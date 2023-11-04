This is a lovely interview with Mary Peltola, as she returned to work after her beloved husband’s death.

It’s only about 10 minutes, definitely worth watching on a Saturday afternoon.

A lovely photo of Mary and her husband Gene (aka Buzzy) when they found out she had won her election in 2022. There’s a lot of love in that photo.

You may have seen this photo and this article Mary Peltola and the art of Yuuyaraq’ing when Mary was first sworn in. It’s about Peltola’s application of the art of f Yuuyaraq’ing and her application of that art to politics.

And here they are for her swearing in.

