tough re-election campaign, possibly involving a rematch with Donald Trump, but he is counting on her for the critical task of helping drive turnout… More than a dozen current and former administration officials, US lawmakers and Democratic strategists who have been interviewed believe Harris has not been given the political credit she deserves for her performance so far. They attribute much of her unpopularity to a combination of the hyper-polarised US political environment, the struggles that any vice-president faces in shining through as second-in-command, and her willingness to take on politically difficult causes and assignments early on in her tenure such as the root causes of immigration from Central America. Meanwhile, they say Biden’s commitment to Harris has been unwavering. The president has featured her prominently in his re-election campaign launch and dispatched her to win support for the campaign at big fundraising events. Behind the scenes, insiders say, he counts on her advice for key decisions and their relationship is as close as the one he had as vice-president under Barack Obama… Until recently, Harris’s political potential had been somewhat muted by circumstances largely beyond her control. At the start of the administration, the vice-president’s ability to travel widely was curtailed by Covid restrictions, as well as the need to stay in Washington to cast tiebreaking votes on key legislation and confirmations in the Senate, keeping her somewhat hidden. But she is now more free to set her own schedule and criss-cross America to defend the administration’s policies, and take the fight to Republicans on political and social terrain that is more friendly to Democrats, even with swing voters… Molly O’Rourke, a Democratic pollster at Hart Research, says she does not see evidence that Harris is harming Biden’s prospects of re-election. “The reality is that voters don’t know much about her but when they hear about her record, the reaction is quite favourable,” she says. “Her unfavourability or her negatives, are with voters who were never going to be gettable or in a reachable audience for Biden anyway,” she adds. Over the summer, O’Rourke conducted a survey for Emily’s List Action, the political wing of the advocacy group supporting abortion rights, among voters leaning towards Biden but not fully committed. The share of those who said Harris was “ready to be president” jumped from 54 per cent to 70 per cent once they learned more about her, says O’ Rourke. One former aide said Harris’s appeal ran deep within the Democratic base. “She is the face of the America that we are becoming. There are a bunch of people who look up to her,” they say…

