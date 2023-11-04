Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, Still Grieving But Back to Work

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola, Still Grieving But Back to Work

This is a lovely interview with Mary Peltola, as she returned to work after her beloved husband’s death.

It’s only about 10 minutes, definitely worth watching on a Saturday afternoon.

A lovely photo of Mary and her husband Gene (aka Buzzy) when they found out she had won her election in 2022.  There’s a lot of love in that photo.

Mary Peltola hugs her husband, Gene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., on Aug. 31, 2022, when she learned she’d been elected to Congress. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

You may have seen this photo and this article Mary Peltola and the art of Yuuyaraq’ing when Mary was first sworn in. It’s about Peltola’s application of the art of f Yuuyaraq’ing and her application of that art to politics.

Rep. Mary Peltola was the only member of Congress wearing a kuspuk on the first day of the 2023 session. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

And here they are for her swearing in.

Open thread.

      Alison Rose

      Thank you for sharing this — she seems like a really kind and lovely person. I might quibble with her “all Americans regardless of party are on the same team” thing, because…no…but I understand why politicians, especially Dems, say things like that.

      FastEdD

      That hug photo breaks my heart. I know what it is like to grieve, it is like a broken bone that never heals. Sometimes a career is a good thing, because it is something useful you can do to move forward.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: A lot of Democrats say these things, but Rep. Peltola’s constituency may especially warrant them. Alaska’s party registrations are fairly singular. Out of 564,000 registered voters, 266,000 are “Undeclared.” That is 47%. This is the default for Alaskans who do not affirmatively declare an affiliation.

      83,000 registered as “Non-partisan,” or 15%. Republicans numbered 141,000, or 25%. Democrats totaled 74,000, only 12%.

      These numbers are from an article published July 17(?) 2023 by Must Read Alaska (mustreadalaska.com).

      So how does a Democrat win statewide office in a state that’s 12% Democrats? Maybe by knowing how to catch fish.

      Alison Rose

      @Geminid: That’s very true. I suppose if you know a lot of Republicans who aren’t crazy ass bastards, it’s easier to see it that way. Plus, she’s just obviously very good at being diplomatic, and that’s a big asset!

      She also strikes me as someone who it would be pretty hard not to like, no matter your politics.

